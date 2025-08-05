Azenta Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025, Ended June 30, 2025; Reiterates Full Year Fiscal 2025 Guidance

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025.





The results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS, following the Company's announcement in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 of its intention to pursue a sale.







Quarter Ended

Dollars in millions, except per share data

June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



Change





2025



2025



2024



Prior Qtr



Prior Yr.

Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 144



$ 143



$ 144





0 %



(0) % Organic growth



































(2) % Sample Management Solutions

$ 78



$ 80



$ 81





(3) %



(4) % Multiomics

$ 66



$ 64



$ 64





4 %



4 %









































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.01



$ (0.40)



$ (0.00)





NM





NM

Diluted EPS Total

$ (1.15)



$ (0.88)



$ (0.12)





(30) %



NM











































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.19



$ 0.05



$ 0.14





NM





31 % Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

$ 18



$ 14



$ 14





24 %



27 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



12.3 %



10.0 %



9.7 %



















Management Comments

"We've made significant changes across the organization and our operational turnaround is progressing as planned. Despite a challenging macro environment, we drove meaningful margin expansion through disciplined cost management and focused execution," said John Marotta, President and CEO. "With a strong balance sheet and solid cash flow, we're well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities. We remain on track to meet our full-year goals and are confident that the foundation we are building will support our long-term strategy."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $144?million, flat year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact?from foreign exchange, declined 2% year over year. The year-over-year revenue performance reflects higher revenue in Multiomics, offset by lower revenue in Sample Management Solutions.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $78 million, down 4% year over year. Organic revenue declined 6%, driven by lower revenues in?Core Products, particularly in Automated Stores and Cryogenic Systems, partially offset by higher revenue in Sample Storage, Clinical Biostores and Product Services.

Multiomics revenue was $66 million, up 4% year over year. Organic revenue grew 3% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing and Gene Synthesis.



Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating loss was $0.7 million. Operating margin was (0.5%), up 440?basis points year over year. Gross margin was 47.1%, up 170 basis points year over year, mainly driven by favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies, and improved cost execution. Operating expenses were $68 million, down 6% year over year, due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower research and development costs, and lower restructuring charges.

Other income included $5 million of net interest income versus $8.0 million in the prior year period.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.01 compared to ($0.00) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.?Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($1.17) due to a non-cash impairment charge of $50 million. Total diluted EPS was ($1.15), compared to ($0.12) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating income?was $7.9?million. Adjusted operating margin was 5.5%, an improvement of 340?basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 48.5%, up?180?basis points compared to the third?quarter?of fiscal 2024, primarily driven by favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies, and improved cost execution. Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $62?million, down 4% year over year, driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses and lower research and development costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, an improvement of 260 basis points year over year.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.19, compared to $0.14 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of June 30, 2025

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $565 million, which includes $15 million of cash held in discontinued operations.

Operating cash flow was $26 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $11 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $15 million.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2025

The Company is reiterating its guidance for fiscal year 2025: Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2024.



Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G - Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US, our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue























Products

$ 39,387



$ 44,028



$ 125,169



$ 126,507

Services



104,555





100,264





309,701





295,865

Total revenue



143,942





144,292





434,870





422,372

Cost of revenue























Products



19,592





26,306





68,085





77,104

Services



56,590





52,508





164,468





157,383

Total cost of revenue



76,182





78,814





232,553





234,487

Gross profit



67,760





65,478





202,317





187,885

Operating expenses























Research and development



6,685





6,911





19,934





21,957

Selling, general and administrative



61,035





63,972





205,836





202,919

Impairment of intangible assets



-





-





-





4,658

Restructuring charges



754





1,701





4,765





5,915

Total operating expenses



68,474





72,584





230,535





235,449

Operating loss



(714)





(7,106)





(28,218)





(47,564)

Other income























Interest income, net



4,973





7,925





13,760





27,359

Other income (expense), net



(821)





(377)





1,539





(127)

Income (loss) before income taxes



3,438





442





(12,919)





(20,332)

Income tax expense



2,758





600





14,007





3,220

Income (loss) from continuing operations



680





(158)





(26,926)





(23,552)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(53,486)





(6,424)





(79,676)





(135,634)

Net loss

$ (52,806)



$ (6,582)



$ (106,602)



$ (159,186)

Basic net loss per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.01



$ (0.00)



$ (0.59)



$ (0.43)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ (1.17)



$ (0.12)



$ (1.74)



$ (2.47)

Basic net loss per share

$ (1.15)



$ (0.12)



$ (2.33)



$ (2.90)

