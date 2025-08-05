Anzeige
WKN: 257275 | ISIN: US1143401024 | Ticker-Symbol: BA3
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 08:59
28,400 Euro
+0,71 % +0,200
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AZENTA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZENTA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,60028,00014:07
27,60028,00013:37
Azenta Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025, Ended June 30, 2025; Reiterates Full Year Fiscal 2025 Guidance

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025.



The results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS, following the Company's announcement in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 of its intention to pursue a sale.




Quarter Ended


Dollars in millions, except per share data


June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



Change




2025



2025



2024



Prior Qtr



Prior Yr.


Revenue from Continuing Operations


$

144



$

143



$

144




0

%



(0)

%

Organic growth



















(2)

%

Sample Management Solutions


$

78



$

80



$

81




(3)

%



(4)

%

Multiomics


$

66



$

64



$

64




4

%



4

%






















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations


$

0.01



$

(0.40)



$

(0.00)




NM




NM


Diluted EPS Total


$

(1.15)



$

(0.88)



$

(0.12)




(30)

%



NM























Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations


$

0.19



$

0.05



$

0.14




NM




31

%

Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations


$

18



$

14



$

14




24

%



27

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



12.3

%



10.0

%



9.7

%










Management Comments

"We've made significant changes across the organization and our operational turnaround is progressing as planned. Despite a challenging macro environment, we drove meaningful margin expansion through disciplined cost management and focused execution," said John Marotta, President and CEO. "With a strong balance sheet and solid cash flow, we're well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities. We remain on track to meet our full-year goals and are confident that the foundation we are building will support our long-term strategy."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

  • Revenue was $144?million, flat year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact?from foreign exchange, declined 2% year over year. The year-over-year revenue performance reflects higher revenue in Multiomics, offset by lower revenue in Sample Management Solutions.
  • Sample Management Solutions revenue was $78 million, down 4% year over year.
    • Organic revenue declined 6%, driven by lower revenues in?Core Products, particularly in Automated Stores and Cryogenic Systems, partially offset by higher revenue in Sample Storage, Clinical Biostores and Product Services.
  • Multiomics revenue was $66 million, up 4% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 3% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing and Gene Synthesis.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Operating loss was $0.7 million. Operating margin was (0.5%), up 440?basis points year over year.
    • Gross margin was 47.1%, up 170 basis points year over year, mainly driven by favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies, and improved cost execution.
    • Operating expenses were $68 million, down 6% year over year, due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower research and development costs, and lower restructuring charges.
  • Other income included $5 million of net interest income versus $8.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.01 compared to ($0.00) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.?Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($1.17) due to a non-cash impairment charge of $50 million. Total diluted EPS was ($1.15), compared to ($0.12) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Adjusted operating income?was $7.9?million. Adjusted operating margin was 5.5%, an improvement of 340?basis points year over year.
    • Adjusted gross margin was 48.5%, up?180?basis points compared to the third?quarter?of fiscal 2024, primarily driven by favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies, and improved cost execution.
    • Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $62?million, down 4% year over year, driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses and lower research and development costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, an improvement of 260 basis points year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.19, compared to $0.14 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of June 30, 2025

  • The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $565 million, which includes $15 million of cash held in discontinued operations.
  • Operating cash flow was $26 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $11 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $15 million.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2025

  • The Company is reiterating its guidance for fiscal year 2025:
    • Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2024.
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2024.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G - Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US, our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron
Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations
[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore
[email protected]

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)


(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenue













Products


$

39,387



$

44,028



$

125,169



$

126,507


Services



104,555




100,264




309,701




295,865


Total revenue



143,942




144,292




434,870




422,372


Cost of revenue













Products



19,592




26,306




68,085




77,104


Services



56,590




52,508




164,468




157,383


Total cost of revenue



76,182




78,814




232,553




234,487


Gross profit



67,760




65,478




202,317




187,885


Operating expenses













Research and development



6,685




6,911




19,934




21,957


Selling, general and administrative



61,035




63,972




205,836




202,919


Impairment of intangible assets



-




-




-




4,658


Restructuring charges



754




1,701




4,765




5,915


Total operating expenses



68,474




72,584




230,535




235,449


Operating loss



(714)




