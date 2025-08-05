Yum China Holdings, Inc.: Yum China Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Operating Profit Increased 14% YoY; OP Margin Expanded 100 Basis Points to 10.9%, a Second-Quarter Record High

Same-Store Sales Growth Turned Positive, Driven by 10th Consecutive Quarter of Same-Store Transaction Growth

Diluted EPS Up 5%, or 15% Excluding Mark-to-Market and F/X Impact

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or " Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights

Total system sales grew 4% year over year ("YoY"), excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X"). The growth sequentially improved from the first quarter and was primarily attributable to 4% of net new unit contribution and 1% same-store sales growth.

grew 4% year over year ("YoY"), excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X"). The growth sequentially improved from the first quarter and was primarily attributable to 4% of net new unit contribution and 1% same-store sales growth. Same-store sales growth turned positive at 1%. Same-store transactions grew 2% YoY, the tenth consecutive quarter of growth.

turned positive at 1%. Same-store transactions grew 2% YoY, the tenth consecutive quarter of growth. Total revenues increased 4% YoY to $2.8 billion, also a 4% increase excluding F/X.

increased 4% YoY to $2.8 billion, also a 4% increase excluding F/X. The Company opened 336 net new stores in the quarter, with 89 net new stores opened by franchisees, accounting for 26%.

in the quarter, with 89 net new stores opened by franchisees, accounting for 26%. Total store count reached 16,978 as of June 30, 2025, including 12,238 KFC stores and 3,864 Pizza Hut stores.

Operating profit grew 14% YoY to $304 million, a second-quarter record high. Core operating profit grew 14% YoY.

grew 14% YoY to $304 million, a second-quarter record high. grew 14% YoY. OP margin was 10.9%, an increase of 100 basis points YoY and also record high for the second quarter, supported by restaurant margin expansion and G&A savings.

was 10.9%, an increase of 100 basis points YoY and also record high for the second quarter, supported by restaurant margin expansion and G&A savings. Restaurant margin was 16.1%, an increase of 60 basis points YoY, driven primarily by savings in Food and Paper cost and Occupancy and Other Operating expenses.

was 16.1%, an increase of 60 basis points YoY, driven primarily by savings in Food and Paper cost and Occupancy and Other Operating expenses. Diluted EPS increased 5% YoY to $0.58, another second-quarter record-high, also a 5% increase excluding F/X. Excluding the negative impact of $0.04 from the mark-to-market equity investments in the 2025 and 2024 second quarters and F/X, Diluted EPS increased 15% YoY.

increased 5% YoY to $0.58, another second-quarter record-high, also a 5% increase excluding F/X. Excluding the negative impact of $0.04 from the mark-to-market equity investments in the 2025 and 2024 second quarters and F/X, Diluted EPS increased 15% YoY. Returned $274 million to shareholders in the second quarter through $184 million in share repurchases and $90 million in cash dividends .

and $90 million in . Delivery sales grew 22% YoY. Delivery contributed approximately 45% of total Company sales.

grew 22% YoY. Delivery contributed approximately 45% of total Company sales. Digital sales reached $2.4 billion, with digital ordering accounting for approximately 94% of total Company sales.

reached $2.4 billion, with accounting for approximately 94% of total Company sales. Total membership of KFC and Pizza Hut was approximately 560 million, up 13% versus the prior year. Member sales accounted for approximately 64% of KFC and Pizza Hut's system sales in aggregate.

CEO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "I am pleased to announce that we achieved solid results in the second quarter. We turned same-store sales growth positive while expanding our store portfolio to nearly 17,000 locations. We delivered double-digit growth in operating profit and substantially expanded our margins. KFC stayed resilient and Pizza Hut sustained its momentum. Our dual focus on innovation and operational efficiency enabled us to deliver compelling value and experiences to our customers. We sparked cravings with innovative and great-tasting food, including the Crazy Spicy Zinger at KFC and the upgraded hand-crafted thin-crust pizza at Pizza Hut. In addition to great value for money, our meal sets with IP-themed toys brought emotional value to our customers and helped us set a new 2025 daily sales record on Children's Day."

