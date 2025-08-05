Anzeige
WKN: A3C4Y1 | ISIN: US53190C1027 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.08.25 | 21:59
28,605 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 12:45 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.: Life Time Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Total revenue of $761.5 million increased 14.0% over the prior year quarter
  • Net income of $72.1 million increased 36.6% over the prior year quarter
  • Diluted EPS of $0.32 increased 23.1% over the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted net income of $84.1 million increased 60.5% over the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $211.0 million increased 21.6% over the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.37 increased 48.0% over the prior year quarter
  • Achieved positive free cash flow for the fifth consecutive quarter
  • Reduced net debt leverage ratio to 1.8 times
  • Raised 2025 outlook

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time," "we," "our," "us," or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO, stated: "We are pleased with our second quarter results and the momentum we are seeing in our business. Total visits, visits per membership, and retention continued to achieve all-time highs. Our business performance, combined with the strength of our balance sheet and cash flow, positions us well to continue to grow, including modestly accelerated new club growth in 2026 from our robust club development pipeline."

Financial Summary


Three Months Ended




Six Months Ended



($ in millions, except for Average center revenue per center membership data)

June 30,




June 30,



2025


2024


Percent
Change


2025


2024


Percent
Change

Total revenue

$761.5


$667.8


14.0 %


$1,467.5


$1,264.5


16.1 %

Center operations expenses

$403.9


$355.5


13.6 %


$774.9


$677.4


14.4 %

Rent

$83.2


$74.9


11.1 %


$164.4


$147.2


11.7 %

General, administrative and marketing expenses (1)

$61.7


$53.2


16.0 %


$119.5


$102.1


17.0 %

Net income

$72.1


$52.8


36.6 %


$148.2


$77.7


90.7 %

Adjusted net income

$84.1


$52.4


60.5 %


$172.4


$83.4


106.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$211.0


$173.5


21.6 %


$402.6


$319.5


26.0 %

Comparable center revenue (2)

11.2 %


12.0 %




12.0 %


11.6 %



Center memberships, end of period

849,643


832,636


2.0 %


849,643


832,636


2.0 %

Average center revenue per center membership

$888


$794


11.8 %


$1,733


$1,541


12.5 %



(1)

The three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $14.2 million and $9.7 million, respectively. The six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $24.5 million and $16.8 million, respectively.

(2)

The Company includes a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.

Second Quarter 2025 Information

  • Revenue increased 14.0% to $761.5 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue, driven by an increase in average dues, membership growth in our new and ramping centers, and higher member utilization of our in-center offerings, particularly in Dynamic Personal Training.
  • Center memberships of 849,643 increased by 17,007, or 2.0%, when compared to June 30, 2024, and increased by 23,269, or 2.8%, from March 31, 2025, which sequential growth was due in part to typical seasonality.
  • Total subscriptions, which include center memberships and on-hold memberships, of 898,850 increased 2.3% compared to June 30, 2024.
  • Center operations expenses increased 13.6% to $403.9 million primarily due to operating costs related to our new and ramping centers, additional center operating expenses related to increased club utilization in our mature centers, as well as costs to support in-center business revenue growth.
  • General, administrative and marketing expenses increased 16.0% to $61.7 million primarily due to the timing of share-based compensation and benefit-related expenses, increases in center support overhead to enhance and broaden our member services and experiences, information technology costs, and costs attributable to the secondary offering of common stock completed in June 2025.
  • Net income increased 36.6% to $72.1 million primarily due to improved business performance and tax-effected net cash proceeds of $9.3 million received from employee retention credits under the CARES Act, partially offset by a tax-effected net loss of $9.0 million on a sale-leaseback transaction. Net income in the prior year period included tax-effected net benefits of $6.0 million from a net gain on sale-leaseback transactions and $3.4 million from a gain on the sale of land.
  • Adjusted net income increased 60.5% to $84.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.6% to $211.0 million as we experienced greater flow through of our increased revenue and benefited from the structural improvements to our business that have improved our margins.

