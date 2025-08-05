Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850598 | ISIN: US1491231015 | Ticker-Symbol: CAT1
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 14:06
375,50 Euro
+0,13 % +0,50
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
376,50378,0014:07
376,50378,5014:07
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 12:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Results

  • Second-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.62; adjusted profit per share of $4.72
  • Enterprise operating cash flow was $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025
  • Deployed $1.5 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter


Second Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)


2025

2024

Sales and Revenues


$16.6

$16.7

Profit Per Share


$4.62

$5.48

Adjusted Profit Per Share


$4.72

$5.99





Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 and 14.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2025 results.

"The Caterpillar team remained focused on customer success and demonstrated solid operational performance this quarter," said CEO Joe Creed. "We continued to see strong orders across our segments as demand remains resilient supported by infrastructure spending and growing energy needs."

Sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $16.6 billion, a 1% decrease compared with $16.7 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable price realization of $414 million, partially offset by higher sales volume of $237 million. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Operating profit margin was 17.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 20.9% for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 17.6% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 22.4% for the second quarter of 2024. Second-quarter 2025 profit per share was $4.62, compared with second-quarter 2024 profit per share of $5.48. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2025 was $4.72, compared with second-quarter 2024 adjusted profit per share of $5.99. For the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs.

For the second quarter of 2025, enterprise operating cash flow was $3.1 billion, and the company ended the second quarter with $5.4 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $0.8 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.7 billion of cash for dividends.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Second Quarter 2025 vs. Second Quarter 2024

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2025 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2024 (at left) and the second quarter of 2025 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $16.569 billion, a decrease of $120 million, or 1%, compared with $16.689 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable price realization of $414 million, partially offset by higher sales volume of $237 million and higher Financial Products' revenues of $46 million. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

In the three primary segments, sales were higher in Energy & Transportation and lower in Construction Industries and Resource Industries.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Second
Quarter
2024


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment /
Other


Second
Quarter
2025


$

Change


%

Change

















Construction Industries

$ 6,683


$ (83)


$ (459)


$ 9


$ 40


$ 6,190


$ (493)


(7 %)

Resource Industries

3,206


(13)


(94)


(11)


(1)


3,087


(119)


(4 %)

Energy & Transportation

7,337


326


139


15


19


7,836


499


7 %

All Other Segment

108


5


(1)


-


(8)


104


(4)


(4 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,494)


2


1


(2)


(50)


(1,543)


(49)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

15,840


237


(414)


11


-


15,674


(166)


(1 %)

















Financial Products Segment

1,004


-


-


-


38


1,042


38


4 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(155)


-


-


-


8


(147)


8



Financial Products Revenues

849


-


-


-


46


895


46


5 %

















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 16,689


$ 237


$ (414)


$ 11


$ 46


$ 16,569


$ (120)


(1 %)

















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region


North America


Latin America


EAME


Asia/Pacific


External Sales
and Revenues


Inter-Segment


Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg

Second Quarter 2025




























Construction Industries

$ 3,369


(15 %)


$ 540


(20 %)


$ 1,185


13 %


$ 1,029


6 %


$ 6,123


(8 %)


$ 67


148 %


$ 6,190


(7 %)

Resource Industries

1,111


(8 %)


541


3 %


501


13 %


851


(10 %)


3,004


(4 %)


83


(1 %)


3,087


(4 %)

Energy & Transportation

3,776


14 %


493


12 %


1,386


(2 %)


905


(1 %)


6,560


8 %


1,276


2 %


7,836


7 %

All Other Segment

13


- %


-


- %


3


(25 %)


17


42 %


33


14 %


71


(10 %)


104


(4 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(33)




(3)




(3)




(7)




(46)




(1,497)




(1,543)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

8,236


(3 %)


1,571


(4 %)


3,072


6 %


2,795


(2 %)


15,674


(1 %)


-


- %


15,674


(1 %)





























