WKN: A12ELV | ISIN: US69354N1063 | Ticker-Symbol: POV1
Frankfurt
05.08.25 | 08:10
15,000 Euro
+19,05 % +2,400
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PRA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRA GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,50015,80011:17
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 22:05 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Strong Portfolio Purchases at Attractive Returns Driving Record ERC; Double-Digit Cash Collections Growth with 60%+ Cash Efficiency Ratio

Net Income Attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $42 Million Includes Approximately $30 million After-tax Gain from Previously Announced Sale of RCB Equity Interest in Brazil; $10 Million of Shares Repurchased

16% Adjusted EBITDA Growth Outpaces 13% Cash Collections Growth

Strong European Performance with Continued Focus on Transforming U.S. Business

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ("Q2 2025").

Q2 2025 Highlights (vs. Q2 2024)

  • Total portfolio purchases of $346.5 million, down 8.7%, reflecting the lower target for full year 2025 of $1.2 billion compared to 2024 total portfolio purchases of $1.4 billion.
  • Record estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $8.3 billion, up 21.9%.
  • Total cash collections of $536.3 million, up 13.2%.
  • Cash efficiency ratio2 of 62.4%, up 355 basis points.
  • Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $42.4 million, up 96.9%, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.08. This includes a $29.7 million, or $0.75 per share, after-tax gain from the previously announced sale4 of the Company's equity interest in RCB, the servicing company for its nonperforming loan investments in Brazil.
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025 of $1.2 billion, up 16.4%.

1.

Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.

2.

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.

3.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.

4.

This transaction does not impact the Company's ownership of any portfolios in Brazil, nor its existing operations or future portfolio investment opportunities in this market.












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.


$ 42,374


$ 21,516


$ 46,033


$ 24,991

Diluted earnings per share


$ 1.08


$ 0.54


$ 1.16


$ 0.63










"The second quarter represented another positive step in our journey of creating sustained shareholder value," said Martin Sjolund, president and chief executive officer. "We had another period of robust portfolio investments at attractive purchase price multiples, record ERC, and improved portfolio income as we continue to focus on high-return opportunities. Improvement in our cash efficiency ratio reflects the work we have been doing to increase cash collections and manage expenses, leading to Adjusted EBITDA growth that outpaced cash collections growth."

"More importantly, we have hit the ground running since I've stepped into the CEO role. Building on PRA's global scale and strong foundation, we are working with urgency to drive a meaningful improvement in our financial and operational results over the long term. Leveraging my experience strengthening and growing our European business with a proven multi-year track record of performance, we are accelerating the transformation of our U.S. business across our three strategic pillars: optimizing investments, operational execution, and managing expenses. I have confidence in our ability to develop PRA into the leading player in our industry, and look forward to building on our momentum."

Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:












Cash Collection Source


2025


2024

($ in thousands)


Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3


Q2

Americas and Australia Core


$ 301,698


$ 288,160


$ 257,711


$ 266,977


$ 263,828

Americas Insolvency


24,329


23,700


24,067


26,065


26,971

Europe Core


185,652


164,371


162,564


158,242


156,739

Europe Insolvency


24,609


21,205


23,724


25,826


26,344

Total cash collections


$ 536,288


$ 497,436


$ 468,066


$ 477,110


$ 473,882


































Cash Collection Source -











Constant Currency-Adjusted


2025








2024

($ in thousands)


Q2








Q2

Americas and Australia Core


$ 301,698








$ 260,348

Americas Insolvency


24,329








26,935

Europe Core


185,652








166,348

Europe Insolvency


24,609








27,897

Total cash collections


$ 536,288








$ 481,528












  • Total cash collections in Q2 2025 increased 13.2% to $536.3 million, compared to $473.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 ("Q2 2024").











Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Portfolio income


$ 250,934


$ 209,290


$ 491,892


$ 411,346

Recoveries collected in excess of forecast


$ 40,302


$ 54,260


$ 56,802


$ 90,098

Changes in expected future recoveries


(7,010)


19,060


4,412


34,896

Changes in expected recoveries


$ 33,292


$ 73,320


$ 61,214


$ 124,994

Total portfolio revenue


$ 284,226


$ 282,610


$ 553,106


$ 536,340










  • Portfolio income in Q2 2025 increased 19.9% to $250.9 million, compared to $209.3 million in Q2 2024.
  • Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2025 increased 0.6% to $284.2 million, compared to $282.6 million in Q2 2024.