Six-Month 2025 Information

  • Revenue increased 16.1% to $1,467.5 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue, driven by an increase in average dues, membership growth in our new and ramping centers, and higher member utilization of our in-center offerings, particularly in Dynamic Personal Training.
  • Center operations expenses increased 14.4% to $774.9 million primarily due to operating costs related to our new and ramping centers, additional center operating expenses related to increased club utilization in our mature centers, as well as costs to support in-center business revenue growth.
  • General, administrative and marketing expenses increased 17.0% to $119.5 million primarily due to the timing of share-based compensation and benefit-related expenses, increases in center support overhead to enhance and broaden our member services and experiences, information technology costs, and costs attributable to the secondary offerings of common stock completed in February and June 2025.
  • Net income increased 90.7% to $148.2 million primarily due to improved business performance, a $15.0 million tax benefit as a result of an excess tax deduction associated with stock option exercises, and the tax-effected net cash proceeds of $10.5 million received from employee retention credits under the CARES Act, partially offset by a tax-effected net loss of $10.2 million on a sale-leaseback transaction. Net income in the prior year period included tax-effected net benefits of $5.8 million from a net gain on sale-leaseback transactions and $3.3 million from a gain on the sale of land.
  • Adjusted net income increased 106.7% to $172.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.0% to $402.6 million as we experienced greater flow through of our increased revenue and benefited from the structural improvements to our business that have improved our margins.

New Center Openings

  • We opened four new centers during the second quarter of 2025.
  • As of June 30, 2025, we operated a total of 184 centers.

Cash Flow Highlights

  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $379.6 million, an increase of 45.5% compared to the prior year period.
  • We achieved positive free cash flow of $112.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, including $138.8 million of net proceeds from a sale-leaseback transaction of three properties. We achieved positive free cash flow of $153.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
  • Our capital expenditures by type of expenditure were as follows:

Three Months Ended




Six Months Ended



($ in millions)

June 30,




June 30,



2025


2024


Percent
Change


2025


2024


Percent
Change

Growth capital expenditures (1)

$167.0


$108.6


53.8 %


$260.5


$213.5


22.0 %

Maintenance capital expenditures (2)

$35.9


$27.3


31.5 %


$65.4


$48.4


35.1 %

Modernization and technology capital expenditures (3)

$19.1


$8.4


127.4 %


$38.7


$39.2


(1.3) %

Total capital expenditures

$222.0


$144.3


53.8 %


$364.6


$301.1


21.1 %



(1)

Consist of new center land and construction, initial major remodels of acquired centers, major remodels of existing centers that expand existing square footage, asset acquisitions including the purchase of previously leased centers and other growth initiatives.

(2)

Consist of general maintenance of existing centers.

(3)

Consist of modernization of existing centers and technology.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

  • Our net debt leverage ratio improved to 1.8 times as of June 30, 2025, from 3.0 times as of June 30, 2024.
  • As of June 30, 2025, our total available liquidity was $794.0 million, which included $618.5 million of availability on our $650.0 million revolving credit facility and $175.5 million of cash and cash equivalents. At June 30, 2025, there were no outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and there were $31.5 million of outstanding letters of credit. Our $175.5 million of cash and cash equivalents is higher than historical levels due to the sale-leaseback transaction completed shortly before the end of the quarter. We expect to use this cash to fund our growth initiatives.
  • Effective April 8, 2025, we entered into interest rate swap agreements for our entire term loan facility notional amount of $997.5 million, which converted the variable interest rate of our term loan facility to a fixed interest rate of 3.409%, plus the applicable margin that was reduced 0.25% to 2.25% effective June 19, 2025.
  • On June 18, 2025, S&P Global Ratings upgraded the Company's issuer credit rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. As a result, our term loan facility margin improved by 25 basis points as described immediately above and our revolving credit facility improved by 25 basis points to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 2.00%, or the Base Rate plus 1.00%.

