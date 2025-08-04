Danaos Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Half Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2025

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of container vessels and drybulk vessels, today reported unaudited results for the period ended June 30, 2025.



Financial Summary

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise stated)





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Financial &

Operating Metrics

Container

Vessels

Dry bulk

Vessels

Other

Total

Container

Vessels

Dry bulk

Vessels

Other

Total

Operating Revenues

$239,446

$22,708

-

$262,154

$230,586

$15,720

-

$246,306

Voyage Expenses,

excl. commissions

$(442)

$(6,424)

-

$(6,866)

$(448)

$(3,269)

-

$(3,717)

Time Charter

Equivalent Revenues (1)

$239,004

$16,284

-

$255,288

$230,138

$12,451

-

$242,589

Net income

$115,893

$266

$14,745

$130,904

$133,683

$2,290

$5,179

$141,152

Adjusted net income(2)

$116,680

$266

$11

$116,957

$127,063

$2,290

$2,955

$132,308

Earnings per share,

basic













$7.14













$7.30

Earnings per share,

diluted













$7.12













$7.23

Adjusted earnings per

share, diluted (2)













$6.36













$6.78

Operating Days

6,623

908

-





6,088

604

-





Time Charter

Equivalent $/day (1)

$36,087

$17,934

-





$37,802

$20,614

-





Ownership days

6,734

910

-





6,253

694

-





Average number of

vessels

74.0

10.0

-





68.7

7.6

-





Fleet Utilization

98.4 %

99.8 %

-





97.4 %

87.0 %

-





Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$170,163

$5,898

$(20)

$176,041

$169,121

$4,712

$2,955

$176,788





































Consolidated Balance Sheet & Leverage Metrics As of June 30, 2025





As of December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents





$546,164













$453,384

Availability under Revolving Credit Facility





$270,000













$292,500

Marketable securities (3)





$107,919













$60,850

Total cash liquidity & marketable securities(4)





$924,083













$806,734

Debt, gross of deferred finance costs





$770,326













$744,546

Net Debt (5)





$224,162













$291,162

LTM Adjusted EBITDA (6)





$716,338













$722,615

Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA





0.31x













0.40x



























1. Time charter equivalent revenues and time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided in

the appendix.

2. Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net

income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share; and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below.

3. Marketable securities refer to fair value of 6,256,181 and 4,070,214 shares of common stock of SBLK on June 30, 2025 and December

31, 2024 respectively.

4. Total cash liquidity & marketable securities includes: (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) availability under our Revolving Credit Facility and

(iii) marketable securities.

5. Net Debt is defined as total debt gross of deferred finance costs less cash and cash equivalents.

6. Last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the reconciliation provided below.











































For management purposes, the Company is organized based on operating revenues generated from container vessels and dry-bulk vessels and has two reporting segments: (1) a container vessels segment and (2) a dry-bulk vessels segment. The Company measures segment performance based on net income. Items included in the applicable segment's net income are directly allocated to the extent that the items are directly or indirectly attributable to the segments. With regards to the items that are allocated by indirect calculations, their allocation is commensurate to the utilization of key resources. The Other column includes components that are not allocated to any of the Company's reportable segments and includes investments in an affiliate accounted for using the equity method of accounting and investments in marketable securities.



Financial Summary

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise stated)





Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Financial &

Operating Metrics

Container

Vessels

Dry bulk

Vessels

Other

Total

Container

Vessels

Dry bulk

Vessels

Other

Total

Operating Revenues

$475,636

$39,825

-

$515,461

$463,997

$35,758

-

$499,755

Voyage Expenses,

excl. commissions

$(749)

$(14,794)

-

$(15,543)

$(936)

$(14,096)

-

$(15,032)

Time Charter

Equivalent Revenues (1)

$474,887

$25,031

-

$499,918

$463,061

$21,662

-

$484,723

Net income/(loss)

$234,938

$(6,276)

$17,389

$246,051

$272,042

$2,627

$16,981

$291,650

Adjusted net income /

(loss) (2)

$236,483

$(6,276)

$172

$230,379

$265,919

$2,627

$3,778

$272,324

Earnings per share,

basic













$13.27













$15.05

Earnings per share,

diluted













$13.24













$14.92

Adjusted earnings per

share, diluted (2)













$12.39













$13.93

Operating Days

13,074

1,740

-





12,107

1,200

-





Time Charter

Equivalent $/day (1)

$36,323

$14,386

-





$38,247

$18,052

-





Ownership days

13,371

1,810

-





12,438

1,331

-





Average number of

vessels

73.9

10.0

-





68.3

7.3

-





Fleet Utilization

97.8 %

96.1 %

-





97.3 %

90.2 %

-





Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$343,051

$4,549

$114

$347,714

$343,309

$6,904

$3,778

$353,991



































1. Time charter equivalent revenues and time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided in the appendix.

2. Adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of

net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share; and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below.











































Highlights for the Second Quarter and Half Year Results Ended June 30, 2025:

In June 2025, we added one 6,014 TEU newbuilding containership to our orderbook, which has expected delivery in 2027. We took delivery of 6 newbuilding containerships in 2024 and 1 in January 2025.

