Danaos Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Half Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2025

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of container vessels and drybulk vessels, today reported unaudited results for the period ended June 30, 2025.
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Financial &
Container
Dry bulk
Other
Total
Container
Dry bulk
Other
Total
Operating Revenues
$239,446
$22,708
-
$262,154
$230,586
$15,720
-
$246,306
Voyage Expenses,
$(442)
$(6,424)
-
$(6,866)
$(448)
$(3,269)
-
$(3,717)
Time Charter
$239,004
$16,284
-
$255,288
$230,138
$12,451
-
$242,589
Net income
$115,893
$266
$14,745
$130,904
$133,683
$2,290
$5,179
$141,152
Adjusted net income(2)
$116,680
$266
$11
$116,957
$127,063
$2,290
$2,955
$132,308
Earnings per share,
$7.14
$7.30
Earnings per share,
$7.12
$7.23
Adjusted earnings per
$6.36
$6.78
Operating Days
6,623
908
-
6,088
604
-
Time Charter
$36,087
$17,934
-
$37,802
$20,614
-
Ownership days
6,734
910
-
6,253
694
-
Average number of
74.0
10.0
-
68.7
7.6
-
Fleet Utilization
98.4 %
99.8 %
-
97.4 %
87.0 %
-
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$170,163
$5,898
$(20)
$176,041
$169,121
$4,712
$2,955
$176,788
Consolidated Balance Sheet & Leverage Metrics
As of June 30, 2025
As of December 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents
$546,164
$453,384
Availability under Revolving Credit Facility
$270,000
$292,500
Marketable securities (3)
$107,919
$60,850
Total cash liquidity & marketable securities(4)
$924,083
$806,734
Debt, gross of deferred finance costs
$770,326
$744,546
Net Debt (5)
$224,162
$291,162
LTM Adjusted EBITDA (6)
$716,338
$722,615
Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA
0.31x
0.40x
1.
Time charter equivalent revenues and time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided in
2.
Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net
3.
Marketable securities refer to fair value of 6,256,181 and 4,070,214 shares of common stock of SBLK on June 30, 2025 and December
4.
Total cash liquidity & marketable securities includes: (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) availability under our Revolving Credit Facility and
5.
Net Debt is defined as total debt gross of deferred finance costs less cash and cash equivalents.
6.
Last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the reconciliation provided below.
For management purposes, the Company is organized based on operating revenues generated from container vessels and dry-bulk vessels and has two reporting segments: (1) a container vessels segment and (2) a dry-bulk vessels segment. The Company measures segment performance based on net income. Items included in the applicable segment's net income are directly allocated to the extent that the items are directly or indirectly attributable to the segments. With regards to the items that are allocated by indirect calculations, their allocation is commensurate to the utilization of key resources. The Other column includes components that are not allocated to any of the Company's reportable segments and includes investments in an affiliate accounted for using the equity method of accounting and investments in marketable securities.
Financial Summary
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Financial &
Container
Dry bulk
Other
Total
Container
Dry bulk
Other
Total
Operating Revenues
$475,636
$39,825
-
$515,461
$463,997
$35,758
-
$499,755
Voyage Expenses,
$(749)
$(14,794)
-
$(15,543)
$(936)
$(14,096)
-
$(15,032)
Time Charter
$474,887
$25,031
-
$499,918
$463,061
$21,662
-
$484,723
Net income/(loss)
$234,938
$(6,276)
$17,389
$246,051
$272,042
$2,627
$16,981
$291,650
Adjusted net income /
$236,483
$(6,276)
$172
$230,379
$265,919
$2,627
$3,778
$272,324
Earnings per share,
$13.27
$15.05
Earnings per share,
$13.24
$14.92
Adjusted earnings per
$12.39
$13.93
Operating Days
13,074
1,740
-
12,107
1,200
-
Time Charter
$36,323
$14,386
-
$38,247
$18,052
-
Ownership days
13,371
1,810
-
12,438
1,331
-
Average number of
73.9
10.0
-
68.3
7.3
-
Fleet Utilization
97.8 %
96.1 %
-
97.3 %
90.2 %
-
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$343,051
$4,549
$114
$347,714
$343,309
$6,904
$3,778
$353,991
1.
Time charter equivalent revenues and time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided in the appendix.
2.
Adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of
Highlights for the Second Quarter and Half Year Results Ended June 30, 2025:
- In June 2025, we added one 6,014 TEU newbuilding containership to our orderbook, which has expected delivery in 2027. We took delivery of 6 newbuilding containerships in 2024 and 1 in January 2025.
