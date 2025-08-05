Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 July 2025, its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind
7.0%
SSE
6.3%
Clearway Energy A Class
6.2%
RWE
6.1%
Northland Power
5.4%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
4.6%
Grenergy Renovables
4.5%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
4.3%
Bonheur
4.0%
Foresight Solar Fund
3.7%
Drax Group
3.7%
National Grid
3.7%
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT
3.6%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
3.2%
iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF
2.5%
Cadeler
2.5%
iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC
2.5%
The Renewables Infrastructure Group
2.4%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
2.1%
Greencoat Renewable
1.8%
Fastned
1.6%
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income
1.4%
Polaris Renewable Energy
1.2%
AES
1.2%
Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF
1.2%
Orsted
1.1%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
1.1%
Serena Energia
1.0%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
0.8%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
0.7%
MPC Energy Solutions
0.7%
Scatec Solar
0.6%
7C Solarparken
0.5%
Foresight Environmental Infrastructure
0.5%
Boralex
0.5%
US Solar Fund
0.3%
Westbridge Renewable Energy
0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
5.2%
At close of business on 31 July 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
31.7%
Renewable energy developers
26.6%
Renewable focused utilities
7.5%
Energy storage
1.1%
Biomass generation and production
3.7%
Electricity networks
3.7%
Renewable technology and service
2.5%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
10.2%
Renewable Fuels and Charging
1.6%
Fixed Interest Securities
6.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets
5.2%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
33.7%
Europe (ex UK)
21.9%
Global
24.7%
North America
11.6%
Latin America
2.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets
5.2%