Our remaining orderbook currently consists of 16 newbuilding containership vessels with an aggregate capacity of 134,234 TEU with expected deliveries of one vessel in 2025, three vessels in 2026, ten vessels in 2027 and two vessels in 2028. All the vessels in our orderbook are designed with the latest eco characteristics, will be methanol fuel ready, fitted with open loop scrubbers (except for two 6,014 TEU vessels) and Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) units and will be built in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.

We have secured multi-year charter arrangements for all of our 16 newbuilding vessels orderbook, with an average charter duration of approximately 5.2 years weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire .

Since the date of the previous earnings release, we added approximately $113 million to our contracted revenue backlog through a combination of a new charter for our recent containership newbuilding vessel and charter extensions for three of our existing container vessels.

As a result, total contracted cash operating revenues, on the basis of concluded charter contracts through the date of this release, currently stand at $3.6 billion, including newbuildings. The remaining average contracted charter duration for our containership fleet is 3.8 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.

Contracted operating days charter coverage for our container vessel fleet is currently 99% for 2025 and 88% for 2026. This includes newbuildings based on their scheduled delivery dates.

As of the date of this release, Danaos has repurchased a total of 2,937,158 shares of its common stock in the open market for $205.7 million under its recently upsized $300 million authorized share repurchase program that was originally introduced in June 2022 and was upsized twice in $100 million increments, in November 2023 and in April 2025.

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock for the Second Quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on August 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2025.

Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

As we move through the second half of the year, some uncertainties around global trade are beginning to subside. In particular, there is increasing clarity about tariffs, many of which have been or are being finalized at much lower rates than feared. While tariffs on imports to the U.S. will be much higher than historic averages, the U.S. economy is stable, and the American consumer keeps purchasing foreign goods. As inventories normalize, we anticipate a gradual improvement in trade flows.

Geopolitically, there have been no major shifts, with the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza ongoing. The absence of further escalation is somewhat reassuring, though the potential for volatility remains elevated. We continue to monitor developments closely, but we have not seen any new disruptions to global shipping routes in the past quarter.

Against this backdrop, we are maintaining our disciplined approach to capital allocation. We are not broadly participating in the current wave of speculative ordering, particularly in the feeder segment, where pricing appears disconnected from long-term fundamentals, and are only pursuing investments that meet our return criteria. In the second quarter, we added one additional 6,000 TEU vessel to our orderbook at a shipyard with which we have an existing relationship. Importantly, this vessel has already been fixed on a five year charter to a long standing client, locking in visibility and attractive returns.

Our chartering strategy continues to deliver results. We added approximately $113 million to our contracted revenue backlog since the previous earnings release, and our $3.6 billion total contracted revenue base provides meaningful insulation from short-term market fluctuations. Our contracted charter coverage stands at 99% for 2025 and 88% for 2026, including newbuildings scheduled for delivery during this period.

On the dry bulk side, we saw some seasonal firming in the market, but broader weakness persists, largely due to deflationary conditions in China. While we continue to evaluate opportunities in the sector, asset values for modern tonnage remain elevated, and we are in no rush to commit capital in an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

From a financial perspective, we remain in an enviable position. With minimal leverage and a growing base of contracted earnings, we have the luxury of patience. Our strong balance sheet and cash generation capacity provide ample firepower to support our strategic priorities and position Danaos for long-term success. We continue to focus on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and value creation for our shareholders.

Three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, Danaos had an average of 74 container vessels and 10 drybulk vessels compared to 68.7 container vessels and 7.6 drybulk vessels during the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our container vessels utilization for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 98.4% compared to 97.4% in the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our drybulk vessels utilization for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 99.8% compared to 87.0% in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $117.0 million, or $6.36 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $132.3 million, or $6.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended June 30, 2025 for a $14.7 million change in fair value of investments and a $0.8 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $116.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $127.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the three months ended June 30, 2025 for a $0.8 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $0.3 million income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.3 million income for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The $15.3 million decrease in adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to a $24.7 million increase in total operating expenses, a $3.6 million increase in net finance expenses, a $2.7 million decrease in dividends received, and a $0.2 million increase in equity loss on investments, partially off-set by a $15.9 million increase in operating revenues.

Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $130.9 million, or $7.12 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $141.2 million, or $7.23 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $14.7 million gain on marketable securities compared to $2.2 million gain on marketable securities in the three months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $115.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $133.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $0.3 million net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.3 million income for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by $15.9 million, to $262.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $246.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating revenues of our container vessels segment increased by 3.9%, or $8.9 million, to $239.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $230.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:

$19.7 million increase in revenues as a result of newbuilding containership vessel additions;

$2.7 million increase in revenues as a result of higher fleet utilization between the two periods;

$8.2 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower charter rates between the two periods; and

$5.3 million decrease in revenues due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.

Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment increased by 44.3%, or $7.0 million, to $22.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $15.8 million of revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:

$6.9 million increase in revenues as a result of dry bulk vessel acquisitions; and

$0.1 million net increase in revenues as a result of higher dry bulk vessel utilization partially offset by lower charter rates between the two periods.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $9.3 million to $56.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $47.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to container vessel newbuilding deliveries and dry bulk vessels acquisitions, combined with an increase in the average daily operating cost of our vessels to $7,556 per vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $6,961 per vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased total repairs & maintenance expenses between the two periods. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by $5.3 million, to $40.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $35.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $4.5 million to $11.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $7.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting a larger number of vessels drydocked for which vessels drydocking amortization costs were recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.1 million, to $11.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $11.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $4.1 million to $16.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $12.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by a $3.6 million increase in voyage expenses of our dry bulk vessels, attributed to the different mix of time charter and voyage charter contracts under which our dry bulk vessels were deployed between the two periods.

Voyage expenses of our container vessels segment increased by $0.4 million to $8.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $8.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased commissions. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, total voyage expenses of our container vessels comprised of $8.5 million in commissions and $0.4 million in other voyage expenses, compared to $8.0 million in commissions and $0.5 million in other voyage expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels segment increased by $3.7 million to $7.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $4.2 million voyage expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels comprised of $1.5 million in commissions and $6.4 million in other voyage expenses, mainly comprised of bunkers cost and port expenses, compared to $0.9 million in commissions and $3.3 million in other voyage expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense increased by $4.6 million, to $9.7 million, in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $5.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in interest expense is a result of:

$3.5 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in our average indebtedness by $264.9 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $776.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to average indebtedness of $512.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was also partially offset by a decrease in our debt service cost by approximately 0.9% as a result of lower SOFR rates between the two periods;

$0.8 million increase in interest expense due to a decrease in the amount of interest expense capitalized on our vessels under construction that was $4.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, when compared to capitalized interest of $5.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024; and

$0.3 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs between the two periods.

As of June 30, 2025, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $770.3 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $577.8 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes, gross of deferred finance costs, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in our outstanding debt is due to loans drawn down to partially finance our container vessel newbuilding deliveries.

Interest income increased by $0.8 million to $3.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by higher average cash balances between the two periods.

Gain on investments

The $15.0 million gain on investments in the three months ended June 30, 2025 consisted of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") of $14.7 million and dividend income on these shares of $0.3 million. This compares to a $5.3 million gain on investments in the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a $2.2 million change in fair value on our Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") shareholding interest and dividend income on these shares of $3.1 million.

Equity loss on investments

Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.3 million loss and $0.1 million loss in the three months June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, relates to our share of expenses of Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses

Other finance expenses increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other income/(expenses), net amounted to an expense of $1.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an expense of $0.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.5%, or $0.8 million, to $176.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $176.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was attributed to (i) $14.6 million increase in total operating expenses, (ii) $0.1 million increase in net financing expenses, (iii) $2.7 million decrease in dividends received and (iv) $0.2 million increase in equity loss on investments offset by (v) $16.8 million increase in operating revenues. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is adjusted for a $14.7 million change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation of $0.1 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment increased by 0.7%, or $1.1 million, to $170.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $169.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment increased by $1.2 million to $5.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $4.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, Danaos had an average of 73.9 container vessels and 10 drybulk vessels compared to 68.3 container vessels and 7.3 drybulk vessels during the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our container vessels utilization for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 97.8% compared to 97.3% in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our drybulk vessels utilization for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 96.1% compared to 90.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $230.4 million, or $12.39 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $272.3 million, or $13.93 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. We have adjusted our net income in the six months ended June 30, 2025 for a $17.2 million change in fair value of investments and a $1.5 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $236.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $265.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the six months ended June 30, 2025 for a $1.5 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income / loss of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $6.3 million loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.6 million income for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The $41.9 million decrease in adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to a $44.2 million increase in total operating expenses, a $9.7 million increase in net finance expenses, a $3.3 million decrease in dividends received, a $0.4 million increase in equity loss on investments, partially off-set by a $15.7 million increase in operating revenues.

Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $246.1 million, or $13.24 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $291.7 million, or $14.92 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 includes $17.2 million gain on marketable securities compared to $13.2 million gain on marketable securities in the six months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $234.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $272.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income / loss of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $6.3 million loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.6 million income for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by $15.7 million, to $515.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $499.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating revenues of our container vessels segment increased by 2.5%, or $11.7 million, to $475.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $464.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:

$43.6 million increase in revenues as a result of newbuilding containership vessel additions;

$17.5 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower charter rates between the two periods;

$10.7 million decrease in revenues due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP;

$3.5 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower fleet utilization between the two periods; and

$0.2 million decrease in revenues due to the disposal of one containership vessel.

Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment increased by 11.2%, or $4.0 million, to $39.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $35.8 million of revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:

$13.0 million increase in revenues as a result of dry bulk vessel acquisitions; and

$9.0 million net decrease in revenues as a result of lower charter rates partially offset by higher fleet utilization between the two periods.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $17.9 million to $108.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $90.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to container vessel newbuilding deliveries and dry bulk vessels acquisitions, combined with an increase in the average daily operating cost of our vessels to $7,294 per vessel per day for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $6,729 per vessel per day for the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased total repairs & maintenance expenses between the two periods. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by $11.5 million, to $80.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $69.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $10.1 million to $22.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $12.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting a larger number of vessels drydocked for which vessels drydocking amortization costs were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.9 million, to $23.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $21.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to $1.6 million higher management fees due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet and a $0.3 million increase in corporate general and administrative expenses.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $1.9 million to $34.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $33.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by a $1.4 million increase in commissions.

Voyage expenses of our container vessels segment increased by $1.0 million to $17.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $16.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased commissions. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, total voyage expenses of our container vessels comprised of $17.0 million in commissions and $0.7 million in other voyage expenses compared to $15.8 million in commissions and $0.9 million in other voyage expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels segment increased by $0.9 million to $17.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $16.3 million voyage expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels comprised of $2.4 million in commissions and $14.8 million in other voyage expenses, mainly comprised of bunkers cost and port expenses, compared to $2.2 million in commissions and $14.1 million in other voyage expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense increased by $11.5 million, to $19.7 million, in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $8.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in interest expense is a result of:

$8.7 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in our average indebtedness by $314.4 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $777.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to average indebtedness of $462.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was also partially offset by a decrease in our debt service cost by approximately 1% as a result of lower SOFR rates between the two periods;

$2.2 million increase in interest expense due to a decrease in the amount of interest expense capitalized on our vessels under construction that was $9.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, when compared to capitalized interest of $11.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024; and

$0.6 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs between the two periods.

As of June 30, 2025, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $770.3 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $577.8 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes, gross of deferred finance costs, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in our outstanding debt is due to loans drawn down to partially finance our container vessel newbuilding deliveries.

Interest income increased by $1.5 million to $7.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $5.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by higher average cash balances between the two periods.

Gain on investments

The $17.9 million gain on investments in the six months ended June 30, 2025 consisted of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") of $17.2 million and dividend income on these shares of $0.7 million. This compares to a $17.2 million gain on investments in the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing an $13.2 million change in fair value on our Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") shareholding interest and dividend income on these shares of $4.0 million.

Equity loss on investments

Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.6 million and $0.2 million loss in the six months June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, relates to our share of expenses of Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses

Other finance expenses increased by $0.3 million to $2.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $1.8 million in each of the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other income/expenses, net amounted to expense of $0.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to income of $0.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.8%, or $6.3 million, to $347.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $354.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was attributed to (i) a $22.5 million increase in total operating expenses, (ii) a $0.4 million increase in net finance expenses, (iii) a $3.3 million decrease in dividends received and (iv) a $0.4 million increase in equity loss on investments partially offset by (v) a $20.3 million increase in operating revenues (excluding $4.5 million decrease in amortization of assumed time-charters). Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025 is adjusted for a $17.2 million change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation of $0.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment decreased by 0.1%, or $0.2 million, to $343.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $343.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment decreased by $2.4 million to $4.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $6.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Dividend Payment

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock for the Second Quarter of 2025, which is payable on August 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2025.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size container vessels. Our current fleet of 74 container vessels aggregating 471,477 TEUs and 16 under construction container vessels aggregating 134,234 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest container vessels charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos has also recently invested in the dry bulk sector with the acquisition of 10 capesize drybulk vessels aggregating 1,760,861 DWT. Our container vessels fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs or other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydocking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, our ability to operate profitably in the drybulk sector, performance of shipyards constructing our contracted newbuilding vessels, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, potential disruption of shipping routes such as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