- Our remaining orderbook currently consists of 16 newbuilding containership vessels with an aggregate capacity of 134,234 TEU with expected deliveries of one vessel in 2025, three vessels in 2026, ten vessels in 2027 and two vessels in 2028. All the vessels in our orderbook are designed with the latest eco characteristics, will be methanol fuel ready, fitted with open loop scrubbers (except for two 6,014 TEU vessels) and Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) units and will be built in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.
- We have secured multi-year charter arrangements for all of our 16 newbuilding vessels orderbook, with an average charter duration of approximately 5.2 years weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.
- Since the date of the previous earnings release, we added approximately $113 million to our contracted revenue backlog through a combination of a new charter for our recent containership newbuilding vessel and charter extensions for three of our existing container vessels.
- As a result, total contracted cash operating revenues, on the basis of concluded charter contracts through the date of this release, currently stand at $3.6 billion, including newbuildings. The remaining average contracted charter duration for our containership fleet is 3.8 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.
- Contracted operating days charter coverage for our container vessel fleet is currently 99% for 2025 and 88% for 2026. This includes newbuildings based on their scheduled delivery dates.
- As of the date of this release, Danaos has repurchased a total of 2,937,158 shares of its common stock in the open market for $205.7 million under its recently upsized $300 million authorized share repurchase program that was originally introduced in June 2022 and was upsized twice in $100 million increments, in November 2023 and in April 2025.
- Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock for the Second Quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on August 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2025.
Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:
As we move through the second half of the year, some uncertainties around global trade are beginning to subside. In particular, there is increasing clarity about tariffs, many of which have been or are being finalized at much lower rates than feared. While tariffs on imports to the U.S. will be much higher than historic averages, the U.S. economy is stable, and the American consumer keeps purchasing foreign goods. As inventories normalize, we anticipate a gradual improvement in trade flows.
Geopolitically, there have been no major shifts, with the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza ongoing. The absence of further escalation is somewhat reassuring, though the potential for volatility remains elevated. We continue to monitor developments closely, but we have not seen any new disruptions to global shipping routes in the past quarter.
Against this backdrop, we are maintaining our disciplined approach to capital allocation. We are not broadly participating in the current wave of speculative ordering, particularly in the feeder segment, where pricing appears disconnected from long-term fundamentals, and are only pursuing investments that meet our return criteria. In the second quarter, we added one additional 6,000 TEU vessel to our orderbook at a shipyard with which we have an existing relationship. Importantly, this vessel has already been fixed on a five year charter to a long standing client, locking in visibility and attractive returns.
Our chartering strategy continues to deliver results. We added approximately $113 million to our contracted revenue backlog since the previous earnings release, and our $3.6 billion total contracted revenue base provides meaningful insulation from short-term market fluctuations. Our contracted charter coverage stands at 99% for 2025 and 88% for 2026, including newbuildings scheduled for delivery during this period.
On the dry bulk side, we saw some seasonal firming in the market, but broader weakness persists, largely due to deflationary conditions in China. While we continue to evaluate opportunities in the sector, asset values for modern tonnage remain elevated, and we are in no rush to commit capital in an uncertain macroeconomic environment.
From a financial perspective, we remain in an enviable position. With minimal leverage and a growing base of contracted earnings, we have the luxury of patience. Our strong balance sheet and cash generation capacity provide ample firepower to support our strategic priorities and position Danaos for long-term success. We continue to focus on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and value creation for our shareholders.
Three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024
During the three months ended June 30, 2025, Danaos had an average of 74 container vessels and 10 drybulk vessels compared to 68.7 container vessels and 7.6 drybulk vessels during the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our container vessels utilization for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 98.4% compared to 97.4% in the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our drybulk vessels utilization for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 99.8% compared to 87.0% in the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Our adjusted net income amounted to $117.0 million, or $6.36 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $132.3 million, or $6.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended June 30, 2025 for a $14.7 million change in fair value of investments and a $0.8 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.
Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $116.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $127.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the three months ended June 30, 2025 for a $0.8 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.
Adjusted net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $0.3 million income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.3 million income for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
The $15.3 million decrease in adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to a $24.7 million increase in total operating expenses, a $3.6 million increase in net finance expenses, a $2.7 million decrease in dividends received, and a $0.2 million increase in equity loss on investments, partially off-set by a $15.9 million increase in operating revenues.
Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.
On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $130.9 million, or $7.12 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $141.2 million, or $7.23 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $14.7 million gain on marketable securities compared to $2.2 million gain on marketable securities in the three months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $115.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $133.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $0.3 million net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.3 million income for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Operating Revenues
Operating revenues increased by $15.9 million, to $262.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $246.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Operating revenues of our container vessels segment increased by 3.9%, or $8.9 million, to $239.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $230.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:
- $19.7 million increase in revenues as a result of newbuilding containership vessel additions;
- $2.7 million increase in revenues as a result of higher fleet utilization between the two periods;
- $8.2 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower charter rates between the two periods; and
- $5.3 million decrease in revenues due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.
Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment increased by 44.3%, or $7.0 million, to $22.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $15.8 million of revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:
- $6.9 million increase in revenues as a result of dry bulk vessel acquisitions; and
- $0.1 million net increase in revenues as a result of higher dry bulk vessel utilization partially offset by lower charter rates between the two periods.
Vessel Operating Expenses
Vessel operating expenses increased by $9.3 million to $56.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $47.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to container vessel newbuilding deliveries and dry bulk vessels acquisitions, combined with an increase in the average daily operating cost of our vessels to $7,556 per vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $6,961 per vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased total repairs & maintenance expenses between the two periods. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.
Depreciation & Amortization
Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense increased by $5.3 million, to $40.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $35.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.
Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $4.5 million to $11.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $7.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting a larger number of vessels drydocked for which vessels drydocking amortization costs were recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.1 million, to $11.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $11.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Other Operating Expenses
Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses increased by $4.1 million to $16.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $12.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by a $3.6 million increase in voyage expenses of our dry bulk vessels, attributed to the different mix of time charter and voyage charter contracts under which our dry bulk vessels were deployed between the two periods.
Voyage expenses of our container vessels segment increased by $0.4 million to $8.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $8.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased commissions. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, total voyage expenses of our container vessels comprised of $8.5 million in commissions and $0.4 million in other voyage expenses, compared to $8.0 million in commissions and $0.5 million in other voyage expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels segment increased by $3.7 million to $7.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $4.2 million voyage expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels comprised of $1.5 million in commissions and $6.4 million in other voyage expenses, mainly comprised of bunkers cost and port expenses, compared to $0.9 million in commissions and $3.3 million in other voyage expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Interest Expense and Interest Income
Interest expense increased by $4.6 million, to $9.7 million, in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $5.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in interest expense is a result of:
- $3.5 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in our average indebtedness by $264.9 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $776.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to average indebtedness of $512.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was also partially offset by a decrease in our debt service cost by approximately 0.9% as a result of lower SOFR rates between the two periods;
- $0.8 million increase in interest expense due to a decrease in the amount of interest expense capitalized on our vessels under construction that was $4.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, when compared to capitalized interest of $5.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024; and
- $0.3 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs between the two periods.
As of June 30, 2025, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $770.3 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $577.8 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes, gross of deferred finance costs, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in our outstanding debt is due to loans drawn down to partially finance our container vessel newbuilding deliveries.
Interest income increased by $0.8 million to $3.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by higher average cash balances between the two periods.
Gain on investments
The $15.0 million gain on investments in the three months ended June 30, 2025 consisted of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") of $14.7 million and dividend income on these shares of $0.3 million. This compares to a $5.3 million gain on investments in the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a $2.2 million change in fair value on our Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") shareholding interest and dividend income on these shares of $3.1 million.
Equity loss on investments
Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.3 million loss and $0.1 million loss in the three months June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, relates to our share of expenses of Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.
Other finance expenses
Other finance expenses increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Loss on derivatives
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.
Other income/(expenses), net
Other income/(expenses), net amounted to an expense of $1.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an expense of $0.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.5%, or $0.8 million, to $176.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $176.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was attributed to (i) $14.6 million increase in total operating expenses, (ii) $0.1 million increase in net financing expenses, (iii) $2.7 million decrease in dividends received and (iv) $0.2 million increase in equity loss on investments offset by (v) $16.8 million increase in operating revenues. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is adjusted for a $14.7 million change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation of $0.1 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.
Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment increased by 0.7%, or $1.1 million, to $170.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $169.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment increased by $1.2 million to $5.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $4.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024
During the six months ended June 30, 2025, Danaos had an average of 73.9 container vessels and 10 drybulk vessels compared to 68.3 container vessels and 7.3 drybulk vessels during the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our container vessels utilization for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 97.8% compared to 97.3% in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our drybulk vessels utilization for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 96.1% compared to 90.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Our adjusted net income amounted to $230.4 million, or $12.39 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $272.3 million, or $13.93 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. We have adjusted our net income in the six months ended June 30, 2025 for a $17.2 million change in fair value of investments and a $1.5 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.
Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $236.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $265.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the six months ended June 30, 2025 for a $1.5 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.
Adjusted net income / loss of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $6.3 million loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.6 million income for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
The $41.9 million decrease in adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to a $44.2 million increase in total operating expenses, a $9.7 million increase in net finance expenses, a $3.3 million decrease in dividends received, a $0.4 million increase in equity loss on investments, partially off-set by a $15.7 million increase in operating revenues.
Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.