Financial Products Segment

703


5 %


105


4 %


126


2 %


108


(3 %)


1,042


4 %


-


- %


1,042


4 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(88)




(20)




(18)




(21)




(147)




-




(147)



Financial Products Revenues

615


6 %


85


6 %


108


4 %


87


1 %


895


5 %


-


- %


895


5 %





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 8,851


(2 %)


$ 1,656


(4 %)


$ 3,180


6 %


$ 2,882


(2 %)


$ 16,569


(1 %)


$ -


- %


$ 16,569


(1 %)





























Second Quarter 2024




























Construction Industries

$ 3,957




$ 677




$ 1,047




$ 975




$ 6,656




$ 27




$ 6,683



Resource Industries

1,206




524




442




950




3,122




84




3,206



Energy & Transportation

3,308




439




1,421




912




6,080




1,257




7,337



All Other Segment

13




-




4




12




29




79




108



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(20)




(1)




(21)




(5)




(47)




(1,447)




(1,494)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

8,464




1,639




2,893




2,844




15,840




-




15,840































Financial Products Segment

668




101




124




111




1,004




-




1,004



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(89)




(21)




(20)




(25)




(155)




-




(155)



Financial Products Revenues

579




80




104




86




849




-




849































Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 9,043




$ 1,719




$ 2,997




$ 2,930




$ 16,689




$ -




$ 16,689































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Second Quarter 2025 vs. Second Quarter 2024

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2025 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2024 (at left) and the second quarter of 2025 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.860 billion, a decrease of $622 million, or 18%, compared with $3.482 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Second Quarter
2025


Second Quarter
2024


$

Change


%

Change

Construction Industries

$ 1,244


$ 1,741


$ (497)


(29 %)

Resource Industries

537


718


(181)


(25 %)

Energy & Transportation

1,585


1,525


60


4 %

All Other Segment

(5)


21


(26)


(124 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(566)


(344)


(222)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

2,795


3,661


(866)


(24 %)









Financial Products Segment

248


227


21


9 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(36)


(243)


207



Financial Products

212


(16)


228


1,425 %









Consolidating Adjustments

(147)


(163)


16











Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 2,860


$ 3,482


$ (622)


(18 %)









Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2025 was income of $84 million, compared with income of $155 million in the second quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable foreign currency impacts, partially offset by favorable impacts from total return swap contracts.

  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 23.0% compared to 23.9% for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding discrete items, the second-quarter 2025 estimated annual effective tax rate was 23.0% compared with 22.5% for the second quarter of 2024. The estimated annual effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2024 excluded the impact of second-quarter losses of $228 million for the divestiture of two non-U.S. entities with no related tax benefit.

    Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 and 14.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Second
Quarter 2024


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Second
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 6,683


$ (83)


$ (459)


$ 9


$ 40


$ 6,190


$ (493)


(7 %)


















Sales by Geographic Region











Second
Quarter 2025


Second
Quarter 2024


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 3,369


$ 3,957


$ (588)


(15 %)









Latin America


540


677


(137)


(20 %)









EAME


1,185


1,047


138


13 %









Asia/Pacific


1,029


975


54


6 %









External Sales


6,123


6,656


(533)


(8 %)









Inter-segment


67


27


40


148 %









Total Sales


$ 6,190


$ 6,683


$ (493)


(7 %)


























Segment Profit











Second
Quarter 2025


Second
Quarter 2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,244


$ 1,741


$ (497)


(29 %)









Segment Profit Margin


20.1 %


26.1 %


(6.0 pts)




























Construction Industries' total sales were $6.190 billion in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of $493 million, or 7%, compared with $6.683 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable price realization. Sales volume was also lower, primarily driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2025, while remaining about flat during the second quarter of 2024.

