Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 July 2025, its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.0% SSE 6.3% Clearway Energy A Class 6.2% RWE 6.1% Northland Power 5.4% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 4.6% Grenergy Renovables 4.5% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.3% Bonheur 4.0% Foresight Solar Fund 3.7% Drax Group 3.7% National Grid 3.7% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 3.6% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 3.2% iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF 2.5% Cadeler 2.5% iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC 2.5% The Renewables Infrastructure Group 2.4% GCP Infrastructure Investments 2.1% Greencoat Renewable 1.8% Fastned 1.6% Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income 1.4% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.2% AES 1.2% Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF 1.2% Orsted 1.1% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 1.1% Serena Energia 1.0% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.8% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 0.7% MPC Energy Solutions 0.7% Scatec Solar 0.6% 7C Solarparken 0.5% Foresight Environmental Infrastructure 0.5% Boralex 0.5% US Solar Fund 0.3% Westbridge Renewable Energy 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 5.2%

At close of business on 31 July 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 31.7% Renewable energy developers 26.6% Renewable focused utilities 7.5% Energy storage 1.1% Biomass generation and production 3.7% Electricity networks 3.7% Renewable technology and service 2.5% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 10.2% Renewable Fuels and Charging 1.6% Fixed Interest Securities 6.1% Cash/Net Current Assets 5.2%