(7,106)




(28,218)




(47,564)


Other income













Interest income, net



4,973




7,925




13,760




27,359


Other income (expense), net



(821)




(377)




1,539




(127)


Income (loss) before income taxes



3,438




442




(12,919)




(20,332)


Income tax expense



2,758




600




14,007




3,220


Income (loss) from continuing operations



680




(158)




(26,926)




(23,552)


Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(53,486)




(6,424)




(79,676)




(135,634)


Net loss


$

(52,806)



$

(6,582)



$

(106,602)



$

(159,186)


Basic net loss per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations


$

0.01



$

(0.00)



$

(0.59)



$

(0.43)


Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


$

(1.17)



$

(0.12)



$

(1.74)



$

(2.47)


Basic net loss per share


$

(1.15)



$

(0.12)



$

(2.33)



$

(2.90)


Diluted net loss per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations


$

0.01



$

(0.00)



$

(0.59)



$

(0.43)


Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


$

(1.17)



$

(0.12)



$

(1.74)



$

(2.47)


Diluted net loss per share


$

(1.15)



$

(0.12)



$

(2.33)



$

(2.90)


Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:













Basic



45,780




52,963




45,712




54,914


Diluted



45,823




52,963




45,712




54,914


AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




June 30,



September 30,




2025



2024











Assets









Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents



270,040



$

280,030


Short-term marketable securities



48,817




151,162


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($5,526 and $5,349, respectively)



124,535




156,273


Inventories



80,506




78,923


Short-term restricted cash



2,312




2,069


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



75,243




75,456


Current assets held for sale



77,025




88,894


Total current assets



678,478




832,807


Property, plant and equipment, net



153,641




155,622


Long-term marketable securities



222,168




49,454


Long-term deferred tax assets



779




837


Operating lease right-of-use assets



60,660




60,406


Goodwill



703,614




691,409


Intangible assets, net



108,136




125,042


Other assets



6,180




10,670


Noncurrent assets held for sale



85,479




173,794


Total assets


$

2,019,135



$

2,100,041


Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable


$

37,984



$

33,344


Deferred revenue



38,216




30,493


Derivative liability



34,656




1,915


Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



5,373




5,213


Accrued compensation and benefits



31,540




27,785


Accrued customer deposits



27,220




22,324


Accrued income taxes payable



8,847




9,266


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



29,884




44,449


Current liabilities held for sale



31,715




30,050


Total current liabilities



245,435




204,839


Long-term tax reserves



425




398


Long-term deferred tax liabilities



20,583




18,084


Long-term operating lease liabilities



52,628




56,683


Other long-term liabilities



9,339




8,874


Noncurrent liabilities held for sale



17,091




42,196


Total liabilities



345,501




331,074










Stockholders' equity








Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



-




-


Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,246,710 shares issued and 45,784,841 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025; 59,031,953 shares issued and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024



593




590


Additional paid-in capital



523,395




505,958


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(19,635)




(13,464)


Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024



(200,956)




(200,956)


Retained earnings



1,370,237




1,476,839


Total stockholders' equity



1,673,634




1,768,967


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

2,019,135



$

2,100,041


AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)




Nine Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024


Cash flows from operating activities









Net loss


$

(106,602)



$

(159,186)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



46,775




66,899


Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-




115,975


Loss on assets held for sale



93,025




-


Inventory write-downs and other asset write-offs



2,772




10,745


Stock-based compensation



15,887




12,622


Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(1,318)




(4,706)


Deferred income taxes



(20,025)




(12,478)


Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



759




297


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



38,799




(10,923)


Inventories



(8,976)




14,107


Accounts payable



(702)




2,831


Deferred revenue



7,156




(1,635)


Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



36




(1,080)


Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



3,010




(2,825)


Accrued restructuring costs



(51)




1,125


Other assets and liabilities



(534)




383


Net cash provided by operating activities



70,011




32,151


Cash flows from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(25,997)




(28,013)


Purchases of marketable securities



(312,990)




(378,275)


Sales and maturities of marketable securities



242,527




431,544


Proceeds from other investment



2,130




-


Net investment hedge settlement



3,043




1,476


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(91,287)




26,732


Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from issuance of common stock



1,553




1,678


Payments of finance leases



(585)




(584)


Share repurchases



-




(412,755)


Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases



(11,376)




-


Net cash used in financing activities



(10,408)




(411,661)


Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



4,510




15,596


Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(27,174)




(337,182)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



320,990




684,045


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$

293,816



$

346,863


Supplemental disclosures:







Cash paid for income taxes, net



2,243




6,710


Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses



4,652




2,575


Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets









June 30,



September 30,




2025



2024


Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations


$

270,040



$

280,030


Cash included in current assets held for sale



15,000




30,899


Short-term restricted cash



2,312




2,069


Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



6,464




7,992


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows


$

293,816



$

320,990


Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.



Quarter Ended



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024








per diluted







per diluted







per diluted


Amounts in thousands, except per share data


$



share



$



share



$



share


Net income / loss from continuing operations


$

680



$

0.01



$

(18,185)



$

(0.40)



$

(158)



$

(0.00)


Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



2,068




0.05




2,308




0.05




2,047




0.04


Amortization of other intangible assets



4,123




0.09




3,803




0.08




5,132




0.10


Transformation costs(1)



1,542




0.03




5,183




0.11




1,174




0.02


Restructuring charges



754




0.02




3,580




0.08




1,701




0.03


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



58




0.00




688




0.02




74




0.00


Investment income(3)



-




-




(2,130)




(0.05)




-




-


Tax adjustments(4)



-




-




6,900




0.15




41




0.00


Tax effect of adjustments



(742)




(0.02)




(40)




(0.00)




(2,510)




(0.05)


Other adjustments



38




0.00




-




-




-




-


Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations


$

8,521



$

0.19



$

2,107



$

0.05



$

7,501



$

0.14


Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



2,215




0.05




8,031




0.18




3,691




0.07


Tax rate



17

%



-




17

%



-




15

%



-


Stock-based compensation, net of tax



1,845




0.04




6,690




0.15




3,137




0.06


Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations


$

10,366



$

0.23



$

8,797



$

0.19



$

10,638



$

0.20



























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



-




45,823




-




45,732




-




52,963




Nine Months Ended




June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024








per diluted







per diluted


Amounts in thousands, except per share data


$



share



$



share


Net income / loss from continuing operations


$

(26,926)



$

(0.59)



$

(23,552)



$

(0.43)


Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology



5,876




0.13




5,970




0.11


Amortization of other intangible assets



12,499




0.27




15,655




0.29


Transformation costs(1)



9,771




0.21




5,310




0.10


Restructuring charges



4,765




0.10




5,915




0.11


Impairment of intangible assets



-




-




4,658




0.08


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



2,316




0.05




4,821




0.09


Investment income(3)



(2,130)




(0.05)




-




-


Tax adjustments(4)



7,308




0.16




3,379




0.06


Tax effect of adjustments



748




0.02




(6,798)




(0.12)


Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations


$

14,227



$

0.31



$

15,358



$

0.28


Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



15,119




0.33




12,102




0.22


Tax rate



17

%



-




15

%



-


Stock-based compensation, net of tax



12,549




0.27




10,287




0.19


Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations


$

26,776



$

0.59



$

25,645



$

0.47



















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



-




45,712




-




54,914




(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.