On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $246.1 million, or $13.24 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $291.7 million, or $14.92 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 includes $17.2 million gain on marketable securities compared to $13.2 million gain on marketable securities in the six months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $234.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $272.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income / loss of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $6.3 million loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.6 million income for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Operating Revenues
Operating revenues increased by $15.7 million, to $515.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $499.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Operating revenues of our container vessels segment increased by 2.5%, or $11.7 million, to $475.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $464.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:
- $43.6 million increase in revenues as a result of newbuilding containership vessel additions;
- $17.5 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower charter rates between the two periods;
- $10.7 million decrease in revenues due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP;
- $3.5 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower fleet utilization between the two periods; and
- $0.2 million decrease in revenues due to the disposal of one containership vessel.
Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment increased by 11.2%, or $4.0 million, to $39.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $35.8 million of revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:
- $13.0 million increase in revenues as a result of dry bulk vessel acquisitions; and
- $9.0 million net decrease in revenues as a result of lower charter rates partially offset by higher fleet utilization between the two periods.
Vessel Operating Expenses
Vessel operating expenses increased by $17.9 million to $108.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $90.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to container vessel newbuilding deliveries and dry bulk vessels acquisitions, combined with an increase in the average daily operating cost of our vessels to $7,294 per vessel per day for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $6,729 per vessel per day for the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased total repairs & maintenance expenses between the two periods. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.
Depreciation & Amortization
Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense increased by $11.5 million, to $80.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $69.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.
Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $10.1 million to $22.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $12.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting a larger number of vessels drydocked for which vessels drydocking amortization costs were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses increased by $1.9 million, to $23.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $21.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to $1.6 million higher management fees due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet and a $0.3 million increase in corporate general and administrative expenses.
Other Operating Expenses
Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses increased by $1.9 million to $34.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $33.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by a $1.4 million increase in commissions.
Voyage expenses of our container vessels segment increased by $1.0 million to $17.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $16.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased commissions. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, total voyage expenses of our container vessels comprised of $17.0 million in commissions and $0.7 million in other voyage expenses compared to $15.8 million in commissions and $0.9 million in other voyage expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels segment increased by $0.9 million to $17.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $16.3 million voyage expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels comprised of $2.4 million in commissions and $14.8 million in other voyage expenses, mainly comprised of bunkers cost and port expenses, compared to $2.2 million in commissions and $14.1 million in other voyage expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Interest Expense and Interest Income
Interest expense increased by $11.5 million, to $19.7 million, in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $8.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in interest expense is a result of:
- $8.7 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in our average indebtedness by $314.4 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $777.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to average indebtedness of $462.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was also partially offset by a decrease in our debt service cost by approximately 1% as a result of lower SOFR rates between the two periods;
- $2.2 million increase in interest expense due to a decrease in the amount of interest expense capitalized on our vessels under construction that was $9.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, when compared to capitalized interest of $11.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024; and
- $0.6 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs between the two periods.
As of June 30, 2025, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $770.3 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $577.8 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes, gross of deferred finance costs, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in our outstanding debt is due to loans drawn down to partially finance our container vessel newbuilding deliveries.
Interest income increased by $1.5 million to $7.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $5.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by higher average cash balances between the two periods.
Gain on investments
The $17.9 million gain on investments in the six months ended June 30, 2025 consisted of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") of $17.2 million and dividend income on these shares of $0.7 million. This compares to a $17.2 million gain on investments in the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing an $13.2 million change in fair value on our Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") shareholding interest and dividend income on these shares of $4.0 million.
Equity loss on investments
Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.6 million and $0.2 million loss in the six months June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, relates to our share of expenses of Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.
Other finance expenses
Other finance expenses increased by $0.3 million to $2.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Loss on derivatives
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $1.8 million in each of the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.
Other income/(expenses), net
Other income/expenses, net amounted to expense of $0.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to income of $0.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.8%, or $6.3 million, to $347.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $354.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was attributed to (i) a $22.5 million increase in total operating expenses, (ii) a $0.4 million increase in net finance expenses, (iii) a $3.3 million decrease in dividends received and (iv) a $0.4 million increase in equity loss on investments partially offset by (v) a $20.3 million increase in operating revenues (excluding $4.5 million decrease in amortization of assumed time-charters). Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025 is adjusted for a $17.2 million change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation of $0.3 million.
Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment decreased by 0.1%, or $0.2 million, to $343.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $343.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment decreased by $2.4 million to $4.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $6.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Dividend Payment
Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock for the Second Quarter of 2025, which is payable on August 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2025.
Conference Call and Webcast
Audio Webcast
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call on the Danaos website (www.danaos.com). Participants of the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
Slide Presentation
A slide presentation regarding the Company and the container and dry bulk industry will also be available on the Danaos website (www.danaos.com).