  • In North America, sales decreased due to unfavorable price realization and lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2025, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2024.
  • Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Brazilian real. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2025, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2024.
  • In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the second quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2024.
  • Sales increased in Asia/Pacific due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the second quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2024.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.244 billion in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of $497 million, or 29%, compared with $1.741 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable price realization. In addition, tariffs were also higher.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Second
Quarter 2024


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Second
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 3,206


$ (13)


$ (94)


$ (11)


$ (1)


$ 3,087


$ (119)


(4 %)


















Sales by Geographic Region











Second
Quarter 2025


Second
Quarter 2024


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 1,111


$ 1,206


$ (95)


(8 %)









Latin America


541


524


17


3 %









EAME


501


442


59


13 %









Asia/Pacific


851


950


(99)


(10 %)









External Sales


3,004


3,122


(118)


(4 %)









Inter-segment


83


84


(1)


(1 %)









Total Sales


$ 3,087


$ 3,206


$ (119)


(4 %)


























Segment Profit











Second
Quarter 2025


Second
Quarter 2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 537


$ 718


$ (181)


(25 %)









Segment Profit Margin


17.4 %


22.4 %


(5.0 pts)




























Resource Industries' total sales were $3.087 billion in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of $119 million, or 4%, compared with $3.206 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable price realization.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $537 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of $181 million, or 25%, compared with $718 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable price realization of $94 million, unfavorable manufacturing costs of $44 million and the profit impact of lower sales volume of $31 million, including an unfavorable mix of products. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Second
Quarter 2024


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Second
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 7,337


$ 326


$ 139


$ 15


$ 19


$ 7,836


$ 499


7 %


















Sales by Application











Second
Quarter 2025


Second
Quarter 2024


$

Change


%

Change









Oil and Gas


$ 1,867


$ 1,829


$ 38


2 %









Power Generation


2,407


1,885


522


28 %









Industrial


1,060


1,045


15


1 %









Transportation


1,226


1,321


(95)


(7 %)









External Sales


6,560


6,080


480


8 %









Inter-segment


1,276


1,257


19


2 %









Total Sales


$ 7,836


$ 7,337


$ 499


7 %


























Segment Profit











Second
Quarter 2025


Second
Quarter 2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,585


$ 1,525


$ 60


4 %









Segment Profit Margin


20.2 %


20.8 %


(0.6 pts)




























Energy & Transportation's total sales were $7.836 billion in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $499 million, or 7%, compared with $7.337 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was due to higher sales volume of $326 million and favorable price realization of $139 million.

  • Oil and Gas - Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. The increase was partially offset by lower sales of reciprocating engines, primarily engines used in gas compression applications.
  • Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.
  • Industrial - Sales increased in EAME, partially offset by decreased sales in North America and Latin America.
  • Transportation - Sales decreased in marine. International locomotive deliveries were also lower.

Energy & Transportation's segment profit was $1.585 billion in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $60 million, or 4%, compared with $1.525 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization of $139 million and the profit impact of higher sales volume of $63 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $154 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

















Revenues by Geographic Region











Second
Quarter 2025


Second
Quarter 2024


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 703


$ 668


$ 35


5 %









Latin America


105


101


4


4 %









EAME


126


124


2


2 %









Asia/Pacific


108


111


(3)


(3 %)









Total Revenues


$ 1,042


$ 1,004


$ 38


4 %


























Segment Profit











Second
Quarter 2025


Second
Quarter 2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 248


$ 227


$ 21


9 %


























Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.042 billion in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $38 million, or 4%, compared with $1.004 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $49 million driven by North America and higher revenues from Insurance Services of $5 million, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates of $20 million mainly in North America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $248 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $21 million, or 9%, compared with $227 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from equity securities of $28 million and a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $20 million, partially offset by higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $13 million and an unfavorable impact from lower net yield on average earning assets of $10 million.