Expenses

  • Operating expenses in Q2 2025 increased 3.9% to $202.6 million, compared to $195.0 million in Q2 2024. The increase was primarily due to increased investment in call center offshoring to provide greater operating flexibility as that channel continues to scale, as well as continued investments in our U.S. legal collections channel to drive future cash collections growth.
  • Interest expense, net in Q2 2025 increased 12.6% to $62.4 million, compared to $55.4 million in Q2 2024, primarily reflecting higher debt balances to support portfolio investments.
  • The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 26.5%.

Portfolio Purchases












Portfolio Purchase Source


2025


2024

($ in thousands)


Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3


Q2

Americas & Australia Core


$ 177,097


$ 165,503


$ 194,063


$ 263,613


$ 198,761

Americas Insolvency


22,186


12,953


9,460


10,162


26,627

Europe Core


142,465


108,390


220,875


71,507


127,991

Europe Insolvency


4,757


4,856


8,272


4,696


25,990

Total portfolio acquisitions


$ 346,505


$ 291,702


$ 432,670


$ 349,978


$ 379,369












  • The Company purchased $346.5 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2025, an 8.7% decrease compared to $379.4 million in Q2 2024.
  • At the end of Q2 2025, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $311.2 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $210.6 million in the Americas and Australia and $100.5 million in Europe.

1.

Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.

Credit Availability

  • Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of June 30, 2025 was $840.7 million, comprised of $521.6 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $319.1 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until August 4, 2026, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 58095# until August 11, 2025.

About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues








Portfolio income

$ 250,934


$ 209,290


$ 491,892


$ 411,346

Changes in expected recoveries

33,292


73,320


61,214


124,994

Total portfolio revenue

284,226


282,610


553,106


536,340

Other revenue

3,462


1,619


4,201


3,475

Total revenues

287,688


284,229


557,307


539,815

Operating expenses








Compensation and benefits

75,724


74,241


149,047


147,838

Legal collection costs

37,583


35,274


70,977


61,965

Legal collection fees

15,625


13,762


30,855


25,874

Agency fees

22,688


21,008


44,056


40,731

Professional and outside services

21,071


18,124


42,174


43,174

Communication

9,417


11,577


19,894


24,155

Rent and occupancy

3,504


4,136


6,984


8,280

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

2,503


2,637


6,272


5,357

Other operating expenses

14,462


14,248


27,360


26,823

Total operating expenses

202,577


195,007


397,619


384,197

Income from operations

85,111


89,222


159,688


155,618

Other income/(expense)








Interest expense, net

(62,361)


(55,353)


(123,331)


(107,631)

Gain on sale of equity method investment

38,403


-


38,403


-

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net

50


(99)


(1)


128

Other

(75)


46


(255)


(160)

Income before income taxes

61,128


33,816


74,504


47,955

Income tax expense

15,415


8,702


19,727


11,088

Net income

45,713


25,114


54,777


36,867

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,339


3,598


8,744


11,876

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 42,374


$ 21,516


$ 46,033


$ 24,991

Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.








Basic

$ 1.08


$ 0.55


$ 1.17


$ 0.64

Diluted

$ 1.08


$ 0.54


$ 1.16


$ 0.63

Weighted average number of shares outstanding








Basic

39,323


39,364


39,436


39,319

Diluted

39,385


39,546


39,536


39,497

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)




June 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 131,592


$ 105,938

Investments

66,500


66,304

Finance receivables, net

4,562,576


4,140,742

Income taxes receivable

24,136


19,559

Deferred tax assets, net

92,226


75,134

Right-of-use assets

26,268


32,173

Property and equipment, net

26,391


29,498

Goodwill

439,449


396,357

Other assets

65,629


65,450

Total assets

$ 5,434,767


$ 4,931,155

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Liabilities




Accrued expenses and accounts payable

$ 124,103


$ 141,211

Income taxes payable

37,549


28,584

Deferred tax liabilities, net

22,460


16,813

Lease liabilities

29,453


36,437

Interest-bearing deposits

168,656


163,406

Borrowings

3,614,208


3,326,621

Other liabilities

41,727


24,476

Total liabilities

4,038,156


3,737,548

Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,074 shares issued
and outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 100,000 shares authorized, 39,510 shares
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

