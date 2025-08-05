MPLX LP Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Announced Northwind Midstream acquisition for $2.375 billion enhances Permian Natural Gas and NGL value chain and accelerates future growth opportunities

Second-quarte r net income attributable to MPLX of $1.0 billion and net cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 billion

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX of $1.7 billion, reflecting execution of value chain growth strategy

Distributable cash flow of $1.4 billion, enabling the return of $1.1 billion of capital

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today reported second-quarter 2025 net income attributable to MPLX of $1,048 million, compared with $1,176 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the first half of the year, net income attributable to MPLX was $2,174 million, compared with $2,181 million in the first half of 2024.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1,690 million, compared with $1,653 million for the second quarter of 2024. Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $1,138 million, compared with $1,099 million for the second quarter of 2024. Natural Gas and NGL Services segment adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $552 million, compared with $554 million for the second quarter of 2024.

During the quarter, MPLX generated $1,736 million in net cash provided by operating activities, $1,420 million of distributable cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow of $1,130 million. MPLX announced a second-quarter 2025 distribution of $0.9565 per common unit, resulting in distribution coverage of 1.5x for the quarter. The leverage ratio was 3.1x at the end of the quarter.

"The planned acquisition of Northwind Midstream demonstrates progress on our Natural Gas and NGL growth strategies in the Permian basin," said Maryann Mannen, MPLX president and chief executive officer. "In the first half of 2025, operational and commercial performance delivered 5% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth. This execution of our mid-single digit growth strategy allows us to reinvest in the business and return capital to unitholders through anticipated annual distribution increases."

Financial Highlights (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per unit and ratio data)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Net income attributable to MPLX LP $ 1,048

$ 1,176

$ 2,174

$ 2,181 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(a)

1,690



1,653



3,447



3,288 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,736



1,565



2,982



2,856 Distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX LP(a)

1,420



1,404



2,906



2,774 Distribution per common unit(b) $ 0.9565

$ 0.8500

$ 1.9130

$ 1.7000 Distribution coverage(c)

1.5x



1.6x



1.5x



1.6x Consolidated total debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA(d)

3.1x



3.4x



3.1x



3.4x Cash paid for common unit repurchases $ 100

$ 75

$ 200

$ 150





























(a) Non-GAAP measures calculated before distributions to preferred unitholders. See reconciliation in the tables that follow. (b) Distributions declared by the board of directors of MPLX's general partner. (c) DCF attributable to LP unitholders divided by total LP distributions. (d) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM adjusted EBITDA. Also referred to as leverage ratio. See reconciliation in the tables that follow.

Segment Results

Crude Oil and Products Logistics

Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 increased by $39 million compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher rates and throughputs, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025



2024

% Change



2025



2024

% Change Total MPLX





























Pipeline throughput (mbpd)

6,103



6,024

1 %



6,017



5,660

6 % Terminal throughput (mbpd)

3,183



3,197

- %



3,139



3,063

2 % Average tariff rates ($ per barrel) $ 1.06

$ 0.98

8 %

$ 1.06

$ 1.00

6 % Segment adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $ 1,138

$ 1,099

4 %

$ 2,235

$ 2,158

4 %

Natural Gas and NGL Services

Natural Gas and NGL Services segment adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $2 million compared to the same period in 2024, as growth from equity affiliates was offset by higher operating expenses and project spending.

Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025



2024

% Change



2025



2024

% Change Total MPLX





























Gathering throughput (MMcf/d)

6,562



6,614

(1) %



6,539



6,420

2 % Natural gas processed (MMcf/d)

9,740



9,568

2 %



9,760



9,470

3 % C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)

634



665

(5) %



647



649

- % Segment adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $ 552

$ 554

- %

$ 1,212

$ 1,130

7 %

Strategic Update

In Natural Gas and NGL Services, MPLX is expanding its Permian to Gulf Coast integrated value chain, progressing long-haul pipeline growth projects to support increased producer activity, and investing in Permian and Marcellus processing capacity in response to producer demand. Updates on Natural Gas and NGL Services projects include:

Newly Announced

Northwind Midstream: MPLX has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Northwind Delaware Holdings LLC (Northwind Midstream) for $2.375 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow. Northwind Midstream provides sour gas gathering, treating, and processing services in Lea County, New Mexico. The portfolio includes over 200,000 dedicated acres, 200+ miles of gathering pipelines, two in-service acid gas injection wells, and a third permitted well which will bring its total capacity to 37 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). The system is designed to have 440 MMcf/d of sour gas treating capacity, which is anticipated to be fully online in the second half of 2026. The system is supported by minimum volume commitments from the Delaware basin's top producers. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance.