Wat continued, "We are always exploring ways to broaden our addressable market. KFC has expanded KCOFFEE cafes to over 1,300 locations, leveraging KFC's store space, various in-store resources and membership. Pizza Hut's new menu has widened our price ranges, reaching previously underserved customer segments and contributing to double-digit same-store transactions growth for the quarter. At the same time, we are reinforcing our strategic moat via our membership programs and Super Apps, and enhancing the in-store experience, while capturing additional traffic on delivery platforms. We are also fortifying our end-to-end digitalization to streamline operations and elevate our customer experience. With the strength of our brands and our strategies, we are confident in delivering sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

Key Financial Results



Second Quarter





Year to Date Ended 6/30















%/ppts Change

















%/ppts Change



2025



2024



Reported



Ex F/X





2025



2024



Reported



Ex F/X

System Sales Growth (1) (%)

4





4



NM



NM







3





5



NM



NM

Same-Store Sales Growth (1) (%)

1





(4)



NM



NM





Even





(3)



NM



NM

Operating Profit ($mn)

304





266





+14





+14







703





640





+10





+11

Adjusted Operating Profit (2) ($mn)

304





266





+14





+14







703





640





+10





+11

Core Operating Profit (2) (3) ($mn)

303





266



NM





+14







708





640



NM





+11

OP Margin (4) (%)

10.9





9.9





+1.0





+1.0







12.2





11.4





+0.8





+0.8

Core OP Margin (2) (5) (%)

10.9





9.9



NM





+1.0







12.2





11.4



NM





+0.8

Net Income ($mn)

215





212





+1





+1







507





499





+1





+2

Adjusted Net Income (2) ($mn)

215





212





+1





+1







507





499





+1





+2

Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share ($)

0.58





0.55





+5





+5







1.35





1.26





+7





+8

Adjusted Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share (2) ($)

0.58





0.55





+5





+5







1.35





1.26





+7





+8

(1) System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are

normalized in the same-store sales calculation by excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. (2) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. (3) Core operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for special items, further excluding items affecting comparability and the

impact of F/X. The Company uses core operating profit for the purposes of evaluating the performance of its core operations. Current

period amounts are derived by translating results at average exchange rates of the prior year period. (4) OP margin refers to operating profit as a percentage of total revenues. (5) Core OP margin refers to core operating profit as a percentage of total revenues excluding F/X. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Capital Returns to Shareholders

The Company is on track to return a total of $3 billion to shareholders in 2025 through 2026, in addition to the $1.5 billion delivered to shareholders in 2024. The average annual amount of capital return over the three years is around 9% of our market capitalization as of August 4, 2025.

In the first half of 2025, the Company returned $536 million in capital to shareholders through $356 million in share repurchases and $180 million in cash dividends. Including the previously announced $510 million share repurchase agreements for the second half of 2025 and assuming a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, the Company expects the total return of capital for 2025 to be at least $1.2 billion.

As of June 30, 2025, approximately $936 million remained available for future share repurchases under the current authorization program.

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable on September 23, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2025.

KFC



Second Quarter

Year to Date Ended 6/30















%/ppts Change













%/ppts Change



2025



2024



Reported



Ex F/X

2025



2024



Reported



Ex F/X

Restaurants

12,238





10,931





+12



NM



12,238





10,931





+12



NM

System Sales Growth (%)

5





5



NM



NM



4





6



NM



NM

Same-Store Sales Growth (%)

1





(3)



NM



NM

Even





(3)



NM



NM

Total Revenues ($mn)

2,096





2,014





+4





+4



4,342





4,244





+2





+3

Operating Profit ($mn)

292





264





+11





+10



678





636





+6





+7

Core Operating Profit ($mn)

291





264



NM





+10



682





636



NM





+7

OP Margin (%)

14.0





13.1





+0.9





+0.9



15.6





15.0





+0.6





+0.6

Restaurant Margin (%)

16.9





16.2





+0.7





+0.7



18.4





17.8





+0.6





+0.6



System sales for KFC grew 5% YoY. Same-store sales increased 1% YoY, with flat same-store transactions. Ticket average was 1% higher YoY, driven mainly by increased delivery mix.

