WKN: A2PH59 | ISIN: MHY1968P1218 | Ticker-Symbol: DVW1
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 10:40
77,05 Euro
-3,20 % -2,55
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DANAOS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANAOS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,1078,0511:16
76,1078,0511:01
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 22:30 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Danaos Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Half Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2025

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of container vessels and drybulk vessels, today reported unaudited results for the period ended June 30, 2025.


Financial Summary
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise stated)




Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


Financial &
Operating Metrics


Container
Vessels


Dry bulk
Vessels


Other


Total


Container
Vessels


Dry bulk
Vessels


Other


Total


Operating Revenues


$239,446


$22,708


-


$262,154


$230,586


$15,720


-


$246,306


Voyage Expenses,
excl. commissions


$(442)


$(6,424)


-


$(6,866)


$(448)


$(3,269)


-


$(3,717)


Time Charter
Equivalent Revenues (1)


$239,004


$16,284


-


$255,288


$230,138


$12,451


-


$242,589


Net income


$115,893


$266


$14,745


$130,904


$133,683


$2,290


$5,179


$141,152


Adjusted net income(2)


$116,680


$266


$11


$116,957


$127,063


$2,290


$2,955


$132,308


Earnings per share,
basic








$7.14








$7.30


Earnings per share,
diluted








$7.12








$7.23


Adjusted earnings per
share, diluted (2)








$6.36








$6.78


Operating Days


6,623


908


-




6,088


604


-




Time Charter
Equivalent $/day (1)


$36,087


$17,934


-




$37,802


$20,614


-




Ownership days


6,734


910


-




6,253


694


-




Average number of
vessels


74.0


10.0


-




68.7


7.6


-




Fleet Utilization


98.4 %


99.8 %


-




97.4 %


87.0 %


-




Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$170,163


$5,898


$(20)


$176,041


$169,121


$4,712


$2,955


$176,788




















Consolidated Balance Sheet & Leverage Metrics

As of June 30, 2025




As of December 31, 2024


Cash and cash equivalents




$546,164








$453,384


Availability under Revolving Credit Facility




$270,000








$292,500


Marketable securities (3)




$107,919








$60,850


Total cash liquidity & marketable securities(4)




$924,083








$806,734


Debt, gross of deferred finance costs




$770,326








$744,546


Net Debt (5)




$224,162








$291,162


LTM Adjusted EBITDA (6)




$716,338








$722,615


Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA




0.31x








0.40x















1.

Time charter equivalent revenues and time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided in
the appendix.


2.

Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net
income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share; and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below.


3.

Marketable securities refer to fair value of 6,256,181 and 4,070,214 shares of common stock of SBLK on June 30, 2025 and December
31, 2024 respectively.


4.

Total cash liquidity & marketable securities includes: (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) availability under our Revolving Credit Facility and
(iii) marketable securities.


5.

Net Debt is defined as total debt gross of deferred finance costs less cash and cash equivalents.


6.

Last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the reconciliation provided below.






















For management purposes, the Company is organized based on operating revenues generated from container vessels and dry-bulk vessels and has two reporting segments: (1) a container vessels segment and (2) a dry-bulk vessels segment. The Company measures segment performance based on net income. Items included in the applicable segment's net income are directly allocated to the extent that the items are directly or indirectly attributable to the segments. With regards to the items that are allocated by indirect calculations, their allocation is commensurate to the utilization of key resources. The Other column includes components that are not allocated to any of the Company's reportable segments and includes investments in an affiliate accounted for using the equity method of accounting and investments in marketable securities.


Financial Summary
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise stated)




Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


Financial &
Operating Metrics


Container
Vessels


Dry bulk
Vessels


Other


Total


Container
Vessels


Dry bulk
Vessels


Other


Total


Operating Revenues


$475,636


$39,825


-


$515,461


$463,997


$35,758


-


$499,755


Voyage Expenses,
excl. commissions


$(749)


$(14,794)


-


$(15,543)


$(936)


$(14,096)


-


$(15,032)


Time Charter
Equivalent Revenues (1)


$474,887


$25,031


-


$499,918


$463,061


$21,662


-


$484,723


Net income/(loss)


$234,938


$(6,276)


$17,389


$246,051


$272,042


$2,627


$16,981


$291,650


Adjusted net income /
(loss) (2)


$236,483


$(6,276)


$172


$230,379


$265,919


$2,627


$3,778


$272,324


Earnings per share,
basic








$13.27








$15.05


Earnings per share,
diluted








$13.24








$14.92


Adjusted earnings per
share, diluted (2)








$12.39








$13.93


Operating Days


13,074


1,740


-




12,107


1,200


-




Time Charter
Equivalent $/day (1)


$36,323


$14,386


-




$38,247


$18,052


-




Ownership days


13,371


1,810


-




12,438


1,331


-




Average number of
vessels


73.9


10.0


-




68.3


7.3


-




Fleet Utilization


97.8 %


96.1 %


-




97.3 %


90.2 %


-




Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$343,051


$4,549


$114


$347,714


$343,309


$6,904


$3,778


$353,991



















1.