Ongoing

Secretariat : A 200 MMcf/d processing plant increasing MPLX's gas processing capacity in the Permian basin to 1.4 Bcf/d; expected in service at the end of 2025.

: A 200 MMcf/d processing plant increasing MPLX's gas processing capacity in the Permian basin to 1.4 Bcf/d; expected in service at the end of 2025. Harmon Creek III : Consists of a 300 MMcf/d processing plant and 40 thousand barrel per day (mbpd) de-ethanizer, which will increase MPLX's processing capacity in the Northeast to 8.1 Bcf/d and fractionation capacity to 800 mbpd; expected in service in the second half of 2026.

: Consists of a 300 MMcf/d processing plant and 40 thousand barrel per day (mbpd) de-ethanizer, which will increase MPLX's processing capacity in the Northeast to 8.1 Bcf/d and fractionation capacity to 800 mbpd; expected in service in the second half of 2026. BANGL Pipeline : In July, MPLX acquired the remaining 55% of BANGL, LLC, resulting in 100% ownership. The BANGL pipeline is expanding from 250 mbpd to 300 mbpd and will enable liquids to reach MPLX's Gulf Coast fractionators. The expansion is expected in service in the second half of 2026.

: In July, MPLX acquired the remaining 55% of BANGL, LLC, resulting in 100% ownership. The BANGL pipeline is expanding from 250 mbpd to 300 mbpd and will enable liquids to reach MPLX's Gulf Coast fractionators. The expansion is expected in service in the second half of 2026. Blackcomb and Rio Bravo Pipelines : These pipelines (up to 2.5 Bcf/d and 4.5 Bcf/d, respectively) are designed to transport natural gas from the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast; expected in-service in the second half of 2026.

: These pipelines (up to 2.5 Bcf/d and 4.5 Bcf/d, respectively) are designed to transport natural gas from the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast; expected in-service in the second half of 2026. Traverse Pipeline : A bi-directional 2.5 Bcf/d pipeline designed to transport natural gas along the Gulf Coast between Agua Dulce and the Katy area. The pipeline enhances optionality for shippers to access multiple premium markets and is expected in service in 2027.

: A bi-directional 2.5 Bcf/d pipeline designed to transport natural gas along the Gulf Coast between Agua Dulce and the Katy area. The pipeline enhances optionality for shippers to access multiple premium markets and is expected in service in 2027. Gulf Coast Fractionators : Two 150 mbpd fractionation facilities near Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE: MPC) Galveston Bay refinery. The fractionation facilities are expected in service in 2028 and 2029. MPC will purchase the offtake from the fractionators and intends to market it globally.

: Two 150 mbpd fractionation facilities near Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE: MPC) Galveston Bay refinery. The fractionation facilities are expected in service in 2028 and 2029. MPC will purchase the offtake from the fractionators and intends to market it globally. LPG Export Terminal: A strategic partnership with ONEOK, Inc. to develop a 400 mbpd LPG export terminal and an associated pipeline, which is anticipated in service in 2028.

In Crude Oil and Products Logistics, MPLX is expanding its crude gathering pipelines in the Permian and Bakken basins, and investing in projects targeted at the expansion or de-bottlenecking of assets.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, MPLX had $1.4 billion in cash, $2.0 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility, and $1.5 billion available through its intercompany loan agreement with MPC. MPLX's leverage ratio was 3.1x, while the stability of cash flows supports leverage in the range of 4.0x.

On April 9, 2025, MPLX repaid all of its outstanding $1.2 billion senior notes due June 2025.

MPLX intends to finance its recently completed acquisition of the remaining 55% of the BANGL pipeline system and its announced acquisition of Northwind Midstream with debt.

