WKN: 920678 | ISIN: US0341641035 | Ticker-Symbol: AKG
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 07:52
29,000 Euro
-3,07 % -0,920
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
THE ANDERSONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE ANDERSONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,06030,04011:18
28,06030,04011:03
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 22:15 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Andersons, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results and Acquires Full Ownership Interest in The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company announces it has acquired the full ownership interest in The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC (TAMH).

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Reported net income and adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons of $8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share and $0.24 per diluted share on an adjusted basis
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $65 million
  • Renewables reported pretax income of $17 million and pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $10 million on strong operating performance
  • Agribusiness recorded a pretax income of $19 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $17 million

Strategic Acquisition of Full Ownership Interest of TAMH:

  • Acquired the remaining 49.9% ownership interest in TAMH from a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Marathon) for $425 million, inclusive of $40 million of working capital (a net purchase price of $385 million)
  • The transaction closed on July 31, 2025, funded with cash on hand and debt from existing credit facilities

"Over the past couple of years, we have shared our intent to utilize a disciplined capital deployment approach to grow earnings through additional investment in ethanol. After evaluating several opportunities, we have acquired Marathon's ownership in TAMH, in line with our stated strategy. This transaction doubles our financial ownership in the ethanol industry, a key growth pillar within our Renewables strategy. Importantly, we currently operate the four plants with Andersons employees, thus limiting our execution risk. The acquisition is attractive from a financial perspective and we expect immediate accretion in earnings per share. These production facilities are poised to further benefit from increased support for renewable fuels," said President and CEO Bill Krueger.

"Construction continues on our Houston port project, which was initiated to improve the efficiency and capacity of our grain operations and add export capacity for U.S. soybean meal, which should be supported by potential changes from the EPA's proposed renewable volume obligations (RVOs). We expect completion of this project by mid-2026. Finally, we are continuing to optimize our portfolio and improve the efficiency of our operations. Work continues on integrating the former Trade and Nutrient businesses, including the addition of Skyland Grain, LLC assets into our agribusiness portfolio. As we finish a successful wheat harvest, we are preparing our facilities for an anticipated large fall harvest. Near record corn plantings in the U.S. should provide opportunities for both our merchandising and grain asset footprint into 2026," continued Krueger.

Strategic Acquisition of the Full Ownership Interest of TAMH

TAMH operates four ethanol plants with total annual production capacity of 500 million gallons located in Albion, Michigan, Clymers, Indiana, Greenville, Ohio and Denison, Iowa. With this acquisition, The Andersons now owns 100% of TAMH. Upon completion of the transaction, TAMH was renamed The Andersons Renewables, LLC.

"We are proud of what we built at TAMH through our partnership with Marathon and are excited to bring the business fully under The Andersons' leadership given its strong alignment with our long-term strategy. As the sole owner and operator of these assets, we will be able to streamline decision making and unlock greater efficiency," said Krueger. "We deeply appreciate our partnership with Marathon and look forward to continuing our long-standing commercial relationship. As one of the largest consumers of ethanol in the United States, Marathon remains a valued customer."

The Andersons, Inc. was advised on the transaction by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong cash flows, allowing us to fund a significant portion of our growth projects internally. As such, our debt remains at a modest level and we funded this purchase with cash on hand and existing credit facilities," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "As a result of this transaction, we will have unrestricted access to 100% of the cash flows from the TAMH entity, which will give us more flexibility to deploy capital across the entire enterprise. We remain below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times and are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet."

Cash provided by operating activities was $299 million and $304 million in the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Cash from operations before working capital changes in the same periods was $43 million and $89 million, respectively. Cash spent on capital projects in the quarter totaled $49 million, a $20 million increase from 2024.

