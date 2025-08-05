Scientists in Korea have developed a new methodology to employ machine-learning models in "smart" solar cell manufacturing. They utilized data collected from equipment that closely resembles actual industrial manufacturing tools. Researchers at Korea University have developed a machine learning model for predicting sheet resistance in phosphorus oxychloride (POCl3) doping processes in solar cell manufacturing. "Our study aims to propose a methodology for integrating machine learning into industrial processes, with the goal of accelerating the advancement of Industry 4. 0 and paving the way toward ...