391


395

Additional paid-in capital

14,086


17,882

Retained earnings

1,606,182


1,560,149

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(283,734)


(443,394)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,336,925


1,135,032

Noncontrolling interests

59,686


58,575

Total equity

1,396,611


1,193,607

Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,434,767


$ 4,931,155

Select Expenses (Income)

Amounts in thousands, pre-tax











Three Months Ended


June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Noncash interest expense -
amortization of debt
premium and issuance costs

$ 1,962

$ 1,901

$ 2,241

$ 3,795

$ 2,331

$ 2,200

$ 2,177

$ 2,220

Change in fair value of
derivatives

(1,748)

(2,570)

(4,686)

(5,706)

(5,628)

(5,930)

(6,734)

(6,545)

Amortization of intangibles

52

49

58

60

58

60

69

69

Impairment of real estate

-

831

-

-

-

-

202

5,037

Stock-based compensation
expense

4,465

3,788

3,337

3,251

3,555

3,327

2,952

1,629

Purchase Price Multiples

as of June 30, 2025

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (1)(2)

Total Estimated
Collections (3)

Estimated
Remaining
Collections (4)

Current Purchase
Price Multiple

Original Purchase
Price Multiple (5)

Americas and Australia Core






1996-2014

$ 2,336,839

$ 6,681,453

$ 78,176

286 %

228 %

2015

443,114

927,720

39,069

209 %

205 %

2016

455,767

1,100,505

50,637

241 %

201 %

2017

532,851

1,228,005

77,204

230 %

193 %

2018

653,975

1,547,865

112,494

237 %

202 %

2019

581,476

1,320,124

100,069

227 %

206 %

2020

435,668

961,557

108,427

221 %

213 %

2021

435,846

736,580

207,580

169 %

191 %

2022

406,082

720,041

264,772

177 %

179 %

2023

622,583

1,214,966

676,089

195 %

197 %

2024

823,662

1,734,516

1,394,320

211 %

211 %

2025

343,542

733,858

702,763

214 %

214 %

Subtotal

8,071,405

18,907,190

3,811,600



Americas Insolvency





1996-2014

1,414,476

2,723,019

2

193 %

155 %

2015

63,170

88,194

6

140 %

125 %

2016

91,442

118,534

75

130 %

123 %

2017

275,257

359,352

521

131 %

125 %

2018

97,879

136,921

203

140 %

127 %

2019

123,077

167,454

682

136 %

128 %

2020

62,130

90,738

5,352

146 %

136 %

2021

55,187

74,574

12,891

135 %

136 %

2022

33,442

47,809

18,764

143 %

139 %

2023

91,282

119,901

69,577

131 %

135 %

2024

68,391

99,619

76,563

146 %

149 %

2025

35,189

55,793

55,042

159 %

159 %

Subtotal

2,410,922

4,081,908

239,678



Total Americas and Australia

10,482,327

22,989,098

4,051,278



Europe Core






1996-2014

814,553

2,694,589

400,652

331 %

205 %

2015

411,340

766,350

127,274

186 %

160 %

2016

333,090

588,053

149,219

177 %

167 %

2017

252,174

364,311

89,269

144 %

144 %

2018

341,775

562,173

169,822

164 %

148 %

2019

518,610

872,535

307,692

168 %

152 %

2020

324,119

596,976

237,210

184 %

172 %

2021

412,411

723,959

372,728

176 %

170 %

2022

359,447

589,618

415,912

164 %

162 %

2023

410,593

695,957

527,680

170 %

169 %

2024

451,786

816,563

794,892

181 %

180 %

2025

264,668

481,332

469,955

182 %

182 %

Subtotal

4,894,566

9,752,416

4,062,305



Europe Insolvency





2014

10,876

19,178

-

176 %

129 %

2015

18,973

29,587

-

156 %

139 %

2016

39,338

58,295

528

148 %

130 %

2017

39,235

52,549

396

134 %

128 %

2018

44,908

53,277

1,134

119 %

123 %

2019

77,218

114,367

7,026

148 %

130 %

2020

105,440

161,278

13,288

153 %

129 %

2021

53,230

77,420

16,550

145 %

134 %

2022

44,604

64,543

29,617

145 %

137 %

2023

46,558

66,232

44,836

142 %

138 %

2024

43,459

64,128

52,365

148 %

147 %

2025

10,186

15,399

14,987

151 %

151 %

Subtotal

534,025

776,253

180,727



Total Europe

5,428,591

10,528,669

4,243,032



Total PRA Group

$ 15,910,918

$ 33,517,767

$ 8,294,310





(1)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.