Diluted net loss per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.01



$ (0.00)



$ (0.59)



$ (0.43)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ (1.17)



$ (0.12)



$ (1.74)



$ (2.47)

Diluted net loss per share

$ (1.15)



$ (0.12)



$ (2.33)



$ (2.90)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:























Basic



45,780





52,963





45,712





54,914

Diluted



45,823





52,963





45,712





54,914



AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



















Assets















Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents



270,040



$ 280,030

Short-term marketable securities



48,817





151,162

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($5,526 and $5,349, respectively)



124,535





156,273

Inventories



80,506





78,923

Short-term restricted cash



2,312





2,069

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



75,243





75,456

Current assets held for sale



77,025





88,894

Total current assets



678,478





832,807

Property, plant and equipment, net



153,641





155,622

Long-term marketable securities



222,168





49,454

Long-term deferred tax assets



779





837

Operating lease right-of-use assets



60,660





60,406

Goodwill



703,614





691,409

Intangible assets, net



108,136





125,042

Other assets



6,180





10,670

Noncurrent assets held for sale



85,479





173,794

Total assets

$ 2,019,135



$ 2,100,041

Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 37,984



$ 33,344

Deferred revenue



38,216





30,493

Derivative liability



34,656





1,915

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



5,373





5,213

Accrued compensation and benefits



31,540





27,785

Accrued customer deposits



27,220





22,324

Accrued income taxes payable



8,847





9,266

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



29,884





44,449

Current liabilities held for sale



31,715





30,050

Total current liabilities



245,435





204,839

Long-term tax reserves



425





398

Long-term deferred tax liabilities



20,583





18,084

Long-term operating lease liabilities



52,628





56,683

Other long-term liabilities



9,339





8,874

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale



17,091





42,196

Total liabilities



345,501





331,074

















Stockholders' equity













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,246,710 shares issued and 45,784,841 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025; 59,031,953 shares issued and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024



593





590

Additional paid-in capital



523,395





505,958

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(19,635)





(13,464)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024



(200,956)





(200,956)

Retained earnings



1,370,237





1,476,839

Total stockholders' equity



1,673,634





1,768,967

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,019,135



$ 2,100,041



AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)





Nine Months Ended June 30,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (106,602)



$ (159,186)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



46,775





66,899

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-





115,975

Loss on assets held for sale



93,025





-

Inventory write-downs and other asset write-offs



2,772





10,745

Stock-based compensation



15,887





12,622

Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(1,318)





(4,706)

Deferred income taxes



(20,025)





(12,478)

Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



759





297

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



38,799





(10,923)

Inventories



(8,976)





14,107

Accounts payable



(702)





2,831

Deferred revenue



7,156





(1,635)

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



36





(1,080)

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



3,010





(2,825)

Accrued restructuring costs



(51)





1,125

Other assets and liabilities



(534)





383

Net cash provided by operating activities



70,011





32,151

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(25,997)





(28,013)

Purchases of marketable securities



(312,990)





(378,275)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities



242,527





431,544

Proceeds from other investment



2,130





-

Net investment hedge settlement



3,043





1,476

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(91,287)





26,732

Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of common stock



1,553





1,678

Payments of finance leases



(585)





(584)

Share repurchases



-





(412,755)

Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases



(11,376)





-

Net cash used in financing activities



(10,408)





(411,661)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



4,510





15,596

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(27,174)





(337,182)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



320,990





684,045

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 293,816



$ 346,863

Supplemental disclosures:











Cash paid for income taxes, net



2,243





6,710

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses



4,652





2,575

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

















June 30,



September 30,





2025



2024

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$ 270,040



$ 280,030

Cash included in current assets held for sale



15,000





30,899

Short-term restricted cash



2,312





2,069

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



6,464





7,992

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

$ 293,816



$ 320,990



Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024













per diluted











per diluted











per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

$



share



$



share



$



share

Net income / loss from continuing operations

$ 680



$ 0.01



$ (18,185)



$ (0.40)



$ (158)



$ (0.00)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



2,068





0.05





2,308





0.05





2,047





0.04

Amortization of other intangible assets



4,123





0.09





3,803





0.08





5,132





0.10

Transformation costs(1)



1,542





0.03





5,183





0.11





1,174





0.02

Restructuring charges



754





0.02





3,580





0.08





1,701





0.03

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



58





0.00





688





0.02





74





0.00

Investment income(3)



-





-





(2,130)





(0.05)





-





-

Tax adjustments(4)



-





-





6,900





0.15





41





0.00

Tax effect of adjustments



(742)





(0.02)





(40)





(0.00)