Time charter equivalent revenues and time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided in the appendix.


2.

Adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of
net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share; and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below.






















Highlights for the Second Quarter and Half Year Results Ended June 30, 2025:

  • In June 2025, we added one 6,014 TEU newbuilding containership to our orderbook, which has expected delivery in 2027. We took delivery of 6 newbuilding containerships in 2024 and 1 in January 2025.
  • Our remaining orderbook currently consists of 16 newbuilding containership vessels with an aggregate capacity of 134,234 TEU with expected deliveries of one vessel in 2025, three vessels in 2026, ten vessels in 2027 and two vessels in 2028. All the vessels in our orderbook are designed with the latest eco characteristics, will be methanol fuel ready, fitted with open loop scrubbers (except for two 6,014 TEU vessels) and Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) units and will be built in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.
  • We have secured multi-year charter arrangements for all of our 16 newbuilding vessels orderbook, with an average charter duration of approximately 5.2 years weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.
  • Since the date of the previous earnings release, we added approximately $113 million to our contracted revenue backlog through a combination of a new charter for our recent containership newbuilding vessel and charter extensions for three of our existing container vessels.
  • As a result, total contracted cash operating revenues, on the basis of concluded charter contracts through the date of this release, currently stand at $3.6 billion, including newbuildings. The remaining average contracted charter duration for our containership fleet is 3.8 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.
  • Contracted operating days charter coverage for our container vessel fleet is currently 99% for 2025 and 88% for 2026. This includes newbuildings based on their scheduled delivery dates.
  • As of the date of this release, Danaos has repurchased a total of 2,937,158 shares of its common stock in the open market for $205.7 million under its recently upsized $300 million authorized share repurchase program that was originally introduced in June 2022 and was upsized twice in $100 million increments, in November 2023 and in April 2025.
  • Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock for the Second Quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on August 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2025.

Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

As we move through the second half of the year, some uncertainties around global trade are beginning to subside. In particular, there is increasing clarity about tariffs, many of which have been or are being finalized at much lower rates than feared. While tariffs on imports to the U.S. will be much higher than historic averages, the U.S. economy is stable, and the American consumer keeps purchasing foreign goods. As inventories normalize, we anticipate a gradual improvement in trade flows.

Geopolitically, there have been no major shifts, with the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza ongoing. The absence of further escalation is somewhat reassuring, though the potential for volatility remains elevated. We continue to monitor developments closely, but we have not seen any new disruptions to global shipping routes in the past quarter.

Against this backdrop, we are maintaining our disciplined approach to capital allocation. We are not broadly participating in the current wave of speculative ordering, particularly in the feeder segment, where pricing appears disconnected from long-term fundamentals, and are only pursuing investments that meet our return criteria. In the second quarter, we added one additional 6,000 TEU vessel to our orderbook at a shipyard with which we have an existing relationship. Importantly, this vessel has already been fixed on a five year charter to a long standing client, locking in visibility and attractive returns.

Our chartering strategy continues to deliver results. We added approximately $113 million to our contracted revenue backlog since the previous earnings release, and our $3.6 billion total contracted revenue base provides meaningful insulation from short-term market fluctuations. Our contracted charter coverage stands at 99% for 2025 and 88% for 2026, including newbuildings scheduled for delivery during this period.

On the dry bulk side, we saw some seasonal firming in the market, but broader weakness persists, largely due to deflationary conditions in China. While we continue to evaluate opportunities in the sector, asset values for modern tonnage remain elevated, and we are in no rush to commit capital in an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

From a financial perspective, we remain in an enviable position. With minimal leverage and a growing base of contracted earnings, we have the luxury of patience. Our strong balance sheet and cash generation capacity provide ample firepower to support our strategic priorities and position Danaos for long-term success. We continue to focus on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and value creation for our shareholders.

Three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, Danaos had an average of 74 container vessels and 10 drybulk vessels compared to 68.7 container vessels and 7.6 drybulk vessels during the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our container vessels utilization for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 98.4% compared to 97.4% in the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our drybulk vessels utilization for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 99.8% compared to 87.0% in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $117.0 million, or $6.36 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $132.3 million, or $6.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended June 30, 2025 for a $14.7 million change in fair value of investments and a $0.8 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $116.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $127.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the three months ended June 30, 2025 for a $0.8 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $0.3 million income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.3 million income for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The $15.3 million decrease in adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to a $24.7 million increase in total operating expenses, a $3.6 million increase in net finance expenses, a $2.7 million decrease in dividends received, and a $0.2 million increase in equity loss on investments, partially off-set by a $15.9 million increase in operating revenues.

Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $130.9 million, or $7.12 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $141.2 million, or $7.23 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $14.7 million gain on marketable securities compared to $2.2 million gain on marketable securities in the three months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $115.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $133.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $0.3 million net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.3 million income for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating Revenues
Operating revenues increased by $15.9 million, to $262.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $246.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating revenues of our container vessels segment increased by 3.9%, or $8.9 million, to $239.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $230.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:

  • $19.7 million increase in revenues as a result of newbuilding containership vessel additions;
  • $2.7 million increase in revenues as a result of higher fleet utilization between the two periods;
  • $8.2 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower charter rates between the two periods; and
  • $5.3 million decrease in revenues due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.

Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment increased by 44.3%, or $7.0 million, to $22.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $15.8 million of revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:

  • $6.9 million increase in revenues as a result of dry bulk vessel acquisitions; and
  • $0.1 million net increase in revenues as a result of higher dry bulk vessel utilization partially offset by lower charter rates between the two periods.

Vessel Operating Expenses
Vessel operating expenses increased by $9.3 million to $56.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $47.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to container vessel newbuilding deliveries and dry bulk vessels acquisitions, combined with an increase in the average daily operating cost of our vessels to $7,556 per vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $6,961 per vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased total repairs & maintenance expenses between the two periods. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization
Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation
Depreciation expense increased by $5.3 million, to $40.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $35.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $4.5 million to $11.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $7.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting a larger number of vessels drydocked for which vessels drydocking amortization costs were recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.1 million, to $11.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $11.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Other Operating Expenses
Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses increased by $4.1 million to $16.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $12.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by a $3.6 million increase in voyage expenses of our dry bulk vessels, attributed to the different mix of time charter and voyage charter contracts under which our dry bulk vessels were deployed between the two periods.

Voyage expenses of our container vessels segment increased by $0.4 million to $8.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $8.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased commissions. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, total voyage expenses of our container vessels comprised of $8.5 million in commissions and $0.4 million in other voyage expenses, compared to $8.0 million in commissions and $0.5 million in other voyage expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels segment increased by $3.7 million to $7.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $4.2 million voyage expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels comprised of $1.5 million in commissions and $6.4 million in other voyage expenses, mainly comprised of bunkers cost and port expenses, compared to $0.9 million in commissions and $3.3 million in other voyage expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest Expense and Interest Income
Interest expense increased by $4.6 million, to $9.7 million, in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $5.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in interest expense is a result of:

  • $3.5 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in our average indebtedness by $264.9 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $776.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to average indebtedness of $512.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was also partially offset by a decrease in our debt service cost by approximately 0.9% as a result of lower SOFR rates between the two periods;
  • $0.8 million increase in interest expense due to a decrease in the amount of interest expense capitalized on our vessels under construction that was $4.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025, when compared to capitalized interest of $5.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024; and
  • $0.3 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs between the two periods.

As of June 30, 2025, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $770.3 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $577.8 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes, gross of deferred finance costs, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in our outstanding debt is due to loans drawn down to partially finance our container vessel newbuilding deliveries.

Interest income increased by $0.8 million to $3.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by higher average cash balances between the two periods.

Gain on investments
The $15.0 million gain on investments in the three months ended June 30, 2025 consisted of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") of $14.7 million and dividend income on these shares of $0.3 million. This compares to a $5.3 million gain on investments in the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a $2.2 million change in fair value on our Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") shareholding interest and dividend income on these shares of $3.1 million.

Equity loss on investments
Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.3 million loss and $0.1 million loss in the three months June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, relates to our share of expenses of Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses
Other finance expenses increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Loss on derivatives
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Other income/(expenses), net
Other income/(expenses), net amounted to an expense of $1.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an expense of $0.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.5%, or $0.8 million, to $176.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $176.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was attributed to (i) $14.6 million increase in total operating expenses, (ii) $0.1 million increase in net financing expenses, (iii) $2.7 million decrease in dividends received and (iv) $0.2 million increase in equity loss on investments offset by (v) $16.8 million increase in operating revenues. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is adjusted for a $14.7 million change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation of $0.1 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment increased by 0.7%, or $1.1 million, to $170.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $169.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment increased by $1.2 million to $5.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $4.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, Danaos had an average of 73.9 container vessels and 10 drybulk vessels compared to 68.3 container vessels and 7.3 drybulk vessels during the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our container vessels utilization for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 97.8% compared to 97.3% in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our drybulk vessels utilization for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 96.1% compared to 90.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $230.4 million, or $12.39 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $272.3 million, or $13.93 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. We have adjusted our net income in the six months ended June 30, 2025 for a $17.2 million change in fair value of investments and a $1.5 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $236.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $265.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the six months ended June 30, 2025 for a $1.5 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income / loss of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $6.3 million loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.6 million income for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The $41.9 million decrease in adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to a $44.2 million increase in total operating expenses, a $9.7 million increase in net finance expenses, a $3.3 million decrease in dividends received, a $0.4 million increase in equity loss on investments, partially off-set by a $15.7 million increase in operating revenues.

Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $246.1 million, or $13.24 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $291.7 million, or $14.92 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 includes $17.2 million gain on marketable securities compared to $13.2 million gain on marketable securities in the six months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $234.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $272.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income / loss of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $6.3 million loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.6 million income for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating Revenues
Operating revenues increased by $15.7 million, to $515.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $499.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating revenues of our container vessels segment increased by 2.5%, or $11.7 million, to $475.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $464.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:

  • $43.6 million increase in revenues as a result of newbuilding containership vessel additions;
  • $17.5 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower charter rates between the two periods;
  • $10.7 million decrease in revenues due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP;
  • $3.5 million decrease in revenues as a result of lower fleet utilization between the two periods; and
  • $0.2 million decrease in revenues due to the disposal of one containership vessel.

Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment increased by 11.2%, or $4.0 million, to $39.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $35.8 million of revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2024, analyzed as follows:

  • $13.0 million increase in revenues as a result of dry bulk vessel acquisitions; and
  • $9.0 million net decrease in revenues as a result of lower charter rates partially offset by higher fleet utilization between the two periods.

Vessel Operating Expenses
Vessel operating expenses increased by $17.9 million to $108.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $90.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to container vessel newbuilding deliveries and dry bulk vessels acquisitions, combined with an increase in the average daily operating cost of our vessels to $7,294 per vessel per day for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $6,729 per vessel per day for the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased total repairs & maintenance expenses between the two periods. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization
Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation
Depreciation expense increased by $11.5 million, to $80.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $69.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $10.1 million to $22.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $12.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting a larger number of vessels drydocked for which vessels drydocking amortization costs were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.

General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses increased by $1.9 million, to $23.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $21.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to $1.6 million higher management fees due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet and a $0.3 million increase in corporate general and administrative expenses.

Other Operating Expenses
Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses increased by $1.9 million to $34.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $33.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by a $1.4 million increase in commissions.

Voyage expenses of our container vessels segment increased by $1.0 million to $17.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $16.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly due to increased commissions. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, total voyage expenses of our container vessels comprised of $17.0 million in commissions and $0.7 million in other voyage expenses compared to $15.8 million in commissions and $0.9 million in other voyage expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels segment increased by $0.9 million to $17.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $16.3 million voyage expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, voyage expenses of our drybulk vessels comprised of $2.4 million in commissions and $14.8 million in other voyage expenses, mainly comprised of bunkers cost and port expenses, compared to $2.2 million in commissions and $14.1 million in other voyage expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest Expense and Interest Income
Interest expense increased by $11.5 million, to $19.7 million, in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $8.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in interest expense is a result of:

  • $8.7 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in our average indebtedness by $314.4 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $777.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to average indebtedness of $462.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was also partially offset by a decrease in our debt service cost by approximately 1% as a result of lower SOFR rates between the two periods;
  • $2.2 million increase in interest expense due to a decrease in the amount of interest expense capitalized on our vessels under construction that was $9.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, when compared to capitalized interest of $11.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024; and
  • $0.6 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs between the two periods.

As of June 30, 2025, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $770.3 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $577.8 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes, gross of deferred finance costs, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in our outstanding debt is due to loans drawn down to partially finance our container vessel newbuilding deliveries.

Interest income increased by $1.5 million to $7.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $5.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, mainly driven by higher average cash balances between the two periods.

Gain on investments
The $17.9 million gain on investments in the six months ended June 30, 2025 consisted of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") of $17.2 million and dividend income on these shares of $0.7 million. This compares to a $17.2 million gain on investments in the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing an $13.2 million change in fair value on our Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") shareholding interest and dividend income on these shares of $4.0 million.

Equity loss on investments
Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.6 million and $0.2 million loss in the six months June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, relates to our share of expenses of Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses
Other finance expenses increased by $0.3 million to $2.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Loss on derivatives
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $1.8 million in each of the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Other income/(expenses), net
Other income/expenses, net amounted to expense of $0.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to income of $0.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.8%, or $6.3 million, to $347.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $354.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was attributed to (i) a $22.5 million increase in total operating expenses, (ii) a $0.4 million increase in net finance expenses, (iii) a $3.3 million decrease in dividends received and (iv) a $0.4 million increase in equity loss on investments partially offset by (v) a $20.3 million increase in operating revenues (excluding $4.5 million decrease in amortization of assumed time-charters). Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025 is adjusted for a $17.2 million change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation of $0.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment decreased by 0.1%, or $0.2 million, to $343.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $343.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment decreased by $2.4 million to $4.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $6.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Dividend Payment
Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock for the Second Quarter of 2025, which is payable on August 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast
On Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. ET, the Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 877 270 2148 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 279 9489 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2075 441 375 (Standard International Dial In). Please indicate to the operator that you wish to join the Danaos Corporation earnings call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 12, 2025 by dialing 1 877 344 7529 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 1-412-317-0088 (Standard International Dial In) and using 5422088# as the access code.

Audio Webcast
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call on the Danaos website (www.danaos.com). Participants of the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Slide Presentation
A slide presentation regarding the Company and the container and dry bulk industry will also be available on the Danaos website (www.danaos.com).

