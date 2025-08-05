Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Publishes their July 2025 Edition: "AP&I Corporate News and Events"

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) publishes its seventh edition of "Corporate News and Events" wherein AP&I announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, NGAG Inc., has recently established NGAG BIOTECH LTD in the United Kingdom (UK) to further facilitate AP&I's mission and strengthen its global footprint. This new entity will deliver business-to-business support to the UK's agricultural and horticultural retail distribution markets and leverage products produced by its sister company, NGAG BIOTECH Pvt Ltd. NGAG Inc. President Martin Driscoll stated, "NGAG BIOTECH LTD has been formed in the UK to provide solutions that enable farmers and growers to mitigate the yield and quality limiting effects of climate change. Biotic and abiotic stresses within crops caused by extreme weather conditions in recent years have severely reduced the viability of UK farms."

July's edition also explains how NGAG BIOTECH LTD will support UK emergency services with two of its pioneering products- EMERALDGREEN and ASCOGEL- thus achieving the following:

Save water

Are biodegradable

Contain no phosphates, synthetic dyes, or chemical fertilizers

Degrade naturally without harmful residues in soil or waterways

Full-scale evaluation trials scheduled in early September 2025 aim to show a major reduction in wildfire ignition risk and save up to 80% of valuable water during extinguishment. Additionally, NGAG BIOTECH's precision application approach will pair drone swarms with targeted ground systems to minimize wind-drift and evaporation losses, maximize extinguishing efficiency and enhances safety for emergency personnel.

July's edition also features the mounting concerns for food security within the United Kingdom, referencing reliable sources which point to a number of causes, including extreme weather conditions, labor shortages and an increased dependency on imported goods. Sources also emphasize the necessity to adapt to resilient food systems to address and tackle these concerns as they continue to impact UK's food security. Martin Driscoll continued, "Historical use of chemical fertilizers and crop protection products has reduced natural crop immunity. Our plant-based crop solutions have consistently provided a viable Return of Investment (ROI) for our farmers and growers in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and now UK farmers will also be able to access these benefits."

Lastly, this latest edition briefly highlights the recent collaborative meeting held July 15, 2025, between CEO Kevin Bagnall, KBI UK Ltd Managing Director Graham Pell and NGAG Division President Martin Driscoll in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England. CEO Kevin Bagnall stated, "These are exciting times. Our environment is changing at record pace, in both climatological and political realms; evolution is not only necessary- it is essential. As we continue to expand into new territories, we are honored to acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions made to uphold the values that we all share in the responsibility of stewardship."

AP&I Corp. continues to offer proven, sustainable solutions that address modern challenges arising from increased urbanization and environmental changes. Mr. Bagnall continued, "Backed by data-driven science and a commonsense approach toward next generation circular economy principles, AP&I is strategically positioned within this space, and as we maintain focus on our mission, we will continue to look forward to the next stage of evolution."

This issue and all AP&I's newsletters can be found on AP&I's website at: https://apaicorp.com/newsletter.htm.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product KBIFlexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG's ASCOGEL.ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About KBI Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBIFlexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

