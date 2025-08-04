PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Strong Portfolio Purchases at Attractive Returns Driving Record ERC; Double-Digit Cash Collections Growth with 60%+ Cash Efficiency Ratio

Net Income Attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $42 Million Includes Approximately $30 million After-tax Gain from Previously Announced Sale of RCB Equity Interest in Brazil; $10 Million of Shares Repurchased

16% Adjusted EBITDA Growth Outpaces 13% Cash Collections Growth

Strong European Performance with Continued Focus on Transforming U.S. Business

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ("Q2 2025").

Q2 2025 Highlights (vs. Q2 2024)

Total portfolio purchases of $346.5 million, down 8.7%, reflecting the lower target for full year 2025 of $1.2 billion compared to 2024 total portfolio purchases of $1.4 billion.

Record estimated remaining collections (ERC) 1 of $8.3 billion, up 21.9%.

of $8.3 billion, up 21.9%. Total cash collections of $536.3 million, up 13.2%.

Cash efficiency ratio 2 of 62.4%, up 355 basis points.

of 62.4%, up 355 basis points. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $42.4 million, up 96.9%, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.08. This includes a $29.7 million, or $0.75 per share, after-tax gain from the previously announced sale 4 of the Company's equity interest in RCB, the servicing company for its nonperforming loan investments in Brazil.

of the Company's equity interest in RCB, the servicing company for its nonperforming loan investments in Brazil. Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025 of $1.2 billion, up 16.4%.

1. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. 2. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. 3. A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release. 4. This transaction does not impact the Company's ownership of any portfolios in Brazil, nor its existing operations or future portfolio investment opportunities in this market.























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 42,374

$ 21,516

$ 46,033

$ 24,991 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.08

$ 0.54

$ 1.16

$ 0.63



















"The second quarter represented another positive step in our journey of creating sustained shareholder value," said Martin Sjolund, president and chief executive officer. "We had another period of robust portfolio investments at attractive purchase price multiples, record ERC, and improved portfolio income as we continue to focus on high-return opportunities. Improvement in our cash efficiency ratio reflects the work we have been doing to increase cash collections and manage expenses, leading to Adjusted EBITDA growth that outpaced cash collections growth."

"More importantly, we have hit the ground running since I've stepped into the CEO role. Building on PRA's global scale and strong foundation, we are working with urgency to drive a meaningful improvement in our financial and operational results over the long term. Leveraging my experience strengthening and growing our European business with a proven multi-year track record of performance, we are accelerating the transformation of our U.S. business across our three strategic pillars: optimizing investments, operational execution, and managing expenses. I have confidence in our ability to develop PRA into the leading player in our industry, and look forward to building on our momentum."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2 Americas and Australia Core

$ 301,698

$ 288,160

$ 257,711

$ 266,977

$ 263,828 Americas Insolvency

24,329

23,700

24,067

26,065

26,971 Europe Core

185,652

164,371

162,564

158,242

156,739 Europe Insolvency

24,609

21,205

23,724

25,826

26,344 Total cash collections

$ 536,288

$ 497,436

$ 468,066

$ 477,110

$ 473,882

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency-Adjusted

2025













2024 ($ in thousands)

Q2













Q2 Americas and Australia Core

$ 301,698













$ 260,348 Americas Insolvency

24,329













26,935 Europe Core

185,652













166,348 Europe Insolvency

24,609













27,897 Total cash collections

$ 536,288













$ 481,528























Total cash collections in Q2 2025 increased 13.2% to $536.3 million, compared to $473.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 ("Q2 2024").























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Portfolio income

$ 250,934

$ 209,290

$ 491,892

$ 411,346 Recoveries collected in excess of forecast

$ 40,302

$ 54,260

$ 56,802

$ 90,098 Changes in expected future recoveries

(7,010)

19,060

4,412

34,896 Changes in expected recoveries

$ 33,292

$ 73,320

$ 61,214

$ 124,994 Total portfolio revenue

$ 284,226

$ 282,610

$ 553,106

$ 536,340



















Portfolio income in Q2 2025 increased 19.9% to $250.9 million, compared to $209.3 million in Q2 2024.

Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2025 increased 0.6% to $284.2 million, compared to $282.6 million in Q2 2024.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q2 2025 increased 3.9% to $202.6 million, compared to $195.0 million in Q2 2024. The increase was primarily due to increased investment in call center offshoring to provide greater operating flexibility as that channel continues to scale, as well as continued investments in our U.S. legal collections channel to drive future cash collections growth.

Interest expense, net in Q2 2025 increased 12.6% to $62.4 million, compared to $55.4 million in Q2 2024, primarily reflecting higher debt balances to support portfolio investments.

The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 26.5%.

Portfolio Purchases























Portfolio Purchase Source

2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2 Americas & Australia Core

$ 177,097

$ 165,503

$ 194,063

$ 263,613

$ 198,761 Americas Insolvency

22,186

12,953

9,460

10,162

26,627 Europe Core

142,465

108,390

220,875

71,507

127,991 Europe Insolvency

4,757

4,856

8,272

4,696

25,990 Total portfolio acquisitions

$ 346,505

$ 291,702

$ 432,670

$ 349,978

$ 379,369























The Company purchased $346.5 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2025, an 8.7% decrease compared to $379.4 million in Q2 2024.

At the end of Q2 2025, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $311.2 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $210.6 million in the Americas and Australia and $100.5 million in Europe.

1. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.

Credit Availability

Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of June 30, 2025 was $840.7 million, comprised of $521.6 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $319.1 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until August 4, 2026, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 58095# until August 11, 2025.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues













Portfolio income $ 250,934

$ 209,290

$ 491,892

$ 411,346 Changes in expected recoveries 33,292

73,320

61,214

124,994 Total portfolio revenue 284,226

282,610

553,106

536,340 Other revenue 3,462

1,619

4,201

3,475 Total revenues 287,688

284,229

557,307

539,815 Operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 75,724

74,241

149,047

147,838 Legal collection costs 37,583

35,274

70,977

61,965 Legal collection fees 15,625

13,762

30,855

25,874 Agency fees 22,688

21,008

44,056

40,731 Professional and outside services 21,071

18,124

42,174

43,174 Communication 9,417

11,577

19,894

24,155 Rent and occupancy 3,504

4,136

6,984

8,280 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 2,503

2,637

6,272

5,357 Other operating expenses 14,462

14,248

27,360

26,823 Total operating expenses 202,577

195,007

397,619

384,197 Income from operations 85,111

89,222

159,688

155,618 Other income/(expense)













Interest expense, net (62,361)

(55,353)

(123,331)

(107,631) Gain on sale of equity method investment 38,403

-

38,403

- Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net 50

(99)

(1)

128 Other (75)

46

(255)

(160) Income before income taxes 61,128

33,816

74,504

47,955 Income tax expense 15,415

8,702

19,727

11,088 Net income 45,713

25,114

54,777

36,867 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,339

3,598

8,744

11,876 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 42,374

$ 21,516

$ 46,033

$ 24,991 Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.













Basic $ 1.08

$ 0.55

$ 1.17

$ 0.64 Diluted $ 1.08

$ 0.54

$ 1.16

$ 0.63 Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 39,323

39,364

39,436

39,319 Diluted 39,385

39,546

39,536

39,497

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)





June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,592

$ 105,938 Investments 66,500

66,304 Finance receivables, net 4,562,576

4,140,742 Income taxes receivable 24,136

19,559 Deferred tax assets, net 92,226

75,134 Right-of-use assets 26,268

32,173 Property and equipment, net 26,391

29,498 Goodwill 439,449

396,357 Other assets 65,629

65,450 Total assets $ 5,434,767

$ 4,931,155 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities





Accrued expenses and accounts payable $ 124,103

$ 141,211 Income taxes payable 37,549

28,584 Deferred tax liabilities, net 22,460

16,813 Lease liabilities 29,453

36,437 Interest-bearing deposits 168,656

163,406 Borrowings 3,614,208

3,326,621 Other liabilities 41,727

24,476 Total liabilities 4,038,156

3,737,548 Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and

outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,074 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 100,000 shares authorized, 39,510 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 391