2025 Outlook

Full-Year 2025 Guidance






Percent


Year Ending


Year Ending


Year Ended


Change


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


(Using


(Guidance as of

($ in millions)

(Guidance)


(Actual)


Midpoints)


May 8, 2025)

Revenue

$2,955 - $2,985


$2,621.0


13.3 %


$2,940 - $2,980

Net Income

$290 - $293


$156.2


86.6 %


$286 - $293

Adjusted EBITDA

$805 - $815


$676.8


19.7 %


$792 - $808

Rent

$337 - $343


$304.9


11.5 %


$337 - $347

The Company is also reiterating or updating the following operational and financial guidance for full-year fiscal 2025:

  • Open 10 new centers.
  • Manage our net debt leverage ratio to remain at or below 2.00 times.
  • Comparable center revenue growth of 9.5% to 10.0%, increased from our previous expectations of 8.5% to 9.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA growth driven primarily by dues revenue growth and expanded operating leverage.
  • Rent to include non-cash rent expense of $34 million to $37 million, decreased from our previous expectations of $35 million to $38 million.
  • Interest expense, net of interest income and capitalized interest, of approximately $80 million to $84 million.
  • Provision for income tax rate estimate of 24%, increased from our previous expectations of 23%.
  • Cash income tax expense of $25 million to $27 million, which compares to our previous expectation of $39 million to $41 million and reflects tax benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense of $288 million to $294 million, tightened from our previous expectation of $286 million to $294 million.
  • Complete $100 million in additional sale-leaseback transactions in the second half of the year, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $250 million for the year.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss our second quarter financial results is scheduled for today:

  • Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)
  • U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-451-6152
  • International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0879
  • Webcast: LTH 2Q 2025 Earnings Call
  • A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.lifetime.life.

Replay Information

Webcast - A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within approximately three hours of the call's conclusion and may be accessed at: https://ir.lifetime.life/.

Conference Call - A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET the same day through August 19, 2025:

  • U.S. replay number: 1-844-512-2921
  • International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
  • Replay ID: 1375 4608

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 180 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 49,000 dedicated team members.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per common share, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt and ratios and calculations with respect thereto. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, net income, net income per common share, net cash provided by operating activities or total debt (defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt) as a measure of financial performance or liquidity or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, less the tax effect of these adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements, plus net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and land sales. Net debt is defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt, excluding fair value adjustments, unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs, minus cash and cash equivalents. Net debt is as of the last day of the respective quarter or year. Our net debt leverage ratio is calculated as our net debt divided by our trailing twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that these measures assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company's operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance, and management believes that free cash flow assists investors and analysts in evaluating our liquidity and cash flows, including our ability to make principal payments on our indebtedness and to fund our capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Investors are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that, in the future, the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in future periods, and any such modification may be material. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in the Company's industry or across different industries.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, including its financial outlook for fiscal year 2025, growth, business initiatives, cost efficiencies and margin expansion, capital expenditures and free cash flow, improvements to its balance sheet, net debt and leverage, interest expense, consumer demand, industry and economic trends, tax rates and expense, rent expense, expected number and timing of new center openings and successful signings and closings of center takeovers and sale-leaseback transactions (including the amount, pricing and timing thereof). These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our business operations and competitive and economic environment, risks relating to our brand, risks relating to the growth of our business, risks relating to our technological operations, risks relating to our capital structure and lease obligations, risks relating to our human capital, risks relating to legal compliance and risk management and risks relating to ownership of our common stock and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 27, 2025 (File No. 001-40887), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not have any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenue:








Center revenue

$ 735,865


$ 645,007


$ 1,421,519


$ 1,225,492

Other revenue

25,604


22,754


45,991


38,986

Total revenue

761,469


667,761


1,467,510


1,264,478

Operating expenses:








Center operations

403,925


355,510


774,912


677,410

Rent

83,190


74,947


164,355


147,229

General, administrative and marketing

61,674


53,246


119,521


102,099

Depreciation and amortization

72,988


69,714


143,907


135,617

Other operating expense

31,243


9,588


48,696


25,310

Total operating expenses

653,020


563,005


1,251,391


1,087,665

Income from operations

108,449


104,756


216,119


176,813

Other (expense) income:








Interest expense, net of interest income

(21,784)


(37,669)


(46,891)


(75,072)

Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

37


(464)


21


(287)

Other income

12,873


-


12,873


-

Total other expense

(8,874)


(38,133)


(33,997)


(75,359)

Income before income taxes

99,575


66,623


182,122


101,454

Provision for income taxes

27,473


13,818


33,878


23,732

Net income

$ 72,102


$ 52,805


$ 148,244


$ 77,722









Income per common share:








Basic

$ 0.33


$ 0.27


$ 0.69


$ 0.39

Diluted

$ 0.32


$ 0.26


$ 0.66


$ 0.38

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

219,286


198,903


215,642


198,200

Diluted

225,511


206,044


224,585


204,851

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



June 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 175,509


$ 10,879

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

20,740


16,999

Accounts receivable, net

25,933


25,087

Center operating supplies and inventories

66,164


60,266

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

64,948


52,826

Income tax receivable

14,729


4,918

Total current assets

368,023


170,975

Property and equipment, net

3,323,067


3,193,671

Goodwill

1,235,359


1,235,359

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,416,320


2,313,311

Intangible assets, net

171,241


171,643

Other assets

86,197


67,578

Total assets

$ 7,600,207


$ 7,152,537

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 90,380


$ 87,810

Construction accounts payable

121,509


101,551

Deferred revenue

60,861


58,252

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

197,660


179,444

Current maturities of debt

22,873


22,584

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

75,375


70,462

Total current liabilities

568,658


520,103

Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,493,038


1,513,157

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

2,494,655


2,381,094

Deferred income taxes, net

105,363


85,255

Other liabilities

69,250


42,578

Total liabilities

4,730,964


4,542,187

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; 219,902 and 207,495 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

2,199


2,075

Additional paid-in capital

3,148,712


3,041,645

Accumulated deficit

(272,329)


(420,573)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,339)


(12,797)

Total stockholders' equity

2,869,243


2,610,350

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,600,207


$ 7,152,537

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 148,244


$ 77,722

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

143,907


135,617

Deferred income taxes

19,493


12,505

Share-based compensation

28,288


18,698

Non-cash rent expense

13,063


13,650

Impairment charges associated with long-lived assets

1,177


1,420

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, net

12,623


(11,067)

Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

1,812


4,006

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

12,100


5,642

Other

(1,153)


2,637

Net cash provided by operating activities

379,554


260,830

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(364,486)


(301,107)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions

138,771


142,671

Proceeds from the sale of land

-


6,328

Other

(4,936)


(2,173)

Net cash used in investing activities

(230,651)


(154,281)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayments of debt

(11,164)


(67,647)

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

220,000


670,000

Repayments of revolving credit facility

(230,000)


(695,000)

Repayments of finance lease liabilities

(1,221)


(403)

Proceeds from financing obligations

10,300


4,300

Proceeds from stock option exercises

33,866


1,490

Proceeds from issuances of common stock in connection with the employee stock purchase plan

1,874


1,462

Other

(4,364)


(1,304)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

19,291


(87,102)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

177


(55)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

168,371


19,392

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period

27,878


29,966

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents-end of period

$ 196,249


$ 49,358

Non-GAAP Measurements and Key Performance Indicators

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" for a discussion of the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciled below.

Key Performance Indicators

($ in thousands, except for Average Center revenue per center membership data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended









June 30,


June 30,









2025


2024


2025


2024








Membership Data















Center memberships

849,643


832,636


849,643


832,636








On-hold memberships

49,207


46,131


49,207


46,131








Total memberships

898,850


878,767


898,850


878,767























Revenue Data















Membership dues and enrollment fees

71.7 %


71.7 %


72.4 %


72.5 %








In-center revenue

28.3 %


28.3 %


27.6 %


27.5 %








Total Center revenue

100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %























Membership dues and enrollment fees

$ 527,309


$ 462,696


$ 1,028,962


$ 888,107








In-center revenue

208,556


182,311


392,557


337,385








Total Center revenue

$ 735,865


$ 645,007


$ 1,421,519


$ 1,225,492























Average Center revenue per center membership (1)