About Danaos Corporation
Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size container vessels. Our current fleet of 74 container vessels aggregating 471,477 TEUs and 16 under construction container vessels aggregating 134,234 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest container vessels charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos has also recently invested in the dry bulk sector with the acquisition of 10 capesize drybulk vessels aggregating 1,760,861 DWT. Our container vessels fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs or other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydocking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, our ability to operate profitably in the drybulk sector, performance of shipyards constructing our contracted newbuilding vessels, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, potential disruption of shipping routes such as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit our website at www.danaos.com

APPENDIX

Container vessels fleet utilization









Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)


Three
months
ended


Three
months
ended


Six
months
ended


Six
months
ended


June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Ownership Days


6,734


6,253


13,371


12,438

Less Off-hire Days:









Scheduled Off-hire Days


(103)


(95)


(270)


(162)

Other Off-hire Days


(8)


(70)


(27)


(169)

Operating Days


6,623


6,088


13,074


12,107

Vessel Utilization


98.4 %


97.4 %


97.8 %


97.3 %










Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)


$239,446


$230,586


$475,636


$463,997

Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in
'000s of US$)

(442)


(448)


(749)


(936)

Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of
US$)


239,004


230,138


474,887


463,061

Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day


$36,087


$37,802


$36,323


$38,247










Drybulk vessels fleet utilization









Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)


Three
months
ended


Three
months
ended


Six
months
ended


Six
months
ended


June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Ownership Days


910


694


1,810


1,331

Less Off-hire Days:









Scheduled Off-hire Days


-


(90)


(56)


(121)

Other Off-hire Days


(2)


-


(14)


(10)

Operating Days


908


604


1,740


1,200

Vessel Utilization


99.8 %


87.0 %


96.1 %


90.2 %










Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)


$22,708


$15,720


$39,825


$35,758

Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in
'000s of US$)

(6,424)


(3,269)


(14,794)


(14,096)

Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of
US$)


16,284


12,451


25,031


21,662

Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day


$17,934


$20,614


$14,386


$18,052


1)

We define Operating Days as the total number of Ownership Days net of Scheduled off-hire days (days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days) and net of off-hire days associated with unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment but including days our vessels were sailing for repositioning. The shipping industry uses Operating Days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes. Our definition of Operating Days may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.

2)

Time charter equivalent US$/per day ("TCE rate") represents the average daily TCE rate of our container vessels segment and drybulk vessels segment calculated dividing time charter equivalent revenues of each segment by operating days of each segment. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period to period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types i.e., voyage charters, time charters, bareboat charters under which its vessels may be employed between the periods. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. We include TCE rate, a non- GAAP measure, as it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with operating revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our operating vessels and assists investors and our management in evaluating our financial performance.

Fleet List

The following table describes in detail our container vessels deployment profile as of August 1, 2025:

Vessel Name

Vessel
Size


Year Built


Expiration of Charter (2)

(TEU) (1)

Ambition (ex Hyundai Ambition)

13,100


2012


April 2027

Speed (ex Hyundai Speed)

13,100


2012


March 2027

Kota Plumbago (ex Hyundai Smart)

13,100


2012


July 2027

Kota Primrose (ex Hyundai Respect)

13,100


2012


April 2027

Kota Peony (ex Hyundai Honour)

13,100


2012


March 2027

Express Rome

10,100


2011


May 2027

Express Berlin

10,100


2011


December 2029

Express Athens

10,100


2011


May 2027

Le Havre

9,580


2006


June 2028

Pusan C

9,580


2006


May 2028

Bremen

9,012


2009


January 2028

C Hamburg

9,012


2009


January 2028

Niledutch Lion

8,626


2008


May 2028

Kota Manzanillo

8,533


2005


December 2028

Belita

8,533


2006


June 2028

CMA CGM Melisande

8,530


2012


January 2028

CMA CGM Attila

8,530


2011


May 2027

CMA CGM Tancredi

8,530


2011


July 2027

CMA CGM Bianca

8,530


2011


September 2027

CMA CGM Samson

8,530


2011


November 2027

America

8,468


2004


April 2028

Europe

8,468


2004


May 2028

Kota Santos

8,463


2005


June 2029

Catherine C (3)

8,010


2024


June 2029

Greenland (3)

8,010


2024


August 2029

Greenville (4)

8,010


2024


October 2029

Greenfield (5)

8,010


2024


November 2029

Interasia Accelerate (3)

7,165


2024


April 2027

Interasia Amplify (4)

7,165


2024


September 2027

CMA CGM Moliere

6,500


2009


March 2027

CMA CGM Musset

6,500


2010


July 2027

CMA CGM Nerval

6,500


2010


November 2025

CMA CGM Rabelais

6,500


2010


January 2026

Racine

6,500


2010


June 2029

YM Mandate

6,500


2010


January 2028

YM Maturity

6,500


2010


April 2028

Savannah (ex Zim Savannah)

