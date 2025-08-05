Adds four acquisitions in the fourth quarter, strengthening footprint and adding new capabilities

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) announces the closing of four acquisitions during its fourth quarter: HPS Specialties, LLC, Ritchie Environmental Solutions, LLC, Manufactured Duct Supply Company and Water Resources, Inc. The company closed on nine acquisitions last fiscal year, which ended July 31, 2025, with aggregate annualized revenues of approximately $300 million.

HPS Specialties, LLC

HPS Specialties is a manufacturer's representative of HVAC, plumbing and hydronic supplies serving commercial mechanical and industrial engineering professionals. The acquisition closed on June 16 and gives Ferguson entry into the mechanical room design and specification business in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Ritchie Environmental Solutions, LLC

Ritchie Environmental is a process equipment manufacturer's representative serving the water and wastewater treatment market in Virginia. The acquisition of Ritchie Environmental, which closed on June 24, is expected to strengthen Ferguson's expertise in water and wastewater system design and enhance its ability to collaborate on process equipment solutions.

Manufactured Duct Supply Company

MDS is an HVAC supplies and parts distributor with duct board fabrication capabilities serving residential and light commercial contractors throughout metro Atlanta and the Southeast. The acquisition closed on July 21 and will strengthen Ferguson's HVAC footprint and customer relationships in the Atlanta market, further driving our ability to serve the dual-trade professional.

Water Resources, Inc.

Water Resources is the exclusive distributor of Neptune Technology Group products and water meters in the greater Chicago metro area. The acquisition, which closed on July 28, expands Ferguson's Neptune distribution rights and will enhance our ability to drive product specification in a key municipal market.

"We invest in acquisitions with talented associates, unique product offerings, and established customer and manufacturer relationships that strengthen our ability to serve the water and air specialized professional," said Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy. "Our acquisitions this fiscal year spanned across six customer groups, strategically supporting our balanced business mix, and the pipeline remains healthy as we move into the next fiscal year."

Ferguson maintains a strong record of successful geographic and capability bolt-on acquisitions, completing approximately 50 in the last five years. The large, fragmented markets in which Ferguson operates comprise 10,000+ small to medium ($10-300 million revenue) independent companies across the company's $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market.

