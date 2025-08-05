CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces National Expansion into Las Vegas Resorts & Hotels

Las Vegas CBD market projected to surpass $550 million by 2026, driven by tourism, retail, and wellness integration

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), a leading innovator in the cannabidiol and wellness product space, is proud to announce a major development in its national expansion strategy, as the company enters the final stages of negotiations for a premium retail location just off the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

The targeted location is situated in close proximity to Las Vegas' world-famous resort corridor, offering access to millions of annual tourists, high-traffic foot zones, and a constant stream of health-conscious consumers seeking wellness and recovery products. This move marks a major step forward in placing CBDL's brand directly in front of both tourists and locals in one of the most active consumer markets in the country.

"We're in the final stages of locking in a retail space off the Strip, and the timing couldn't be better," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "Las Vegas is a cultural and commercial hotspot. We're excited to bring premium wellness to one of the busiest cities in the world."

In addition to this planned location, CBD Life Sciences is also engaged in advanced discussions with a boutique wellness retailer based in Nevada, who has expressed strong interest in carrying a variety of CBDL's top-performing products, including CBD bath bombs, skincare items, and the company's signature 8000mg pain relief creams. This second potential placement would allow the company to further saturate the Nevada wellness market through high-touchpoint boutique channels.

Why Las Vegas?

Las Vegas has rapidly become a CBD retail epicenter, blending international tourism with a growing culture of wellness and plant-based health solutions. The region saw a 27% year-over-year increase in CBD product sales in 2024, with the local market expected to exceed $550 million in annual revenue by 2026.

With over 30 million annual visitors and more than 150,000 hotel rooms, Las Vegas offers a level of brand exposure, consumer access, and revenue potential that few other markets can match. Locations near the Strip, in particular, benefit from around-the-clock foot traffic, strong conversion rates, and high average spend per visitor-making it a goldmine for health and wellness brands.

"This isn't just about retail-this is about visibility, credibility, and velocity," added Nelson. "We're tapping into a tourism machine that runs 24/7, and that aligns perfectly with our mission to bring wellness products to everyday people wherever they are."

Positioning for Long-Term Growth

These developments are part of CBD Life Sciences Inc.'s broader mission to build a national footprint in high-demand retail zones while continuing to grow direct-to-consumer channels and online reach.

With multiple deals in late-stage discussions and demand for CBD wellness products at an all-time high, CBDL is preparing to accelerate revenue, enhance shareholder value, and reinforce its position as a rising leader in the CBD space.

Further updates will be provided as negotiations conclude and launch timelines are confirmed.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is an innovative health and wellness company committed to the research, development, and distribution of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products through its core brand, CBD Vault. From topicals and tinctures to wellness beverages and skincare solutions, CBDL is building a portfolio of products designed for maximum efficacy, transparency, and consumer trust.

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

