PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Strong Portfolio Purchases at Attractive Returns Driving Record ERC; Double-Digit Cash Collections Growth with 60%+ Cash Efficiency Ratio
Net Income Attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $42 Million Includes Approximately $30 million After-tax Gain from Previously Announced Sale of RCB Equity Interest in Brazil; $10 Million of Shares Repurchased
16% Adjusted EBITDA Growth Outpaces 13% Cash Collections Growth
Strong European Performance with Continued Focus on Transforming U.S. Business
NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ("Q2 2025").
Q2 2025 Highlights (vs. Q2 2024)
- Total portfolio purchases of $346.5 million, down 8.7%, reflecting the lower target for full year 2025 of $1.2 billion compared to 2024 total portfolio purchases of $1.4 billion.
- Record estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $8.3 billion, up 21.9%.
- Total cash collections of $536.3 million, up 13.2%.
- Cash efficiency ratio2 of 62.4%, up 355 basis points.
- Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $42.4 million, up 96.9%, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.08. This includes a $29.7 million, or $0.75 per share, after-tax gain from the previously announced sale4 of the Company's equity interest in RCB, the servicing company for its nonperforming loan investments in Brazil.
- Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025 of $1.2 billion, up 16.4%.
1.
Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.
2.
Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.
3.
A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.
4.
This transaction does not impact the Company's ownership of any portfolios in Brazil, nor its existing operations or future portfolio investment opportunities in this market.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 42,374
$ 21,516
$ 46,033
$ 24,991
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.08
$ 0.54
$ 1.16
$ 0.63
"The second quarter represented another positive step in our journey of creating sustained shareholder value," said Martin Sjolund, president and chief executive officer. "We had another period of robust portfolio investments at attractive purchase price multiples, record ERC, and improved portfolio income as we continue to focus on high-return opportunities. Improvement in our cash efficiency ratio reflects the work we have been doing to increase cash collections and manage expenses, leading to Adjusted EBITDA growth that outpaced cash collections growth."
"More importantly, we have hit the ground running since I've stepped into the CEO role. Building on PRA's global scale and strong foundation, we are working with urgency to drive a meaningful improvement in our financial and operational results over the long term. Leveraging my experience strengthening and growing our European business with a proven multi-year track record of performance, we are accelerating the transformation of our U.S. business across our three strategic pillars: optimizing investments, operational execution, and managing expenses. I have confidence in our ability to develop PRA into the leading player in our industry, and look forward to building on our momentum."
Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
Cash Collection Source
2025
2024
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Americas and Australia Core
$ 301,698
$ 288,160
$ 257,711
$ 266,977
$ 263,828
Americas Insolvency
24,329
23,700
24,067
26,065
26,971
Europe Core
185,652
164,371
162,564
158,242
156,739
Europe Insolvency
24,609
21,205
23,724
25,826
26,344
Total cash collections
$ 536,288
$ 497,436
$ 468,066
$ 477,110
$ 473,882
Cash Collection Source -
Constant Currency-Adjusted
2025
2024
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q2
Americas and Australia Core
$ 301,698
$ 260,348
Americas Insolvency
24,329
26,935
Europe Core
185,652
166,348
Europe Insolvency
24,609
27,897
Total cash collections
$ 536,288
$ 481,528
- Total cash collections in Q2 2025 increased 13.2% to $536.3 million, compared to $473.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 ("Q2 2024").
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Portfolio income
$ 250,934
$ 209,290
$ 491,892
$ 411,346
Recoveries collected in excess of forecast
$ 40,302
$ 54,260
$ 56,802
$ 90,098
Changes in expected future recoveries
(7,010)
19,060
4,412
34,896
Changes in expected recoveries
$ 33,292
$ 73,320
$ 61,214
$ 124,994
Total portfolio revenue
$ 284,226
$ 282,610
$ 553,106
$ 536,340
- Portfolio income in Q2 2025 increased 19.9% to $250.9 million, compared to $209.3 million in Q2 2024.
- Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2025 increased 0.6% to $284.2 million, compared to $282.6 million in Q2 2024.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in Q2 2025 increased 3.9% to $202.6 million, compared to $195.0 million in Q2 2024. The increase was primarily due to increased investment in call center offshoring to provide greater operating flexibility as that channel continues to scale, as well as continued investments in our U.S. legal collections channel to drive future cash collections growth.
- Interest expense, net in Q2 2025 increased 12.6% to $62.4 million, compared to $55.4 million in Q2 2024, primarily reflecting higher debt balances to support portfolio investments.
- The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 26.5%.
Portfolio Purchases
Portfolio Purchase Source
2025
2024
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Americas & Australia Core
$ 177,097
$ 165,503
$ 194,063
$ 263,613
$ 198,761
Americas Insolvency
22,186
12,953
9,460
10,162
26,627
Europe Core
142,465
108,390
220,875
71,507
127,991
Europe Insolvency
4,757
4,856
8,272
4,696
25,990
Total portfolio acquisitions
$ 346,505
$ 291,702
$ 432,670
$ 349,978
$ 379,369
- The Company purchased $346.5 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2025, an 8.7% decrease compared to $379.4 million in Q2 2024.
- At the end of Q2 2025, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $311.2 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $210.6 million in the Americas and Australia and $100.5 million in Europe.
1.
Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.
Credit Availability
- Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of June 30, 2025 was $840.7 million, comprised of $521.6 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $319.1 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.
Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until August 4, 2026, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 58095# until August 11, 2025.
About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.
Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.
PRA Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
Portfolio income
$ 250,934
$ 209,290
$ 491,892
$ 411,346
Changes in expected recoveries
33,292
73,320
61,214
124,994
Total portfolio revenue
284,226
282,610
553,106
536,340
Other revenue
3,462
1,619
4,201
3,475
Total revenues
287,688
284,229
557,307
539,815
Operating expenses
Compensation and benefits
75,724
74,241
149,047
147,838
Legal collection costs
37,583
35,274
70,977
61,965
Legal collection fees
15,625
13,762
30,855
25,874
Agency fees
22,688
21,008
44,056
40,731
Professional and outside services
21,071
18,124
42,174
43,174
Communication
9,417
11,577
19,894
24,155
Rent and occupancy
3,504
4,136
6,984
8,280
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
2,503
2,637
6,272
5,357
Other operating expenses
14,462
14,248
27,360
26,823
Total operating expenses
202,577
195,007
397,619
384,197
Income from operations
85,111
89,222
159,688
155,618
Other income/(expense)
Interest expense, net
(62,361)
(55,353)
(123,331)
(107,631)
Gain on sale of equity method investment
38,403
-
38,403
-
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net
50
(99)
(1)
128
Other
(75)
46
(255)
(160)
Income before income taxes
61,128
33,816
74,504
47,955
Income tax expense
15,415
8,702
19,727
11,088
Net income
45,713
25,114
54,777
36,867
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,339
3,598
8,744
11,876
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 42,374
$ 21,516
$ 46,033
$ 24,991
Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
Basic
$ 1.08
$ 0.55
$ 1.17
$ 0.64
Diluted
$ 1.08
$ 0.54
$ 1.16
$ 0.63
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
39,323
39,364
39,436
39,319
Diluted
39,385
39,546
39,536
39,497
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 131,592
$ 105,938
Investments
66,500
66,304
Finance receivables, net
4,562,576
4,140,742
Income taxes receivable