The partnership repurchased $100 million of common units held by the public in the second quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2025, MPLX had approximately $320 million remaining available under its unit repurchase authorization.

Today, MPLX announced that the board of directors of its general partner approved an authorization for the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of MPLX common units held by the public that is incremental to the remaining available unit repurchase authorization that was announced on August 2, 2022. The common unit repurchase authorizations have no expiration date.

MPLX may utilize various methods to effect the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, accelerated unit repurchases, tender offers or open market solicitations for units, some of which may be effected through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing and amount of future repurchases, if any, will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and such repurchases may be suspended, discontinued, or restarted at any time.

Conference Call

At 9:30 a.m. ET today, MPLX will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPLX's website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX's website for two weeks. Financial information, including this earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.mplx.com.

Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Senior Director, Investor Relations

Isaac Feeney, Director, Investor Relations

Evan Heminger, Analyst, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

Non-GAAP references

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to analyze our performance. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA; consolidated debt to last twelve months adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as our leverage ratio; distributable cash flow (DCF); adjusted free cash flow (Adjusted FCF); and Adjusted FCF after distributions.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for: (i) provision for income taxes; (ii) net interest and other financial costs; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) income/(loss) from equity method investments; (v) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments; (vi) impairment expense; (vii) noncontrolling interests; and (viii) other adjustments, as applicable.

DCF is a financial performance and liquidity measure used by management and by the board of directors of our general partner as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders. We define DCF as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for: (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) sales-type lease payments, net of income; (iii) adjusted net interest and other financial costs; (iv) net maintenance capital expenditures; (v) equity method investment capital expenditures paid out; and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary.

Adjusted FCF and Adjusted FCF after distributions are financial liquidity measures used by management in the allocation of capital and to assess financial performance. We believe that unitholders may use this metric to analyze our ability to manage leverage and return capital. We define Adjusted FCF as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for: (i) net cash used in investing activities; (ii) cash contributions from MPC; and (iii) cash distributions to noncontrolling interests. We define Adjusted FCF after distributions as Adjusted FCF less base distributions to common and preferred unitholders. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, DCF, Adjusted FCF and Adjusted FCF after distributions provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations.

Leverage ratio is a liquidity measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities while the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted FCF and Adjusted FCF after distributions is net cash provided by operating activities. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP net income or net cash provided by operating activities as they have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, DCF, Adjusted FCF, Adjusted FCF after distributions and our leverage ratio to their most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, see the tables below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPLX LP (MPLX). These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPLX's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, including with respect to positive free cash flow and distribution coverage, strategic plans, capital return plans, capital expenditure plans, operating cost reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") goals and targets, including those related to greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, and inclusion and ESG reporting. Forward-looking and other statements regarding our ESG goals and targets are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or required to be disclosed in our filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking ESG-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "progress," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive," "support," "target," "trends," "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPLX cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPLX, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPLX's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: political or regulatory developments, including changes in governmental policies relating to refined petroleum products, crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids ("NGLs") or renewable diesel and other renewable fuels, or taxation including changes in tax regulations or guidance promulgated pursuant to the new legislation implemented in the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act; volatility in and degradation of general economic, market, industry or business conditions, including as a result of pandemics, other infectious disease outbreaks, natural hazards, extreme weather events, regional conflicts such as hostilities in the Middle East and in Ukraine, tariffs, inflation or rising interest rates; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity, including the availability of sufficient free cash flow from operations to pay or grow distributions and to fund future unit repurchases; the ability to access debt markets on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and demand for crude oil, refined products, feedstocks or other hydrocarbon-based products or renewable diesel and other renewable fuels; changes to the expected construction costs and in service dates of planned and ongoing projects and investments, including pipeline projects and new processing units, and the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals with respect thereto; the timing and ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and satisfy the other conditions necessary to consummate planned transactions within the expected timeframes if at all, including the announced Northwind transaction; the ability to realize expected returns or other benefits on anticipated or ongoing projects or planned transactions, including the announced Northwind transaction; the inability or failure of our joint venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the financing and distribution decisions of joint ventures we do not control; the availability of desirable strategic alternatives to optimize portfolio assets and the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals with respect thereto; our ability to successfully implement our sustainable energy strategy and principles and to achieve our ESG goals and targets within the expected timeframes if at all; changes in government incentives for emission-reduction products and technologies; the outcome of research and development efforts to create future technologies necessary to achieve our ESG plans and goals; our ability to scale projects and technologies on a commercially competitive basis; changes in regional and global economic growth rates and consumer preferences, including consumer support for emission-reduction products and technology; industrial incidents or other unscheduled shutdowns affecting our machinery, pipelines, processing, fractionation and treating facilities or equipment, means of transportation, or those of our suppliers or customers; the suspension, reduction or termination of MPC's obligations under MPLX's commercial agreements; the imposition of windfall profit taxes, maximum refining margin penalties, minimum inventory requirements or refinery maintenance and turnaround supply plans on companies operating in the energy industry in California or other jurisdictions; the establishment or increase of tariffs on goods, including crude oil and other feedstocks imported into the United States, other trade protection measures or restrictions or retaliatory actions from foreign governments; other risk factors inherent to MPLX's industry; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting MPC; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Disclosures Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in MPLX's and MPC's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, and in other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per unit data)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenues and other income:





