About Danaos Corporation
Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size container vessels. Our current fleet of 74 container vessels aggregating 471,477 TEUs and 16 under construction container vessels aggregating 134,234 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest container vessels charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos has also recently invested in the dry bulk sector with the acquisition of 10 capesize drybulk vessels aggregating 1,760,861 DWT. Our container vessels fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs or other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydocking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, our ability to operate profitably in the drybulk sector, performance of shipyards constructing our contracted newbuilding vessels, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, potential disruption of shipping routes such as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.
Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Visit our website at www.danaos.com
APPENDIX
Container vessels fleet utilization
Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)
Three
Three
Six
Six
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Ownership Days
6,734
6,253
13,371
12,438
Less Off-hire Days:
Scheduled Off-hire Days
(103)
(95)
(270)
(162)
Other Off-hire Days
(8)
(70)
(27)
(169)
Operating Days
6,623
6,088
13,074
12,107
Vessel Utilization
98.4 %
97.4 %
97.8 %
97.3 %
Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)
$239,446
$230,586
$475,636
$463,997
Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in
(442)
(448)
(749)
(936)
Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of
239,004
230,138
474,887
463,061
Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day
$36,087
$37,802
$36,323
$38,247
Drybulk vessels fleet utilization
Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)
Three
Three
Six
Six
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Ownership Days
910
694
1,810
1,331
Less Off-hire Days:
Scheduled Off-hire Days
-
(90)
(56)
(121)
Other Off-hire Days
(2)
-
(14)
(10)
Operating Days
908
604
1,740
1,200
Vessel Utilization
99.8 %
87.0 %
96.1 %
90.2 %
Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)
$22,708
$15,720
$39,825
$35,758
Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in
(6,424)
(3,269)
(14,794)
(14,096)
Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of
16,284
12,451
25,031
21,662
Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day
$17,934
$20,614
$14,386
$18,052
1)
We define Operating Days as the total number of Ownership Days net of Scheduled off-hire days (days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days) and net of off-hire days associated with unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment but including days our vessels were sailing for repositioning. The shipping industry uses Operating Days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes. Our definition of Operating Days may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.
2)
Time charter equivalent US$/per day ("TCE rate") represents the average daily TCE rate of our container vessels segment and drybulk vessels segment calculated dividing time charter equivalent revenues of each segment by operating days of each segment. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period to period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types i.e., voyage charters, time charters, bareboat charters under which its vessels may be employed between the periods. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. We include TCE rate, a non- GAAP measure, as it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with operating revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our operating vessels and assists investors and our management in evaluating our financial performance.
Fleet List
The following table describes in detail our container vessels deployment profile as of August 1, 2025:
Vessel Name
Vessel
Year Built
Expiration of Charter (2)
(TEU) (1)
Ambition (ex Hyundai Ambition)
13,100
2012
April 2027
Speed (ex Hyundai Speed)
13,100
2012
March 2027
Kota Plumbago (ex Hyundai Smart)
13,100
2012
July 2027
Kota Primrose (ex Hyundai Respect)
13,100
2012
April 2027
Kota Peony (ex Hyundai Honour)
13,100
2012
March 2027
Express Rome
10,100