At the end of the second quarter of 2025, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.62%, compared with 1.74% at the end of the second quarter of 2024. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $18 million for both the second quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024. As of June 30, 2025, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $290 million, or 0.94% of finance receivables, compared with $282 million, or 0.95% of finance receivables at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2024 was $267 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $602 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $15 million from the second quarter of 2024. Lower restructuring costs, primarily due to the absence of the divestiture of two non-U.S. entities in 2024, and lower corporate costs, were more than offset by increased expenses due to timing differences, an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and unfavorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences.

Notes

i.Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii.Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.
iii.Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 13 and 14.
iv.Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v.Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, to discuss its 2025 second-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) other restructuring income/costs and (ii) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of two non-U.S. entities in 2024. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit Margin


Profit Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes



Profit


Profit per
Share















Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 2,860


17.3 %


$ 2,818


$ 646



$ 2,179


$ 4.62

Other restructuring (income) costs


56


0.3 %


56


12



47


0.10

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 2,916


17.6 %


$ 2,874


$ 658



$ 2,226


$ 4.72















Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,482


20.9 %


$ 3,500


$ 836



$ 2,681


$ 5.48

Restructuring costs - divestiture of two non-U.S. entities


228


1.3 %


228


-



228


0.47

Other restructuring (income) costs


30


0.2 %


30


6



24


0.04

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 3,740


22.4 %


$ 3,758


$ 842



$ 2,933


$ 5.99















The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, these items consist of (i) the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense and (ii) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of two non-U.S. entities in 2024. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)


Profit Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes


Effective Tax
Rate








Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 2,818


$ 646


23.0 %

Excess stock-based compensation


-


1



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 2,818


$ 647


23.0 %

Excess stock-based compensation


-


(1)



Other restructuring (income) costs


56


12










Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 2,874


$ 658










Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,500


$ 836


23.9 %

Restructuring costs - divestiture of two non-U.S. entities


228


-



Excess stock-based compensation


-


4



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 3,728


$ 840


22.5 %








Excess stock-based compensation


-


(4)



Other restructuring (income) costs


30


6










Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 3,758


$ 842



Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 16 to 26 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Sales and revenues:








Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 15,674


$ 15,840


$ 29,052


$ 30,800

Revenues of Financial Products

895


849


1,766


1,688

Total sales and revenues

16,569


16,689


30,818


32,488









Operating costs:








Cost of goods sold

10,807


10,150


19,772


19,812

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,694


1,652


3,287


3,229

Research and development expenses

551


535


1,031


1,055

Interest expense of Financial Products

336


314


662


612

Other operating (income) expenses

321


556


627


779

Total operating costs

13,709


13,207


25,379


25,487









Operating profit

2,860


3,482


5,439


7,001









Interest expense excluding Financial Products

126


137


242


280

Other income (expense)

84


155


191


311









Consolidated profit before taxes

2,818


3,500


5,388


7,032









Provision (benefit) for income taxes

646


836


1,220


1,524

Profit of consolidated companies

2,172


2,664


4,168


5,508









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

7


17


14


27









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,179


2,681


4,182


5,535









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


-


-


(2)









Profit 1

$ 2,179


$ 2,681


$ 4,182


$ 5,537

















Profit per common share

$ 4.64


$ 5.50


$ 8.85


$ 11.28

Profit per common share - diluted 2

$ 4.62


$ 5.48


$ 8.82


$ 11.23









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)








- Basic

469.7


487.2


472.4


490.7

- Diluted 2

471.5


489.5


474.5


493.3











1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



June 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,442


$ 6,889

Receivables - trade and other

9,704


9,282

Receivables - finance

10,147


9,565

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,867


3,119

Inventories

18,595


16,827

Total current assets

46,755


45,682





Property, plant and equipment - net

13,896


13,361

Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,607


1,225

Long-term receivables - finance

13,835


13,242

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,427


3,312

Intangible assets

321


399

Goodwill

5,331


5,241

Other assets

5,153


5,302

Total assets

$ 90,325


$ 87,764





Liabilities




Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings:




