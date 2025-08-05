Solar module manufacturer REC has announced that a "truly full black" version of its Alpha Pure-RX residential solar panel will be available in Australia and New Zealand later this month. From pv magazine Australia Singapore-based REC has started shipping the all-black version of its Alpha Pure-RX solar panels to Australia and New Zealand stockists, declaring that at 470 Wp capacity it will be one of the most powerful full-black residential panels available on the market. "The 470 Wp of power in the REC Alpha Pure-RX is a great selling point for installers when pitching to homeowners looking for ...