2011
May 2027
Express Berlin
10,100
2011
December 2029
Express Athens
10,100
2011
May 2027
Le Havre
9,580
2006
June 2028
Pusan C
9,580
2006
May 2028
Bremen
9,012
2009
January 2028
C Hamburg
9,012
2009
January 2028
Niledutch Lion
8,626
2008
May 2028
Kota Manzanillo
8,533
2005
December 2028
Belita
8,533
2006
June 2028
CMA CGM Melisande
8,530
2012
January 2028
CMA CGM Attila
8,530
2011
May 2027
CMA CGM Tancredi
8,530
2011
July 2027
CMA CGM Bianca
8,530
2011
September 2027
CMA CGM Samson
8,530
2011
November 2027
America
8,468
2004
April 2028
Europe
8,468
2004
May 2028
Kota Santos
8,463
2005
June 2029
Catherine C (3)
8,010
2024
June 2029
Greenland (3)
8,010
2024
August 2029
Greenville (4)
8,010
2024
October 2029
Greenfield (5)
8,010
2024
November 2029
Interasia Accelerate (3)
7,165
2024
April 2027
Interasia Amplify (4)
7,165
2024
September 2027
CMA CGM Moliere
6,500
2009
March 2027
CMA CGM Musset
6,500
2010
July 2027
CMA CGM Nerval
6,500
2010
November 2025
CMA CGM Rabelais
6,500
2010
January 2026
Racine
6,500
2010
June 2029
YM Mandate
6,500
2010
January 2028
YM Maturity
6,500
2010
April 2028
Savannah (ex Zim Savannah)
6,402
2002
June 2027
Dimitra C
6,402
2002
April 2027
Phoebe (6)
6,014
2025
October 2031
Suez Canal
5,610
2002
April 2028
Kota Lima
5,544
2002
September 2025
Wide Alpha
5,466
2014
January 2030
Stephanie C
5,466
2014
September 2028
Euphrates (ex Maersk Euphrates)
5,466
2014
September 2028
Wide Hotel
5,466
2015
March 2030
Wide India
5,466
2015
October 2028
Wide Juliet
5,466
2015
August 2026
Seattle C
4,253
2007
October 2026
Vancouver
4,253
2007
November 2026
Derby D
4,253
2004
January 2027
Tongala
4,253
2004
November 2026
Rio Grande
4,253
2008
November 2026
Merve A
4,253
2008
August 2027
Kingston
4,253
2008
June 2027
Monaco (ex ZIM Monaco)
4,253
2009
September 2026
Dalian
4,253
2009
April 2028
ZIM Luanda
4,253
2009
August 2028
Dimitris C
3,430
2001
September 2027
Express Black Sea
3,400
2011
January 2027
Express Spain
3,400
2011
January 2027
Express Argentina
3,400
2010
December 2026
Express Brazil
3,400
2010
April 2027
Express France
3,400
2010
July 2027
Singapore
3,314
2004
March 2027
Colombo
3,314
2004
January 2027
Zebra
2,602
2001
November 2025
Artotina
2,524
2001
January 2026
Advance
2,200
1997
June 2026
Future
2,200
1997
May 2026
Sprinter
2,200
1997
May 2026
Bridge
2,200
1998
January 2028
Progress C
2,200
1998
April 2026
Phoenix D
2,200
1997
March 2026
Highway
2,200
1998
January 2028
(1)
Twenty-feet equivalent unit, the international standard measure for containers and container vessels capacity.
(2)
Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options for the charterer to extend their terms.
(3)
The newbuilding vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024.
(4)
The newbuilding vessels were delivered in the third quarter of 2024.
(5)
The newbuilding vessel was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024.
(6)
The newbuilding vessel was delivered in the first quarter of 2025.
Container vessels under construction as of August 1, 2025:
Hull Number
Vessel Size
(TEU)
Expected Delivery Year
Minimum Charter Duration
Hull No. CV5900-08
6,014
2025
6.8 Years
Hull No. YZJ2023-1556
8,258
2026
5 Years
Hull No. YZJ2023-1557
8,258
2026
5 Years
Hull No. YZJ2024-1612
8,258
2026
5 Years
Hull No. YZJ2024-1613
8,258
2027
5 Years
Hull No. YZJ2024-1625
8,258
2027
5 Years
Hull No. YZJ2024-1626
8,258
2027
5 Years
Hull No. YZJ2024-1668
8,258
2027
5 Years
Hull No. C9200-7
9,200
2027
4.8 Years
Hull No. C9200-8
9,200
2027
4.8 Years
Hull No. C9200-9
9,200
2027
4.8 Years
Hull No. C9200-10
9,200
2028
4.8 Years
Hull No. C9200-11
9,200
2028
4.8 Years
Hull No. H2596
9,200
2027
6 Years
Hull No. H2597
9,200
2027
6 Years
Hull No. CV5900-09
6,014
2027
4.8 Years
The following table describes the details of our Capesize drybulk vessels as of August 1, 2025:
Vessel Name
Capacity
(DWT) (1)
Year Built
Achievement
175,966
2011
Genius
175,580
2012
Ingenuity
176,022
2011
Integrity
175,966
2010
Peace
175,858
2010
W Trader
175,879
2009
E Trader
175,886
2009
Gouverneur (ex Xin Hang) (2)
178,043
2010
Valentine (ex Star Audrey) (2)
175,125
2011
Danaos (ex Guo May) (3)
176,536
2011
(1)
DWT, dead weight tons, the international standard measure for drybulk vessels capacity.
(2)
The vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024.
(3)
The vessel was delivered in the third quarter of 2024.