Operating revenue $ 1,338

$ 1,253

$ 2,758

$ 2,470 Operating revenue - related parties

1,450



1,431



2,917



2,818 Income from equity method investments

170



325



356



482 Other income

45



43



96



128 Total revenues and other income

3,003



3,052



6,127



5,898 Costs and expenses:





















Operating expenses (including purchased product costs)

821



780



1,688



1,539 Operating expenses - related parties

426



393



846



769 Depreciation and amortization

324



320



650



637 General and administrative expenses

107



107



219



216 Other taxes

32



33



65



67 Total costs and expenses

1,710



1,633



3,468



3,228 Income from operations

1,293



1,419



2,659



2,670 Net interest and other financial costs

234



231



463



466 Income before income taxes

1,059



1,188



2,196



2,204 Provision for income taxes

1



2



2



3 Net income

1,058



1,186



2,194



2,201 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

10



10



20



20 Net income attributable to MPLX LP

1,048



1,176



2,174



2,181 Less: Series A preferred unitholders interest in net income

-



5



-



15 Limited partners' interest in net income attributable to MPLX LP $ 1,048

$ 1,171

$ 2,174

$ 2,166























Per Unit Data





















Net income attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner unit:





















Common - basic $ 1.03

$ 1.15

$ 2.13

$ 2.13 Common - diluted $ 1.03

$ 1.15

$ 2.13

$ 2.13 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:





















Common units - basic

1,020



1,019



1,020



1,013 Common units - diluted

1,021



1,020



1,020



1,014

















































Select Financial Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except ratio data)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Common unit distributions declared by MPLX LP





















Common units (LP) - public $ 356

$ 317

$ 713

$ 631 Common units - MPC

619



551



1,238



1,101 Total LP distribution declared

975



868



1,951



1,732























Preferred unit distributions(a)





















Series A preferred unit distributions

-



5



-



15 Total preferred unit distributions

-



5



-



15























Other Financial Data





















Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(b)

1,690



1,653



3,447



3,288 DCF attributable to LP unitholders(b) $ 1,420

$ 1,399

$ 2,906

$ 2,759 Distribution coverage(c)

1.5x



1.6x



1.5x



1.6x























Cash Flow Data





















Net cash flow provided by (used in):





















Operating activities $ 1,736

$ 1,565

$ 2,982

$ 2,856 Investing activities

(602)



(114)



(1,203)



(1,110) Financing activities $ (2,282)

$ 665

$ (1,912)

$ (293)

























(a) Series A preferred unitholders receive the greater of $0.528125 per unit or the amount of per unit distributions paid to holders of MPLX LP common units. Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units are not available to common unitholders. On February 11, 2025, the remaining outstanding Series A preferred units were converted to common units. (b) Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below. (c) DCF attributable to LP unitholders divided by total LP distributions.