Container vessels fleet utilization















Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)

Three

months

ended

Three

months

ended

Six

months

ended

Six

months

ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Ownership Days

6,734

6,253

13,371

12,438 Less Off-hire Days:















Scheduled Off-hire Days

(103)

(95)

(270)

(162) Other Off-hire Days

(8)

(70)

(27)

(169) Operating Days

6,623

6,088

13,074

12,107 Vessel Utilization

98.4 %

97.4 %

97.8 %

97.3 %

















Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)

$239,446

$230,586

$475,636

$463,997 Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in

'000s of US$) (442)

(448)

(749)

(936) Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of

US$)

239,004

230,138

474,887

463,061 Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day

$36,087

$37,802

$36,323

$38,247

















Drybulk vessels fleet utilization















Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)

Three

months

ended

Three

months

ended

Six

months

ended

Six

months

ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Ownership Days

910

694

1,810

1,331 Less Off-hire Days:















Scheduled Off-hire Days

-

(90)

(56)

(121) Other Off-hire Days

(2)

-

(14)

(10) Operating Days

908

604

1,740

1,200 Vessel Utilization

99.8 %

87.0 %

96.1 %

90.2 %

















Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)

$22,708

$15,720

$39,825

$35,758 Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in

'000s of US$) (6,424)

(3,269)

(14,794)

(14,096) Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of

US$)

16,284

12,451

25,031

21,662 Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day

$17,934

$20,614

$14,386

$18,052



1) We define Operating Days as the total number of Ownership Days net of Scheduled off-hire days (days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days) and net of off-hire days associated with unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment but including days our vessels were sailing for repositioning. The shipping industry uses Operating Days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes. Our definition of Operating Days may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry. 2) Time charter equivalent US$/per day ("TCE rate") represents the average daily TCE rate of our container vessels segment and drybulk vessels segment calculated dividing time charter equivalent revenues of each segment by operating days of each segment. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period to period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types i.e., voyage charters, time charters, bareboat charters under which its vessels may be employed between the periods. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. We include TCE rate, a non- GAAP measure, as it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with operating revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our operating vessels and assists investors and our management in evaluating our financial performance.

Fleet List

The following table describes in detail our container vessels deployment profile as of August 1, 2025:

Vessel Name Vessel

Size

Year Built

Expiration of Charter (2) (TEU) (1) Ambition (ex Hyundai Ambition) 13,100

2012

April 2027 Speed (ex Hyundai Speed) 13,100

2012

March 2027 Kota Plumbago (ex Hyundai Smart) 13,100

2012

July 2027 Kota Primrose (ex Hyundai Respect) 13,100

2012

April 2027 Kota Peony (ex Hyundai Honour) 13,100

2012

March 2027 Express Rome 10,100

2011

May 2027 Express Berlin 10,100

2011

December 2029 Express Athens 10,100

2011

May 2027 Le Havre 9,580

2006

June 2028 Pusan C 9,580

2006

May 2028 Bremen 9,012

2009

January 2028 C Hamburg 9,012

2009

January 2028 Niledutch Lion 8,626

2008

May 2028 Kota Manzanillo 8,533

2005

December 2028 Belita 8,533

2006

June 2028 CMA CGM Melisande 8,530

2012

January 2028 CMA CGM Attila 8,530

2011

May 2027 CMA CGM Tancredi 8,530

2011

July 2027 CMA CGM Bianca 8,530

2011

September 2027 CMA CGM Samson 8,530

2011

November 2027 America 8,468

2004

April 2028 Europe 8,468

2004

May 2028 Kota Santos 8,463

2005

June 2029 Catherine C (3) 8,010

2024

June 2029 Greenland (3) 8,010

2024

August 2029 Greenville (4) 8,010

2024

October 2029 Greenfield (5) 8,010

2024

November 2029 Interasia Accelerate (3) 7,165

2024

April 2027 Interasia Amplify (4) 7,165

2024

September 2027 CMA CGM Moliere 6,500

2009

March 2027 CMA CGM Musset 6,500

2010

July 2027 CMA CGM Nerval 6,500

2010

November 2025 CMA CGM Rabelais 6,500

2010

January 2026 Racine 6,500

2010

June 2029 YM Mandate 6,500

2010

January 2028 YM Maturity 6,500

2010

April 2028 Savannah (ex Zim Savannah) 6,402

2002

June 2027 Dimitra C 6,402

2002

April 2027 Phoebe (6) 6,014

2025

October 2031 Suez Canal 5,610

2002

April 2028 Kota Lima 5,544

2002

September 2025 Wide Alpha 5,466

2014

January 2030 Stephanie C 5,466

2014

September 2028 Euphrates (ex Maersk Euphrates) 5,466

2014

September 2028 Wide Hotel 5,466

2015

March 2030 Wide India 5,466

2015

October 2028 Wide Juliet 5,466

2015

August 2026 Seattle C 4,253

2007

October 2026 Vancouver 4,253

2007

November 2026 Derby D 4,253

2004

January 2027 Tongala 4,253

2004

November 2026 Rio Grande 4,253

2008

November 2026 Merve A 4,253

2008

August 2027 Kingston 4,253

2008

June 2027 Monaco (ex ZIM Monaco) 4,253

2009

September 2026 Dalian 4,253

2009

April 2028 ZIM Luanda 4,253

2009

August 2028 Dimitris C 3,430

2001

September 2027 Express Black Sea 3,400

2011

January 2027 Express Spain 3,400

2011

January 2027 Express Argentina 3,400

2010

December 2026 Express Brazil 3,400

2010

April 2027 Express France 3,400

2010

July 2027 Singapore 3,314

2004

March 2027 Colombo 3,314

2004

January 2027 Zebra 2,602

2001

November 2025 Artotina 2,524

2001

January 2026 Advance 2,200

1997

June 2026 Future 2,200

1997

May 2026 Sprinter 2,200

1997

May 2026 Bridge 2,200

1998

January 2028 Progress C 2,200

1998

April 2026 Phoenix D 2,200

1997

March 2026 Highway 2,200

1998

January 2028





(1) Twenty-feet equivalent unit, the international standard measure for containers and container vessels capacity. (2) Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options for the charterer to extend their terms. (3) The newbuilding vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024. (4) The newbuilding vessels were delivered in the third quarter of 2024. (5) The newbuilding vessel was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024. (6) The newbuilding vessel was delivered in the first quarter of 2025.

Container vessels under construction as of August 1, 2025:





Hull Number Vessel Size (TEU)

Expected Delivery Year



Minimum Charter Duration Hull No. CV5900-08 6,014

2025



6.8 Years Hull No. YZJ2023-1556 8,258

2026



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2023-1557 8,258

2026



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1612 8,258

2026



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1613 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1625 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1626 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1668 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. C9200-7 9,200

2027



4.8 Years Hull No. C9200-8 9,200

2027



4.8 Years Hull No. C9200-9 9,200

2027



4.8 Years Hull No. C9200-10 9,200

2028



4.8 Years Hull No. C9200-11 9,200

2028



4.8 Years Hull No. H2596 9,200

2027



6 Years Hull No. H2597 9,200

2027



6 Years Hull No. CV5900-09 6,014

2027



4.8 Years

The following table describes the details of our Capesize drybulk vessels as of August 1, 2025: Vessel Name Capacity (DWT) (1)

Year Built

Achievement 175,966

2011

Genius 175,580

2012

Ingenuity 176,022

2011

Integrity 175,966

2010

Peace 175,858

2010

W Trader 175,879

2009

E Trader 175,886

2009

Gouverneur (ex Xin Hang) (2) 178,043

2010

Valentine (ex Star Audrey) (2) 175,125

2011

Danaos (ex Guo May) (3) 176,536

2011







(1) DWT, dead weight tons, the international standard measure for drybulk vessels capacity. (2) The vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024. (3) The vessel was delivered in the third quarter of 2024.



DANAOS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)







Three months

ended

Three months

ended

Six months

ended

Six months

ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















OPERATING REVENUES $262,154

$246,306

$515,461

$499,755 OPERATING EXPENSES















Vessel operating expenses (56,385)

(47,090)

(108,087)

(90,204)

Depreciation & amortization (52,213)

(42,352)

(103,211)

(81,667)

General & administrative (11,206)

(11,297)

(23,428)

(21,541)

Other operating expenses (16,810)

(12,678)

(34,945)

(33,020)

Net gain on disposal of vessel -

7,094

-

7,094 Income From Operations 125,540

139,983

245,790

280,417 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)















Interest income 3,661

2,923

7,266

5,859

Interest expense (9,711)

(5,106)

(19,714)

(8,230)

Gain on investments 15,047

5,276

17,896

17,187

Other finance expenses (973)

(868)

(1,960)

(1,750)

Equity loss on investments (333)

(97)

(565)

(206)

Other income/(expenses), net (1,424)

(56)

(866)

179

Realized loss on derivatives (903)

(903)

(1,796)