Second Quarter Segment Overview

$ in millions, except per share amounts





Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Variance

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Variance

Pretax Income

$ 24.8

$ 57.3

$ (32.5)

$ 28.0

$ 71.3

$ (43.3)

Pretax Income Attributable to the Company 1

15.9

40.9

(25.0)

14.1

47.7

(33.6)

Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company 1

15.0

44.9

(29.9)

18.2

51.5

(33.3)

Agribusiness 1

16.8

32.6

(15.8)

16.7

38.0

(21.3)

Renewables 1

9.6

23.0

(13.4)

25.0

37.1

(12.1)

Other

(11.5)

(10.7)

(0.8)

(23.5)

(23.6)

0.1

Net Income Attributable to the Company

7.9

36.0

(28.1)

8.1

41.6

(33.5)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company 1

8.4

39.5

(31.1)

12.4

45.1

(32.7)

Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS")

0.23

1.05

(0.82)

0.24

1.21

(0.97)

Adjusted EPS 1

0.24

1.15

(0.91)

0.36

1.31

(0.95)

EBITDA 1

69.4

94.2

(24.8)

120.1

145.7

(25.6)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

$ 65.2

$ 98.3

$ (33.1)

$ 122.4

$ 149.4

$ (27.0)

1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Nutrient Volumes and Margins Increase; Grain Markets Remain Over-Supplied

Agribusiness recorded a pretax income of $19 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $17 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $29 million and adjusted pretax income of $33 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Nutrient results improved year-over-year with increased sales volumes on customer demand for nitrogen due to the increase in planted corn acres. A surplus of grain and weak customer demand continue to exist in western markets. This has resulted in low grain prices and limited forward contracting. Both physical assets and merchandising have been impacted by these stagnant markets.

An anticipated large harvest and on-farm storage limitations are expected to make large quantities of grain available at favorable values in the last half of 2025. This should provide sales and merchandising opportunities in the latter part of 2025 and into 2026. The balanced asset and merchandising portfolio enables opportunities in various market conditions, including this period of higher supply.

Agribusiness's second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $46 million, compared to $56 million in 2024.

Renewables with Solid Quarter on Efficient Operations

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $17 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $10 million in the second quarter. For the same period in 2024, the segment reported pretax income of $39 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $23 million.

The ethanol plants continue to run efficiently, resulting in higher year-over-year yields and production. Lower board crush, higher eastern corn basis, and increased natural gas costs led to lower overall margins. Plant co-product values also declined, with corn-based feed ingredients continuing to compete against an oversupply of soybean meal.

Although later than expected, an uptick in the ethanol board crush occurred in July and is expected to remain through the summer driving season. This expectation is bolstered by strong demand, including exports, and an expected reduction in corn costs post-harvest.

In future quarters, results will include all the ethanol plants' earnings, including the share previously attributable to the noncontrolling interest. As the company previously consolidated the entity and managed the plants, there should be limited costs to achieve these accretive results. The regulatory environment may support new opportunities, including at our Clymers, Indiana, facility, where a Class VI well permit has been filed on our behalf with the EPA for potential carbon sequestration.

Renewables had second quarter EBITDA of $30 million in 2025, compared to EBITDA of $52 million in 2024.

Income Taxes

The company recorded an income tax provision for the quarter of $8 million, resulting in an effective rate of 32% for the period. With the TAMH transaction and the elimination of a majority of our income attributable to noncontrolling interests, we now anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 22% - 25%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2025. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 9563079). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/k4oVL4Njwl0 and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture company that conducts business in the agribusiness and renewables sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 3,135,869


$ 2,795,205


$ 5,794,967


$ 5,513,422

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

2,977,453


2,619,834


5,483,679


5,209,731

Gross profit

158,416


175,371


311,288


303,691

Operating, administrative and general expenses

134,589


116,614


280,343


235,972

Interest expense, net

11,495


6,611


24,591


13,133

Other income, net

12,503


5,200


21,694


16,728

Income before income taxes

24,835


57,346


28,048


71,314

Income tax provision

8,028


4,876


5,910


6,179

Net income

16,807


52,470


22,138


65,135

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

8,950


16,494


13,997


23,578

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$ 7,857


$ 35,976


$ 8,141


$ 41,557









Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:








Basic earnings:

