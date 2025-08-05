FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show: Precision-Matched Meat Sourcing: The Global Advantage at FHC2025

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show, Asia's flagship international food trade fair, returns to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from November 12-14, 2025.

China's Visa Policy Opens Doors for Global Meat Commerce

Leveraging China's expansive visa-free access for 54 nations, FHC2025 presents an unrivaled opportunity for the international meat industry. Suppliers and buyers gain frictionless entry for pivotal 15-day business engagements. Exhibitors enjoy expedited entry with invitations and 24-hour visa-on-arrival at key ports like Shanghai.

Discover the Future of Meat at Asia's Premier Food Epicenter

Occupying 200,000 sqm, FHC2025 spotlights the meat sector, building on 2024's resounding success (171,828 trade visitors, 3,000+ global exhibitors). Dedicated showcases from leading meat nations will be unveiled. Expect robust participation from international pavilions representing key players like Brazil, the USA, the EU, and Australia. Witness the convergence of global trends: premium and specialty cuts, sustainable sourcing and traceability solutions, advanced processing technologies, and the booming ready-to-eat/cook segments, all within Shanghai.

Precision-Matched Connections with High-Value Meat Buyers

The globally acclaimed FHC Hosted Buyer Program offers meat suppliers priority access to high-value procurement channels. Participants gain:

Guaranteed High-Impact Meetings: Secure 50+ pre-vetted appointments with premium hotel procurement directors, chain restaurant central kitchen heads, and specialized meat importers.

Direct Access to Decision Makers: Engage F&B association leaders and hospitality group executives face-to-face, slashing negotiation cycles by 60%.

Actionable Market Intelligence: Gain critical insights into China's $150 billion meat market dynamics and evolving import regulations.

VIP Advantage: Enjoy all VIP benefits including access to the VIP Lounge, welcome package and accommodation during the exhibition period (Only for VIP delegations).

Position Your Brand in the Global Meat Arena This November at SNIEC, Shanghai!

Booth Inquiry:

Alex.Ni@imsinoexpo.com

Media Cooperation & Hosted Buyer Program:

Lizzy.Chen@imsinoexpo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-matched-meat-sourcing-the-global-advantage-at-fhc2025-302521933.html