24,136
19,559
Deferred tax assets, net
92,226
75,134
Right-of-use assets
26,268
32,173
Property and equipment, net
26,391
29,498
Goodwill
439,449
396,357
Other assets
65,629
65,450
Total assets
$ 5,434,767
$ 4,931,155
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Accrued expenses and accounts payable
$ 124,103
$ 141,211
Income taxes payable
37,549
28,584
Deferred tax liabilities, net
22,460
16,813
Lease liabilities
29,453
36,437
Interest-bearing deposits
168,656
163,406
Borrowings
3,614,208
3,326,621
Other liabilities
41,727
24,476
Total liabilities
4,038,156
3,737,548
Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,074 shares issued
391
395
Additional paid-in capital
14,086
17,882
Retained earnings
1,606,182
1,560,149
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(283,734)
(443,394)
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
1,336,925
1,135,032
Noncontrolling interests
59,686
58,575
Total equity
1,396,611
1,193,607
Total liabilities and equity
$ 5,434,767
$ 4,931,155
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Noncash interest expense -
$ 1,962
$ 1,901
$ 2,241
$ 3,795
$ 2,331
$ 2,200
$ 2,177
$ 2,220
Change in fair value of
(1,748)
(2,570)
(4,686)
(5,706)
(5,628)
(5,930)
(6,734)
(6,545)
Amortization of intangibles
52
49
58
60
58
60
69
69
Impairment of real estate
-
831
-
-
-
-
202
5,037
Stock-based compensation
4,465
3,788
3,337
3,251
3,555
3,327
2,952
1,629
Purchase Price Multiples
as of June 30, 2025
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (1)(2)
Total Estimated
Estimated
Current Purchase
Original Purchase
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2014
$ 2,336,839
$ 6,681,453
$ 78,176
286 %
228 %
2015
443,114
927,720
39,069
209 %
205 %
2016
455,767
1,100,505
50,637
241 %
201 %
2017
532,851
1,228,005
77,204
230 %
193 %
2018
653,975
1,547,865
112,494
237 %
202 %
2019
581,476
1,320,124
100,069
227 %
206 %
2020
435,668
961,557
108,427
221 %
213 %
2021
435,846
736,580
207,580
169 %
191 %
2022
406,082
720,041
264,772
177 %
179 %
2023
622,583
1,214,966
676,089
195 %
197 %
2024
823,662
1,734,516
1,394,320
211 %
211 %
2025
343,542
733,858
702,763
214 %
214 %
Subtotal
8,071,405
18,907,190
3,811,600
Americas Insolvency
1996-2014
1,414,476
2,723,019
2
193 %
155 %
2015
63,170
88,194
6
140 %
125 %
2016
91,442
118,534
75
130 %
123 %
2017
275,257
359,352
521
131 %
125 %
2018
97,879
136,921
203
140 %
127 %
2019
123,077
167,454
682
136 %
128 %
2020
62,130
90,738
5,352
146 %
136 %
2021
55,187
74,574
12,891
135 %
136 %
2022
33,442
47,809
18,764
143 %
139 %
2023
91,282
119,901
69,577
131 %
135 %
2024
68,391
99,619
76,563
146 %
149 %
2025
35,189
55,793
55,042
159 %
159 %
Subtotal
2,410,922
4,081,908
239,678
Total Americas and Australia
10,482,327
22,989,098
4,051,278
Europe Core
1996-2014
814,553
2,694,589
400,652
331 %
205 %
2015
411,340
766,350
127,274
186 %
160 %
2016
333,090
588,053
149,219
177 %
167 %
2017
252,174
364,311
89,269
144 %
144 %
2018
341,775
562,173
169,822
164 %
148 %
2019
518,610
872,535
307,692
168 %
152 %
2020
324,119
596,976
237,210
184 %
172 %
2021
412,411
723,959
372,728
176 %
170 %
2022
359,447
589,618
415,912
164 %
162 %
2023
410,593
695,957
527,680
170 %
169 %
2024
451,786
816,563
794,892
181 %
180 %
2025
264,668
481,332
469,955
182 %
182 %
Subtotal
4,894,566
9,752,416
4,062,305
Europe Insolvency
2014
10,876
19,178
-
176 %
129 %
2015
18,973
29,587
-
156 %
139 %
2016
39,338
58,295
528
148 %
130 %
2017
39,235
52,549
396
134 %
128 %
2018
44,908
53,277
1,134
119 %
123 %
2019
77,218
114,367
7,026
148 %
130 %
2020
105,440
161,278
13,288
153 %
129 %
2021
53,230
77,420
16,550
145 %
134 %
2022
44,604
64,543
29,617
145 %
137 %
2023
46,558
66,232
44,836
142 %
138 %
2024
43,459
64,128
52,365
148 %
147 %
2025
10,186
15,399
14,987
151 %
151 %
Subtotal
534,025
776,253
180,727
Total Europe
5,428,591
10,528,669
4,243,032
Total PRA Group
$ 15,910,918
$ 33,517,767
$ 8,294,310
(1)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(2)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.