$ 888


$ 794


$ 1,733


$ 1,541








Comparable center revenue (2)

11.2 %


12.0 %


12.0 %


11.6 %























Center Data















Net new center openings (3)

4


3


5


4








Total centers (end of period) (3)

184


175


184


175








Total center square footage (end of period) (4)

18,000,000


17,200,000


18,000,000


17,200,000























GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Net income

$ 72,102


$ 52,805


$ 148,244


$ 77,722








Net income margin (5)

9.5 %


7.9 %


10.1 %


6.1 %








Adjusted net income (6)

$ 84,144


$ 52,440


$ 172,374


$ 83,376








Adjusted net income margin (6)

11.1 %


7.9 %


11.7 %


6.6 %








Adjusted EBITDA (7)

$ 210,978


$ 173,545


$ 402,565


$ 319,523








Adjusted EBITDA margin (7)

27.7 %


26.0 %


27.4 %


25.3 %








Center operations expense

$ 403,925


$ 355,510


$ 774,912


$ 677,410








Pre-opening expenses (8)

$ 1,066


$ 1,202


$ 2,439


$ 3,654








Rent

$ 83,190


$ 74,947


$ 164,355


$ 147,229








Non-cash rent expense (open properties) (9)

$ 5,739


$ 5,965


$ 8,059


$ 10,645








Non-cash rent expense (properties under development) (9)

$ 3,921


$ 1,727


$ 5,004


$ 3,005








Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 195,698


$ 170,423


$ 379,554


$ 260,830








Free cash flow (10)

$ 112,465


$ 175,116


$ 153,839


$ 108,722










(1)

We define Average Center revenue per center membership as Center revenue less On-hold revenue, divided by the average number of Center memberships for the period, where the average number of Center memberships for the period is an average derived from dividing the sum of the total Center memberships outstanding at the beginning of the period and at the end of each month during the period by one plus the number of months in each period.

(2)

We measure the results of our centers based on how long each center has been open as of the most recent measurement period. We include a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.

(3)

Net new center openings is calculated as the number of centers that opened for the first time to members during the period, less any centers that closed during the period. Total centers (end of period) is the number of centers operational as of the last day of the period. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, we opened four centers.

(4)

Total center square footage (end of period) reflects the aggregate square footage, excluding the areas used for tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools, outdoor play areas and stand-alone Work, Sport and Swim locations. We use this metric for evaluating the efficiencies of a center as of the end of the period. These figures are approximations.

(5)

Net income margin is calculated as net income divided by total revenue.

(6)

We present Adjusted net income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted net income as net income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, less the tax effect of these adjustments.


Adjusted net income margin is calculated as Adjusted net income divided by total revenue.


The following table provides a reconciliation of net income and income per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, to Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per common share:


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,

($ in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income

$ 72,102


$ 52,805


$ 148,244


$ 77,722

Share-based compensation expense (a)

16,380


11,071


28,288


18,698

Loss (gain) on sale-leaseback transactions (b)

12,496


(7,558)


12,496


(7,522)

Capital transaction costs (c)

611


-


1,531


-

Employee retention credits (d)

(12,873)


-


(12,873)


-

Other (e)

17


(3,974)


203


(3,796)

Taxes (f)

(4,589)


96


(5,515)


(1,726)

Adjusted net income

$ 84,144


$ 52,440


$ 172,374


$ 83,376









Income per common share:








Basic

$ 0.33


$ 0.27


$ 0.69


$ 0.39

Diluted

$ 0.32


$ 0.26


$ 0.66


$ 0.38

Adjusted income per common share:








Basic

$ 0.38


$ 0.26


$ 0.80


$ 0.42

Diluted

$ 0.37


$ 0.25


$ 0.77


$ 0.41

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

219,286


198,903


215,642


198,200

Diluted

225,511


206,044


224,585


204,851





(a)

Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, was associated with stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, our employee stock purchase plan ("ESPP"), and liability-classified awards related to our 2025 short-term incentive plan. Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three and six ended June 30, 2024, was associated with stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, our ESPP and liability-classified awards related to our 2024 short-term incentive plan.