395 Additional paid-in capital 14,086

17,882 Retained earnings 1,606,182

1,560,149 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (283,734)

(443,394) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,336,925

1,135,032 Noncontrolling interests 59,686

58,575 Total equity 1,396,611

1,193,607 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,434,767

$ 4,931,155

Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax



















Three Months Ended

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Noncash interest expense -

amortization of debt

premium and issuance costs $ 1,962 $ 1,901 $ 2,241 $ 3,795 $ 2,331 $ 2,200 $ 2,177 $ 2,220 Change in fair value of

derivatives (1,748) (2,570) (4,686) (5,706) (5,628) (5,930) (6,734) (6,545) Amortization of intangibles 52 49 58 60 58 60 69 69 Impairment of real estate - 831 - - - - 202 5,037 Stock-based compensation

expense 4,465 3,788 3,337 3,251 3,555 3,327 2,952 1,629

Purchase Price Multiples as of June 30, 2025 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (5) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2014 $ 2,336,839 $ 6,681,453 $ 78,176 286 % 228 % 2015 443,114 927,720 39,069 209 % 205 % 2016 455,767 1,100,505 50,637 241 % 201 % 2017 532,851 1,228,005 77,204 230 % 193 % 2018 653,975 1,547,865 112,494 237 % 202 % 2019 581,476 1,320,124 100,069 227 % 206 % 2020 435,668 961,557 108,427 221 % 213 % 2021 435,846 736,580 207,580 169 % 191 % 2022 406,082 720,041 264,772 177 % 179 % 2023 622,583 1,214,966 676,089 195 % 197 % 2024 823,662 1,734,516 1,394,320 211 % 211 % 2025 343,542 733,858 702,763 214 % 214 % Subtotal 8,071,405 18,907,190 3,811,600



Americas Insolvency







1996-2014 1,414,476 2,723,019 2 193 % 155 % 2015 63,170 88,194 6 140 % 125 % 2016 91,442 118,534 75 130 % 123 % 2017 275,257 359,352 521 131 % 125 % 2018 97,879 136,921 203 140 % 127 % 2019 123,077 167,454 682 136 % 128 % 2020 62,130 90,738 5,352 146 % 136 % 2021 55,187 74,574 12,891 135 % 136 % 2022 33,442 47,809 18,764 143 % 139 % 2023 91,282 119,901 69,577 131 % 135 % 2024 68,391 99,619 76,563 146 % 149 % 2025 35,189 55,793 55,042 159 % 159 % Subtotal 2,410,922 4,081,908 239,678



Total Americas and Australia 10,482,327 22,989,098 4,051,278



Europe Core









1996-2014 814,553 2,694,589 400,652 331 % 205 % 2015 411,340 766,350 127,274 186 % 160 % 2016 333,090 588,053 149,219 177 % 167 % 2017 252,174 364,311 89,269 144 % 144 % 2018 341,775 562,173 169,822 164 % 148 % 2019 518,610 872,535 307,692 168 % 152 % 2020 324,119 596,976 237,210 184 % 172 % 2021 412,411 723,959 372,728 176 % 170 % 2022 359,447 589,618 415,912 164 % 162 % 2023 410,593 695,957 527,680 170 % 169 % 2024 451,786 816,563 794,892 181 % 180 % 2025 264,668 481,332 469,955 182 % 182 % Subtotal 4,894,566 9,752,416 4,062,305



Europe Insolvency







2014 10,876 19,178 - 176 % 129 % 2015 18,973 29,587 - 156 % 139 % 2016 39,338 58,295 528 148 % 130 % 2017 39,235 52,549 396 134 % 128 % 2018 44,908 53,277 1,134 119 % 123 % 2019 77,218 114,367 7,026 148 % 130 % 2020 105,440 161,278 13,288 153 % 129 % 2021 53,230 77,420 16,550 145 % 134 % 2022 44,604 64,543 29,617 145 % 137 % 2023 46,558 66,232 44,836 142 % 138 % 2024 43,459 64,128 52,365 148 % 147 % 2025 10,186 15,399 14,987 151 % 151 % Subtotal 534,025 776,253 180,727



