Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of our 2025 maiden diamond drilling program at the Hydes prospect, located within the Company's 100%-owned Razorback Cu-Au-REE Project (EL8/2023) in western Tasmania, Australia (Figures 1 and 2).

Highlights

First-ever drill program at Hydes targeting priority gravity and geochemical anomalies associated with high-grade copper-gold surface mineralization.

First drill hole (HDD001) targets a gravity high feature at depth below outcropping mineralization with recent surface channel sampling results including 1 : 24m @ 0.74% Cu and 0.36g/t Au in channel sampling, including, 14m @ 0.97% Cu and 0.56g/t Au.

Permitting approvals currently received for up to 6 diamond drill holes for 4,600 metres testing multiple coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies at Hydes.

IP (Induced Polarization) geophysical survey now scheduled for mid-August, aiming to further refine drill targeting by mapping chargeability zones potentially associated with sulphide mineralization at depth.

Hydes prospect is owned 100% by CPER and is located along tend from the 3Mt Cu and 3Moz Au Mount Lyell copper-gold mine camp with excellent access to mining infrastructure and services.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp, commented:

"I am pleased to report that drilling of hole HDD001 has commenced at the Hydes prospect. This is the first ever exploration hole drilled at this location and marks a significant milestone for the Razorback property as we step out and begin to drill one of several untested exploration targets within this license. CopperCorp's surface rock sampling and detailed gravity modelling in conjunction with historical magnetic data have highlighted Hydes as a compelling high-grade copper-gold target with strong similarities to the nearby Mt Lyell deposit. In parallel with drilling, the upcoming IP survey will allow us to build a more comprehensive geophysical model helping refine future drill hole positioning and enhancing our ability to vector toward mineralization."

Hydes Drill Program

Formal approvals have been granted for the drilling of an initial 6 holes totalling approximately 4,600m at the Hydes prospect. The planned drilling is designed to test high-priority target zones defined by:

Gravity anomalies interpreted to reflect possible dense sulphide-rich mineralization at depth;

Surface copper-gold anomalies, including broad zones of chalcopyrite-bearing outcrop; and

Structurally favourable zones located proximal to historic copper workings and mapped alteration corridors.

The first drill hole will target the central Hydes coincident gravity-geochemistry anomaly (Figure 3), stepping down-dip from outcropping mineralization where previous channel sampling returned 24m @ 0.74% Cu and 0.36g/t Au, including 14m @ 0.97% Cu and 0.56g/t Au1. This initial hole is expected to provide critical geological information on lithology, alteration style, and mineralization controls within the target zone area.

While six holes are currently permitted for drilling at Hydes, the final sequence and extent of the program may be adapted based on real-time geological observations and results from early drilling. Additionally, interpretations from the upcoming dipole-dipole Induced Polarization (IP) survey - now scheduled to commence in early-mid August - may also inform refinements to drill hole positioning and prioritization. This adaptive approach will ensure that follow-up drilling is responsive to developing geological and geophysical insights.

About the Hydes Prospect

The Hydes prospect is located within the 100% CPER-owned Razorback Cu-Au-REE property, 5km south of the Company's Jukes prospect and just 15km south of the Sibanye-Stillwater owned Mt Lyell copper-gold mining camp (3Mt contained copper and 3Moz contained gold) (Figures 1 and 2). There are no net smelter return royalties on this project.

Recent assay results from channel sampling of outcropping copper mineralization at Hydes confirmed high-grade Mt Lyell style copper-gold potential in the area with a significant mineralized interval of 24m @ 0.74% Cu and 0.36g/t Au, including 14m @ 0.97% Cu and 0.56g/t Au1.

The mineralization at Hydes is closely associated with N-S trending zones of strong pyrite-chlorite alteration up to 300m wide and exhibiting similarities to mineralized zones identified and successfully drilled by CopperCorp at the Jukes prospect, as well as deeper, chlorite-dominant levels of the nearby Sibanye-Stillwater owned Mt Lyell Cu-Au system.

Recently updated geophysical 3D inversion models1 for Hydes indicate two prominent gravity high features flanking a central magnetic high feature (Figure 3). The modeled gravity high features are located at depth below the surface copper-gold in channel samples and strike-extensive chlorite alteration zones. Geological modelling of major fault structures shows good correlation with the gravity and magnetic 3D inversion models, and the observed alteration patterns at Hydes supporting our interpretation that the Hydes area represents a structurally focused hydrothermal discharge zone with similarities to the Mt Lyell system.

About the Razorback Property

The Razorback property (EL8/2023) spans 171km² and is part of CopperCorp's 100% owned Skyline Project portfolio in western Tasmania. The project is located directly along strike and south of the Mt Lyell copper-gold mine system (3Mt of copper and 3Moz of gold). Razorback is considered prospective for both IOCG and porphyry-style Cu-Au mineralization.

The Company's project-scale exploration efforts across the district south and east of Mt Lyell have identified multiple priority targets, including Jukes, Linda North, Linda South, and Hydes, all of which demonstrate geological and geophysical characteristics with strong affinities the Mt Lyell mineralization system.





Figure 1. Southern Skyline Project properties and exploration target areas with magnetics TMI RTP image.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/261239_02766dede4f0d929_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Location of the Razorback property and the Jukes Zone target area relative to the Mt Lyell copper-gold mine. Blue outlines are CopperCorp's 100% owned licenses.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/261239_02766dede4f0d929_003full.jpg





Figure 3. Hydes cross-section 5326400mN (looking north) showing revised 3D inversion models for magnetics (psuedocolour grid) and gravity/density (pink isosurface shells) and planned first drill hole trace targeting the Hydes gravity anomaly down-dip of outcropping mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/261239_02766dede4f0d929_004full.jpg

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is a TSX.V listed (TSXV: CPER) exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its Skyline, and AMC copper-gold-REE projects in western Tasmania. Refer to the CopperCorp website at www.coppercorpinc.com for further information.

Qualified Person & National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Westbrook, Vice President Exploration for CopperCorp, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has not verified the information, and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties.

References

1CPER: TSXV News Release 10th June 2025

Adjacent Property (Mt Lyell) Information Sources:

Sibanye-Stillwater company website information as of May 12th 2024

New Century Resources: ASX Announcement 23rd January 2023

New Century Resources: ASX Announcement 27th October 2021

Seymour, D.B., Green, G.R., and Calver, C.R. 2007. The Geology and Mineral Resource of Tasmania: a summary. Geological Survey Bulletin 72. Mineral Resources Tasmania, Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Resources Tasmania

Additional information about CopperCorp can be found on its website: www.coppercorpinc.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation relating the Company's expectations and plans regarding the Skyline Project, Razorback property and the Hydes prospect in Tasmania; plans for future exploration and drilling at the Hydes prospect and the timing of same; the merits of the Company's mineral projects and other plans of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "encouraging", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpret", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or other statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include risks associated the timing and outcome of the approval process for final granting of the EL11/2024 application; that the Company may experience difficulties in exploration and drilling and carrying out related work; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; possible accidents; the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental approvals necessary to carry out the Company's plans; the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; interest rate other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions; and other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of risk factors and their potential effects.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including management's assumptions about the following: the availability of financing for the Company's exploration activities; operating and exploration costs; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; timing of the receipt of necessary regulatory and governmental approvals; market competition; and general business and economic conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261239

SOURCE: CopperCorp Resources Inc.