Delivery sales grew 25% YoY, contributing approximately 45% of KFC's Company sales.

KFC opened 295 net new stores during the quarter, with 119 net new stores opened by franchisees, accounting for 40%. Total store count reached 12,238 as of June 30, 2025.

Operating profit grew 11% YoY to $292 million, a record level for the second quarter. Core operating profit increased 10% YoY.

OP margin was 14.0%, an increase of 90 basis points YoY.

Restaurant margin was 16.9%, expanding 70 basis points YoY, primarily due to favorable commodity prices and streamlined operations, partially offset by the impact of higher rider cost due to the increased delivery mix, increased value-for-money offerings and wage inflation.

Pizza Hut



Second Quarter

Year to Date Ended 6/30















%/ppts Change













%/ppts Change



2025



2024



Reported



Ex F/X

2025



2024



Reported



Ex F/X

Restaurants

3,864





3,504





+10



NM



3,864





3,504





+10



NM

System Sales Growth (%)

3





1



NM



NM



3





3



NM



NM

Same-Store Sales Growth (%)

2





(8)



NM



NM



1





(7)



NM



NM

Total Revenues ($mn)

554





540





+3





+3



1,149





1,135





+1





+2

Operating Profit ($mn)

46





40





+16





+15



106





87





+22





+23

Core Operating Profit ($mn)

46





40



NM





+15



107





87



NM





+23

OP Margin (%)

8.3



7.4





+0.9





+0.9



9.2





7.7





+1.5





+1.5

Restaurant Margin (%)

13.3





13.2





+0.1





+0.1



13.9





12.8





+1.1





+1.1



System sales for Pizza Hut grew 3% YoY. Same-store sales increased 2% YoY. Same-store transactions grew 17% YoY, the tenth consecutive quarter of growth. Ticket average was 13% lower YoY, consistent with our strategy and driven mainly by better value-for-money.

Pizza Hut opened 95 net new stores during the quarter, with 21 net new stores opened by franchisees, accounting for 22%. Total store count reached 3,864 as of June 30, 2025.

Delivery sales grew 15% YoY, contributing approximately 43% of Pizza Hut's Company sales.

Operating profit grew 16% to $46 million, a record level for the second quarter. Core operating profit increased 15% YoY.

OP margin was 8.3%, an increase of 90 basis points YoY and a record level for the second quarter.

Restaurant margin was 13.3%, expanding 10 basis points YoY, primarily due to favorable commodity prices, streamlined operations and automation, partially offset by the impact of increased value-for-money offerings, increased cost associated with higher delivery sales mix and wage inflation.

Outlook

The Company targets:

Approximately 1,600 to 1,800 net new stores in 2025. The franchise mix of net new stores to reach 40-50% for KFC and 20-30% for Pizza Hut in 2025, ahead of schedule and to moderately increase the mix within the guided range over the next few years. Capital expenditures in the range of approximately $600 million to $700 million for the 2025 fiscal year, revised down from the initial target of $700 million to $800 million, mainly due to lower capital expenditures per store.



The Company plans to return $3 billion to shareholders in 2025 through 2026, adding to the $1.5 billion it delivered to shareholders in 2024.

Note on Non-GAAP Measures

Reported GAAP results include items that are excluded from non-GAAP measures. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" and "Segment Results" within this release for non-GAAP reconciliation details.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company operates over 16,000 restaurants under six brands across over 2,400 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain, which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change

Year to Date Ended



% Change



6/30/2025



6/30/2024



B/(W)

6/30/2025



6/30/2024



B/(W) Revenues







































Company sales

$ 2,613



$ 2,528





3





$ 5,414



$ 5,322





2



Franchise fees and income



24





22





11







51





47





9



Revenues from transactions with franchisees



115





96





20







236





203





16



Other revenues



35





33





6







67





65





3



Total revenues



2,787





2,679





4







5,768





5,637





2



Costs and Expenses, Net







































Company restaurants







































Food and paper



810





797





(2)







1,684





1,693





-



Payroll and employee benefits



712





666





(7)







1,431





1,374





(4)



Occupancy and other operating expenses



669





674





1







1,357





1,371





1



Company restaurant expenses



2,191





2,137





(3)