(4)

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 include $6.6 million of tax expenses related to a one-time repatriat



Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended




June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025



2024



2025



2024


GAAP net loss


$

(52,806)



$

(40,456)



$

(6,582)



$

(106,602)



$

(159,186)


Less: Loss from discontinued operations



(53,486)




(22,271)




(6,424)




(79,676)




(135,634)


GAAP net income / loss from continuing operations



680




(18,185)




(158)




(26,926)




(23,552)


Adjustments:





















Interest income, net



(4,973)




(4,489)




(7,925)




(13,760)




(27,359)


Income tax expense



2,758




7,680




600




14,007




3,220


Depreciation



8,399




7,818




7,600




23,695




22,415


Amortization of completed technology



2,068




2,308




2,047




5,876




5,970


Amortization of other intangible assets



4,123




3,803




5,132




12,499




15,655


Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations


$

13,055



$

(1,065)



$

7,296



$

15,391



$

(3,651)




Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended




June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025



2024



2025



2024


Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations


$

13,055



$

(1,065)



$

7,296



$

15,391



$

(3,651)


Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation



2,215




8,031




3,691




15,119




12,102


Restructuring charges



754




3,580




1,701




4,765




5,915


Impairment of intangible assets



-




-




-




-




4,658


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)



58




688




74




2,316




4,821


Transformation costs(2)



1,542




5,183




1,174




9,771




5,310


Investment income(3)



-




(2,130)




-




(2,130)




-


Other adjustments



38




-




-




38




-


Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations


$

17,662



$

14,287



$

13,936



$

45,270



$

29,155




(1)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.



(2)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.



Quarter Ended


Dollars in thousands


June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024


GAAP gross profit


$

67,760




47.1

%


$

65,886




45.9

%


$

65,478




45.4

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



2,068




1.4

%



2,308




1.6

%



2,047




1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)



-




-

%



-




-

%



(127)




(0.1)

%

Other adjustments



25




0.0

%



(9)




(0.0)

%



-




-

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

69,853




48.5

%


$

68,185




47.5

%


$

67,399




46.7

%



Nine Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024


GAAP gross profit


$

202,317




46.5

%


$

187,885




44.5

%

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology



5,876




1.4

%



5,970




1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)



52




0.0

%



232




0.1

%

Other adjustments



25




0.0

%



-




-

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

208,270




47.9

%


$

194,087




46.0

%



(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025



2024



2025



2025



2024


GAAP gross profit


$

40,437




52.0

%


$

38,251




47.9

%


$

36,279




45.0

%


$

27,323




41.3

%


$

27,635




43.5

%


$

29,199




45.9

%

Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology



1,208




1.6

%



1,449




1.8

%



1,010




1.3

%



860




1.3

%



859




1.4

%



1,038




1.6

%

Transformation costs(1)



-




-

%



-




-

%



(127)




(0.2)

%



-




-

%



-




-

%



-




-

%

Other adjustments



25




0.0

%



(9)




(0.0)

%



-




-

%



-




-

%



-




-

%



-




-

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

41,670




53.6

%


$

39,691




49.7

%


$

37,162




46.1

%


$

28,183




42.6

%


$

28,494




44.9

%


$

30,237




47.5

%



Segment Total




Quarter Ended




June 30,



March 31,



June 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025



2024


GAAP gross profit


$

67,760




47.1

%


$

65,886




45.9

%


$

65,478




45.4

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



2,068




1.4

%



2,308




1.6

%



2,048




1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)



-




-

%



-




-

%



(127)




(0.1)

%

Other adjustment



25




0.0

%



(9)




(0.0)

%



-




-

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

69,853




48.5

%


$

68,185




47.5

%


$

67,399




46.7

%



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024


GAAP gross profit


$

116,802




48.9

%


$

102,494




43.8

%


$

85,515




43.6

%


$

85,391




45.3

%

Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed technology



3,296




1.4

%



2,852




1.5

%



2,580




1.3

%



3,118




1.7

%

Transformation costs(1)



52




0.0

%



232




0.1

%



-




-

%



-




-

%

Other adjustments



25




0.0

%



-




-

%



-




-

%



-




-

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

120,175




50.3

%


$

105,578




45.2

%


$

88,095




44.9

%


$

88,509




46.9

%



Segment Total




Nine Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024


GAAP gross profit


$

202,317




46.5

%


$

187,885




44.5

%

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology



5,876




1.4

%



5,970




1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)



