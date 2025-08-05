Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") is pleased to announce the initiation of its fully-funded 2025 drill program at the high-grade Aura Project in Elko County, Nevada.

The 4,000-meter reverse circulation drill program focuses on evaluating a 1.3 km strike length of the Tomasina Fault zone, down dip from the current Wood Gulch and Saddle NI 43-101 resource areas (Figure 1).

The Wood Gulch Open Pit (previously mined in 1988 to 1990 by Homestake Mining Company) contained some of the highest-grade drill intercepts recorded on the Aura Property, including 13.72m @ 79.26 g/t AuEq (RC hole WG159), and 9.45m @ 26.56 g/t AuEq (core hole WG135); see news release of February 24, 2025 titled "Western Exploration Expands Exploration Footprint at Gravel Creek with 3.0 Km Untested Structural Corridor at the Past Producing Wood Gulch Mine."

Darcy Marud, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The 2025 Aura reverse circulation drill program will build on exploration success that led to a 54% increase in inferred Au-Ag resources at the Gravel Creek and Jarbidge target areas. The Tomasina target represents a direct analogy to the structural and stratigraphic setting of the Gravel Creek deposit, with the added advantage of a potentially 3.0 km strike length and shallower targets at depths of 100-450 meters.

Discovery success here will give Western open-ended mineralization in several key zones to focus on near-term resource expansion. This could redefine the overall size and significance of the Aura district."

Using the Gravel Creek model as an analogy, 2025 drilling will prioritize favorable targets where the Tomasina Fault crosscuts the Frost Creek tuff down dip from known surface mineralization in the Wood Gulch and Saddle resource zones (Figure 2).

Geologic interpretation indicates that the Tomasina Fault intersects the highly favorable Eocene Frost Creek tuff at depths of 100-450 meters down dip from surface mineralization.

The Frost Creek tuff has proven to be a very receptive host rock at Gravel Creek (1.0 km to the east), containing wide intercepts within the current resource, including 18.29 meters true width @ 9.67 g/t AuEq (RC hole WG391) and 20.43 meters true width @ 11.97 g/t AuEq (core hole WG443).





Figure 1. Location of Gravel Creek-Wood Gulch area NI 43-101 Resources in relation to the Tomasina Fault zone, the focus of 2025 reverse circulation drilling



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7771/260988_cf722612d4748b24_002full.jpg

HOLE From

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) WG-355

269.75 13.71 1.67 28.5 2.01 WG-355 with 269.75 1.52 10.90 101.0 12.09 WG-355 288.04 13.71 1.00 11.7 1.14 WG-360 195.07 6.10 0.83 10.7 0.96 WG-360 211.84 25.90 0.91 11.1 1.04 WG-360 with 211.84 1.52 1.92 101.0 3.11 WG-360 and 228.60 1.52 7.28 15.4 7.46 WG421 403.86 9.14 1.13 2.8 1.16 WG421 and 431.29 9.15 0.89 7.8 0.98

Table 1: Results of past drilling adjacent Tomasina Fault Zone - Figure 1.





Figure 2. Cross section from Saddle Zone to the Gravel Creek-Jarbidge resource areas, highlighting undrilled potential at depth where the Tomasina Fault intersects the Frost Creek tuff.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7771/260988_cf722612d4748b24_003full.jpg

Program Timing

RC drilling is now underway, with the program expected to continue through Q3. Initial assays are expected in late August/early September, and the Company will provide ongoing updates as results are received.

About Western Exploration

Western Exploration is focused on advancing the 100% owned Aura Project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada. The Aura Project includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. Western Exploration is comprised of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aim to lead the company to becoming North America's premiere gold and silver development company.

Additional information regarding Western Exploration can be found on Western Exploration's corporate website (www.westernexploration.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Western Exploration's issuer profile.