(4)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2025 exchange rate.

(5)

The original purchase price multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the period of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information (1)

Amounts in thousands


June 30, 2025 (year-to-date)


As of June 30, 2025

Purchase Period

Cash
Collections (2)

Portfolio
Income (2)

Change in
Expected
Recoveries (2)

Total Portfolio
Revenue (2)


Net Finance Receivables (3)

Americas and Australia Core







1996-2014

$ 23,044

$ 10,330

$ 10,120

$ 20,450


$ 26,393

2015

7,178

4,293

(718)

3,575


16,724

2016

9,619

5,698

955

6,653


18,634

2017

15,270

7,890

3,210

11,100


32,512

2018

26,944

11,767

3,909

15,676


58,310

2019

26,477

11,886

(2,579)

9,307


52,962

2020

29,633

12,447

(2,096)

10,351


58,619

2021

34,910

18,512

(3,173)

15,339


107,468

2022

49,942

21,982

(59)

21,923


157,702

2023

124,806

62,995

(24,093)

38,902


369,079

2024

211,045

128,793

8,423

137,216


732,714

2025

30,990

23,444

4,794

28,238


340,417

Subtotal

589,858

320,037

(1,307)

318,730


1,971,534

Americas Insolvency







1996-2014

501

13

494

507


-

2015

60

4

52

56


4

2016

162

11

84

95


67

2017

596

57

309

366


463

2018

624

23

280

303


189

2019

1,701

63

378

441


644

2020

5,937

533

(504)

29


5,083

2021

6,362

915

193

1,108


11,809

2022

5,559

1,154

339

1,493


16,338

2023

14,789

4,316

487

4,803


57,511

2024

10,990

5,672

(1,370)

4,302


56,047

2025

748

1,019

512

1,531


35,689

Subtotal

48,029

13,780

1,254

15,034


183,844

Total Americas and Australia

637,887

333,817

(53)

333,764


2,155,378

Europe Core







1996-2014

48,559

29,327

12,846

42,173


90,532

2015

14,747

6,024

5,641

11,665


62,911

2016

13,241

5,837

2,311

8,148


84,225

2017

7,861

2,879

(1,468)

1,411


59,384

2018

17,709

6,247

1,880

8,127


109,923

2019

31,282

9,921

10,728

20,649


207,280

2020

23,120

8,660

7,602

16,262


144,188

2021

30,880

12,868

5,256

18,124


225,257

2022

35,193

13,631

975

14,606


261,956

2023

47,512

19,141

3,134

22,275


315,245

2024

68,963

29,804

1,798

31,602


442,315

2025

10,956

4,527

2,271

6,798


259,519

Subtotal

350,023

148,866

52,974

201,840


2,262,735

Europe Insolvency







2014

82

-

82

82


-

2015

87

-

87

87


-

2016

289

42

233

275


136

2017

626

24

398

422


261

2018

976

52

288

340


972

2019

3,678

362

339

701


6,034

2020

9,302

728

1,440

2,168


12,348

2021

7,341

898

2,087

2,985


14,880

2022

7,844

1,505

1,514

3,019


25,059

2023

7,721

2,191

1,075

3,266


36,493

2024

7,472

3,113

660

3,773


38,113

2025

396

294

90

384


10,167

Subtotal

45,814

9,209

8,293

17,502


144,463

Total Europe

395,837

158,075

61,267

219,342


2,407,198

Total PRA Group

$ 1,033,724

$ 491,892

$ 61,214

$ 553,106


$ 4,562,576



(1)

Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2025 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)

as of June 30, 2025

Amounts in millions



Cash Collections

Purchase Period

Purchase
Price (2)(3)