DANAOS CORPORATION
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
OPERATING REVENUES
$262,154
$246,306
$515,461
$499,755
OPERATING EXPENSES
Vessel operating expenses
(56,385)
(47,090)
(108,087)
(90,204)
Depreciation & amortization
(52,213)
(42,352)
(103,211)
(81,667)
General & administrative
(11,206)
(11,297)
(23,428)
(21,541)
Other operating expenses
(16,810)
(12,678)
(34,945)
(33,020)
Net gain on disposal of vessel
-
7,094
-
7,094
Income From Operations
125,540
139,983
245,790
280,417
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)
Interest income
3,661
2,923
7,266
5,859
Interest expense
(9,711)
(5,106)
(19,714)
(8,230)
Gain on investments
15,047
5,276
17,896
17,187
Other finance expenses
(973)
(868)
(1,960)
(1,750)
Equity loss on investments
(333)
(97)
(565)
(206)
Other income/(expenses), net
(1,424)
(56)
(866)
179
Realized loss on derivatives
(903)
(903)
(1,796)
(1,806)
Total Other Income/(Expenses), net
5,364
1,169
261
11,233
Net Income
130,904
141,152
246,051
291,650
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic earnings per share
$7.14
$7.30
$13.27
$15.05
Diluted earnings per share
$7.12
$7.23
$13.24
$14.92
Basic weighted average number of common shares
18,344
19,348
18,546
19,380
Diluted weighted average number of common
18,396
19,520
18,588
19,552
Non-GAAP Measures 1
Three
Three
Six
Six
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Income
$130,904
$141,152
$246,051
$291,650
Change in fair value of investments
(14,734)
(2,224)
(17,217)
(13,203)
Net gain on disposal of vessel
-
(7,094)
-
(7,094)
Amortization of financing fees
787
474
1,545
971
Adjusted Net Income
$116,957
$132,308
$230,379
$272,324
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted
$6.36
$6.78
$12.39
$13.93
Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of
18,396
19,520
18,588
19,552
1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.
DANAOS CORPORATION
As of
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$546,164
$453,384
Accounts receivable, net
27,454
25,578
Other current assets
233,824
192,005
807,442
670,967
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Fixed assets, net
3,284,665
3,290,309
Advances for vessels acquisition and vessels under
304,686
265,838
Deferred charges, net
64,079
58,759
Other non-current assets
60,288
57,781
3,713,718
3,672,687
TOTAL ASSETS
$4,521,160
$4,343,654
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, current portion
$37,660
$35,220
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities
113,058
133,734
150,718
168,954
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, net
723,534
699,563
Other long-term liabilities
54,355
50,337
777,889
749,900
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
183
190
Additional paid-in capital
601,653
650,864
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(68,053)
(70,430)
Retained earnings
3,058,770
2,844,176
3,592,553
3,424,800
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$4,521,160
$4,343,654
DANAOS CORPORATION
Three
Three
Six
Six
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating Activities:
Net income
$130,904
$141,152
$246,051
$291,650
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
Depreciation
40,698
35,380
80,726
69,243
Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey
12,302
7,446
24,030
13,395
Amortization of assumed time charters
-
(1,036)
-
(4,534)
Prior service cost and periodic cost
1,722
458
2,807
715
Gain on investments
(14,734)
(2,224)
(17,217)
(13,203)
Net gain on disposal of vessel
-
(7,094)
-
(7,094)
Payments for drydocking/special survey
(12,016)
(10,449)
(27,805)
(14,618)
Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow
903
903
1,796
1,806
Equity loss on investments
333
97
565
206
Stock based compensation
1,723
1,577
3,428
3,153
Accounts receivable
(2,758)
(9,343)
(2,586)
(12,795)
Other assets, current and non-current
17,909
9,320
11,525
21,207
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(3,148)
11,995
(5,703)
5,767
Other liabilities, current and long-term
(11,059)
(23,907)
(20,978)
(47,331)
Net Cash provided by Operating Activities
162,779
154,275
296,639
307,567
Investing Activities:
Vessel additions and advances for vessels under
(21,331)
(217,728)
(107,021)
(341,855)
Net proceeds and insurance proceeds from disposal
-
9,923
1,681
10,639
Investments in affiliates/marketable securities
(30,270)
-
(30,270)
-
Net Cash used in Investing Activities
(51,601)
(207,805)
(135,610)
(331,216)
Financing Activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
-
126,000
44,000
181,000
Debt repayment
(9,415)
(6,875)
(18,220)
(13,750)
Dividends paid
(15,559)
(15,476)
(31,449)
(31,011)
Repurchase of common stock
(19,438)
(1,094)
(53,212)
(5,223)
Finance costs
(1,145)
(905)
(9,368)
(6,730)
Net Cash (used in) / provided by Financing
(45,557)
101,650
(68,249)
124,286
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
65,621
48,120
92,780
100,637
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
480,543
324,326
453,384
271,809
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$546,164
$372,446
$546,164
$372,446
DANAOS CORPORATION
Three
Three
Six
Six
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income
$130,904
$141,152
$246,051
$291,650
Depreciation
40,698
35,380
80,726
69,243
Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs
11,515
6,972
22,485
12,424
Amortization of assumed time charters
-
(1,036)
-
(4,534)
Amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees
1,349
1,026
2,685
2,299
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps
903
903
1,796
1,806
Interest income
(3,661)
(2,923)
(7,266)
(5,859)
Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs
8,924
4,632
18,169
7,259
Change in fair value of investments
(14,734)
(2,224)
(17,217)
(13,203)
Stock based compensation
143
-
285
-
Net gain on disposal of vessel
-
(7,094)
-
(7,094)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$176,041
$176,788
$347,714
$353,991
Last twelve
Last twelve
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Net income
$459,474
$574,727
Depreciation
159,827
135,091
Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs
39,222
22,750
Amortization of assumed time charters
-
(13,366)
Amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees
5,291
4,673
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps
3,622
3,632
Interest income
(14,297)
(11,673)
Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs
34,769
14,179
Change in fair value of investments
21,165
(24,632)
Stock based compensation
8,503
6,340
Net gain on disposal of vessel
(1,238)
(7,094)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$716,338
$704,627
1)
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, adjusted for the change in fair value of investments, stock based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and net gain on disposal/sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.
Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
DANAOS CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Container
Drybulk
Other
Total
Container
Drybulk
Other
Total
Net income/(loss)
$115,893
$266
$14,745
$130,904
$133,683
$2,290
$5,179
$141,152
Depreciation
37,390
3,308
-
40,698
33,247
2,133
-
35,380
Amortization of
9,201
2,314
-
11,515
6,683
289
-
6,972
Amortization of
-
-
-
-
(1,036)
-
-
(1,036)
Amortization of
1,349
-
-
1,349
1,026
-
-
1,026
Amortization of
903
-
-
903
903
-
-
903
Interest income
(3,630)
-
(31)
(3,661)
(2,923)
-
-
(2,923)
Interest expense
8,924
-
-
8,924
4,632
-
-
4,632
Change in fair value
-
-
(14,734)
(14,734)
-
-
(2,224)
(2,224)
Stock based
133
10
-
143
-
-
-
-
Net gain on disposal
-
-
-
-
(7,094)
-
-
(7,094)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$170,163
$5,898
$(20)
$176,041
$169,121
$4,712
$2,955
$176,788
1)
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps and adjusted for the change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.
Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
DANAOS CORPORATION
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Container
Drybulk
Other
Total
Container
Drybulk
Other
Total
Net income/(loss)
$234,938
$(6,276)
$17,389
$246,051
$272,042
$2,627
$16,981
$291,650
Depreciation
74,154
6,572
-
80,726
65,255
3,988
-
69,243
Amortization of
18,252
4,233
-
22,485
12,135
289
-
12,424
Amortization of
-
-
-
-
(4,534)
-
-
(4,534)
Amortization of
2,685
-
-
2,685
2,299
-
-
2,299
Amortization of
1796
-
-
1796
1,806
-
-
1,806
Interest income
(7,208)
-
(58)
(7,266)
(5,859)
-
-
(5,859)
Interest expense
18,169
-
-
18,169
7,259
-
-
7,259
Change in fair value
-
-
(17,217)
(17,217)
-
-
(13,203)
(13,203)
Stock based
265
20
-
285
-
-
-
-
Net gain on
-
-
-
-
(7,094)
-
-
(7,094)
Adjusted
$343,051
$4,549
$114
$347,714
$343,309
$6,904
$3,778
$353,991
2)
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps and adjusted for the change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.
Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
DANAOS CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Container
Drybulk
Other
Total
Container
Drybulk
Other
Total
Net income/(loss)
$115,893
$266
$14,745
$130,904
$133,683
$2,290
$5,179
$141,152
Change in fair value of investments
-
-
(14,734)
(14,734)
-
-
(2,224)
(2,224)
Amortization of financing fees
787
-
-
787
474
-
-
474
Net gain on disposal of vessel
-
-
-
-
(7,094)
-
-
(7,094)
Adjusted Net income/(loss) (1)
$116,680
$266
$11
$116,957
$127,063
$2,290
$2,955
$132,308
Adjusted Earnings per Share,
$6.36
-
-
$6.78
Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)
18,396
19,520
DANAOS CORPORATION
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Container
Drybulk
Other
Total
Container
Drybulk
Other
Total
Net income/(loss)
$234,938
$(6,276)
$17,389
$246,051
$272,042
$2,627
$16,981
$291,650
Change in fair value of investments
-
-
(17,217)
(17,217)
-
-
(13,203)
(13,203)
Amortization of financing fees
1,545
-
-
1,545
971
-
-
971
Net gain on disposal of vessel
-
-
-
-
(7,094)
-
-
(7,094)
Adjusted Net income/(loss) (1)
$236,483
$(6,276)
$172
$230,379
$265,919
$2,627
$3,778
$272,324
Adjusted Earnings per Share,
$12.39
-
-
$13.93
Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)
18,588
19,552
1)
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.