-- Financial Products

$ 4,485


$ 4,393

Accounts payable

8,563


7,675

Accrued expenses

5,207


5,243

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,618


2,391

Customer advances

3,412


2,322

Dividends payable

707


674

Other current liabilities

2,627


2,909

Long-term debt due within one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

30


46

-- Financial Products

8,285


6,619

Total current liabilities

34,934


32,272





Long-term debt due after one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

10,654


8,564

-- Financial Products

17,294


18,787

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,611


3,757

Other liabilities

5,169


4,890

Total liabilities

71,662


68,270





Shareholders' equity




Common stock

6,143


6,941

Treasury stock

(47,958)


(44,331)

Profit employed in the business

62,160


59,352

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,684)


(2,471)

Noncontrolling interests

2


3

Total shareholders' equity

18,663


19,494

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 90,325


$ 87,764

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024

Cash flow from operating activities:




Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 4,182


$ 5,535

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

1,094


1,055

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(110)


(133)

(Gain) loss on divestiture

-


164

Other

398


105

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:




Receivables - trade and other

(319)


(245)

Inventories

(1,639)


(643)

Accounts payable

973


(21)

Accrued expenses

(12)


69

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(805)


(1,056)

Customer advances

1,276


341

Other assets - net

(90)


20

Other liabilities - net

(537)


(118)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

4,411


5,073

Cash flow from investing activities:




Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,265)


(841)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(608)


(614)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

365


342

Additions to finance receivables

(7,064)


(7,446)

Collections of finance receivables

6,399


6,743

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

18


37

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(21)


(32)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

12


(61)

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,328


2,574

Investments in securities

(618)


(523)

Other - net

(53)


57

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,507)


236

Cash flow from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(1,336)


(1,283)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

(59)


8

Payments to purchase common stock

(4,488)


(6,275)

Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(73)


-

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

5,707


4,151

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(4,168)


(5,217)

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

72


687

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,345)


(7,929)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(7)


(17)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,448)


(2,637)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,896


6,985

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 5,448


$ 4,348


Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 15,674


$ 15,674


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

895


-


1,081


(186)

1

Total sales and revenues

16,569


15,674


1,081


(186)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

10,807


10,809


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,694


1,497


209


(12)

2

Research and development expenses

551


551


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

336


-


342


(6)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

321


22


318


(19)

2

Total operating costs

13,709


12,879


869


(39)











Operating profit

2,860


2,795


212


(147)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

126


130


-


(4)

3

Other income (expense)

84


(101)


42


143

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

2,818


2,564


254


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

646


585


61


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,172


1,979


193


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

7


7


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,179


1,986


193


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


(1)


1


-











Profit 5

$ 2,179


$ 1,987


$ 192


$ -



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 15,840


$ 15,840


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

849


-


1,043


(194)

1

Total sales and revenues

16,689


15,840


1,043


(194)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

10,150


10,152


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,652


1,449


185


18

2

Research and development expenses

535


535


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

314


-


314


-


Other operating (income) expenses

556


43


560


(47)

2

Total operating costs

13,207


12,179


1,059


(31)











Operating profit

3,482


3,661


(16)


(163)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

137


137


-


-


Other income (expense)

155


(21)


13


163

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

3,500


3,503


(3)


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

836


786


50


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,664


2,717


(53)


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

17


17


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,681


2,734


(53)


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


-


-


-











Profit 4

$ 2,681


$ 2,734


$ (53)


$ -



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 29,052


$ 29,052


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

1,766


-


2,129


(363)

1

Total sales and revenues

30,818


29,052


2,129


(363)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

19,772


19,776


-


(4)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,287


2,905


405


(23)

2

Research and development expenses

1,031


1,031


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

662


-


668


(6)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

627


30


643


(46)

2

Total operating costs

25,379


23,742


1,716


(79)











Operating profit

5,439


5,310


413


(284)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

242


249


-


(7)

3

Other income (expense)

