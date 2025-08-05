The list of thirteen renewable energy cross-border projects are eligible to apply for construction or study grants under the Connecting Europe Facility. The European Commission has added to its list of cross-border renewable energy projects. According to an update posted on the commission's website, the projects included in the list are given a special status that offers more visibility, alongside eligibility to apply for grants for studies or construction under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). Following a call for proposals that took place between September 2024 and January 2025, five new ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...