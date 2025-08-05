WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / In a recent video address, " Powerful Earthquake in Kamchatka. ALLATRA's Warning Came True ", American scientist Dr. Egon Cholakian provides a detailed analysis of the 8.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the Kamchatka region on July 30, 2025, one of the most powerful in recent decades. The event generated tsunami waves reaching Japan, Hawaii, and the western coast of the United States, with localized flooding and evacuations in Severo-Kurilsk and coastal areas of Kamchatka, Russia.

In the immediate aftermath, at least five strong aftershocks were recorded within hours, with magnitudes ranging from 4.8 to 6.0. Over the next 24 hours, seismic activity remained high, with more than 170 aftershocks of magnitude 3.0 or greater-eight of which exceeded magnitude 6.0 and were felt in populated areas.

Dr. Cholakian views this seismic event not as a localized release of tectonic stress, but as a signal marking the onset of a new acute geodynamic phase. He emphasizes that this phase is accompanied by the activation of the Siberian mantle plume in Russia. The scientist explains that the Kamchatka earthquake is linked to the edge effect caused by immense pressure exerted by the plume on the Eurasian lithospheric plate, and provides a detailed description of the geophysical mechanisms involved.

The Siberian magma plume, a rising stream of superheated material from deep within the Earth, is actively pressing on the lithosphere of Siberia. Its head, 1,200 to 1,500 kilometers (about 745 to 930 miles) in diameter, lies south of the Gydan and Taymyr Peninsulas, with a magmatic flow dispersion zone spanning 2,500 to 3,000 kilometers (roughly 1,550 to 1,860 miles), comparable to the size of Australia.

"The illusion of safety is the most dangerous self-deception of our time," Dr. Cholakian states. "A resident of Los Angeles, Istanbul, or Tokyo, reading the news about Kamchatka, might have thought, 'That's far away. That doesn't concern me.' But that is a delusion. What happened in Kamchatka is not an isolated incident. It is a symptom. It is a clear and unmistakable signal that the global geodynamic system of our planet has entered a stage of active, catastrophic breakdown."

He highlights a forecast by his colleague Mr. Danilov in early June 2025, who forecasted a powerful earthquake with a probable occurrence window extending into early August north of the Japanese archipelago, confirmed by the Kamchatka event and demonstrating the effectiveness of Mr. Danilov's innovative seismic forecasting method.

Dr. Cholakian presents evidence that ALLATRA repeatedly warned of such events. The video incorporates excerpts from Dr. Cholakian's prior addresses and ALLATRA analytical reports, showing a correlation between the earthquake and the climate-geodynamic model in the movement's publications. From the ALLATRA report "On the Threat of a Magma Plume Eruption in Siberia and Strategies for Addressing the Issue": Earthquake depths in the Kuril-Kamchatka region are increasing, indicating more dynamic lithospheric plate interactions due to the Siberian mantle plume. An increase in volcanic activity and anomalies in deep magma ascent are expected. Seismic data analysis reveals a rise in M4.0+ earthquakes in the region, part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, with spikes suggesting independent influence from the Siberian plume.

Dr. Cholakian critiques the Russian Academy o f Sciences' linked to processes not disclosed by them and approaches relying on accumulated tectonic stress or solar activity. Seismic activity has risen exponentially in recent decades, uncorrelated with solar cycles' 11-year rhythm. No anomalous solar activity preceded the Kamchatka earthquake, undermining claims of direct linkage.

Dr. Egon Cholakian points out the absence of correlation between major earthquakes and phases of the 11-year solar cycle based on open data. The chart from the article shows the solar cycle (in black) and earthquake fatalities (in red). The left scale corresponds to Wolf numbers, while the right scale represents the number of earthquake fatalities

Emphasizing that outdated models and a lack of data transparency hinder threat assessment, Dr. Cholakian warns that Kamchatka marks the start of a more intense geodynamic phase. Future tension releases in weak zones like Yellowstone, the San Andreas Fault, Campi Flegrei caldera, and the Japan Trench are pose a particular threat, given the increasing pressure from beneath. Without decisive action in the coming years for controlled degassing to relieve Siberian plume pressure, earthquakes of magnitude 8.8 could occur worldwide at an average frequency of once per week in five years.

Dr. Cholakian notes that ALLATRA IPM's interdisciplinary model issued early warnings, leading to its designation as an extremist organization in Russia in June 2025 and laws prohibiting searching on the internet related materials, aimed at concealing the causes of intensifying catastrophes.

Despite repression in Russia, ALLATRA receives international support, including Apostolic Blessings from Pope Francis. In 2025, Pope Leo XIV issued a second blessing, addressed to the movement's president and all its volunteers. At international UN climate forums, including COP16 and COP29, ALLATRA representatives delivered reports, presented scientific strategies for confronting climate instability, shared innovative solutions, and strengthened global collaboration. This is transparent, evidence-based, results-driven work.

Dr. Cholakian also emphasized the true irony reveals itself: those with scientific expertise, internationally recognized methodologies, and real tools for understanding what is happening namely, the ALLATRA scientific community, are the very people being removed from public view in Russia. And these same forces are now attempting to shut down ALLATRA in Ukraine and silence its voice in the democratic world.

In the final part of the address, Egon Cholakian calls on the global community to adopt a more conscious and science-based approach to evaluating geodynamic risks. He emphasizes that each of us faces a choice: to continue believing a comforting lie that leads inevitably to disaster or to find the courage to confront a harsh reality.

