Founder Robert Levitt appointed to Board of the American Library in Paris plus firm adds staff and new office location

Levitt Capital Management (LCM), a boutique investment advisory specializing in serving Americans in Europe, is excited to announce two major recognitions and updates to its staff and office location. Recognition includes LCM being named the runner-up for Best Advisory Firm in France for its size category at the prestigious Sommet du Patrimoine de la Performance Awards after a presentation by firm founder Robert Levitt and Chief Growth Officer Yana Kossinskaya. Also being announced is Levitt's appointment to the Board of Trustees of the American Library in Paris (American Library) for the 2025-2026 term. The firm is adding two new staff members and renovating its office space.

RECOGNITION AT SOMMET DU PATRIMOINE DE LA PERFORMANCE AWARDS

For the 2025 gala, the Sommet du Patrimoine de la Performance recognized LCM's unique niche and impressive growth, celebrating its pioneering focus on American expatriates in the French investment landscape. Among scores of nominees, LCM's innovation and commitment propelled the firm into the finals, an honor marked by a dynamic presentation delivered by Levitt and Kossinskaya, following an outstanding initial submission drafted by Pierre Laget.

"Being named as the second best investment advisory firm in France feels like a tremendous accomplishment and recognition for what we have done over the past three years," said Levitt. "To be honored with a French firm, but one focused on U.S. citizen clients, seems like a huge hill to climb, but the judges appreciated and understood the challenges that we have overcome and voted their confidence in the future."

Full results can be found on the Sommet du Patrimoine de la Performance website.

ROBERT LEVITT JOINS AMERICAN LIBRARY IN PARIS BOARD OF TRUSTEES

In parallel with this achievement, Levitt has joined the Board of Trustees of the American Library in Paris, serving for the 2025-2026 term. The American Library, over a century old, is an enduring pillar for the anglophone community in France.

Reflecting on the appointment, Levitt said, "The American Library is a 100-year-old institution in Paris and has been a principal part of the American community in France since its inception. I am pleased to be able to use my skills in endowment management, charitable giving, and fundraising to help the organization continue on its growth path."

In line with its Articles of Incorporation, the Library's Board of Trustees sets policy and provides strategic direction for the institution. Trustees meet several times a year, and dedicated committees in finance, library affairs, and development, convene separately to channel their expertise and advance priority initiatives.

Read the Library's full news release here.

FIRM ADDS STAFF AND ACQUIRES NEW OFFICE LOCATION

Levitt Capital Management is strengthening its team with the addition of two new staff members, Diana Potejeva, as Operations Manager and Evelyne Dai as a Client Experience Associate. Their expertise will support the firm's continued growth and ability to serve clients across Europe. In response to increased demand, LCM is also expanding to a newly renovated office space at 1 Rue Longchamp 06000 Nice, designed to accommodate long-term team expansion and enhance client services.

ABOUT ROBERT LEVITT AND LEVITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Founded by Robert Levitt and based in Nice, France, Levitt Capital Management is a wealth management firm specializing in providing tailored financial solutions for Americans residing in Europe. With a focus on personalized service and in-depth knowledge of international financial landscapes, Levitt Capital Management assists clients in achieving their financial goals while ensuring compliance with both U.S. and local regulations. Mr. Levitt has over 40 years in portfolio and hedge fund management and has been profiled in Forbes, RIABiz, InvestmentNews, Financial Planning, International Adviser, Leaderonomics, Democrats Abroad, The American in Paris, and more. His extensive nonprofit experience includes overseeing endowed assets and leading investment committees for cultural institutions such as the Boca Raton Museum of Art Foundation and Jewish Federation of Palm Beach. A dedicated medieval historian with a strong academic network in France, he holds master's degrees from Université de Lyon II and is pursuing doctoral studies at Université de Perpignan. He co-founded Via Nissa to preserve and promote Côte d'Azur heritage, and serves as Deputy Chair of Democrats Abroad Global's Taxation Task Force. For more information about Levitt Capital Management and their services, please visit https://levittcapital.fr/