(1,806) Total Other Income/(Expenses), net 5,364

1,169

261

11,233 Net Income 130,904

141,152

246,051

291,650 EARNINGS PER SHARE













Basic earnings per share $7.14

$7.30

$13.27

$15.05 Diluted earnings per share $7.12

$7.23

$13.24

$14.92 Basic weighted average number of common shares

(in thousands of shares) 18,344

19,348

18,546

19,380 Diluted weighted average number of common

shares (in thousands of shares) 18,396

19,520

18,588

19,552

Non-GAAP Measures 1

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income - Unaudited



Three

months

ended

Three

months

ended

Six

months

ended

Six

months

ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Income $130,904

$141,152

$246,051

$291,650 Change in fair value of investments (14,734)

(2,224)

(17,217)

(13,203) Net gain on disposal of vessel -

(7,094)

-

(7,094) Amortization of financing fees 787

474

1,545

971 Adjusted Net Income $116,957

$132,308

$230,379

$272,324 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted $6.36

$6.78

$12.39

$13.93 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of

shares) 18,396

19,520

18,588

19,552







1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.



DANAOS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)









As of

As of June 30, December 31,





2025

2024 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$546,164

$453,384

Accounts receivable, net

27,454

25,578

Other current assets

233,824

192,005





807,442

670,967 NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Fixed assets, net

3,284,665

3,290,309

Advances for vessels acquisition and vessels under

construction

304,686

265,838

Deferred charges, net

64,079

58,759

Other non-current assets

60,288

57,781





3,713,718

3,672,687 TOTAL ASSETS

$4,521,160

$4,343,654











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, current portion

$37,660

$35,220

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities

113,058

133,734





150,718

168,954 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, net

723,534

699,563

Other long-term liabilities

54,355

50,337





777,889

749,900











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

183

190

Additional paid-in capital

601,653

650,864

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(68,053)

(70,430)

Retained earnings

3,058,770

2,844,176





3,592,553

3,424,800 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$4,521,160

$4,343,654



DANAOS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)







Three

months

ended

Three

months

ended

Six

months

ended

Six

months

ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Activities:















Net income $130,904

$141,152

$246,051

$291,650

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:















Depreciation 40,698

35,380

80,726

69,243

Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey

costs and finance costs 12,302

7,446

24,030

13,395

Amortization of assumed time charters -

(1,036)

-

(4,534)

Prior service cost and periodic cost 1,722

458

2,807

715

Gain on investments (14,734)

(2,224)

(17,217)

(13,203)

Net gain on disposal of vessel -

(7,094)

-

(7,094)

Payments for drydocking/special survey (12,016)

(10,449)

(27,805)

(14,618)

Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow

interest rate swaps 903

903

1,796

1,806

Equity loss on investments 333

97

565

206

Stock based compensation 1,723

1,577

3,428

3,153

Accounts receivable (2,758)

(9,343)

(2,586)

(12,795)

Other assets, current and non-current 17,909

9,320

11,525

21,207

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,148)

11,995

(5,703)

5,767

Other liabilities, current and long-term (11,059)

(23,907)

(20,978)

(47,331) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 162,779

154,275

296,639

307,567

















Investing Activities:















Vessel additions and advances for vessels under

construction (21,331)

(217,728)

(107,021)

(341,855)

Net proceeds and insurance proceeds from disposal

of vessel -

9,923

1,681

10,639

Investments in affiliates/marketable securities (30,270)

-

(30,270)

- Net Cash used in Investing Activities (51,601)

(207,805)

(135,610)

(331,216)

















Financing Activities:















Proceeds from long-term debt -

126,000

44,000

181,000

Debt repayment (9,415)

(6,875)

(18,220)

(13,750)

Dividends paid (15,559)

(15,476)

(31,449)

(31,011)

Repurchase of common stock (19,438)

(1,094)

(53,212)

(5,223)

Finance costs (1,145)

(905)

(9,368)

(6,730) Net Cash (used in) / provided by Financing

Activities (45,557)

101,650

(68,249)

124,286 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 65,621

48,120

92,780

100,637 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 480,543

324,326

453,384

271,809 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $546,164

$372,446

$546,164

$372,446

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three

months

ended

Three

months

ended

Six

months

ended

Six

months

ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $130,904

$141,152

$246,051

$291,650 Depreciation 40,698

35,380

80,726

69,243 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs 11,515

6,972

22,485

12,424 Amortization of assumed time charters -

(1,036)

-

(4,534) Amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees 1,349

1,026

2,685

2,299 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 903

903

1,796

1,806 Interest income (3,661)

(2,923)

(7,266)

(5,859) Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs 8,924

4,632

18,169

7,259 Change in fair value of investments (14,734)

(2,224)

(17,217)

(13,203) Stock based compensation 143

-

285

- Net gain on disposal of vessel -

(7,094)

