EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence solution, has been named the winner of a Stevie® Award in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year Artificial Intelligence category in the second annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

EDITED wins award for Technology Breakthrough of the Year Artificial Intelligence.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize the remarkable achievements of individuals, teams, and organizations that are shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

"Winning the Stevie Award for Technology Breakthrough of the Year in Artificial Intelligence is a rewarding moment for us here at EDITED. This recognition reflects the innovation behind myEDITED 2.0 and the transformative impact it's having on the retail industry. We're proud to be setting a new standard for what retail intelligence can deliver. With vast data coverage, automation, and AI-powered recommendations, we're helping retailers make smarter, faster decisions every day."

Brian Tomz, Chief Product Officer at EDITED

This year, more than 1,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 36 nations and territories were submitted for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories across Advertising, Marketing and PR, Aerospace Technology, Biotechnology, Business Technology, Healthcare Technology, Retail Technology, and more.

Winners were determined by average scores from more than 160 professionals worldwide.

This award underscores EDITED's commitment to retail excellence. One judge stated, "EDITED's retail intelligence platform is a clear leader in AI-driven analytics for the industry. The platform's unmatched data scale, proprietary AI technology, and proven client impact set a new benchmark for market-informed, customer-centric decision-making."

Another judge highlighted the company's recent advancements in providing predictive insights: "EDITED's new platform, especially myEDITED 2.0, is a solid example of AI being used in a really practical, high-impact way. The blend of internal and competitive data, with smart tools that suggest what to stock, price, promote, or avoid, feels genuinely useful for retailers trying to move quickly. The daily data updates and auto-generated summaries are also nice touches that cut down on busywork."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Tech.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI solution for retail that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performance in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