(4)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2025 exchange rate.
(5)
The original purchase price multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the period of acquisition.
Portfolio Financial Information (1)
Amounts in thousands
June 30, 2025 (year-to-date)
As of June 30, 2025
Purchase Period
Cash
Portfolio
Change in
Total Portfolio
Net Finance Receivables (3)
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2014
$ 23,044
$ 10,330
$ 10,120
$ 20,450
$ 26,393
2015
7,178
4,293
(718)
3,575
16,724
2016
9,619
5,698
955
6,653
18,634
2017
15,270
7,890
3,210
11,100
32,512
2018
26,944
11,767
3,909
15,676
58,310
2019
26,477
11,886
(2,579)
9,307
52,962
2020
29,633
12,447
(2,096)
10,351
58,619
2021
34,910
18,512
(3,173)
15,339
107,468
2022
49,942
21,982
(59)
21,923
157,702
2023
124,806
62,995
(24,093)
38,902
369,079
2024
211,045
128,793
8,423
137,216
732,714
2025
30,990
23,444
4,794
28,238
340,417
Subtotal
589,858
320,037
(1,307)
318,730
1,971,534
Americas Insolvency
1996-2014
501
13
494
507
-
2015
60
4
52
56
4
2016
162
11
84
95
67
2017
596
57
309
366
463
2018
624
23
280
303
189
2019
1,701
63
378
441
644
2020
5,937
533
(504)
29
5,083
2021
6,362
915
193
1,108
11,809
2022
5,559
1,154
339
1,493
16,338
2023
14,789
4,316
487
4,803
57,511
2024
10,990
5,672
(1,370)
4,302
56,047
2025
748
1,019
512
1,531
35,689
Subtotal
48,029
13,780
1,254
15,034
183,844
Total Americas and Australia
637,887
333,817
(53)
333,764
2,155,378
Europe Core
1996-2014
48,559
29,327
12,846
42,173
90,532
2015
14,747
6,024
5,641
11,665
62,911
2016
13,241
5,837
2,311
8,148
84,225
2017
7,861
2,879
(1,468)
1,411
59,384
2018
17,709
6,247
1,880
8,127
109,923
2019
31,282
9,921
10,728
20,649
207,280
2020
23,120
8,660
7,602
16,262
144,188
2021
30,880
12,868
5,256
18,124
225,257
2022
35,193
13,631
975
14,606
261,956
2023
47,512
19,141
3,134
22,275
315,245
2024
68,963
29,804
1,798
31,602
442,315
2025
10,956
4,527
2,271
6,798
259,519
Subtotal
350,023
148,866
52,974
201,840
2,262,735
Europe Insolvency
2014
82
-
82
82
-
2015
87
-
87
87
-
2016
289
42
233
275
136
2017
626
24
398
422
261
2018
976
52
288
340
972
2019
3,678
362
339
701
6,034
2020
9,302
728
1,440
2,168
12,348
2021
7,341
898
2,087
2,985
14,880
2022
7,844
1,505
1,514
3,019
25,059
2023
7,721
2,191
1,075
3,266
36,493
2024
7,472
3,113
660
3,773
38,113
2025
396
|
294
90
384
10,167
Subtotal
45,814
9,209
8,293
17,502
144,463
Total Europe
395,837
158,075
61,267
219,342
2,407,198
Total PRA Group
$ 1,033,724
$ 491,892
$ 61,214
$ 553,106
$ 4,562,576
(1)
Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(2)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2025 exchange rate.
