05.08.2025 12:10 Uhr
AxiTrader Limited: Axi Brings Their A-Game with Axi Select: Early Access 10% Profit-Sharing Offer Launches This August

SYDNEY, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi has launched its standout promotion for its Axi Select offering.

Starting August 2025, all Axi Select traders in the program's first stage, the Seed stage, will receive access to $5,000 in allocation and benefit from a generous 10% profit-sharing opportunity at month's end. This limited-time promotion allows traders to join the broker's capital allocation program for free and to unlock profit-sharing opportunities usually reserved for more advanced stages - offering traders an exclusive advantage to accelerate their funded trading journey.

"This August, both new and existing traders will be able reap the benefits of Axi Select from the very first stage," Says Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select. He adds, "Axi Select is not just a promise - it's already delivering results. Our trader-centric approach, combined with top-tier tools and support, is designed to fuel traders long-term potential in the markets, and indeed, several Axi Select traders have already accessed the top milestone of $1,000,000 USD."

Participation in the promotion is free and incurs no fees. The main requirements for new traders are to create their Axi Select account, fund it with at least $500, and reach the Seed stage either before or during the promotional period. All trades placed in an Axi Select account will be mirrored in the trader's allocation account, where profits generated during this time will be subject to a 10% profit-share, automatically paid out at the end of August. Existing Seed-stage clients will be automatically included in the promotion - traders should simply place trades between August 1st and 31st to participate.

Learn more about the Axi Select capital allocation program, here.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.