-

(7,094) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $176,041

$176,788

$347,714

$353,991



Last twelve

months

ended

Last twelve

months

ended







June 30, June 30,





2025

2024







Net income $459,474

$574,727







Depreciation 159,827

135,091







Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs 39,222

22,750







Amortization of assumed time charters -

(13,366)







Amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees 5,291

4,673







Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 3,622

3,632







Interest income (14,297)

(11,673)







Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs 34,769

14,179







Change in fair value of investments 21,165

(24,632)







Stock based compensation 8,503

6,340







Net gain on disposal of vessel (1,238)

(7,094)







Adjusted EBITDA (1) $716,338

$704,627













1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, adjusted for the change in fair value of investments, stock based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and net gain on disposal/sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA per segment

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total

Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income/(loss) $115,893

$266

$14,745

$130,904

$133,683

$2,290

$5,179

$141,152 Depreciation 37,390

3,308

-

40,698

33,247

2,133

-

35,380 Amortization of

deferred drydocking

& special survey

costs 9,201

2,314

-

11,515

6,683

289

-

6,972 Amortization of

assumed time

charters -

-

-

-

(1,036)

-

-

(1,036) Amortization of

deferred finance

costs and

commitment fees 1,349

-

-

1,349

1,026

-

-

1,026 Amortization of

deferred realized

losses on interest

rate swaps 903

-

-

903

903

-

-

903 Interest income (3,630)

-

(31)

(3,661)

(2,923)

-

-

(2,923) Interest expense

excluding

amortization of

finance costs 8,924

-

-

8,924

4,632

-

-

4,632 Change in fair value

of investments -

-

(14,734)

(14,734)

-

-

(2,224)

(2,224) Stock based

compensation 133

10

-

143

-

-

-

- Net gain on disposal

of vessel -

-

-

-

(7,094)

-

-

(7,094) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $170,163

$5,898

$(20)

$176,041

$169,121

$4,712

$2,955

$176,788





1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps and adjusted for the change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA per segment

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total

Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income/(loss) $234,938

$(6,276)

$17,389

$246,051

$272,042

$2,627

$16,981

$291,650 Depreciation 74,154

6,572

-

80,726

65,255

3,988

-

69,243 Amortization of

deferred drydocking

& special survey

costs 18,252

4,233

-

22,485

12,135

289

-

12,424 Amortization of

assumed time

charters -

-

-

-

(4,534)

-

-

(4,534) Amortization of

deferred finance

costs and

commitment fees 2,685

-

-

2,685

2,299

-

-

2,299 Amortization of

deferred realized

losses on interest

rate swaps 1796

-

-

1796

1,806

-

-

1,806 Interest income (7,208)

-

(58)

(7,266)

(5,859)

-

-

(5,859) Interest expense

excluding

amortization of

finance costs 18,169

-

-

18,169

7,259

-

-

7,259 Change in fair value

of investments -

-

(17,217)

(17,217)

-

-

(13,203)

(13,203) Stock based

compensation 265

20

-

285

-

-

-

- Net gain on

disposal of vessel -

-

-

-

(7,094)

-

-

(7,094) Adjusted

EBITDA ( 2 ) $343,051

$4,549

$114

$347,714

$343,309

$6,904

$3,778

$353,991





2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps and adjusted for the change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income per segment

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total

Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income/(loss)

$115,893

$266

$14,745

$130,904

$133,683

$2,290

$5,179

$141,152 Change in fair value of investments

-

-

(14,734)

(14,734)

-

-

(2,224)

(2,224) Amortization of financing fees

787

-

-

787

474

-

-

474 Net gain on disposal of vessel

-

-

-

-

(7,094)

-

-

(7,094) Adjusted Net income/(loss) (1)

$116,680

$266

$11

$116,957

$127,063

$2,290

$2,955

$132,308 Adjusted Earnings per Share,

diluted













$6.36





-

-

$6.78 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)

18,396





19,520

DANAOS CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income per segment

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Unaudited

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total

Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income/(loss)

$234,938

$(6,276)

$17,389

$246,051

$272,042

$2,627

$16,981

$291,650 Change in fair value of investments

-

-

(17,217)

(17,217)

-

-

(13,203)

(13,203) Amortization of financing fees

1,545

-

-

1,545

971

-

-

971 Net gain on disposal of vessel

-

-

-

-

(7,094)

-

-

(7,094) Adjusted Net income/(loss) (1)

$236,483

$(6,276)

$172

$230,379

$265,919

$2,627

$3,778

$272,324 Adjusted Earnings per Share,

diluted













$12.39





-

-

$13.93 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)

18,588





19,552





1) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

SOURCE Danaos Corporation