05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
05.08.2025 11:06 Uhr
Trailhead Biosystems Inc: Trailhead Biosystems Expands iPSC-Derived Portfolio with TrailBio Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailhead Biosystems, Inc. (TrailBio.com), a biotechnology company advancing scalable human cell models derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), announces the commercial release of TrailBio® Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells. These progenitor cells are derived from a single, well-characterized iPSC line using Trailhead's proprietary High-Dimensional Design-of-Experiments (HD-DoE®) platform, providing researchers with a consistent, scalable, and ready-to-use tool for hematopoietic research.

Trailhead Biosystems, Inc. is pioneering the informatics-based approach in regenerative medicine and drug discovery. Founded in 2015 as a spinout from the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University, Trailhead emerged from the research of CEO/CSO Dr. Jan Jensen during his tenure as an endowed professor at the Cleveland Clinic. Trailhead creates optimized human cells at scale with its proprietary High-Dimensional Design of Experiments (HD-DoE®) platform. HD-DoE® integrates advanced math

TrailBio® Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells express key hematopoietic markers including CD34, CD43 and CD90. Functional characterization confirms their ability to form myeloid and erythroid colonies in colony-forming unit (CFU) assays, differentiate into multiple hematopoietic lineages and demonstrate hematopoietic commitment through transcriptomic profiling.

Designed for applications such as hematopoietic disease modeling, drug screening and hematotoxicity studies, TrailBio® Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells enable a reliable human model system that eliminates donor variability and supports reproducible results.

"TrailBio® Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells strengthen our portfolio by providing researchers with high-quality, human-relevant cellular models," said David Llewellyn, Chief Executive Officer of Trailhead Biosystems. "Their consistency and multipotency enable scientists to advance research in hematopoietic biology and therapeutic development."

"These Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells deliver a dependable combination of purity, potency and versatility," said Angelica Gomes Ueltschy, Scientific Director at Trailhead Biosystems. "Their robust marker expression and multilineage differentiation capacity make them well suited for modeling blood disorders and evaluating therapeutic candidates."

Cell characterization information and additional data can be found at TrailBio.com.

About Trailhead Biosystems

Trailhead Biosystems, Inc. is pioneering an informatics-based approach in regenerative medicine and drug discovery. Founded in 2015 as a spinout from the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University, Trailhead emerged from the research of CSO/CTO and founder Dr. Jan Jensen. Trailhead creates optimized human cells at scale with its proprietary High-Dimensional Design-of-Experiments (HD-DoE®) platform, integrating advanced mathematical modeling with high-throughput robotic manufacturing. This innovative system allows Trailhead to develop specialized, high-quality iPSC-derived human cells for drug discovery and cell-based therapies. TrailBio® Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells join a growing portfolio of iPSC-derived human cell types designed to bridge the gap between discovery and clinical translation.

Learn more about Trailhead Biosystems, TrailBio® Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells and HD-DoE® at www.TrailBio.com.

For more information, please contact:

Tim Mauk, Corporate Communications
Trailhead Biosystems
Email: info@trailbio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503349/Trailhead_Main_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trailhead-biosystems-expands-ipsc-derived-portfolio-with-trailbio-hematopoietic-progenitor-cells-302521175.html