1996-2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Total

Americas and Australia Core














1996-2014

$ 2,336.8

$ 4,371.9

$ 727.8

$ 470.0

$ 311.2

$ 222.5

$ 155.0

$ 96.6

$ 68.8

$ 51.0

$ 40.2

$ 49.4

$ 23.0

$ 6,587.4

2015

443.1

-

117.0

228.4

185.9

126.6

83.6

57.2

34.9

19.5

14.1

17.3

7.2

891.7

2016

455.8

-

-

138.7

256.5

194.6

140.6

105.9

74.2

38.4

24.9

24.0

9.6

1007.4

2017

532.9

-

-

-

107.3

278.7

256.5

192.5

130.0

76.3

43.8

39.2

15.3

1139.6

2018

654.0

-

-

-

-

122.7

361.9

337.7

239.9

146.1

92.9

75.9

26.9

1404.0

2019

581.5

-

-

-

-

-

143.8

349.0

289.8

177.7

110.3

77.7

26.5

1174.8

2020

435.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

132.9

284.3

192.0

125.8

87.0

29.6

851.6

2021

435.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

85.0

177.3

136.8

98.4

34.9

532.4

2022

406.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

67.7

195.4

144.7

49.9

457.7

2023

622.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

108.5

285.9

124.8

519.2

2024

823.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

145.9

211.0

356.9

2025

343.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

31.0

31.0

Subtotal

8,071.4

4,371.9

844.8

837.1

860.9

945.1

1,141.4

1,271.8

1,206.9

946.0

892.7

1,045.4

589.7

14,953.7

Americas Insolvency














1996-2014

1,414.5

1,949.8

340.8

213.0

122.9

59.1

22.6

5.8

3.3

2.3

1.5

1.3

0.5

2,722.9

2015

63.2

-

3.4

17.9

20.1

19.8

16.7

7.9

1.3

0.6

0.3

0.2

0.1

88.3

2016

91.4

-

-

18.9

30.4

25.0

19.9

14.4

7.4

1.8

0.9

0.6

0.2

119.5

2017

275.3

-

-

-

49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

44.0

20.8

4.9

2.5

0.6

358.9

2018

97.9

-

-

-

-

6.7

27.4

30.5

31.6

24.6

12.7

2.5

0.6

136.6

2019

123.1

-

-

-

-

-

13.4

31.4

39.1

37.8

28.7

14.6

1.7

166.7

2020

62.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.5

16.1

20.4

19.5

17.0

5.9

85.4

2021

55.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.6

17.9

17.5

15.3

6.4

61.7

2022

33.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.2

9.2

11.1

5.6

29.1

2023

91.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9.0

25.1

14.8

48.9

2024

68.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12.1

11.0

23.1

2025

35.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.7

0.7

Subtotal

2,410.9

1,949.8

344.2

249.8

222.5

207.9

180.9

155.3

147.4

129.4

104.2

102.3

48.1

3,841.8

Total Americas and Australia

10,482.3

6,321.7

1,189.0

1,086.9

1,083.4

1,153.0

1,322.3

1,427.1

1,354.3

1,075.4

996.9

1,147.7

637.8

18,795.5

Europe Core














1996-2014

814.5

195.1

297.5

249.9

224.1

209.6

175.3

151.7

151.0

123.6

108.6

101.7

48.6

2,036.7

2015

411.3

-

45.8

100.3

86.2

80.9

66.1

54.3

51.4

40.7

33.8

30.4

14.7

604.6

2016

333.1

-

-

40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

46.7

36.9

29.7

27.4

13.2

452.1

2017

252.2

-

-

-

17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

34.8

25.2

20.2

17.9

7.9

260.1

2018

341.8

-

-

-

-

24.3

88.7

71.3

69.1

50.7

41.6

37.1

17.7

400.5

2019

518.6

-

-

-

-

-

48.0

125.7

121.4

89.8

75.1

68.2

31.3

559.5

2020

324.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

32.3

91.7

69.0

56.1

50.1

23.1

322.3

2021

412.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

48.5

89.9

73.0

66.6

30.9

308.9

2022

359.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33.9

83.8

74.7

35.2

227.6

2023

410.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50.2

103.1

47.5

200.8

2024

451.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

46.3

69.0

115.3

2025

264.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11.0

11.0

Subtotal

4,894.6

195.1

343.3

390.6

407.1

443.4

480.2

519.7

614.6

559.7

572.1

623.5

350.1

5,499.4

Europe Insolvency













2014

10.9

-

4.3

3.9

3.2

2.6

1.5

0.8

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

17.3

2015

19.0

-

3.0

4.4

5.0

4.8

3.9

2.9

1.6

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.1

26.9

2016

39.3

-

-

6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

6.0

2.7

1.3

0.8

0.3

61.5

2017

39.2

-

-

-

1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

9.4

6.5

3.8

1.5

0.6

49.9

2018

44.9

-

-

-

-

0.6

8.4

10.3

11.7

9.8

7.2

3.5

1.0

52.5

2019

77.2

-

-

-

-

-

5.0

21.1

23.9

21.0

17.5

12.9

3.7

105.1

2020

105.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.0

34.6

34.1

29.7

25.5

9.3

139.2

2021

53.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.5