4,472





4,438





(1)



General and administrative expenses



131





133





2







269





273





2



Franchise expenses



10





9





(8)







21





19





(10)



Expenses for transactions with franchisees



110





92





(20)







227





196





(16)



Other operating costs and expenses



30





29





(3)







59





58





(1)



Closures and impairment expenses, net



12





13





11







18





14





(25)



Other income, net



(1)





-



NM







(1)





(1)





19



Total costs and expenses, net



2,483





2,413





(3)







5,065





4,997





(1)



Operating Profit



304





266





14







703





640





10



Interest income, net



25





31





(21)







51





69





(26)



Investment (loss) gain



(18)





8



NM







(15)





16



NM



Income Before Income Taxes and

Equity in Net Earnings (Losses) from

Equity Method Investments



311





305





2







739





725





2



Income tax provision



(80)





(77)





(4)







(199)





(190)





(5)



Equity in net earnings (losses) from

equity method investments



2





-



NM







6





-



NM



Net income - including noncontrolling interests



233





228





2







546





535





2



Net income - noncontrolling interests



18





16





(9)







39





36





(6)



Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 215



$ 212





1





$ 507



$ 499





1



Effective tax rate



25.8 %



25.2 %



(0.6)

ppts.



26.9 %



26.2 %



(0.7)

ppts.









































Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.58



$ 0.55











$ 1.36



$ 1.27









Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)



373





389













374





395



















































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.58



$ 0.55











$ 1.35



$ 1.26









Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)



374





391













376





397







































































































































OP margin



10.9 %



9.9 %



1.0

ppts.



12.2 %



11.4 %



0.8

ppts.









































Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %











100.0 %



100.0 %







Food and paper



31.0





31.5





0.5

ppts.



31.1





31.8





0.7

ppts. Payroll and employee benefits



27.2





26.3





(0.9)

ppts.



26.4





25.8





(0.6)

ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses



25.7





26.7





1.0

ppts.



25.1





25.8





0.7

ppts. Restaurant margin



16.1 %



15.5 %



0.6

ppts.



17.4 %



16.6 %



0.8

ppts.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change

Year to Date Ended



% Change



6/30/2025



6/30/2024



B/(W)

6/30/2025



6/30/2024



B/(W) Revenues







































Company sales

$ 2,059



$ 1,983





4





$ 4,267



$ 4,176





2



Franchise fees and income



19





16





16







40





34





14



Revenues from transactions with franchisees



17





12





32







33





26





26



Other revenues



1





3





(68)







2





8





(74)



Total revenues



2,096





2,014





4







4,342





4,244





2



Costs and Expenses, Net







































Company restaurants







































Food and paper



631





626





(1)







1,316





1,320





-



Payroll and employee benefits



556





513





(8)







1,110





1,055





(5)



Occupancy and other operating expenses



523





524





-







1,055





1,059





-



Company restaurant expenses



1,710





1,663





(3)







3,481





3,434





(1)



General and administrative expenses



61





60





(2)







120





121





1



Franchise expenses



9





8





(9)







19





17





(9)



Expenses for transactions with franchisees



15





11





(37)







29





23





(29)



Other operating costs and expenses



1





2





68







2





6





72



Closures and impairment expenses, net



8





6





(15)







13





7





(65)



Total costs and expenses, net



1,804





1,750





(3)







3,664





3,608





(2)



Operating Profit

$ 292



$ 264





11





$ 678



$ 636





6



OP margin



14.0 %



13.1 %



0.9

ppts.



15.6 %



15.0 %



0.6

ppts.









































Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %











100.0 %



100.0 %







Food and paper



30.7





31.6





0.9

ppts.



30.9





31.6





0.7

ppts. Payroll and employee benefits



27.0





25.9





(1.1)

ppts.



26.0





25.3





(0.7)

ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses



25.4





26.3





0.9

ppts.



24.7





25.3





0.6

ppts. Restaurant margin



16.9 %



16.2 %



0.7

ppts.



18.4 %



17.8 %



0.6

ppts.









Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.









Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change

Year to Date Ended



% Change



6/30/2025



6/30/2024



B/(W)

6/30/2025



6/30/2024



B/(W) Revenues







































Company sales

$ 545



$ 530





3





$ 1,129



$ 1,117





1



Franchise fees and income



2





2





20







4





4





21



Revenues from transactions with franchisees



1





1





44







3





2





56



Other revenues



6





7





-







13





12





9



Total revenues



554





540





3







1,149





1,135





1



Costs and Expenses, Net







































Company restaurants







































Food and paper



177





167





(6)







363





365





1



Payroll and employee benefits



154





150





(3)







317





312





(2)



Occupancy and other operating expenses



141





143





1







292





297





1



Company restaurant expenses



472





460





(3)







972





974





-



General and administrative expenses



26





27





5







52





54





4



Franchise expenses



1





1





(14)







2





2





(15)



Expenses for transactions with franchisees



1





1





(32)







3





2





(41)



Other operating costs and expenses



5





6





7







11





11





(3)



Closures and impairment expenses, net



3





5





37







3





5





38



Total costs and expenses, net



508





500





(2)







1,043





1,048





-



Operating Profit

$ 46



$ 40





16





$ 106



$ 87





22



OP margin



8.3 %



7.4 %



0.9

ppts.



9.2 %



7.7 %



1.5

ppts.









































Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %











100.0 %



100.0 %







Food and paper



32.5





31.6





(0.9)

ppts.



32.1





32.7





0.6

ppts. Payroll and employee benefits



28.3





28.3





-

ppts.



28.1





27.9





(0.2)

ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses



25.9





26.9





1.0

ppts.



25.9





26.6





0.7

ppts. Restaurant margin



13.3 %



13.2 %



0.1

ppts.



13.9 %



12.8 %



1.1

ppts.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)





6/30/2025



12/31/2024





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 592



$ 723

Short-term investments



1,563





1,121

Accounts receivable, net



94





79

Inventories, net



360





405

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



383





366

Total Current Assets



2,992





2,694

Property, plant and equipment, net



2,415





2,407

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,103





2,146

Goodwill



1,915





1,880

Intangible assets, net



145





144

Long-term bank deposits and notes



626





1,088

Equity investments



382





368

Deferred income tax assets



142





138

Other assets



263





256

Total Assets



10,983





11,121















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and other current liabilities



2,056





2,080

Short-term borrowings



-





127

Income taxes payable



101





76

Total Current Liabilities



2,157





2,283

Non-current operating lease liabilities



1,760





1,816

Non-current finance lease liabilities



48





49

Deferred income tax liabilities



395





389

Other liabilities



154





157

Total Liabilities



4,514





4,694















Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest



13





13















Equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 371 million shares

and 379 million shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively;

371 million shares and 378 million shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively.



4





4

Treasury stock



(12)





(52)

Additional paid-in capital



3,952





4,028

Retained earnings



2,110





2,089

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(265)





(341)

Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



5,789





5,728

Noncontrolling interests



667





686

Total Equity



6,456





6,414

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$ 10,983



$ 11,121

















Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)





Year to Date Ended



6/30/2025

6/30/2024 Cash Flows - Operating Activities















Net income - including noncontrolling interests

$ 546





$ 535



Depreciation and amortization



219







235



Non-cash operating lease cost



199







203



Closures and impairment expenses



18







14



Investment loss (gain)



15







(16)



Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments



(6)







-



Distributions of income received from equity method investments



9







7



Deferred income taxes



(3)







(2)



Share-based compensation expense



22







23



Changes in accounts receivable



(13)







(5)



Changes in inventories



52







52



Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and value-added tax assets



(8)







(28)



Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities



(53)







27



Changes in income taxes payable



24







25



Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities



(200)







(206)



Other, net



43







(21)



Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



864







843



Cash Flows - Investing Activities















Capital spending



(259)







(358)



Purchases of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



(3,924)







(1,479)



Maturities of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



3,905







1,702



Acquisition of equity investment



(14)







-



Other, net



2







3



Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(290)







(132)



Cash Flows - Financing Activities















Proceeds from short-term borrowings



-







307



Repayment of short-term borrowings



(129)







(52)



Repurchase of shares of common stock



(368)







(869)



Cash dividends paid on common stock



(180)







(126)



Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests



(25)







(28)



Other, net



(7)







(17)



Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(709)







(785)



Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



4







(11)



Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(131)







(85)



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period



723







1,128



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Period

$ 592





$ 1,043





In this press release:

Certain performance metrics and non-GAAP measures are presented excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.





