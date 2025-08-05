Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Inc. Announces Resumption of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQB:OGOFF), is pleased to announce that its shares will resume trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States beginning August 5, 2025, under the ticker symbol "OGOFF."

The Company's return to the OTCQB marks a significant step forward in Organto's strategic plan to expand its investor base in the U.S. and increase visibility in global capital markets. With renewed momentum, Organto plans to pursue an uplisting to the OTCQX, the highest tier of the OTC Markets, as its business evolves and it meets the required qualifications.

The Company's shares remain eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, one of the world's largest securities depositories, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

"Resuming trading on the OTCQB is an important milestone that reflects the continued progress we've realized as we have realigned and restructured our business over the last 20 months, laying a strong foundation for sustained growth, stability and a clear path to profitability. We're passionately committed to building a world-class company serving the fast-growing healthy foods market, and in doing so creating lasting value for our partners, customers, team, and shareholders." commented Steve Bromley, CEO and Co-Chair of Organto Foods Inc. "When combined with our current listing on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V) we believe this relisting will provide broad exposure to U.S. investors and in turn will enhance visibility and liquidity."

The OTCQB is a premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is a leading provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-lighter business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumers. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law, including without limitation, Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting the Company's belief that the return to the OTCQB marks a significant step forward in Organto's strategic plan to expand its investor base in the U.S. and increase visibility in global capital markets; the Company's belief that it will uplist to the OTCQX as its business evolved and meets required qualifications; the Company's belief that it has made continued progress as its business has been realigned and restructured over the last 20 months, laying a strong foundation for sustained growth, stability and a clear path to profitability; the Company's belief that its commitment to building a world-class company serving the fast-growing healthy foods market, should lead to creating lasting value for its partners, customers, team, and shareholders; and the Company's belief that the OTCQB relisting will provide broad exposure to U.S. investors and in turn will enhance visibility and liquidity. Forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company's relisting on the OTCQB is a positive development for the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, uncertainty regarding the regulatory risks; risks related to market volatility and economic conditions; risks related to unforeseen delays; and risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of the Company's annual and interim management's discussion and analysis filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Organto does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