(2,510)





(0.05)

Other adjustments



38





0.00





-





-





-





-

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 8,521



$ 0.19



$ 2,107



$ 0.05



$ 7,501



$ 0.14

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



2,215





0.05





8,031





0.18





3,691





0.07

Tax rate



17 %



-





17 %



-





15 %



-

Stock-based compensation, net of tax



1,845





0.04





6,690





0.15





3,137





0.06

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 10,366



$ 0.23



$ 8,797



$ 0.19



$ 10,638



$ 0.20



















































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



-





45,823





-





45,732





-





52,963







Nine Months Ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024













per diluted











per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

$



share



$



share

Net income / loss from continuing operations

$ (26,926)



$ (0.59)



$ (23,552)



$ (0.43)

Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology



5,876





0.13





5,970





0.11

Amortization of other intangible assets



12,499





0.27





15,655





0.29

Transformation costs(1)



9,771





0.21





5,310





0.10

Restructuring charges



4,765





0.10





5,915





0.11

Impairment of intangible assets



-





-





4,658





0.08

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



2,316





0.05





4,821





0.09

Investment income(3)



(2,130)





(0.05)





-





-

Tax adjustments(4)



7,308





0.16





3,379





0.06

Tax effect of adjustments



748





0.02





(6,798)





(0.12)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 14,227



$ 0.31



$ 15,358



$ 0.28

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



15,119





0.33





12,102





0.22

Tax rate



17 %



-





15 %



-

Stock-based compensation, net of tax



12,549





0.27





10,287





0.19

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 26,776



$ 0.59



$ 25,645



$ 0.47



































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



-





45,712





-





54,914







(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.



(4) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 include $6.6 million of tax expenses related to a one-time repatriat





Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

GAAP net loss

$ (52,806)



$ (40,456)



$ (6,582)



$ (106,602)



$ (159,186)

Less: Loss from discontinued operations



(53,486)





(22,271)





(6,424)





(79,676)





(135,634)

GAAP net income / loss from continuing operations



680





(18,185)





(158)





(26,926)





(23,552)

Adjustments:







































Interest income, net



(4,973)





(4,489)





(7,925)





(13,760)





(27,359)

Income tax expense



2,758





7,680





600





14,007





3,220

Depreciation



8,399





7,818





7,600





23,695





22,415

Amortization of completed technology



2,068





2,308





2,047





5,876





5,970

Amortization of other intangible assets



4,123





3,803





5,132





12,499





15,655

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 13,055



$ (1,065)



$ 7,296



$ 15,391



$ (3,651)







Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 13,055



$ (1,065)



$ 7,296



$ 15,391



$ (3,651)

Adjustments:







































Stock-based compensation



2,215





8,031





3,691





15,119





12,102

Restructuring charges



754





3,580





1,701





4,765





5,915

Impairment of intangible assets



-





-





-





-





4,658

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)



58





688





74





2,316





4,821

Transformation costs(2)



1,542





5,183





1,174





9,771





5,310

Investment income(3)



-





(2,130)





-





(2,130)





-

Other adjustments



38





-





-





38





-

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 17,662



$ 14,287



$ 13,936



$ 45,270



$ 29,155







(1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.



(2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 67,760





47.1 %

$ 65,886





45.9 %

$ 65,478





45.4 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



2,068





1.4 %



2,308





1.6 %



2,047





1.4 % Transformation costs(1)



-





- %



-





- %



(127)





(0.1) % Other adjustments



25





0.0 %



(9)





(0.0) %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 69,853





48.5 %

$ 68,185





47.5 %

$ 67,399





46.7 %





Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 202,317





46.5 %

$ 187,885





44.5 % Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology



5,876





1.4 %



5,970





1.4 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.0 %



232





0.1 % Other adjustments



25





0.0 %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 208,270





47.9 %

$ 194,087





46.0 %





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024



2025



2025



2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 40,437





52.0 %

$ 38,251





47.9 %

$ 36,279





45.0 %

$ 27,323





41.3 %

$ 27,635





43.5 %

$ 29,199





45.9 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology



1,208





1.6 %



1,449





1.8 %



1,010





1.3 %



860





1.3 %



859





1.4 %



1,038





1.6 % Transformation costs(1)



-





- %



-





- %



(127)





(0.2) %



-





- %



-





- %



-





- % Other adjustments



25





0.0 %



(9)