$ 0.23


$ 1.06


$ 0.24


$ 1.22

Diluted earnings:

$ 0.23


$ 1.05


$ 0.24


$ 1.21

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)


(in thousands)

June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


June 30, 2024

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$ 350,970


$ 561,771


$ 530,386

Accounts receivable, net

783,892


764,550


743,550

Inventories

771,868


1,286,811


686,540

Commodity derivative assets - current

147,937


148,801


180,189

Other current assets

120,780


88,344


108,634

Total current assets

2,175,447


2,850,277


2,249,299

Property, plant and equipment, net

883,985


868,151


694,136

Other assets, net

387,059


402,886


356,378

Total assets

$ 3,446,491


$ 4,121,314


$ 3,299,813







Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities:






Short-term debt

$ 104,467


$ 166,614


$ 4,021

Trade and other payables

572,232


1,047,436


607,083

Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

73,545


194,025


124,424

Commodity derivative liabilities - current

79,253


59,766


128,847

Current maturities of long-term debt

64,210


36,139


27,671

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

186,902


227,192


192,683

Total current liabilities

1,080,609


1,731,172


1,084,729

Long-term debt, less current maturities

578,464


608,151


549,378

Other long-term liabilities

176,908


182,155


145,444

Total liabilities

1,835,981


2,521,478


1,779,551

Total equity

1,610,510


1,599,836


1,520,262

Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,446,491


$ 4,121,314


$ 3,299,813

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Six months ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2025


2024

Operating Activities




Net income

$ 22,138


$ 65,135

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

67,411


61,218

Other

10,311


10,821

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(23,396)


15,284

Inventories

521,356


477,723

Commodity derivatives

19,857


36,010

Other current and non-current assets

(31,730)


(50,587)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

(636,646)


(550,797)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(50,699)


64,807

Investing Activities




Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(95,376)


(55,389)

Insurance proceeds

13,989


-

Other

5,680


(2,749)

Net cash used in investing activities

(75,707)


(58,138)

Financing Activities




Net payments under short-term lines of credit

(64,875)


(37,705)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

14,700


-

Payments of long-term debt

(16,645)


(13,752)

Dividends paid

(13,367)


(12,993)

Value of shares withheld for taxes

(3,931)


(8,071)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner

(1,547)


(47,405)

Other

(1,343)


-

Net cash used in financing activities

(87,008)


(119,926)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

2,613


(211)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(210,801)


(113,468)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

561,771


643,854

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 350,970


$ 530,386

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income

$ 16,807


$ 52,470


$ 22,138


$ 65,135

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

8,950


16,494


13,997


23,578

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

7,857


35,976


8,141


41,557

Adjustments:








Loss on investments

7,178


-


7,178


-

Transaction related compensation

1,768


4,049


3,871


6,900

Severance expense

1,197


-


1,197


-

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(7,845)


-


(4,919)


-

Gain on sale of businesses, net

(3,190)


-


(3,190)


-

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture

-


-


-


(3,117)

Income tax impact of adjustments1

1,400


(531)


143


(252)

Total adjusting items, net of tax

508


3,518


4,280


3,531

Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$ 8,365


$ 39,494


$ 12,421


$ 45,088









Diluted earnings per share attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders

$ 0.23


$ 1.05


$ 0.24


$ 1.21









Impact on diluted earnings per share

$ 0.01


$ 0.10


$ 0.12


$ 0.10

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.24


$ 1.15


$ 0.36


$ 1.31


1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the blended federal, state, and local tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment of an equity method investment of $4.4 million in 2025 and certain transaction related compensation in 2024.


Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)


(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


Other


Total

Three months ended June 30, 2025








Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 2,414,827


$ 721,042


$ -


$ 3,135,869

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

2,282,765


694,688


-


2,977,453

Gross profit

132,062


26,354


-


158,416

Operating, administrative and general expenses

114,012


8,951


11,626


134,589

Interest expense (income), net

11,331


725


(561)


11,495

Other income (loss), net

12,180


746


(423)


12,503

Income (loss) before income taxes

18,899


17,424


(11,488)


24,835

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,171


7,779


-


8,950

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 17,728


$ 9,645


$ (11,488)


$ 15,885

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

(892)


-


-


(892)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 16,836


$ 9,645


$ (11,488)


$ 14,993









Three months ended June 30, 2024








Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 2,109,351


$ 685,854


$ -


$ 2,795,205

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

1,981,308


638,526


-


2,619,834

Gross profit

128,043


47,328


-


175,371

Operating, administrative and general expenses

97,906


8,046


10,662


116,614

Interest expense (income), net

6,098


996


(483)


6,611

Other income (loss), net

4,542


1,176


(518)


5,200

Income (loss) before income taxes

28,581


39,462


(10,697)


57,346

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


16,494


-


16,494

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 28,581


$ 22,968


$ (10,697)


$ 40,852

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

4,049


-


-


4,049

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 32,630


$ 22,968


$ (10,697)


$ 44,901


1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $3.3 million difference in insured inventory and property damages in the Agribusiness segment for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)


(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


Other


Total

Six months ended June 30, 2025








Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 4,408,114


$ 1,386,853


$ -


$ 5,794,967

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

4,157,454


1,326,225


-


5,483,679

Gross profit

250,660


60,628


-


311,288

Operating, administrative and general expenses

238,501


18,734


23,108


280,343

Interest expense (income), net

24,157


1,423


(989)


24,591

Other income (loss), net

21,221


1,834


(1,361)


21,694

Income (loss) before income taxes

9,223


42,305


(23,480)


28,048

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3,351)


17,348


-


13,997

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 12,574


$ 24,957


$ (23,480)


$ 14,051

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

4,137


-


-


4,137

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 16,711


$ 24,957


$ (23,480)


$ 18,188









Six months ended June 30, 2024








Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 4,170,790


$ 1,342,632


$ -


$ 5,513,422

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

3,943,228


1,266,503


-


5,209,731

Gross profit

227,562


76,129


-


303,691

Operating, administrative and general expenses

194,827


16,823


24,322


235,972

Interest expense (income), net

12,729


1,453


(1,049)


13,133

Other income (loss), net

11,113


5,936


(321)


16,728

Income (loss) before income taxes

31,119


63,789


(23,594)


71,314

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


23,578


-


23,578

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 31,119


$ 40,211


$ (23,594)


$ 47,736

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

6,900


(3,117)


-


3,783

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$ 38,019


$ 37,094


$ (23,594)


$ 51,519


1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $1.7 million difference in insured inventory and property damages in the Agribusiness segment for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


Other


Total

Three months ended June 30, 2025








Net income (loss)

$ 18,899


$ 17,424


$ (19,516)


$ 16,807

Interest expense (income)

11,331


725


(561)


11,495

Tax provision

-


-


8,028


8,028

Depreciation and amortization

20,399


12,018


654


33,071

EBITDA

50,629


30,167


(11,395)


69,401

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related compensation

1,768


-


-


1,768

Loss on investments

7,178


-


-


7,178

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(11,162)


-


-


(11,162)

Gain on sale of businesses, net

(3,190)


-


-


(3,190)

Severance expense

1,197


-


-


1,197

Total adjusting items

(4,209)


-


-


(4,209)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,420


$ 30,167


$ (11,395)


$ 65,192









Three months ended June 30, 2024








Net income (loss)

$ 28,581


$ 39,462


$ (15,573)


$ 52,470

Interest expense (income)

6,098


996


(483)


6,611

Tax provision

-


-


4,876


4,876

Depreciation and amortization

17,279


11,719


1,271


30,269

EBITDA

51,958


52,177


(9,909)


94,226

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related compensation

4,049


-


-


4,049

Total adjusting items

4,049


-


-


4,049

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 56,007


$ 52,177


$ (9,909)


$ 98,275


Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


Other


Total

Six months ended June 30, 2025








Net income (loss)

$ 9,223


$ 42,305


$ (29,390)