Total Europe 5,428,591 10,528,669 4,243,032



Total PRA Group $ 15,910,918 $ 33,517,767 $ 8,294,310









(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2025 exchange rate. (5) The original purchase price multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the period of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information (1) Amounts in thousands

June 30, 2025 (year-to-date)

As of June 30, 2025 Purchase Period Cash

Collections (2) Portfolio

Income (2) Change in

Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio

Revenue (2)

Net Finance Receivables (3) Americas and Australia Core











1996-2014 $ 23,044 $ 10,330 $ 10,120 $ 20,450

$ 26,393 2015 7,178 4,293 (718) 3,575

16,724 2016 9,619 5,698 955 6,653

18,634 2017 15,270 7,890 3,210 11,100

32,512 2018 26,944 11,767 3,909 15,676

58,310 2019 26,477 11,886 (2,579) 9,307

52,962 2020 29,633 12,447 (2,096) 10,351

58,619 2021 34,910 18,512 (3,173) 15,339

107,468 2022 49,942 21,982 (59) 21,923

157,702 2023 124,806 62,995 (24,093) 38,902

369,079 2024 211,045 128,793 8,423 137,216

732,714 2025 30,990 23,444 4,794 28,238

340,417 Subtotal 589,858 320,037 (1,307) 318,730

1,971,534 Americas Insolvency











1996-2014 501 13 494 507

- 2015 60 4 52 56

4 2016 162 11 84 95

67 2017 596 57 309 366

463 2018 624 23 280 303

189 2019 1,701 63 378 441

644 2020 5,937 533 (504) 29

5,083 2021 6,362 915 193 1,108

11,809 2022 5,559 1,154 339 1,493

16,338 2023 14,789 4,316 487 4,803

57,511 2024 10,990 5,672 (1,370) 4,302

56,047 2025 748 1,019 512 1,531

35,689 Subtotal 48,029 13,780 1,254 15,034

183,844 Total Americas and Australia 637,887 333,817 (53) 333,764

2,155,378 Europe Core











1996-2014 48,559 29,327 12,846 42,173

90,532 2015 14,747 6,024 5,641 11,665

62,911 2016 13,241 5,837 2,311 8,148

84,225 2017 7,861 2,879 (1,468) 1,411

59,384 2018 17,709 6,247 1,880 8,127

109,923 2019 31,282 9,921 10,728 20,649

207,280 2020 23,120 8,660 7,602 16,262

144,188 2021 30,880 12,868 5,256 18,124

225,257 2022 35,193 13,631 975 14,606

261,956 2023 47,512 19,141 3,134 22,275

315,245 2024 68,963 29,804 1,798 31,602

442,315 2025 10,956 4,527 2,271 6,798

259,519 Subtotal 350,023 148,866 52,974 201,840

2,262,735 Europe Insolvency











2014 82 - 82 82

- 2015 87 - 87 87

- 2016 289 42 233 275

136 2017 626 24 398 422

261 2018 976 52 288 340

972 2019 3,678 362 339 701

6,034 2020 9,302 728 1,440 2,168

12,348 2021 7,341 898 2,087 2,985

14,880 2022 7,844 1,505 1,514 3,019

25,059 2023 7,721 2,191 1,075 3,266

36,493 2024 7,472 3,113 660 3,773

38,113 2025 396 294 90 384

10,167 Subtotal 45,814 9,209 8,293 17,502

144,463 Total Europe 395,837 158,075 61,267 219,342

2,407,198 Total PRA Group $ 1,033,724 $ 491,892 $ 61,214 $ 553,106

$ 4,562,576





(1) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2025 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of June 30, 2025 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections Purchase Period Purchase

Price (2)(3) 1996-2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Total Americas and Australia Core

























