Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that their existing Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") franchisee in Nova Scotia has signed a second franchise agreement. The newly secured real estate location is in the downtown Halifax area known as Pizza Corner. Rosie's Burgers is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more.





"As we deepen our presence across Atlantic Canada-a strategically important region in our coast-to-coast expansion model-we continue to build momentum across our portfolio of emerging brands. The pace of growth we're experiencing highlights the strength, relevance, and scalability of our concepts in diverse markets. With more agreements in the pipeline and real estate opportunities actively being secured, we have no intention of slowing down as we execute on our national growth strategy. Halifax is home to Dalhousie University, St. Mary's University and Mount Saint Vincent University so we look forward to opening this location shortly."

"Welcoming another multi-unit franchisee-especially one with prior multi-unit experience-underscores both the strength of our brand and the confidence entrepreneurs have in our long-term vision," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Rosie's Burgers has rapidly emerged as a category leader in Canada, recognized for its quality, consistency, and exceptional guest experience. The continued signing of franchise agreements across the country reflects the strong market demand for the brand and the scalability of the franchise model we've purposefully designed. With additional site selections already in progress, the growth runway ahead is substantial-and I couldn't be more excited about what's next."





"Our comprehensive franchise support system-from real estate and operational training to marketing and ongoing business development-is something we take great pride in. We ensure every franchisee is equipped with the tools, resources, and guidance they need to thrive. The growing number of multi-unit operators across our portfolio is a clear validation of the trust placed in our people, processes, and the accelerating momentum behind our brands."



"With 115 Rosie's locations already secured under Multi-Unit and Area Development agreements across key provinces-including Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan-the brand is set to scale rapidly in the years ahead. Our dual expansion strategy, combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating Rosie's development. With a proven track record in the burger space, a solid foundation in organic growth, and a high-performing franchise model, Rosie's Burgers is on track to become Canada's leading smash burger brand.





"With 616 retail locations across our Happy Belly portfolio secured under Multi-Unit and Area Development Agreements-including projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline continues to expand at a strong pace. By strategically selecting the right partners and securing premium real estate, we remain focused on executing a scalable and disciplined growth strategy through 2025-2026. Each new location represents a step forward in our mission to become Canada's leading restaurant consolidator and a predictable growth company. As we strengthen our presence in key markets nationwide, our commitment remains centered on driving long-term shareholder value and building a high-performance platform of emerging restaurant brands."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

The City of Halifax

Halifax, Nova Scotia is an ideal city for Rosie's due to its strong mix of demographics, economic stability, and vibrant culinary culture. As a growing urban center with over 600,000 residents, Halifax boasts a youthful population driven by several major universities and a thriving student scene-prime consumers of fast-casual and comfort food. The city also benefits from high year-round foot traffic due to tourism, a busy port, and a growing tech and service economy. Additionally, the downtown and surrounding neighborhoods offer a mix of professionals, students, and families, all seeking quick, high-quality food options. With limited saturation in the premium burger segment and a community known for embracing new food trends, Halifax presents a strong market entry point for our smash burger concept poised to stand out and scale.



About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.





Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