6,402


2002


June 2027

Dimitra C

6,402


2002


April 2027

Phoebe (6)

6,014


2025


October 2031

Suez Canal

5,610


2002


April 2028

Kota Lima

5,544


2002


September 2025

Wide Alpha

5,466


2014


January 2030

Stephanie C

5,466


2014


September 2028

Euphrates (ex Maersk Euphrates)

5,466


2014


September 2028

Wide Hotel

5,466


2015


March 2030

Wide India

5,466


2015


October 2028

Wide Juliet

5,466


2015


August 2026

Seattle C

4,253


2007


October 2026

Vancouver

4,253


2007


November 2026

Derby D

4,253


2004


January 2027

Tongala

4,253


2004


November 2026

Rio Grande

4,253


2008


November 2026

Merve A

4,253


2008


August 2027

Kingston

4,253


2008


June 2027

Monaco (ex ZIM Monaco)

4,253


2009


September 2026

Dalian

4,253


2009


April 2028

ZIM Luanda

4,253


2009


August 2028

Dimitris C

3,430


2001


September 2027

Express Black Sea

3,400


2011


January 2027

Express Spain

3,400


2011


January 2027

Express Argentina

3,400


2010


December 2026

Express Brazil

3,400


2010


April 2027

Express France

3,400


2010


July 2027

Singapore

3,314


2004


March 2027

Colombo

3,314


2004


January 2027

Zebra

2,602


2001


November 2025

Artotina

2,524


2001


January 2026

Advance

2,200


1997


June 2026

Future

2,200


1997


May 2026

Sprinter

2,200


1997


May 2026

Bridge

2,200


1998


January 2028

Progress C

2,200


1998


April 2026

Phoenix D

2,200


1997


March 2026

Highway

2,200


1998


January 2028



(1)

Twenty-feet equivalent unit, the international standard measure for containers and container vessels capacity.

(2)

Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options for the charterer to extend their terms.

(3)

The newbuilding vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024.

(4)

The newbuilding vessels were delivered in the third quarter of 2024.

(5)

The newbuilding vessel was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024.

(6)

The newbuilding vessel was delivered in the first quarter of 2025.

Container vessels under construction as of August 1, 2025:




Hull Number

Vessel Size

(TEU)


Expected Delivery Year



Minimum Charter Duration

Hull No. CV5900-08

6,014


2025



6.8 Years

Hull No. YZJ2023-1556

8,258


2026



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2023-1557

8,258


2026



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2024-1612

8,258


2026



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2024-1613

8,258


2027



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2024-1625

8,258


2027



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2024-1626

8,258


2027



5 Years

Hull No. YZJ2024-1668

8,258


2027



5 Years

Hull No. C9200-7

9,200


2027



4.8 Years

Hull No. C9200-8

9,200


2027



4.8 Years

Hull No. C9200-9

9,200


2027



4.8 Years

Hull No. C9200-10

9,200


2028



4.8 Years

Hull No. C9200-11

9,200


2028



4.8 Years

Hull No. H2596

9,200


2027



6 Years

Hull No. H2597

9,200


2027



6 Years

Hull No. CV5900-09

6,014


2027



4.8 Years

The following table describes the details of our Capesize drybulk vessels as of August 1, 2025:

Vessel Name

Capacity

(DWT) (1)


Year Built


Achievement

175,966


2011


Genius

175,580


2012


Ingenuity

176,022


2011


Integrity

175,966


2010


Peace

175,858


2010


W Trader

175,879


2009


E Trader

175,886


2009


Gouverneur (ex Xin Hang) (2)

178,043


2010


Valentine (ex Star Audrey) (2)

175,125


2011


Danaos (ex Guo May) (3)

176,536


2011




(1)

DWT, dead weight tons, the international standard measure for drybulk vessels capacity.

(2)

The vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024.

(3)

The vessel was delivered in the third quarter of 2024.


DANAOS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)





Three months
ended


Three months
ended


Six months
ended


Six months
ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024










OPERATING REVENUES

$262,154


$246,306


$515,461


$499,755

OPERATING EXPENSES









Vessel operating expenses

(56,385)


(47,090)


(108,087)


(90,204)


Depreciation & amortization

(52,213)


(42,352)


(103,211)


(81,667)


General & administrative

(11,206)


(11,297)


(23,428)


(21,541)


Other operating expenses

(16,810)


(12,678)


(34,945)


(33,020)


Net gain on disposal of vessel

-


7,094


-


7,094

Income From Operations

125,540


139,983


245,790


280,417

OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)









Interest income

3,661


2,923


7,266


5,859


Interest expense

(9,711)


(5,106)


(19,714)


(8,230)


Gain on investments

15,047


5,276


17,896


17,187


Other finance expenses

(973)


(868)


(1,960)


(1,750)


Equity loss on investments

(333)


(97)


(565)


(206)


Other income/(expenses), net

(1,424)


(56)


(866)


179


Realized loss on derivatives

(903)


(903)


(1,796)


