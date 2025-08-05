Czechia's solar installations in the first half of the year were down on the first six months of 2024. At the end of June 2025, cumulative capacity reached 4,825 MW. Czechia installed 357 MW of solar during the first half of the year, according to figures from the Czech solar association Solární Asociace. The figure consists of 200 MW in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, 139 MW of residential installations and 18 MW of utility-scale solar. It takes Czechia's cumulative solar capacity to over 4. 8 GW. The result represents a slowdown in Czechia's solar market when compared to the ...

