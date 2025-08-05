MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / CORAS, the leading decision intelligence platform for the Department of Defense (DoD), today announced it has officially transitioned its domain to www.coras.ai. The move reflects CORAS's deep alignment with its mission: delivering secure, AI-native capabilities that transform how the Pentagon leads, decides, and executes. It is our declaration that CORAS is the AI-native decision core for mission-critical execution across the Pentagon and beyond.

"AI isn't an add-on - it's the central element of how CORAS works," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "Our platform enables 10-50x faster decisions through secure AI agents and intelligent automation built for the mission. CORAS.ai makes that identity unmistakable."

The domain shift comes as CORAS continues to expand its footprint across IL5, SIPR, FedRAMP-High, and other trusted secure networks. Its flagship AI assistant Gary is busy working on DoD programs including across NAVAIR, NAVSEA, and OSD, automating high-stakes workflows, anticipating resource conflicts, simulating scenarios, and generating operational clarity from budget to battle plan. The move to www.coras.ai aligns with CORAS's unmatched operational footprint across the DoD.

"We've always been an AI company. The new domain makes it official," said Moe Jafari, CEO of CORAS. "CORAS.ai tells the world that this platform is purpose-built for national security decision-making, redefining how defense leaders govern programs, platforms, and portfolios. The platform's domain shift activates a new era: where mission decisions are not reviewed post-mortem, but guided in real time by secure, agentic AI."

Effective immediately, all CORAS digital properties - including its public website, email addresses, marketing materials, and customer portal - have been transitioned to the CORAS.ai domain. Visitors to the former coras.com address will be redirected automatically.

About CORAS

CORAS is the AI-powered decision intelligence platform trusted by leaders across the Department of Defense. Built for speed, security, and real-time execution, CORAS unifies data integration, agentic automation, and live decision support across IL5, NIPR, SIPR, and FedRAMP-High environments. Its platform and flagship AI assistant Gary deliver operational clarity from portfolio to program to execution level. CORAS is available through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, and partners including Carahsoft and AWS.