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of June 30, 2025
Amounts in millions
Cash Collections
Purchase Period
Purchase
1996-2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Total
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2014
$ 2,336.8
$ 4,371.9
$ 727.8
$ 470.0
$ 311.2
$ 222.5
$ 155.0
$ 96.6
$ 68.8
$ 51.0
$ 40.2
$ 49.4
$ 23.0
$ 6,587.4
2015
443.1
-
117.0
228.4
185.9
126.6
83.6
57.2
34.9
19.5
14.1
17.3
7.2
891.7
2016
455.8
-
-
138.7
256.5
194.6
140.6
105.9
74.2
38.4
24.9
24.0
9.6
1007.4
2017
532.9
-
-
-
107.3
278.7
256.5
192.5
130.0
76.3
43.8
39.2
15.3
1139.6
2018
654.0
-
-
-
-
122.7
361.9
337.7
239.9
146.1
92.9
75.9
26.9
1404.0
2019
581.5
-
-
-
-
-
143.8
349.0
289.8
177.7
110.3
77.7
26.5
1174.8
2020
435.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
132.9
284.3
192.0
125.8
87.0
29.6
851.6
2021
435.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
85.0
177.3
136.8
98.4
34.9
532.4
2022
406.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
67.7
195.4
144.7
49.9
457.7
2023
622.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
108.5
285.9
124.8
519.2
2024
823.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
145.9
211.0
356.9
2025
343.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
31.0
31.0
Subtotal
8,071.4
4,371.9
844.8
837.1
860.9
945.1
1,141.4
1,271.8
1,206.9
946.0
892.7
1,045.4
589.7
14,953.7
Americas Insolvency
1996-2014
1,414.5
1,949.8
340.8
213.0
122.9
59.1
22.6
5.8
3.3
2.3
1.5
1.3
0.5
2,722.9
2015
63.2
-
3.4
17.9
20.1
19.8
16.7
7.9
1.3
0.6
0.3
0.2
0.1
88.3
2016
91.4
-
-
18.9
30.4
25.0
19.9
14.4
7.4
1.8
0.9
0.6
0.2
119.5
2017
275.3
-
-
-
49.1
97.3
80.9
58.8
44.0
20.8
4.9
2.5
0.6
358.9
2018
97.9
-
-
-
-
6.7
27.4
30.5
31.6
24.6
12.7
2.5
0.6
136.6
2019
123.1
-
-
-
-
-
13.4
31.4
39.1
37.8
28.7
14.6
1.7
166.7
2020
62.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.5
16.1
20.4
19.5
17.0
5.9
85.4
2021
55.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.6
17.9
17.5
15.3
6.4
61.7
2022
33.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.2
9.2
11.1
5.6
29.1
2023
91.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9.0
25.1
14.8
48.9
2024
68.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12.1
11.0
23.1
2025
35.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.7
0.7
Subtotal
2,410.9
1,949.8
344.2
249.8
222.5
207.9
180.9
155.3
147.4
129.4
104.2
102.3
48.1
3,841.8
Total Americas and Australia
10,482.3
6,321.7
1,189.0
1,086.9
1,083.4
1,153.0
1,322.3
1,427.1
1,354.3
1,075.4
996.9
1,147.7
637.8
18,795.5
Europe Core
1996-2014
814.5
195.1
297.5
249.9
224.1
209.6
175.3
151.7
151.0
123.6
108.6
101.7
48.6
2,036.7
2015
411.3
-
45.8
100.3
86.2
80.9
66.1
54.3
51.4
40.7
33.8
30.4
14.7
604.6
2016
333.1
-
-
40.4
78.9
72.6
58.0
48.3
46.7
36.9
29.7
27.4
13.2
452.1
2017
252.2
-
-
-
17.9
56.0
44.1
36.1
34.8
25.2
20.2
17.9
7.9
260.1
2018
341.8
-
-
-
-
24.3
88.7
71.3
69.1
50.7
41.6
37.1
17.7
400.5
2019
518.6
-
-
-
-
-
48.0
125.7
121.4
89.8
75.1
68.2
31.3
559.5
2020
324.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
32.3
91.7
69.0
56.1
50.1
23.1
322.3
2021
412.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
48.5
89.9
73.0
66.6
30.9
308.9
2022
359.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
33.9
83.8
74.7
35.2
227.6
2023
410.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
50.2
103.1
47.5
200.8
2024
451.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
46.3
69.0
115.3
2025
264.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11.0
11.0
Subtotal
4,894.6
195.1
343.3
390.6
407.1
443.4
480.2
519.7
614.6
559.7
572.1
623.5
350.1
5,499.4
Europe Insolvency
2014
10.9
-
4.3
3.9
3.2
2.6
1.5
0.8
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
17.3
2015
19.0
-
3.0
4.4
5.0
4.8
3.9
2.9
1.6
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.1
26.9
2016
39.3
-
-
6.2
12.7
12.9
10.7
7.9
6.0
2.7
1.3
0.8
0.3
61.5
2017
39.2
-
-
-
1.2
7.9
9.2
9.8
9.4
6.5
3.8
1.5
0.6
49.9
2018
44.9
-
-
-
-
0.6
8.4
10.3
11.7
9.8
7.2
3.5
1.0
52.5
2019
77.2
-
-
-
-
-
5.0
21.1
23.9
21.0
17.5
12.9
3.7
105.1
