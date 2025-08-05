Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") would like to announce and welcome Mr. Bennett Liu as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Liu has considerable experience in the areas of financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and treasury for Canadian public companies. Mr. Liu has held diverse leadership roles within the mining and technology sectors, contributing his expertise to companies such as Inverite Insights, K92 Mining, South Star Battery, and Aton Resources. Mr. Liu has earned his Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Professional Accountant designations.

Furthermore, Carlyle would like to announce the resignation of its current Chief Financial Officer, Alastair Brownlow. The Company thanks Mr. Brownlow for his many efforts and support and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Quesnel Gold Project located in the Cariboo Mining Division, 30 kilometers northeast of Quesnel in central B.C., holds the option to acquire 100% undivided interest in the Nicola East Mining Project, located approximately 25 kilometers east of the mining town of Merritt, B.C., is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC", and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".

