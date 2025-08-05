Blacktivity Greenlights Elgin Charles Hair Camp a Bold New Reality Series Starring the Legendary Stylist

The nonprofit, equity-first streaming platform partners with the "Emperor of Hair" for a high-stakes competition series aimed at inspiring the next generation of Black beauty moguls.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Blacktivity , the first Black-owned, nonprofit streaming platform built to center Black and BIPOC creatives, is set to make its official debut in unscripted television with the launch of Elgin Charles' Hair Camp, an inspirational new reality competition series starring the celebrated stylist and cultural icon.

Best known as the "Emperor of Hair," Elgin Charles is a globally recognized beauty mogul, best-selling author, award-winning entrepreneur, and the first Black proprietor of a salon in Beverly Hills. He returns to television more than a decade after his hit VH1 docuseries Beverly Hills Fabulous with a fresh mission: to find and mentor the next breakout star in beauty.

In Elgin Charles' Hair Camp, contestants will undergo rigorous challenges testing their styling skills, business acumen, and community impact as they compete for the ultimate prize: a $25k grant towards opening/renovating their very own salon, ongoing mentorship from Elgin Charles, licensing rights-granting use of the prestigious Elgin Charles brand name and signature hair care line-and a launching pad into global hair stardom!

"This isn't just about hair. It's about legacy, excellence, and lifting up the next generation of creative leaders," said Elgin Charles. "I'm proud to partner with Blacktivity, a platform that truly honors our culture, our talents, and our right to build wealth on our own terms."

The show marks a major milestone for Blacktivity, which officially launches August 30, 2025. Founded by media executive Devin L. White and nonprofit strategist Ngozi T. Robinson, Blacktivity is the first streaming platform of its kind-offering free access to viewers and a nonprofit revenue-sharing model that returns up to 60% of ad revenue back to creators. Through original content, community reinvestment, creator ownership, microgrants, production funding, wellness hubs, and industry training, Blacktivity aims to rewrite the rules of the digital content economy.

"Elgin Charles embodies the Black excellence that Blacktivity was built to uplift," said co-founder Devin L. White. "Hair Camp is more than a show-it's a movement toward reclaiming our brilliance and our power."

Hair Camp will stream exclusively on watchblacktivity.com in 2026. The series is one of several original programs set to premiere on the platform.

About Blacktivity

Blacktivity is the first Black-owned, creator-led nonprofit streaming platform designed to elevate the work of Black and BIPOC creatives. The platform operates on a free-to-view, ad-supported model and reinvests directly into the creative ecosystem through grants, training, and strategic resource access. Blacktivity's mission is to shift the creative economy from gatekeeping to shared ownership and cultural equity. Learn more at watchblacktivity.com.