System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned and franchise restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.





Effective January 1, 2018, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

Unit Count by Brand





















KFC



12/31/2024

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

6/30/2025 Company-owned

10,187

526

(175)

(2)

10,536 Franchisees

1,461

255

(16)

2

1,702 Total

11,648

781

(191)

-

12,238











































Pizza Hut



12/31/2024

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

6/30/2025 Company-owned

3,525

230

(125)

(1)

3,629 Franchisees

199

41

(6)

1

235 Total

3,724

271

(131)

-

3,864





















Others







12/31/2024

New Builds

Closures

6/30/2025 Company-owned





175

9

(30)

154 Franchisees





848

26

(152)

722 Total





1,023

35

(182)

876























Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures:

Measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA;

Company Restaurant Profit ("Restaurant profit") and Restaurant margin;

Core Operating Profit and Core OP margin, which exclude Special Items, and further adjusted for Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X;

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our core operations.

With respect to non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, the Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally and uses them as factors in determining compensation for certain employees. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash items.

Restaurant Profit is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, restaurant-level payroll and employee benefits, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets, advertising expenses, and other operating expenses. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales. We also use Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe they provide useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants.

Core Operating Profit is defined as Operating Profit adjusted for Special Items, and further excluding Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Items such as charges, gains and accounting changes which are viewed by management as significantly impacting the current period or the comparable period, due to changes in policy or other external factors, or non-cash items pertaining to underlying activities that are different from or unrelated to our core operations, are generally considered "Items Affecting Comparability." Examples of Items Affecting Comparability include, but are not limited to: temporary relief from landlords and government agencies; VAT deductions due to tax policy changes; and amortization of reacquired franchise rights recognized upon acquisitions. We believe presenting Core Operating Profit provides additional information to further enhance comparability of our operating results and we use this measure for purposes of evaluating the performance of our core operations. Core OP margin is defined as Core Operating Profit divided by Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit and Core Operating Profit by segment is presented in Segment Results within this release.





Quarter Ended



Year to Date Ended





6/30/2025



6/30/2024



6/30/2025



6/30/2024



























Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit























Operating Profit

$ 304



$ 266



$ 703



$ 640

Special Items, Operating Profit



-





-





-





-

Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 304



$ 266



$ 703



$ 640

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income























Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 215



$ 212



$ 507



$ 499

Special Items, Net Income -Yum China Holdings, Inc.



-





-





-





-

Adjusted Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 215



$ 212



$ 507



$ 499

Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS























Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.58



$ 0.55



$ 1.36



$ 1.27

Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share



-





-





-





-

Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.58



$ 0.55



$ 1.36



$ 1.27

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.58



$ 0.55



$ 1.35



$ 1.26

Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share



-





-





-





-

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.58



$ 0.55



$ 1.35



$ 1.26

Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate























Effective tax rate



25.8 %



25.2 %



26.9 %



26.2 % Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items



-





-





-





-

Adjusted effective tax rate



25.8 %



25.2 %



26.9 %



26.2 %

Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:





Quarter Ended



Year to Date Ended





6/30/2025



6/30/2024



6/30/2025



6/30/2024



























Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 215



$ 212



$ 507



$ 499

Net income - noncontrolling interests



18





16





39





36

Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments



(2)





-





(6)





-

Income tax provision



80





77





199





190

Interest income, net



(25)





(31)





(51)





(69)

Investment loss (gain)



18





(8)





15





(16)

Operating Profit



304





266





703





640

Special Items, Operating Profit



-





-





-





-

Adjusted Operating Profit



304





266





703





640

Depreciation and amortization



110





118





219





235

Store impairment charges



13





15





19





19

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 427



$ 399



$ 941



$ 894



Operating Profit, along with the reconciliation to Core Operating Profit, is presented below:



Quarter ended



% Change

Year to Date Ended



% Change



6/30/2025



6/30/2024



B/(W)

