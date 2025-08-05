Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
05.08.2025
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 July 2025, its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

Greencoat UK Wind

7.0%

SSE

6.3%

Clearway Energy A Class

6.2%

RWE

6.1%

Northland Power

5.4%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

4.6%

Grenergy Renovables

4.5%

NextEnergy Solar Fund

4.3%

Bonheur

4.0%

Foresight Solar Fund

3.7%

Drax Group

3.7%

National Grid

3.7%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT

3.6%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

3.2%

iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF

2.5%

Cadeler

2.5%

iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC

2.5%

The Renewables Infrastructure Group

2.4%

GCP Infrastructure Investments

2.1%

Greencoat Renewable

1.8%

Fastned

1.6%

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income

1.4%

Polaris Renewable Energy

1.2%

AES

1.2%

Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF

1.2%

Orsted

1.1%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

1.1%

Serena Energia

1.0%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

0.8%

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables

0.7%

MPC Energy Solutions

0.7%

Scatec Solar

0.6%

7C Solarparken

0.5%

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure

0.5%

Boralex

0.5%

US Solar Fund

0.3%

Westbridge Renewable Energy

0.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

5.2%

At close of business on 31 July 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown

% of total net assets

Yieldcos & investment companies

31.7%

Renewable energy developers

26.6%

Renewable focused utilities

7.5%

Energy storage

1.1%

Biomass generation and production

3.7%

Electricity networks

3.7%

Renewable technology and service

2.5%

Renewable financing and energy efficiency

10.2%

Renewable Fuels and Charging

1.6%

Fixed Interest Securities

6.1%

Cash/Net Current Assets

5.2%

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

33.7%

Europe (ex UK)

21.9%

Global

24.7%

North America

11.6%

Latin America

2.9%

Cash/Net Current Assets

5.2%