52




0.0

%



232




0.1

%

Other adjustments



25




0.0

%



-




-

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

208,270




47.9

%


$

194,087




46.0

%



(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025



2024



2025



2025



2024


GAAP operating income (loss)


$

9,834



$

567



$

2,647



$

(4,191)



$

(6,132)



$

(1,630)


Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



1,208




1,449




1,010




860




859




1,038


Transformation costs(1)



168




2,606




(127)




-




-




-


Restructuring charges



-




-




-




-




(23)




-


Other adjustments



38




(9)




52




-




-




-


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

11,248



$

4,613



$

3,582



$

(3,331)



$

(5,296)



$

(592)




Total Segments



Corporate



Total




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2025



2024



2025



2025



2024



2025



2025



2024


GAAP operating income (loss)


$

5,643



$

(5,565)



$

1,017



$

(6,357)



$

(10,586)



$

(8,123)



$

(714)



$

(16,151)



$

(7,106)


Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology



2,068




2,308




2,048




-




-




(1)




2,068




2,308




2,047


Amortization of other intangible assets



-




-




-




4,123




3,803




5,132




4,123




3,803




5,132


Transformation costs(1)



168




2,606




(127)




1,374




2,577




1,301




1,542




5,183




1,174


Restructuring charges



-




(23)




-




754




3,603




1,701




754




3,580




1,701


Impairment of intangible assets



-




-




-




-




-




-




-




-




-


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-




-




-




58




688




74




58




688




74


Other adjustments



38




(9)




52




2




-




(53)




40




(9)




(1)


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

7,917



$

(683)



$

2,990



$

(46)



$

85



$

31



$

7,871



$

(598)



$

3,021




Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


GAAP operating income (loss)


$

11,963



$

(1,733)



$

(13,710)



$

(9,853)


Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology



3,296




2,852




2,580




3,118


Amortization of other intangible assets



-




103




-




-


Transformation costs(1)



2,877




232




-




-


Other adjustments



41




55




3




(1)


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

18,177



$

1,509



$

(11,127)



$

(6,736)




Total Segments



Corporate



Total




Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024



2025



2024


GAAP operating loss


$

(1,747)



$

(11,586)



$

(26,471)



$

(35,978)



$

(28,218)



$

(47,564)


Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



5,876




5,970




-




-




5,876




5,970


Amortization of other intangible assets



-




103




12,499




15,552




12,499




15,655


Transformation costs(1)



2,877




232




6,894




5,078




9,771




5,310


Restructuring charges



-




-




4,765




5,915




4,765




5,915


Impairment of intangible assets



-




-




-




4,658




-




4,658


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-




-




2,316




4,821




2,316




4,821


Other adjustments



44




54




(3)




(56)




41




(2)


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

7,050



$

(5,227)



$

-



$

(10)



$

7,050



$

(5,237)




(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




June 30,



June 30,







June 30,



June 30,







June 30,



June 30,






Dollars in millions


2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change


Revenue


$

78



$

81




(4)

%


$

66



$

64




4

%


$

144



$

144




(0)

%

Currency exchange rates



(2)




-




(2)

%



(1)




-




(1)

%



(2)




-




(2)

%

Organic revenue


$

76



$

81




(6)

%


$

65



$

64




3

%


$

142



$

144




(2)

%



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total




Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,







June 30,



June 30,







June 30,



June 30,






Dollars in millions


2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change


Revenue


$

239



$

234




2

%


$

196



$

189




4

%


$

435



$

422




3

%

Currency exchange rates



(1)




-




(1)

%



(0)




-




(0)

%



(2)




-




(0)

%

Organic revenue


$

237



$

234




2

%


$

196



$

189




4

%


$

433



$

422




3

%

SOURCE Azenta

© 2025 PR Newswire