6/30/2025



6/30/2024



B/(W)









































Operating Profit

$ 304



$ 266





14





$ 703



$ 640





10



Special Items, Operating Profit



-





-













-





-









Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 304



$ 266





14





$ 703



$ 640





10



Items Affecting Comparability



-





-













-





-









F/X impact



(1)





-













5





-









Core Operating Profit

$ 303



$ 266





14





$ 708



$ 640





11



Total revenues



2,787





2,679





4







5,768





5,637





2



F/X impact



(7)





-













31





-









Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X

$ 2,780



$ 2,679





4





$ 5,799



$ 5,637





3



Core OP margin



10.9 %



9.9 %



1.0

ppts.



12.2 %



11.4 %



0.8

ppts.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





























Quarter Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 2,059

$ 545

$ 9

$ -

$ -

$ 2,613 Franchise fees and income

19

2

3

-

-

24 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

17

1

17

80

-

115 Other revenues

1

6

172

17

(161)

35 Total revenues

$ 2,096

$ 554

$ 201

$ 97

$ (161)

$ 2,787 Company restaurant expenses

1,710

472

9

-

-

2,191 General and administrative expenses

61

26

8

36

-

131 Franchise expenses

9

1

-

-

-

10 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

15

1

16

78

-

110 Other operating costs and expenses

1

5

168

17

(161)

30 Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

3

1

-

-

12 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Total costs and expenses, net

1,804

508

202

130

(161)

2,483 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 292

$ 46

$ (1)

$ (33)

$ -

$ 304



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:























Quarter Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 292

$ 46

$ (1)

$ (33)

$ -

$ 304 Less:























Franchise fees and income

19

2

3

-

-

24 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

17

1

17

80

-

115 Other revenues

1

6

172

17

(161)

35 Add:























General and administrative expenses

61

26

8

36

-

131 Franchise expenses

9

1

-

-

-

10 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

15

1

16

78

-

110 Other operating costs and expenses

1

5

168

17

(161)

30 Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

3

1

-

-

12 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Restaurant profit

$ 349

$ 73

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 422 Company sales

2,059

545

9

-

-

2,613 Restaurant margin

16.9 %

13.3 %

(11.5) %

N/A

N/A

16.1 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:





















Quarter Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 292

$ 46

$ (1)

$ (33)

$ -

$ 304 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 292

$ 46

$ (1)

$ (33)

$ -

$ 304 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

(1)

-

-

-

-

(1) Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 291

$ 46

$ (1)

$ (33)

$ -

$ 303





























Quarter Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 1,983

$ 530

$ 15

$ -

$ -

$ 2,528 Franchise fees and income

16

2

4

-

-

22 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

12

1

16

67

-

96 Other revenues

3

7

144

16

(137)

33 Total revenues

$ 2,014

$ 540

$ 179

$ 83

$ (137)

$ 2,679 Company restaurant expenses

1,663

460

14

-

-

2,137 General and administrative expenses

60

27

10

36

-

133 Franchise expenses

8

1

-

-

-

9 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

11

1

14

66

-

92 Other operating costs and expenses

2

6

142

16

(137)

29 Closures and impairment expenses, net

6

5

2

-

-

13 Total costs and expenses, net

1,750

500

182

118

(137)

2,413 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 264

$ 40

$ (3)

$ (35)

$ -

$ 266



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:























Quarter Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 264

$ 40

$ (3)

$ (35)

$ -

$ 266 Less:























Franchise fees and income

16

2

4

-

-

22 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

12

1

16

67

-

96 Other revenues

3

7

144

16

(137)

33 Add:























General and administrative expenses

60

27

10

36

-

133 Franchise expenses

8

1

-

-

-

9 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

11

1

14

66

-

92 Other operating costs and expenses

2

6

142

16

(137)

29 Closures and impairment expenses, net

6

5

2

-

-

13 Restaurant profit

$ 320

$ 70

$ 1

$ -

$ -

$ 391 Company sales

1,983

530

15

-

-

2,528 Restaurant margin

16.2 %

13.2 %

5.9 %

N/A

N/A

15.5 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:





















