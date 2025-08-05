Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its upcoming exploration program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").

The Theory Project borders Thesis Gold's Ranch Project to the north and is located within 10 km to the northwest of Sun Summit's JD Project. Sun Summit signed an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to earn up to a 100% interest in 10,000 hectares of mineral claims in the highly prospective Toodoggone Mining District, British Columbia (for additional details, refer to the news release of the Company dated March 17, 2025).

"It is exciting to embark on our first exploration season at the Theory Project. In recent days we have had a chance to visit potential targets of interest on the Theory Project and we look forward to beginning the initial work towards defining drill targets," said Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals. "The Theory Project is very close to our flagship JD Project and we expect to benefit from the growing enthusiasm around the work being completed in the Toodoggone region by Sun Summit as well as other exploration activities on neighbouring properties in the district."

Theory Project Exploration Program

The primary exploration goals at the Theory Project are to identify future drill targets through the continued compilation of historical results, project-wide remote sensing data acquisition followed by a field program consisting of prospecting, geological mapping, and geochemical sampling.

As per the Option Agreement the work program will be managed by TerraLogic under the supervision of Eagle Plains as operator, and will include:

Continued detailed data compilation including rectification of extensive surface sampling, and reconnaissance mapping by Taiga between 1986 to 1989.

Acquisition of district- and property-scale remote sensing data: focusing on VNIR and SWIR bands used to identify mineral groups that are diagnostic of epithermal and porphyry deposit associated alteration.

A field program consisting of prospecting, detailed geological mapping, and rock, soil and silt geochemical sampling to assess the mineralization potential of the Theory Project.

Timeline: Exploration activities are anticipated to begin in late August and continue into September.

Figure 1. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the Theory Project and JD Project in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis, TDG and Centerra's corporate websites.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/261109_aa8ac4b424eddac7_001full.jpg

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure and Disclaimer

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples. Historical results are no indication of future results.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the Theory Project

The Theory Project comprises 23 mineral claims covering 9,676 hectares. The project is located in north-central B.C. within the Toodoggone Mining District, and is in close proximity with Sun Summit's JD Project. The project area shares similar geology to the JD Project and Thesis Gold's Ranch-Lawyers Projects. The project is helicopter-accessible and recent road upgrades completed in 2023 by Thesis Gold has brought road access to within 8 kilometres of the southern boundary of the Theory Project.

Geology in the Theory region is primarily comprised of lower Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanics (Toodoggone Formation, same host rock as the JD Project) which unconformably overlie late Triassic Takla Group volcanics. The entire package of volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks is intruded by late Triassic and early Jurassic stocks. The Jurassic-Triassic unconformity (~200 Ma), termed by the B.C. Geological Survey as the 'red-line', is observed throughout the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone regions to have a high spatial correlation to many known mineral deposits. The majority of the property encompasses this highly prospective contact.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resources' AuRORA project, Centerra Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

Link to Figures

Figure 1: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/06/SMN_JD_Plans_20250618_Fig-1.jpg

Forward-Looking Information

