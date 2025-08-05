Provisional data finds United Kingdom on course to add more than 1 GW in 2025 with revisions likely to show greater capacity as more plants are recorded. However, the pace of deployment must accelerate to hit 45-47 GW target by 2030. UK deployed solar capacity reached 19 GW at the end of June 2025, with 621 MW of new PV added in the first half of the year, according to the latest government figures. Deployment statistics from the UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) are provisional and subject to revision as new data is available, and DESNZ is currently reviewing its data sources ...