Quarter Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 264

$ 40

$ (3)

$ (35)

$ -

$ 266 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 264

$ 40

$ (3)

$ (35)

$ -

$ 266 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

-

-

-

-

-

- Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 264

$ 40

$ (3)

$ (35)

$ -

$ 266





























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 4,267

$ 1,129

$ 18

$ -

$ -

$ 5,414 Franchise fees and income

40

4

7

-

-

51 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

33

3

36

164

-

236 Other revenues

2

13

342

34

(324)

67 Total revenues

$ 4,342

$ 1,149

$ 403

$ 198

$ (324)

$ 5,768 Company restaurant expenses

3,481

972

20

-

(1)

4,472 General and administrative expenses

120

52

16

81

-

269 Franchise expenses

19

2

-

-

-

21 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

29

3

33

162

-

227 Other operating costs and expenses

2

11

335

34

(323)

59 Closures and impairment expenses, net

13

3

2

-

-

18 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Total costs and expenses, net

3,664

1,043

406

276

(324)

5,065 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 678

$ 106

$ (3)

$ (78)

$ -

$ 703



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 678

$ 106

$ (3)

$ (78)

$ -

$ 703 Less:























Franchise fees and income

40

4

7

-

-

51 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

33

3

36

164

-

236 Other revenues

2

13

342

34

(324)

67 Add:























General and administrative expenses

120

52

16

81

-

269 Franchise expenses

19

2

-

-

-

21 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

29

3

33

162

-

227 Other operating costs and expenses

2

11

335

34

(323)

59 Closures and impairment expenses, net

13

3

2

-

-

18 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 786

$ 157

$ (2)

$ -

$ 1

$ 942 Company sales

4,267

1,129

18

-

-

5,414 Restaurant margin

18.4 %

13.9 %

(16.0) %

N/A

N/A

17.4 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:





















Year to Date Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 678

$ 106

$ (3)

$ (78)

$ -

$ 703 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 678

$ 106

$ (3)

$ (78)

$ -

$ 703 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

4

1

-

-

-

5 Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 682

$ 107

$ (3)

$ (78)

$ -

$ 708





























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 4,176

$ 1,117

$ 29

$ -

$ -

$ 5,322 Franchise fees and income

34

4

9

-

-

47 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

26

2

36

139

-

203 Other revenues

8

12

308

31

(294)

65 Total revenues

$ 4,244

$ 1,135

$ 382

$ 170

$ (294)

$ 5,637 Company restaurant expenses

3,434

974

31

-

(1)

4,438 General and administrative expenses

121

54

20

78

-

273 Franchise expenses

17

2

-

-

-

19 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

23

2

33

138

-

196 Other operating costs and expenses

6

11

304

30

(293)

58 Closures and impairment expenses, net

7

5

2

-

-

14 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Total costs and expenses, net

3,608

1,048

390

245

(294)

4,997 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 636

$ 87

$ (8)

$ (75)

$ -

$ 640



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 636

$ 87

$ (8)

$ (75)

$ -

$ 640 Less:























Franchise fees and income

34

4

9

-

-

47 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

26

2

36

139

-

203 Other revenues

8

12

308

31

(294)

65 Add:























General and administrative expenses

121

54

20

78

-

273 Franchise expenses

17

2

-

-

-

19 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

23

2

33

138

-

196 Other operating costs and expenses

6

11

304

30

(293)

58 Closures and impairment expenses, net

7

5

2

-

-

14 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 742

$ 143

$ (2)

$ -

$ 1

$ 884 Company sales

4,176

1,117

29

-

-

5,322 Restaurant margin

17.8 %

12.8 %

(11.1) %

N/A

N/A

16.6 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:





















Year to Date Ended 6/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 636

$ 87

$ (8)

$ (75)

$ -

$ 640 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 636

$ 87

$ (8)

$ (75)

$ -

$ 640 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

-

-

-

-

-

- Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 636

$ 87

$ (8)

$ (75)

$ -

$ 640

























The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as the transactions are deemed corporate revenues

and expenses in nature. (2) Primarily includes revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees derived from the Company's central procurement model whereby the Company centrally purchases

substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then sells and delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees.