$ 22,138

Interest expense (income)

24,157


1,423


(989)


24,591

Tax provision

-


-


5,910


5,910

Depreciation and amortization

42,084


23,909


1,418


67,411

EBITDA

75,464


67,637


(23,051)


120,050

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related compensation

3,871


-


-


3,871

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(6,661)


-


-


(6,661)

Gain on sale of businesses, net

(3,190)


-


-


(3,190)

Loss on investments

7,178


-


-


7,178

Severance expense

1,197


-


-


1,197

Total adjusting items

2,395


-


-


2,395

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 77,859


$ 67,637


$ (23,051)


$ 122,445









Six months ended June 30, 2024








Net income (loss)

$ 31,119


$ 63,789


$ (29,773)


$ 65,135

Interest expense (income)

12,729


1,453


(1,049)


13,133

Tax provision

-


-


6,179


6,179

Depreciation and amortization

34,327


23,684


3,207


61,218

EBITDA

78,175


88,926


(21,436)


145,665

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related compensation

6,900


-


-


6,900

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture

-


(3,117)


-


(3,117)

Total adjusting items

6,900


(3,117)


-


3,783

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 85,075


$ 85,809


$ (21,436)


$ 149,448

The Andersons, Inc.

Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended,


Twelve months
ended June 30,
2025

(in thousands)

September 30,
2024


December 31,
2024


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2025


Net income

$ 51,461


$ 54,104


$ 5,331


$ 16,807


$ 127,703

Interest expense

8,361


10,266


13,096


11,495


43,218

Tax provision (benefit)

10,731


13,146


(2,118)


8,028


29,787

Depreciation and amortization

30,408


36,178


34,340


33,071


133,997

EBITDA

100,961


113,694


50,649


69,401


334,705

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Transaction related compensation

1,668


2,536


2,103


1,768


8,075

Insured inventory and property damage (recoveries), net

(5,204)


(4,446)


4,502


(11,162)


(16,310)

Loss on investments

-


1,535


-


7,178


8,713

Severance expense

-


-


-


1,197


1,197

Gain on sale of businesses, net

-


-


-


(3,190)


(3,190)

Acquisition costs

-


3,193


-


-


3,193

Total adjusting items

(3,536)


2,818


6,605


(4,209)


1,678

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 97,425


$ 116,512


$ 57,254


$ 65,192


$ 336,383












Three Months Ended,


Twelve months
ended June 30,
2024


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2023


March 31,
2024


June 30,
2024


Net income

$ 30,523


$ 78,437


$ 12,665


$ 52,470


$ 174,095

Interest expense

8,188


8,101


6,522


6,611


29,422

Tax provision

7,862


13,324


1,303


4,876


27,365

Depreciation and amortization

31,215


31,306


30,949


30,269


123,739

EBITDA

77,788


131,168


51,439


94,226


354,621

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Transaction related compensation

1,999


3,212


2,852


4,049


12,112

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture

-


-


(3,117)


-


(3,117)

Goodwill impairment

-


686


-


-


686

Gain on sale of assets

(5,643)


-


-


-


(5,643)

Gain on cost method investment

(4,798)


-


-


-


(4,798)

Impairment on equity method investments

963


-


-


-


963

Total adjusting items

(7,479)


3,898


(265)


4,049


203

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 70,309


$ 135,066


$ 51,174


$ 98,275


$ 354,824











The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,

(in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 299,321


$ 304,434


$ (50,699)


$ 64,807

Changes in operating assets and liabilities








Accounts receivable

29,872


(42,441)


(23,396)


15,284

Inventories

482,825


308,640


521,356


477,723

Commodity derivatives

18,781


64,508


19,857


36,010

Other current and non-current assets

(23,172)


(52,510)


(31,730)


(50,587)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

(251,871)


(62,528)


(636,646)


(550,797)

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

256,435


215,669


(150,559)


(72,367)

Cash from operations before working capital changes

$ 42,886


$ 88,765


$ 99,860


$ 137,174


Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