Financial Data (unaudited)









(In millions, except ratio data)

June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,386

$ 1,519 Total assets

37,841



37,511 Total debt(a)

21,225



20,948 Redeemable preferred units

-



203 Total equity $ 14,049

$ 13,807 Consolidated debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA(b)

3.1x



3.1x











Partnership units outstanding:









MPC-held common units

647



647 Public common units

373



370













(a) There were no borrowings on the loan agreement with MPC as of June 30, 2025, or December 31, 2024. Presented net of unamortized debt issuance costs, unamortized discount/premium and includes long-term debt due within one year. (b) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM adjusted EBITDA. Face value total debt was $21,507 million as of June 30, 2025, and $21,206 million as of December 31, 2024.

































Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025



2024

% Change



2025



2024

% Change Crude Oil and Products Logistics





























Pipeline throughput (mbpd)





























Crude oil pipelines

4,012



3,950

2 %



3,961



3,707

7 % Product pipelines

2,091



2,074

1 %



2,056



1,953

5 % Total pipelines

6,103



6,024

1 %



6,017



5,660

6 %































Average tariff rates ($ per barrel)





























Crude oil pipelines $ 1.06

$ 0.99

7 %

$ 1.05

$ 1.01

4 % Product pipelines

1.05



0.96

9 %



1.08



0.98

10 % Total pipelines $ 1.06

$ 0.98

8 %

$ 1.06

$ 1.00

6 %































Terminal throughput (mbpd)

3,183



3,197

- %



3,139



3,063

2 %































Barges at period-end

320



312

3 %



320



312

3 % Towboats at period-end

29



29

- %



29



29

- %

































































Natural Gas and NGL Services Operating Statistics (unaudited) - Consolidated(a)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025



2024

% Change



2025



2024

% Change Gathering throughput (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

1,488



1,524

(2) %



1,494



1,508

(1) % Utica Operations

-



363

(100) %



133



181

(27) % Southwest Operations

1,734



1,589

9 %



1,759



1,595

10 % Bakken Operations

162



184

(12) %



168



184

(9) % Rockies Operations

541



585

(8) %



545



574

(5) % Total gathering throughput

3,925



4,245

(8) %



4,099



4,042

1 %































Natural gas processed (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

4,312



4,362

(1) %



4,318



4,343

(1) % Utica Operations(b)

-



-

- %



-



-

- % Southwest Operations

1,821



1,748

4 %



1,850



1,689

10 % Southern Appalachia Operations

205



218

(6) %



196



220

(11) % Bakken Operations

162



184

(12) %



168



183

(8) % Rockies Operations

593



635

(7) %



597



635

(6) % Total natural gas processed

7,093



7,147

(1) %



7,129



7,070

1 %































C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)





























Marcellus Operations

545



571

(5) %



556



562

(1) % Utica Operations(b)

-



-

- %



-



-

- % Southern Appalachia Operations

11



12

(8) %



10



12

(17) % Bakken Operations

13



21

(38) %



14



20

(30) % Rockies Operations

5



5

- %



5



5

- % Total C2 + NGLs fractionated

574



609

(6) %



585



599

(2) %

































(a) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements. (b) The Utica region processing and fractionation operations only include partnership-operated equity method investments and thus do not have any operating statistics from a consolidated perspective. See table below for details on Utica.

































Natural Gas and NGL Services Operating Statistics (unaudited) - Operated (a)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025



2024

% Change



2025



2024

% Change Gathering throughput (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

1,488



1,524

(2) %



1,494



1,508

(1) % Utica Operations

2,566



2,664

(4) %



2,503



2,475

1 % Southwest Operations

1,734



1,589

9 %



1,759



1,595

10 % Bakken Operations

162



184

(12) %



168



184

(9) % Rockies Operations

612



653

(6) %



615



658

(7) % Total gathering throughput

6,562



6,614

(1) %



6,539



6,420

2 %































Natural gas processed (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

6,019



5,951

1 %



5,997



5,938

1 % Utica Operations

940



832

13 %



952



805

18 % Southwest Operations

1,821



1,748

4 %



1,850



1,689

10 % Southern Appalachia Operations

205



218

(6) %



196



220

(11) % Bakken Operations

162



184

(12) %



168



183

(8) % Rockies Operations

593



635

(7) %



597



635

(6) % Total natural gas processed

9,740



9,568

2 %



9,760



9,470

3 %































C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)





























Marcellus Operations

545



571

(5) %



556



562

(1) % Utica Operations

60



56

7 %



62



50

24 % Southern Appalachia Operations

11



12

(8) %



10



12

(17) % Bakken Operations

13



21

(38) %



14



20

(30) % Rockies Operations

5



5

- %



5



5

- % Total C2 + NGLs fractionated

634



665

(5) %



647



649

- %

































(a) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for partnership-operated equity method investments.

























Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP $ 1,138

$ 1,099

$ 2,235

$ 2,158 Natural Gas and NGL Services segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

552



554



1,212



1,130 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,690



1,653



3,447



3,288 Depreciation and amortization

(324)



(320)



(650)



(637) Net interest and other financial costs

(234)



(231)



(463)



(466) Income from equity method investments

170



325



356



482 Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

(229)



(218)



(456)



(418) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

11



11



22



22 Other(a)

(26)



(34)



(62)



(70) Net income $ 1,058

$ 1,186

$ 2,194

$ 2,201

























(a) Includes unrealized derivative gain/(loss), equity-based compensation, provision for income taxes, and other miscellaneous items.

























Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Income from Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Crude Oil and Products Logistics





















Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 1,138

$ 1,099



2,235



2,158 Depreciation and amortization

(135)



(131)



(268)



(261) Income from equity method investments

59



79



115



143 Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

(77)



(90)



(149)



(163) Other

(17)



(15)



(34)



(28)























Natural Gas and NGL Services





















Segment adjusted EBITDA

552



554



1,212



1,130 Depreciation and amortization

(189)



(189)



(382)



(376) Income from equity method investments

111



246



241



339 Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

(152)



(128)



(307)



(255) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

11



11



22



22 Other

(8)



(17)



(26)



(39)























Income from operations $ 1,293

$ 1,419

$ 2,659

$ 2,670





































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to MPLX LP and DCF Attributable to LP Unitholders from Net Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Net income $ 1,058

$ 1,186

$ 2,194

$ 2,201 Provision for income taxes

1



2



2



3 Net interest and other financial costs

234



231



463



466 Income from operations

1,293



1,419



2,659



2,670 Depreciation and amortization

324



320



650



637 Income from equity method investments

(170)



(325)



(356)



(482) Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

229



218



456



418 Other

25



32



60



67 Adjusted EBITDA

1,701



1,664



3,469



3,310 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(11)



(11)



(22)



(22) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,690



1,653



3,447



3,288 Deferred revenue impacts

(10)



8



(28)



21 Sales-type lease payments, net of income

14



8



27



13 Adjusted net interest and other financial costs(a)

(225)



(217)



(444)



(439) Maintenance capital expenditures, net of reimbursements

(45)



(45)



(80)



(80) Equity method investment maintenance capital expenditures paid out

(3)



(3)



(8)



(7) Other

(1)



-



(8)



(22) DCF attributable to MPLX LP

1,420



1,404



2,906



2,774 Preferred unit distributions(b)

-



(5)



-



(15) DCF attributable to LP unitholders $ 1,420

$ 1,399

$ 2,906

$ 2,759

























(a) Represents net interest and other financial costs, excluding gain/loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. (b) Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units are not available to common unitholders. On February 11, 2025, the remaining outstanding Series A preferred units were converted to common units.













Reconciliation of Net Income to Last Twelve Month (LTM) adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Last Twelve Months

June 30,



December 31, (In millions)

2025



2024



2024 LTM Net income $ 4,350

$ 4,273

$ 4,357 Provision for income taxes

9



13



10 Net interest and other financial costs

918



913



921 LTM income from operations

5,277



5,199



5,288 Depreciation and amortization

1,296



1,244



1,283 Income from equity method investments

(676)



(803)



(802) Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

966



849



928 Gain on equity method investments

-



(92)



- Garyville incident response costs

-



16



- Other

104



138



111 LTM Adjusted EBITDA

6,967



6,551



6,808 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(44)



(44)



(44) LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

6,923



6,507



6,764 Consolidated total debt (a) $ 21,507

$ 22,356

$ 21,206 Consolidated total debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA (b)

3.1x



3.4x



3.1x



















(a) Consolidated total debt excludes unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized discount/premium. Consolidated total debt includes long-term debt due within one year and outstanding borrowings, if any, under the loan agreement with MPC. (b) Also referred to as our leverage ratio.



