(b)

We adjust for the impact of gains and losses on the sale-leaseback of our properties as they do not reflect costs associated with our ongoing operations.


(c)

Represents one-time costs related to capital transactions, including debt and equity offerings that are non-recurring in nature.


(d)

Represents refundable payroll tax credits for employee retention under the CARES Act.


(e)

Includes (i) legal-related expenses in pursuit of our claim against Zurich of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $0.1 million and $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, (ii) gain on sales of land of $4.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and (iii) other immaterial transactions that are unusual or non-recurring in nature of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.


(f)

Represents the estimated tax effect of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted net income using the effective income tax rates for the respective periods.

(7)

We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations.


Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.


The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,

($ in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income

$ 72,102


$ 52,805


$ 148,244


$ 77,722

Interest expense, net of interest income

21,784


37,669


46,891


75,072

Provision for income taxes

27,473


13,818


33,878


23,732

Depreciation and amortization

72,988


69,714


143,907


135,617

Share-based compensation expense (a)

16,380


11,071


28,288


18,698

Loss (gain) on sale-leaseback transactions (b)

12,496


(7,558)


12,496


(7,522)

Capital transaction costs (c)

611


-


1,531


-

Employee retention credits (d)

(12,873)


-


(12,873)


-

Other (e)

17


(3,974)


203


(3,796)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 210,978


$ 173,545


$ 402,565


$ 319,523





(a) - (e)

See the corresponding footnotes to the table in footnote 6 immediately above.

(8)

Represents non-capital expenditures associated with opening new centers that are incurred prior to the commencement of a new center opening. The number of centers under construction or development, the types of centers and our costs associated with any particular center opening can vary significantly from period to period.

(9)

Reflects the non-cash portion of our annual GAAP operating lease expense that is greater or less than the cash operating lease payments. Non-cash rent expense for our open properties represents non-cash expense associated with properties that were operating at the end of each period presented. Non-cash rent expense for our properties under development represents non-cash expense associated with properties that are still under development at the end of each period presented.

(10)

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements, plus net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and land sales.


The following table provides a reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,

($ in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 195,698


$ 170,423


$ 379,554


$ 260,830

Capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements

(222,004)


(144,306)


(364,486)


(301,107)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions

138,771


142,671


138,771


142,671

Proceeds from land sales

-


6,328


-


6,328

Free cash flow

$ 112,465


$ 175,116


$ 153,839


$ 108,722

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Trailing Twelve Months

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Twelve


Twelve


Months Ended


Months Ended


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

Net income

$ 226,762


$ 109,321

Interest expense, net of interest income

119,914


142,695

Provision for income taxes

62,674


30,074

Depreciation and amortization

282,971


263,565

Share-based compensation expense

60,625


46,670

Loss on sale-leaseback transactions

17,388


5,307

Capital transaction costs

1,531


-

Asset impairments

-


5,340

Employee retention credits

(12,873)


-

Other

831


(2,761)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 759,823


$ 600,211

Reconciliation of Net Debt and Leverage Calculation

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Twelve


Twelve


Months Ended


Months Ended


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

Current maturities of debt

$ 22,873


$ 12,755

Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,493,038


1,830,241

Total Debt

$ 1,515,911


$ 1,842,996

Less: Fair value adjustment

207


362

Less: Unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs

(18,445)


(11,661)

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

175,509


34,527

Net Debt

$ 1,358,640


$ 1,819,768

Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA

759,823


600,211

Net Debt Leverage Ratio

1.8x


3.0x

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for the Year Ending 2025

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)



Year Ending


December 31, 2025

Net income

$290 - $293

Interest expense, net of interest income

84 - 80

Provision for income taxes

92 - 93

Depreciation and amortization

288 - 294

Share-based compensation expense

51 - 55

Loss on sale-leaseback transactions

13 - 13

Other

(13) - (13)

Adjusted EBITDA

$805 - $815

SOURCE Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
