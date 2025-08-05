Time Doctor Launches Benchmarks AI, the First Productivity Benchmarking Tool Powered by AI-Matched Peer Comparisons

AI-powered platform transforms performance management with real-time, behavior-based benchmarks across 250,000 users - helping companies set smarter goals, not just track time.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Time Doctor today launched Benchmarks AI , enabling companies to finally answer the question: "Is our team's productivity actually good?" The new AI-powered tool provides apples-to-apples comparisons across users, teams and companies, helping leaders set fair goals, spot where support is needed, and see what "good" actually looks like.

Time Doctor - Benchmarks AI

Time Doctor, the workforce analytics platform that empowers managers with the visibility to lead with trust, not control.

Most organizations struggle to understand if their productivity metrics are competitive. Traditional benchmarking solutions compare companies based only on industry or job title, making the results too broad to be actionable. Benchmarks AI solves this by using AI to analyze actual work patterns-including total hours worked, productive time, collaboration tool usage, AI tool adoption, idle time, and active versus passive work ratios-then matching users to peer groups that truly work like they do.

Powered by anonymized data from more than 250,000 users across 12,000 organizations in more than 30 industries, Benchmarks AI creates meaningful peer clusters based on real work behaviors. This enables precise comparisons that go far beyond simple industry categories.

Eliminating Guesswork in Performance Management

For executives and managers, Benchmarks AI transforms how they set and justify productivity targets. Instead of relying on intuition or generic industry averages, they can now see exactly where their teams rank against relevant peers across multiple metrics, all presented in clear percentile bands with weekly updates.

"We've had several customers tell us this completely changed their approach to goal-setting," said Liam Martin, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Time Doctor. "One HR director mentioned they used to spend hours in meetings debating whether expecting 7 hours of productive time per day was reasonable for their customer success team. With Benchmarks AI, they discovered they were already in the 70th percentile. This data ended the debate and helped them set a realistic stretch goal of reaching the 75th percentile-which the team actually embraced because they could see it was based on what similar teams achieve, not arbitrary numbers."

Privacy-First Design

Data privacy is built into the product's foundation: all benchmarks are based on fully anonymized and aggregated data, ensuring no identifiable information is ever shared or exposed.

Availability

Benchmarks AI is available now in Time Doctor's Premium plan and as an add-on for Basic and Standard plans. For more information, visit www.timedoctor.com/features/benchmarks .

About Time Doctor

Time Doctor is the workforce analytics platform that empowers managers with the visibility to lead with trust, not control. By transforming real-time work data into actionable insights, Time Doctor helps organizations of all sizes and industries improve productivity, proactively reduce burnout, and make smarter, faster decisions.

Trusted by thousands of companies worldwide, Time Doctor delivers intuitive onboarding, enterprise-grade security, and an exceptional user experience, including privacy controls and 24/7 multilingual customer support. Built for scale, the platform helps organizations create healthier, high-performing teams wherever and however they work.

Learn more at www.timedoctor.com .

SOURCE: Time Doctor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/time-doctor-launches-benchmarks-ai-the-first-productivity-benchma-1056030