2020
105.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.0
34.6
34.1
29.7
25.5
9.3
139.2
2021
53.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.5
14.4
14.7
15.4
7.3
57.3
2022
44.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.5
12.4
15.2
7.8
39.9
2023
46.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.2
12.7
7.7
24.6
2024
43.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9.5
7.5
17.0
2025
10.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.4
0.4
Subtotal
534.0
-
7.3
14.5
22.1
28.8
38.7
58.8
93.0
93.8
91.4
97.4
45.8
591.6
Total Europe
5,428.6
195.1
350.6
405.1
429.2
472.2
518.9
578.5
707.6
653.5
663.5
720.9
395.9
6,091.0
Total PRA Group
$ 15,910.9
$ 6,516.8
$ 1,539.6
$ 1,492.0
$ 1,512.6
$ 1,625.2
$ 1,841.2
$ 2,005.6
$ 2,061.9
$ 1,728.9
$ 1,660.4
$ 1,868.6
$ 1,033.7
$ 24,886.5
(1)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period.
(2)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; less gain on sale of equity method investment; and plus recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance as it excludes certain items whose fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of the Company's business, and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2024. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
LTM
For the Year Ended
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 91,643
$ 70,601
Adjustments:
Income tax expense
29,671
21,032
Foreign exchange loss
138
9
Interest expense, net
244,967
229,267
Other expense
946
851
Depreciation and amortization
10,876
10,792
Impairment of real estate
831
-
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
14,840
17,972
Gain on sale of equity method investment
(38,403)
-
Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less
884,583
787,028
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,240,092
$ 1,137,552
In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE"), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term stockholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.
ROATE may include certain items that are not indicative of the operating results of the Company's portfolio. Accordingly, the Company also uses Adjusted ROATE, which is defined as ROATE excluding the impact of gains/losses from the sale of equity method investments, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes that Adjusted ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors because it excludes the impact of gains/losses that are not indicative of the operating results of the Company's portfolio.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to average tangible equity. The table also provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. and provides the Company's ROATE and Adjusted ROATE for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):
Average Tangible Equity Reconciliation (1)
Balance as of Period End
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
Total stockholders' equity -
$ 1,336,925
$ 1,145,463
$ 1,278,016
$ 1,137,395
$ 1,230,355
$ 1,147,300
Less: Goodwill
439,449
415,646
430,082
413,746
418,840
419,685
Less: Other intangible assets
1,541
1,597
1,515
1,632
1,494
1,668
Average tangible equity
$ 846,419
$ 722,017
$ 810,021
$ 725,947
ROATE (2)
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income attributable to PRA
$ 42,374
$ 21,516
$ 46,033
$ 24,991
Return on average tangible
20.0 %
11.9 %
11.4 %
6.9 %
Adjusted ROATE (3)
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income attributable to PRA
$42,374
$21,516
$46,033
$24,991
Less: Gain on sale of equity
$ (29,686)
$ -
$ (29,686)
$ -
Adjusted net income
$12,688
$21,516
$16,347
$24,991
Adjusted ROATE
6.0 %
11.9 %
4.0 %
6.9 %
1.
Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods. Equity balances are not adjusted for gain on sale of equity method investment, which would have a de minimus effect on Adjusted ROATE.
2.
Based on annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
3.
Based on annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