1996-2014 $ 2,336.8 $ 4,371.9 $ 727.8 $ 470.0 $ 311.2 $ 222.5 $ 155.0 $ 96.6 $ 68.8 $ 51.0 $ 40.2 $ 49.4 $ 23.0 $ 6,587.4 2015 443.1 - 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 19.5 14.1 17.3 7.2 891.7 2016 455.8 - - 138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 38.4 24.9 24.0 9.6 1007.4 2017 532.9 - - - 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 76.3 43.8 39.2 15.3 1139.6 2018 654.0 - - - - 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 146.1 92.9 75.9 26.9 1404.0 2019 581.5 - - - - - 143.8 349.0 289.8 177.7 110.3 77.7 26.5 1174.8 2020 435.7 - - - - - - 132.9 284.3 192.0 125.8 87.0 29.6 851.6 2021 435.8 - - - - - - - 85.0 177.3 136.8 98.4 34.9 532.4 2022 406.1 - - - - - - - - 67.7 195.4 144.7 49.9 457.7 2023 622.5 - - - - - - - - - 108.5 285.9 124.8 519.2 2024 823.7 - - - - - - - - - - 145.9 211.0 356.9 2025 343.5 - - - - - - - - - - - 31.0 31.0 Subtotal 8,071.4 4,371.9 844.8 837.1 860.9 945.1 1,141.4 1,271.8 1,206.9 946.0 892.7 1,045.4 589.7 14,953.7 Americas Insolvency

























1996-2014 1,414.5 1,949.8 340.8 213.0 122.9 59.1 22.6 5.8 3.3 2.3 1.5 1.3 0.5 2,722.9 2015 63.2 - 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.1 88.3 2016 91.4 - - 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 14.4 7.4 1.8 0.9 0.6 0.2 119.5 2017 275.3 - - - 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 4.9 2.5 0.6 358.9 2018 97.9 - - - - 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 12.7 2.5 0.6 136.6 2019 123.1 - - - - - 13.4 31.4 39.1 37.8 28.7 14.6 1.7 166.7 2020 62.1 - - - - - - 6.5 16.1 20.4 19.5 17.0 5.9 85.4 2021 55.2 - - - - - - - 4.6 17.9 17.5 15.3 6.4 61.7 2022 33.4 - - - - - - - - 3.2 9.2 11.1 5.6 29.1 2023 91.2 - - - - - - - - - 9.0 25.1 14.8 48.9 2024 68.4 - - - - - - - - - - 12.1 11.0 23.1 2025 35.2 - - - - - - - - - - - 0.7 0.7 Subtotal 2,410.9 1,949.8 344.2 249.8 222.5 207.9 180.9 155.3 147.4 129.4 104.2 102.3 48.1 3,841.8 Total Americas and Australia 10,482.3 6,321.7 1,189.0 1,086.9 1,083.4 1,153.0 1,322.3 1,427.1 1,354.3 1,075.4 996.9 1,147.7 637.8 18,795.5 Europe Core

























1996-2014 814.5 195.1 297.5 249.9 224.1 209.6 175.3 151.7 151.0 123.6 108.6 101.7 48.6 2,036.7 2015 411.3 - 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 40.7 33.8 30.4 14.7 604.6 2016 333.1 - - 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 29.7 27.4 13.2 452.1 2017 252.2 - - - 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 20.2 17.9 7.9 260.1 2018 341.8 - - - - 24.3 88.7 71.3 69.1 50.7 41.6 37.1 17.7 400.5 2019 518.6 - - - - - 48.0 125.7 121.4 89.8 75.1 68.2 31.3 559.5 2020 324.1 - - - - - - 32.3 91.7 69.0 56.1 50.1 23.1 322.3 2021 412.4 - - - - - - - 48.5 89.9 73.0 66.6 30.9 308.9 2022 359.4 - - - - - - - - 33.9 83.8 74.7 35.2 227.6 2023 410.6 - - - - - - - - - 50.2 103.1 47.5 200.8 2024 451.9 - - - - - - - - - - 46.3 69.0 115.3 2025 264.7 - - - - - - - - - - - 11.0 11.0 Subtotal 4,894.6 195.1 343.3 390.6 407.1 443.4 480.2 519.7 614.6 559.7 572.1 623.5 350.1 5,499.4 Europe Insolvency