191


(146)


60


277

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

5,388


4,915


473


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,220


1,105


115


-


Profit of consolidated companies

4,168


3,810


358


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

14


14


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

4,182


3,824


358


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


(1)


1


-











Profit 5

$ 4,182


$ 3,825


$ 357


$ -



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 30,800


$ 30,800


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

1,688


-


2,072


(384)

1

Total sales and revenues

32,488


30,800


2,072


(384)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

19,812


19,816


-


(4)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,229


2,862


363


4

2

Research and development expenses

1,055


1,055


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

612


-


612


-


Other operating (income) expenses

779


2


845


(68)

2

Total operating costs

25,487


23,735


1,820


(68)











Operating profit

7,001


7,065


252


(316)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

280


280


-


-


Other income (expense)

311


(41)


36


316

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

7,032


6,744


288


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,524


1,401


123


-


Profit of consolidated companies

5,508


5,343


165


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

27


27


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

5,535


5,370


165


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)


(3)


1


-











Profit 4

$ 5,537


$ 5,373


$ 164


$ -



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At June 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,442


$ 4,428


$ 1,014


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

9,704


3,605


527


5,572

1,2

Receivables - finance

10,147


-


15,946


(5,799)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,867


2,680


401


(214)

3

Inventories

18,595


18,595


-


-


Total current assets

46,755


29,308


17,888


(441)











Property, plant and equipment - net

13,896


10,035


3,861


-


Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,607


1,619


308


(320)

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

13,835


-


14,708


(873)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,427


3,680


131


(384)

4

Intangible assets

321


321


-


-


Goodwill

5,331


5,331


-


-


Other assets

5,153


3,747


2,420


(1,014)

5

Total assets

$ 90,325


$ 54,041


$ 39,316


$ (3,032)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 4,485


$ -


$ 4,485


$ -


Accounts payable

8,563


8,515


294


(246)

6,7

Accrued expenses

5,207


4,374


833


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,618


1,580


38


-


Customer advances

3,412


3,387


3


22

7

Dividends payable

707


707


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,627


2,091


768


(232)

4,5,8

Long-term debt due within one year

8,315


30


8,285


-


Total current liabilities

34,934


20,684


14,706


(456)











Long-term debt due after one year

27,948


10,850


18,294


(1,196)

7,9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,611


3,611


-


-


Other liabilities

5,169


4,199


1,376


(406)

4,5

Total liabilities

71,662


39,344


34,376


(2,058)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,143


6,143


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(47,958)


(47,958)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

62,160


57,238


4,912


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,684)


(731)


(953)


-


Noncontrolling interests

2


5


76


(79)

10

Total shareholders' equity

18,663


14,697


4,940


(974)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 90,325


$ 54,041


$ 39,316


$ (3,032)



1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,889


$ 6,165


$ 724


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

9,282


3,463


688


5,131

1,2

Receivables - finance

9,565


-


14,957


(5,392)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,119


2,872


401


(154)

3

Inventories

16,827


16,827


-


-


Total current assets

45,682


29,327


16,770


(415)











Property, plant and equipment - net

13,361


9,531


3,830


-


Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,225


500


86


639

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

13,242


-


14,048


(806)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,312


3,594


118


(400)

4

Intangible assets

399


399


-


-


Goodwill

5,241


5,241


-


-


Other assets

5,302


4,050


2,277


(1,025)

5

Total assets

$ 87,764


$ 52,642


$ 37,129


$ (2,007)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 4,393


$ -


$ 4,393


$ -


Accounts payable

7,675


7,619


331


(275)

6,7

Accrued expenses

5,243


4,589


654


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,391


2,335


56


-


Customer advances

2,322


2,305


3


14

7

Dividends payable

674


674


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,909


2,388


696


(175)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

6,665


46


6,619


-


Total current liabilities

32,272


19,956


12,752


(436)