(1,806)

Total Other Income/(Expenses), net

5,364


1,169


261


11,233

Net Income

130,904


141,152


246,051


291,650

EARNINGS PER SHARE








Basic earnings per share

$7.14


$7.30


$13.27


$15.05

Diluted earnings per share

$7.12


$7.23


$13.24


$14.92

Basic weighted average number of common shares
(in thousands of shares)

18,344


19,348


18,546


19,380

Diluted weighted average number of common
shares (in thousands of shares)

18,396


19,520


18,588


19,552

Non-GAAP Measures 1
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income - Unaudited



Three
months
ended


Three
months
ended


Six
months
ended


Six
months
ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net Income

$130,904


$141,152


$246,051


$291,650

Change in fair value of investments

(14,734)


(2,224)


(17,217)


(13,203)

Net gain on disposal of vessel

-


(7,094)


-


(7,094)

Amortization of financing fees

787


474


1,545


971

Adjusted Net Income

$116,957


$132,308


$230,379


$272,324

Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted

$6.36


$6.78


$12.39


$13.93

Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of
shares)

18,396


19,520


18,588


19,552




1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.


DANAOS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)






As of


As of

June 30,

December 31,




2025


2024

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$546,164


$453,384


Accounts receivable, net


27,454


25,578


Other current assets


233,824


192,005




807,442


670,967

NON-CURRENT ASSETS






Fixed assets, net


3,284,665


3,290,309


Advances for vessels acquisition and vessels under
construction


304,686


265,838


Deferred charges, net


64,079


58,759


Other non-current assets


60,288


57,781




3,713,718


3,672,687

TOTAL ASSETS


$4,521,160


$4,343,654







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES






Long-term debt, current portion


$37,660


$35,220


Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities


113,058


133,734




150,718


168,954

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Long-term debt, net


723,534


699,563


Other long-term liabilities


54,355


50,337




777,889


749,900







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Common stock


183


190


Additional paid-in capital


601,653


650,864


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(68,053)


(70,430)


Retained earnings


3,058,770


2,844,176




3,592,553


3,424,800

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$4,521,160


$4,343,654


DANAOS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





Three
months
ended


Three
months
ended


Six
months
ended


Six
months
ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Operating Activities:









Net income

$130,904


$141,152


$246,051


$291,650


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:









Depreciation

40,698


35,380


80,726


69,243


Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey
costs and finance costs

12,302


7,446


24,030


13,395


Amortization of assumed time charters

-


(1,036)


-


(4,534)


Prior service cost and periodic cost

1,722


458


2,807


715


Gain on investments

(14,734)


(2,224)


(17,217)


(13,203)


Net gain on disposal of vessel

-


(7,094)


-


(7,094)


Payments for drydocking/special survey

(12,016)


(10,449)


(27,805)


(14,618)


Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow
interest rate swaps

903


903


1,796


1,806


Equity loss on investments

333


97


565


206


Stock based compensation

1,723


1,577


3,428


3,153


Accounts receivable

(2,758)


(9,343)


(2,586)


(12,795)


Other assets, current and non-current

17,909


9,320


11,525


21,207


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(3,148)


11,995


(5,703)


5,767


Other liabilities, current and long-term

(11,059)


(23,907)


(20,978)


(47,331)

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities

162,779


154,275


296,639


307,567










Investing Activities:









Vessel additions and advances for vessels under
construction

(21,331)


(217,728)


(107,021)


(341,855)


Net proceeds and insurance proceeds from disposal
of vessel

-


9,923


1,681


10,639


Investments in affiliates/marketable securities

(30,270)


-


(30,270)


-

Net Cash used in Investing Activities

(51,601)


(207,805)


(135,610)


(331,216)










Financing Activities:









Proceeds from long-term debt

-


126,000


44,000


181,000


Debt repayment

(9,415)


(6,875)


(18,220)


(13,750)


Dividends paid

(15,559)


(15,476)


(31,449)


(31,011)


Repurchase of common stock

(19,438)


(1,094)


(53,212)


(5,223)


Finance costs

(1,145)


(905)


(9,368)


(6,730)

Net Cash (used in) / provided by Financing
Activities

(45,557)


101,650


(68,249)


124,286

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

65,621


48,120


92,780


100,637

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

480,543


324,326


453,384


271,809

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$546,164


$372,446


$546,164


$372,446

DANAOS CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three
months
ended


Three
months
ended


Six
months
ended


Six
months
ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income

$130,904


$141,152


$246,051


$291,650

Depreciation

40,698


35,380


80,726


69,243

Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs

11,515


6,972


22,485


12,424

Amortization of assumed time charters

-


(1,036)


-


(4,534)

Amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees

1,349


1,026


2,685


2,299

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps

903


903


1,796


1,806

Interest income

(3,661)


(2,923)


(7,266)


(5,859)

Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs

8,924


4,632


18,169


7,259

Change in fair value of investments

(14,734)


(2,224)


(17,217)


(13,203)