2014 10.9 - 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 17.3 2015 19.0 - 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.1 26.9 2016 39.3 - - 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 2.7 1.3 0.8 0.3 61.5 2017 39.2 - - - 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 3.8 1.5 0.6 49.9 2018 44.9 - - - - 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 7.2 3.5 1.0 52.5 2019 77.2 - - - - - 5.0 21.1 23.9 21.0 17.5 12.9 3.7 105.1 2020 105.4 - - - - - - 6.0 34.6 34.1 29.7 25.5 9.3 139.2 2021 53.2 - - - - - - - 5.5 14.4 14.7 15.4 7.3 57.3 2022 44.6 - - - - - - - - 4.5 12.4 15.2 7.8 39.9 2023 46.7 - - - - - - - - - 4.2 12.7 7.7 24.6 2024 43.4 - - - - - - - - - - 9.5 7.5 17.0 2025 10.2 - - - - - - - - - - - 0.4 0.4 Subtotal 534.0 - 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.7 58.8 93.0 93.8 91.4 97.4 45.8 591.6 Total Europe 5,428.6 195.1 350.6 405.1 429.2 472.2 518.9 578.5 707.6 653.5 663.5 720.9 395.9 6,091.0 Total PRA Group $ 15,910.9 $ 6,516.8 $ 1,539.6 $ 1,492.0 $ 1,512.6 $ 1,625.2 $ 1,841.2 $ 2,005.6 $ 2,061.9 $ 1,728.9 $ 1,660.4 $ 1,868.6 $ 1,033.7 $ 24,886.5





(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period. (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; less gain on sale of equity method investment; and plus recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance as it excludes certain items whose fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of the Company's business, and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2024. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



LTM For the Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 91,643 $ 70,601 Adjustments:



Income tax expense 29,671 21,032 Foreign exchange loss 138 9 Interest expense, net 244,967 229,267 Other expense 946 851 Depreciation and amortization 10,876 10,792 Impairment of real estate 831 - Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,840 17,972 Gain on sale of equity method investment (38,403) - Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less

Changes in expected recoveries 884,583 787,028 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,240,092 $ 1,137,552

In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE"), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term stockholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.

ROATE may include certain items that are not indicative of the operating results of the Company's portfolio. Accordingly, the Company also uses Adjusted ROATE, which is defined as ROATE excluding the impact of gains/losses from the sale of equity method investments, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes that Adjusted ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors because it excludes the impact of gains/losses that are not indicative of the operating results of the Company's portfolio.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to average tangible equity. The table also provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. and provides the Company's ROATE and Adjusted ROATE for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):









Average Tangible Equity Reconciliation (1)





Balance as of Period End

Second Quarter

Year-to-Date





June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Total stockholders' equity -

PRA Group, Inc.

$ 1,336,925

$ 1,145,463

$ 1,278,016

$ 1,137,395

$ 1,230,355

$ 1,147,300

Less: Goodwill

439,449

415,646

430,082

413,746

418,840

419,685

Less: Other intangible assets

1,541

1,597

1,515

1,632

1,494

1,668

Average tangible equity









$ 846,419

$ 722,017

$ 810,021

$ 725,947









































ROATE (2)













Second Quarter

Year-to-Date













2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income attributable to PRA

Group, Inc.









$ 42,374

$ 21,516

$ 46,033

$ 24,991

Return on average tangible

equity









20.0 %

11.9 %

11.4 %

6.9 %









































Adjusted ROATE (3)













Second Quarter

Year-to-Date













2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income attributable to PRA

Group, Inc.









$42,374

$21,516

$46,033

$24,991

Less: Gain on sale of equity

method investment, net of tax









$ (29,686)

$ -

$ (29,686)

$ -

Adjusted net income

attributable to PRA Group, Inc.









$12,688

$21,516

$16,347

$24,991

Adjusted ROATE









6.0 %

11.9 %

4.0 %

6.9 %































1. Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods. Equity balances are not adjusted for gain on sale of equity method investment, which would have a de minimus effect on Adjusted ROATE. 2. Based on annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. 3. Based on annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

[email protected]

News Media Contact:

Giovanna Genard

Vice President, Global Communications and External Affairs | Marketing Leader

(757) 282-3343

[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.