New digital partnership creates seamless way for millions of Flying Blue loyalty members to earn miles on everyday purchases across US and UK markets

Flying Blue, the loyalty program of the Air France-KLM Group, is redefining rewards through its expanded partnership with Valuedynamx. By launching a new card-linked offer ecosystem, Flying Blue empowers members to effortlessly earn miles on everyday shopping turning routine purchases into rewarding journeys beyond travel. This innovation delivers a seamless, connected shopping experience within the new Flying Blue+ app powered by Valuedynamx's card-linked technology and extensive merchant partner network. Through the partnership, the app now provides personalized, market-specific, merchant-funded rewards tied directly to members' shopping behaviors through the app. Members maximize their earning potential by linking any payment card to the app to earn miles on qualifying purchases, while still receiving their card's existing rewards. Earning opportunities are available for in-store purchases, and online purchases when the merchant supports online earning.

This unique earning experience will reach approximately 3.5 million Flying Blue members in the US and 1.8 million in the UK, creating one of the most comprehensive card-linked earning ecosystems in the loyalty industry while supporting Flying Blue member acquisition, retention, increased spend, enhanced usage, and revenue growth through sustained program engagement.

As specialists in data driven purchase rewards, Valuedynamx has partnered with Flying Blue to help members earn miles effortlessly on purchases made in-store or through the app. The partnership includes retailers across electronics, food and drink, beauty and health, and select fashion categories. The integrated app experience eliminates the need for separate shopping portals or additional steps, creating a seamless digital ecosystem where members can discover local, experience-driven, and personalized offers, make purchases, and automatically earn miles-addressing the growing consumer preference for mobile-first loyalty experiences, as 60% of loyalty program members prefer using a mobile app to access their programs.

"This partnership represents the future of loyalty programs where earning rewards occurs naturally with each purchase," said James Berry, Managing Director at Valuedynamx. "Today's consumers expect truly robust loyalty experiences that go beyond one-dimensional earning. They want a wide selection of opportunities to both earn and redeem rewards, and this partnership delivers exactly that. We're thrilled to power Flying Blue's expansion into card-linked offers, delivering merchant-funded rewards that create genuine value for members while driving engagement through their new app, capturing spend and engagement at every turn."

The collaboration builds upon Valuedynamx and Flying Blue's existing successful partnership, which already includes the Shop for Miles e-commerce shopping program and the Flying Blue store. The addition of card linked offers through the Flying Blue+ app creates a comprehensive ecosystem that allows customers to earn and spend miles, positioning Flying Blue at the forefront of loyalty innovation.

"This partnership perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our members," said Ben Lipsey, SVP President of Flying Blue. "With card-linked offers in our new app, we're able to close the loop our members can now earn and redeem miles seamlessly, which is what today's travelers really want. Partnering with Valuedynamx means we can tap into their established merchant relationships across all the brands our members shop regularly, without having to build these partnerships from scratch. It lets us quickly expand into lifestyle, retail, and dining the places where our members are already spending their money every day."

For more information about Valuedynamx's loyalty solutions, visit Valuedynamx.com.

About Valuedynamx:

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. Part of Collinson, a group acknowledged for delivering the world's most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients.

Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world's largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries.

Collinson has more than 30 years loyalty and customer engagement experience, and more than 10 years focused on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organization has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.

About Flying Blue

Flying Blue is the loyalty program of the Air France-KLM group. Created in 2005, it allows more than 30 million members worldwide to enjoy numerous benefits and rewards by earning and spending Miles with multiple airline, commercial, and financial partners. Flying Blue supports its members during their travels and in their everyday lives. Whether for a getaway near home or a journey to the other side of the world, Flying Blue is there to turn every moment into a memorable experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250805890684/en/

Contacts:

Tara Strazdas

The Fletcher Group

732.275.7732

Tara@fletchergroupllc.com