14.4

14.7

15.4

7.3

57.3

2022

44.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.5

12.4

15.2

7.8

39.9

2023

46.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.2

12.7

7.7

24.6

2024

43.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9.5

7.5

17.0

2025

10.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.4

0.4

Subtotal

534.0

-

7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.7

58.8

93.0

93.8

91.4

97.4

45.8

591.6

Total Europe

5,428.6

195.1

350.6

405.1

429.2

472.2

518.9

578.5

707.6

653.5

663.5

720.9

395.9

6,091.0

Total PRA Group

$ 15,910.9

$ 6,516.8

$ 1,539.6

$ 1,492.0

$ 1,512.6

$ 1,625.2

$ 1,841.2

$ 2,005.6

$ 2,061.9

$ 1,728.9

$ 1,660.4

$ 1,868.6

$ 1,033.7

$ 24,886.5



(1)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period.

(2)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; less gain on sale of equity method investment; and plus recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance as it excludes certain items whose fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of the Company's business, and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2024. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


LTM

For the Year Ended

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 91,643

$ 70,601

Adjustments:



Income tax expense

29,671

21,032

Foreign exchange loss

138

9

Interest expense, net

244,967

229,267

Other expense

946

851

Depreciation and amortization

10,876

10,792

Impairment of real estate

831

-

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

14,840

17,972

Gain on sale of equity method investment

(38,403)

-

Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less
Changes in expected recoveries

884,583

787,028

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,240,092

$ 1,137,552

In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE"), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term stockholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.

ROATE may include certain items that are not indicative of the operating results of the Company's portfolio. Accordingly, the Company also uses Adjusted ROATE, which is defined as ROATE excluding the impact of gains/losses from the sale of equity method investments, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes that Adjusted ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors because it excludes the impact of gains/losses that are not indicative of the operating results of the Company's portfolio.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to average tangible equity. The table also provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. and provides the Company's ROATE and Adjusted ROATE for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):





Average Tangible Equity Reconciliation (1)




Balance as of Period End


Second Quarter


Year-to-Date




June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


Total stockholders' equity -
PRA Group, Inc.


$ 1,336,925


$ 1,145,463


$ 1,278,016


$ 1,137,395


$ 1,230,355


$ 1,147,300


Less: Goodwill


439,449


415,646


430,082


413,746


418,840


419,685


Less: Other intangible assets


1,541


1,597


1,515


1,632


1,494


1,668


Average tangible equity






$ 846,419


$ 722,017


$ 810,021


$ 725,947






















ROATE (2)








Second Quarter


Year-to-Date








2025


2024


2025


2024


Net income attributable to PRA
Group, Inc.






$ 42,374


$ 21,516


$ 46,033


$ 24,991


Return on average tangible
equity






20.0 %


11.9 %


11.4 %


6.9 %






















Adjusted ROATE (3)








Second Quarter


Year-to-Date








2025


2024


2025


2024


Net income attributable to PRA
Group, Inc.






$42,374


$21,516


$46,033


$24,991


Less: Gain on sale of equity
method investment, net of tax






$ (29,686)


$ -


$ (29,686)


$ -


Adjusted net income
attributable to PRA Group, Inc.






$12,688


$21,516


$16,347


$24,991


Adjusted ROATE






6.0 %


11.9 %


4.0 %


6.9 %
















1.

Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods. Equity balances are not adjusted for gain on sale of equity method investment, which would have a de minimus effect on Adjusted ROATE.

2.

Based on annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

3.

Based on annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

Investor Contact:
 Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
[email protected]

News Media Contact:
 Giovanna Genard
Vice President, Global Communications and External Affairs | Marketing Leader
(757) 282-3343
[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