(0.0) %



-





- %



-





- %



-





- %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 41,670





53.6 %

$ 39,691





49.7 %

$ 37,162





46.1 %

$ 28,183





42.6 %

$ 28,494





44.9 %

$ 30,237





47.5 %





Segment Total





Quarter Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 67,760





47.1 %

$ 65,886





45.9 %

$ 65,478





45.4 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



2,068





1.4 %



2,308





1.6 %



2,048





1.4 % Transformation costs(1)



-





- %



-





- %



(127)





(0.1) % Other adjustment



25





0.0 %



(9)





(0.0) %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 69,853





48.5 %

$ 68,185





47.5 %

$ 67,399





46.7 %





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 116,802





48.9 %

$ 102,494





43.8 %

$ 85,515





43.6 %

$ 85,391





45.3 % Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology



3,296





1.4 %



2,852





1.5 %



2,580





1.3 %



3,118





1.7 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.0 %



232





0.1 %



-





- %



-





- % Other adjustments



25





0.0 %



-





- %



-





- %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 120,175





50.3 %

$ 105,578





45.2 %

$ 88,095





44.9 %

$ 88,509





46.9 %





Segment Total





Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 202,317





46.5 %

$ 187,885





44.5 % Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology



5,876





1.4 %



5,970





1.4 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.0 %



232





0.1 % Other adjustments



25





0.0 %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 208,270





47.9 %

$ 194,087





46.0 %





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024



2025



2025



2024

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 9,834



$ 567



$ 2,647



$ (4,191)



$ (6,132)



$ (1,630)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



1,208





1,449





1,010





860





859





1,038

Transformation costs(1)



168





2,606





(127)





-





-





-

Restructuring charges



-





-





-





-





(23)





-

Other adjustments



38





(9)





52





-





-





-

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 11,248



$ 4,613



$ 3,582



$ (3,331)



$ (5,296)



$ (592)







Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2025



2024



2025



2025



2024



2025



2025



2024

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 5,643



$ (5,565)



$ 1,017



$ (6,357)



$ (10,586)



$ (8,123)



$ (714)



$ (16,151)



$ (7,106)

Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



2,068





2,308





2,048





-





-





(1)





2,068





2,308





2,047

Amortization of other intangible assets



-





-





-





4,123





3,803





5,132





4,123





3,803





5,132

Transformation costs(1)



168





2,606





(127)





1,374





2,577





1,301





1,542





5,183





1,174

Restructuring charges



-





(23)





-





754





3,603





1,701





754





3,580





1,701

Impairment of intangible assets



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-





-





-





58





688





74





58





688





74

Other adjustments



38





(9)





52





2





-





(53)





40





(9)





(1)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 7,917



$ (683)



$ 2,990



$ (46)



$ 85



$ 31



$ 7,871



$ (598)



$ 3,021







Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 11,963



$ (1,733)



$ (13,710)



$ (9,853)

Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology



3,296





2,852





2,580





3,118

Amortization of other intangible assets



-





103





-





-

Transformation costs(1)



2,877





232





-





-

Other adjustments



41





55





3





(1)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 18,177



$ 1,509



$ (11,127)



$ (6,736)







Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024



2025



2024

GAAP operating loss

$ (1,747)



$ (11,586)



$ (26,471)



$ (35,978)



$ (28,218)



$ (47,564)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



5,876





5,970





-





-





5,876





5,970

Amortization of other intangible assets



-





103





12,499





15,552





12,499





15,655

Transformation costs(1)



2,877





232





6,894





5,078





9,771





5,310

Restructuring charges



-





-





4,765





5,915





4,765





5,915

Impairment of intangible assets



-





-





-





4,658





-





4,658

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-





-





2,316





4,821





2,316





4,821

Other adjustments



44





54





(3)





(56)





41





(2)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 7,050



$ (5,227)



$ -



$ (10)



$ 7,050



$ (5,237)







(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





June 30,



June 30,











June 30,



June 30,











June 30,



June 30,









Dollars in millions

2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change

Revenue

$ 78



$ 81





(4) %

$ 66



$ 64





4 %

$ 144



$ 144





(0) % Currency exchange rates



(2)





-





(2) %



(1)





-





(1) %



(2)





-





(2) % Organic revenue

$ 76



$ 81





(6) %

$ 65



$ 64





3 %

$ 142



$ 144





(2) %





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total





Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,











June 30,



June 30,











June 30,



June 30,









Dollars in millions

2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change

Revenue

$ 239



$ 234





2 %

$ 196



$ 189





4 %

$ 435



$ 422





3 % Currency exchange rates



(1)





-





(1) %



(0)





-





(0) %



(2)





-





(0) % Organic revenue

$ 237



$ 234





2 %

$ 196



$ 189





4 %

$ 433



$ 422





3 %