Long-term debt due after one year

27,351


8,731


18,787


(167)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,757


3,757


-


-


Other liabilities

4,890


3,977


1,344


(431)

4

Total liabilities

68,270


36,421


32,883


(1,034)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,941


6,941


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(44,331)


(44,331)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

59,352


54,787


4,555


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,471)


(1,182)


(1,289)


-


Noncontrolling interests

3


6


75


(78)

10

Total shareholders' equity

19,494


16,221


4,246


(973)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 87,764


$ 52,642


$ 37,129


$ (2,007)



1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 4,182


$ 3,824


$ 358


$ -


Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,094


716


378


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(110)


(88)


(22)


-


Other

398


357


(286)


327

1

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(319)


90


5


(414)

1,2

Inventories

(1,639)


(1,639)


-


-


Accounts payable

973


930


6


37

1

Accrued expenses

(12)


(64)


52


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(805)


(786)


(19)


-


Customer advances

1,276


1,276


-


-


Other assets - net

(90)


(133)


(3)


46

1

Other liabilities - net

(537)


(621)


128


(44)

1

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

4,411


3,862


597


(48)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,265)


(1,273)


(22)


30

1

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(608)


(14)


(597)


3

1

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

365


36


362


(33)

1

Additions to finance receivables

(7,064)


-


(8,084)


1,020

2

Collections of finance receivables

6,399


-


7,278


(879)

2

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


93


(93)

2

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

18


-


18


-


Additions to intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(1,000)


-


1,000

3

Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


35


(35)

3

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(21)


(21)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

12


12


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,328


1,026


302


-


Investments in securities

(618)


(278)


(340)


-


Other - net

(53)


(18)


(35)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,507)


(1,530)


(990)


1,013


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(1,336)


(1,336)


-


-


Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

(59)


(59)


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(4,488)


(4,488)


-


-


Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(73)


(73)


-


-


Proceeds from intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


1,000


(1,000)

3

Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(35)


-


35

3

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

5,707


1,976


3,731


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(4,168)


(35)


(4,133)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

72


-


72


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,345)


(4,050)


670


(965)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(7)


(21)


14


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,448)


(1,739)


291


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,896


6,170


726


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 5,448


$ 4,431


$ 1,017


$ -



1

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

2

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

3

Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 5,535


$ 5,370


$ 165


$ -


Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,055


662


393


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(133)


(81)


(52)


-


(Gain) loss on divestiture

164


(46)


210


-


Other

105


104


(280)


281

1

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(245)


195


96


(536)

1,2

Inventories

(643)


(638)


-


(5)

1

Accounts payable

(21)


6


(58)


31

1

Accrued expenses

69


(41)


110


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(1,056)


(1,035)


(21)


-


Customer advances

341


341


-


-


Other assets - net

20


(108)


5


123

1

Other liabilities - net

(118)


(156)


147


(109)

1

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

5,073


4,573


715


(215)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(841)


(831)


(13)


3

1

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(614)


(10)


(612)


8

1

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

342


13


335


(6)

1

Additions to finance receivables

(7,446)


-


(7,951)


505

2

Collections of finance receivables

6,743


-


7,176


(433)

2

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


(138)


138

2

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

37


-


37


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


-


9


(9)

3

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(32)


(32)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(61)


92


(153)


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

2,574


2,402


172


-


Investments in securities

(523)


(300)


(223)


-


Other - net

57


47


10


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

236


1,381


(1,351)


206


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(1,283)


(1,283)


-


-


Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

8


8


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(6,275)


(6,275)


-


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


(9)


-


9

3

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

4,151


-


4,151


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(5,217)


(1,014)


(4,203)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

687


-


687


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(7,929)


(8,573)


635


9


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(17)


(7)


(10)


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,637)


(2,626)


(11)


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,985


6,111


874


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 4,348


$ 3,485


$ 863


$ -



1

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

2

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

3

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

Related Links

https://www.caterpillar.com/

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.