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to MPLX LP and DCF Attributable to LP Unitholders from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,736

$ 1,565

$ 2,982

$ 2,856 Changes in working capital items

(313)



(166)



(83)



(95) All other, net

(6)



(4)



(4)



(10) Loss on extinguishment of debt

3



-



3



- Adjusted net interest and other financial costs(a)

225



217



444



439 Other adjustments related to equity method investments

22



21



61



41 Other

34



31



66



79 Adjusted EBITDA

1,701



1,664



3,469



3,310 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(11)



(11)



(22)



(22) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,690



1,653



3,447



3,288 Deferred revenue impacts

(10)



8



(28)



21 Sales-type lease payments, net of income

14



8



27



13 Adjusted net interest and other financial costs(a)

(225)



(217)



(444)



(439) Maintenance capital expenditures, net of reimbursements

(45)



(45)



(80)



(80) Equity method investment maintenance capital expenditures paid out

(3)



(3)



(8)



(7) Other

(1)



-



(8)



(22) DCF attributable to MPLX LP

1,420



1,404



2,906



2,774 Preferred unit distributions(b)

-



(5)



-



(15) DCF attributable to LP unitholders $ 1,420

$ 1,399

$ 2,906

$ 2,759

























(a) Represents net interest and other financial costs, excluding gain/loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. (b) Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units are not available to common unitholders. On February 11, 2025, the remaining outstanding Series A preferred units were converted to common units.

























Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Net cash provided by operating activities (a) $ 1,736

$ 1,565

$ 2,982

$ 2,856 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow





















Net cash used in investing activities(b)

(602)



(114)



(1,203)



(1,110) Contributions from MPC

7



8



14



18 Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(11)



(11)



(22)



(22) Adjusted free cash flow

1,130



1,448



1,771



1,742 Distributions paid to common and preferred unitholders

(976)



(874)



(1,954)



(1,750) Adjusted free cash flow after distributions $ 154

$ 574

$ (183)

$ (8)

























(a) The three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 include working capital draws of $313 million and $166 million, respectively. The six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 include working capital draws of $83 million and $95 million, respectively. (b) The three and six months ended June 30, 2025 include acquisitions of $151 million and $388 million, respectively. The six months ended June 30, 2024 include acquisitions of $622 million and a contribution of $92 million to Dakota Access to fund our share of a debt repayment by the joint venture.

























Capital Expenditures (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Capital Expenditures:





















Growth capital expenditures $ 286

$ 156

$ 506

$ 321 Growth capital reimbursements

(37)



(29)



(64)



(50) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates(a)

203



35



322



154 Return of capital(b)

(39)



-



(39)



- Capitalized interest

(7)



(4)



(12)



(8) Total growth capital expenditures (c)

406



158



713



417 Maintenance capital expenditures

55



53



103



98 Maintenance capital reimbursements

(10)



(8)



(23)



(18) Capitalized interest

(1)



(1)



(2)



(1) Total maintenance capital expenditures

44



44



78



79























Total growth and maintenance capital expenditures

450



202



791



496 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates(a)

(203)



(35)



(322)



(154) Return of capital(b)

39



-



39



- Growth and maintenance capital reimbursements(d)

47



37



87



68 (Increase)/Decrease in capital accruals

(40)



4



(41)



49 Capitalized interest

8



5



14



9 Additions to property, plant and equipment $ 301

$ 213

$ 568

$ 468

























(a) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates and additions to property, plant and equipment, net are shown as separate lines within investing activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. (b) Return of capital for the six months ended June 30, 2025 excludes a $21 million special distribution received in exchange for the contribution of assets to a joint venture. Return of capital for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 excludes a $134 million cash distribution received in connection with the Whistler Joint Venture Transaction. (c) Total growth capital expenditures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 exclude acquisitions of $151 million and $388 million, respectively. Total growth capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2024 excludes acquisitions of $622 million. (d) Growth capital reimbursements are generally included in changes in deferred revenue within operating activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Maintenance capital reimbursements are included in the Contributions from MPC line within financing activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

