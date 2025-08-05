JDC Group has acquired 60% of lead generation specialist FMK Group. The total purchase price consists of a fixed component in the mid-double-digit million euro range and variable components in the form of earn-out payments in the low-double-digit million euro range. As such, it is JDC's largest acquisition to date. We expect management to provide more information on the transaction and its metrics during the investor and analyst call scheduled for Wednesday 6 August at 2pm CET. JDC has also increased its FY25 guidance and provided guidance for FY26. Please note that the estimates below have not yet been adjusted for the acquisition.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...