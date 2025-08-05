Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Acquires High Volume Luxury Brand Dealership

Expected to Generate $210 Million in Annual Revenues

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 259 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced the addition of Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead to its luxury brand portfolio. This high performing dealership, located in Atlanta, Georgia, expands the Company's footprint in the Southeastern U.S. to 29 dealerships.

Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead is expected to generate $210 million in annual revenues. Group 1 owns 33 Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the U.S. and the U.K.

"We are pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz and grow our presence in the Atlanta market," said Group 1 President and CEO Daryl Kenningham. "This acquisition aligns with our strategy of investing in high-performing dealerships, and we are proud to welcome our new team members to the Group 1 family."

Group 1 has now acquired an estimated $640 million of annual revenues in 2025, which follows $3.9 billion of acquired revenues in 2024.

