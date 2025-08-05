Fortune Media (USA) Corporation: Fortune Announces 2025 Fortune 100 Most Powerful People in Business List

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, is No. 1

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune is proud to announce the Fortune 100 Most Powerful People in Business, featuring agile disruptors, name-brand titans, Fortune 500 CEOs, and behind-the-scenes power players.

The second-annual ranking of the most influential people in the world of business represents 28 industries globally, including finance, tech, retail, and automotive. Nineteen of the list's CEOs and leaders are female, including Julie Sweet of Accenture (No. 11), Jane Fraser of Citigroup (No. 12), Lisa Su of AMD (No. 14), and Ana Botín of Banco Santander (No. 20).

The 2025 Fortune Most Powerful People Top 10:

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA Satya Nadella, CEO and Chairman, Microsoft Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Meta Elon Musk, CEO and Cofounder, and other roles, Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, and others Wang Chuanfu, CEO, Chairman, and Founder, BYD Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet (Google) Ren Zhengfei, CEO and Founder, Huawei Technologies Sam Altman, CEO and Cofounder, OpenAI Jamie Dimon, CEO and Chairman, JPMorgan Chase Mary Barra, CEO and Chair, General Motors

Click here for the complete 2025 list.

Under Jensen Huang's leadership, NVIDIA recently became the first company ever to surpass a $4 trillion market cap, driven by surging demand for its AI chips. This milestone underscores NVIDIA's pivotal role in the generative AI boom, transforming the global tech landscape and powering many of the other top tech companies whose CEOs appear on our list. Jensen's company does face competition from established companies and startups, but as Fortune notes, "none pose a serious threat to NVIDIA's dominance-yet."

Fresh faces on this year's list include three of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business , Tan Su Shan of DBS Group (No. 28), Beth Ford of Land O'Lakes (No. 51) and Bonnie Chan of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (No. 53), as well as Liang Wenfeng of DeepSeek (No. 72) and Vlad Tenev of Robinhood Markets (No. 73).

The list includes executives from 62 U.S.-based companies, 17 from the Asia region, 13 from Europe, and one from the Middle East. Seven companies have two executives on the list, including Alphabet, Palantir, Microsoft, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Blackstone, and Oracle.

In her foreword to the August/September 2025 issue, Alyson Shontell, Fortune's Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer, explained, "In this edition, our second, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang knocks fellow tech mogul Elon Musk off last year's perch as No. 1. Musk (now No. 4) is scrambling to rehab Tesla after a reputationally bruising experience running DOGE for President Trump. Musk is also coping with the rise of international electric-vehicle rivals that are eating Tesla's lunch."

Fortune's Executive Editor, Lee Clifford, adds, "Gone are the days when a leader can remain on this list without constantly reinventing their company, their strategy, everything."

Fortune used its proprietary methodology to identify individuals with significant power and influence. Key categories and criteria include the size and health of the leaders' business, as well as the innovation, influence, and impact of the leaders themselves. The full methodology is available here .