Stock based compensation

143


-


285


-

Net gain on disposal of vessel

-


(7,094)


-


(7,094)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$176,041


$176,788


$347,714


$353,991


Last twelve
months
ended


Last twelve
months
ended





June 30,

June 30,




2025


2024





Net income

$459,474


$574,727





Depreciation

159,827


135,091





Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs

39,222


22,750





Amortization of assumed time charters

-


(13,366)





Amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees

5,291


4,673





Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps

3,622


3,632





Interest income

(14,297)


(11,673)





Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs

34,769


14,179





Change in fair value of investments

21,165


(24,632)





Stock based compensation

8,503


6,340





Net gain on disposal of vessel

(1,238)


(7,094)





Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$716,338


$704,627







1)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, adjusted for the change in fair value of investments, stock based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and net gain on disposal/sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.


Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.


The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA per segment
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total


Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total

Net income/(loss)

$115,893


$266


$14,745


$130,904


$133,683


$2,290


$5,179


$141,152

Depreciation

37,390


3,308


-


40,698


33,247


2,133


-


35,380

Amortization of
deferred drydocking
& special survey
costs

9,201


2,314


-


11,515


6,683


289


-


6,972

Amortization of
assumed time
charters

-


-


-


-


(1,036)


-


-


(1,036)

Amortization of
deferred finance
costs and
commitment fees

1,349


-


-


1,349


1,026


-


-


1,026

Amortization of
deferred realized
losses on interest
rate swaps

903


-


-


903


903


-


-


903

Interest income

(3,630)


-


(31)


(3,661)


(2,923)


-


-


(2,923)

Interest expense
excluding
amortization of
finance costs

8,924


-


-


8,924


4,632


-


-


4,632

Change in fair value
of investments

-


-


(14,734)


(14,734)


-


-


(2,224)


(2,224)

Stock based
compensation

133


10


-


143


-


-


-


-

Net gain on disposal
of vessel

-


-


-


-


(7,094)


-


-


(7,094)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$170,163


$5,898


$(20)


$176,041


$169,121


$4,712


$2,955


$176,788



1)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps and adjusted for the change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.


Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.


The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA per segment
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total


Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total

Net income/(loss)

$234,938


$(6,276)


$17,389


$246,051


$272,042


$2,627


$16,981


$291,650

Depreciation

74,154


6,572


-


80,726


65,255


3,988


-


69,243

Amortization of
deferred drydocking
& special survey
costs

18,252


4,233


-


22,485


12,135


289


-


12,424

Amortization of
assumed time
charters

-


-


-


-


(4,534)


-


-


(4,534)

Amortization of
deferred finance
costs and
commitment fees

2,685


-


-


2,685


2,299


-


-


2,299

Amortization of
deferred realized
losses on interest
rate swaps

1796


-


-


1796


1,806


-


-


1,806

Interest income

(7,208)


-


(58)


(7,266)


(5,859)


-


-


(5,859)

Interest expense
excluding
amortization of
finance costs

18,169


-


-


18,169


7,259


-


-


7,259

Change in fair value
of investments

-


-


(17,217)


(17,217)


-


-


(13,203)


(13,203)

Stock based
compensation

265


20


-


285


-


-


-


-

Net gain on
disposal of vessel

-


-


-


-


(7,094)


-


-


(7,094)

Adjusted
EBITDA ( 2 )

$343,051


$4,549


$114


$347,714


$343,309


$6,904


$3,778


$353,991



2)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps and adjusted for the change in fair value of investments and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.


Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.


The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income per segment
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)




Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024



Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total


Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total

Net income/(loss)


$115,893


$266


$14,745


$130,904


$133,683


$2,290


$5,179


$141,152

Change in fair value of investments


-


-


(14,734)


(14,734)


-


-


(2,224)


(2,224)

Amortization of financing fees


787


-


-


787


474


-


-


474

Net gain on disposal of vessel


-


-


-


-


(7,094)


-


-


(7,094)

Adjusted Net income/(loss) (1)


$116,680


$266


$11


$116,957


$127,063


$2,290


$2,955


$132,308

Adjusted Earnings per Share,
diluted








$6.36




-


-


$6.78

Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)


18,396




19,520

DANAOS CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income per segment
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)




Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024



Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total


Container
Vessels


Drybulk
Vessels


Other


Total

Net income/(loss)


$234,938


$(6,276)


$17,389


$246,051


$272,042


$2,627


$16,981


$291,650

Change in fair value of investments


-


-


(17,217)


(17,217)


-


-


(13,203)


(13,203)

Amortization of financing fees


1,545


-


-


1,545


971


-


-


971

Net gain on disposal of vessel


-


-


-


-


(7,094)


-


-


(7,094)

Adjusted Net income/(loss) (1)


$236,483


$(6,276)


$172


$230,379


$265,919


$2,627


$3,778


$272,324

Adjusted Earnings per Share,
diluted








$12.39




-


-


$13.93

Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)


18,588




19,552



1)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

SOURCE Danaos Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
