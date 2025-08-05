Core Natural Resources Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Generates net cash provided by operating activities of $220.2 million and free cash flow of $131.1 million

Further increases merger-related annual synergies target to between $150 million and $170 million

Returns $87.1 million to stockholders via share buybacks and quarterly dividends

Increases cash and cash equivalents by $25 million and overall liquidity by $90 million

Advances previously detailed plan to resume longwall production at Leer South

CANONSBURG, Pa., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) ("Core" or the "company") reported a net loss of $36.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. Core reported adjusted EBITDA1 of $144.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, which included Leer South fire extinguishment and idle mine cash costs of $21.2 million. Revenues totaled $1,102.4 million in Q2.

"During the second quarter, the Core team continued to demonstrate the value-driving potential of the combined platform, executing at a high level at our flagship Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and Leer longwall operations, continuing to unlock the value of the substantial synergies created by the merger, and generating significant free cash flow1 despite a soft market environment and the longwall outage at Leer South," said Paul A. Lang, Core's chief executive officer. "In aggregate, those efforts facilitated the return to stockholders of $87.1 million in Q2 via our capital return program."

Operational Update

"During the second quarter, Core's high c.v. thermal coal segment continued to execute at a world-class level, with a significant step-up in sales volumes and lower unit costs acting to counterbalance modest erosion in average selling price in the face of a softer market environment," Lang said. "While the metallurgical segment's performance was again constrained by the longwall outage at Leer South, the rest of the platform executed well, led by the Leer mine, which set a production record for the second straight quarter. Supplementing our two core operating segments, the Powder River Basin segment also turned in a solid performance, with strengthening domestic power demand setting the stage for another strong adjusted EBITDA contribution."

During the second quarter of 2025, Core's high c.v. thermal coal segment achieved an 18-percent increase in sales volumes versus Q1 2025, when production was constrained by three longwall moves. The segment achieved realized coal revenue per ton sold1 of $60.50, which was modestly lower than the Q1 realization due to lower pricing on spot sales as well as a lower energy market adjustment (EMA) on power-price-linked domestic tons. The segment had cash cost of coal sold per ton1 of $39.47.

With the exception of Leer South, where longwall production has yet to resume, the metallurgical segment turned in a solid performance. Coking coal sales totaled 1.9 million tons, consistent with Q1 2025, and thermal byproduct sales totaled 0.3 million tons. The segment achieved realized coal revenue per ton sold1 for coking coal of $114.71 and realized coal revenue per ton sold1 for the metallurgical segment as a whole - inclusive of thermal byproduct sales - of $104.22. The metallurgical segment reported a cash cost of coal sold per ton1 of $95.93 and incurred $21.2 million in costs associated with the extinguishment of combustion activity and idle mine costs at Leer South.

The Powder River Basin segment executed at a high level for the second straight quarter. Sales volumes totaled 12.6 million tons as power generators worked to accelerate shipments in advance of the summer season. Realized coal revenue per ton sold1 was $14.69, while the cash cost of coal sold per ton1 was $13.40, resulting in a cash margin per ton sold in excess of previously provided guidance levels.

Synergy Update

As indicated, Core has again increased its targeted range for annual synergy generation to between $150 million and $170 million per year, an approximately 30 percent aggregate increase at the midpoint when compared to the guidance furnished at the time of the merger's announcement.

"The Core team continues to drive forward with the capture of the originally identified synergies while surfacing new opportunities for value creation," Lang said. "As we look ahead, we expect these efforts to drive increases in the value we secure for our products in the marketplace, reductions in our average operating costs, an expansion of our operating margins, and a significantly leaner corporate structure."

Financial, Liquidity, and Capital Return Update

In February, Core announced a new capital return framework targeting the return to stockholders of around 75 percent of free cash flow, with the significant majority of that return directed to share repurchases complemented by a sustaining quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.

During Q2 2025, Core generated net cash provided by operating activities of $220.2 million and free cash flow of $131.1 million. The company invested $81.9 million to repurchase 1.2 million shares, or roughly 2 percent of total shares outstanding as of the program's launch, at an average share price of $69.64. Year-to-date, Core has now invested a total of $183.2 million to repurchase 2.6 million shares, or roughly 5 percent of total shares outstanding as of the program's launch.

As of June 30, 2025, Core had $816.8 million of remaining authorization under its existing $1.0 billion share repurchase program.

In addition, and in keeping with the tenets of its capital return program, the board declared a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend payable on September 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 29, 2025.

"As we look ahead, we expect continuing robust free cash flow generation underpinned by anticipated strong performances from our high c.v. thermal and Powder River Basin segments," said Mitesh Thakkar, Core's president and chief financial officer. "That strong operating cash flow outlook - coupled with expected insurance recoveries, increased synergy capture, and the potential for further working capital improvement - gives us confidence in our ability to continue to return significant amounts of capital to our stockholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet."

At June 30, 2025, Core had total liquidity of $948 million, including $413 million in cash and cash equivalents.

In late July, Core consolidated the two legacy accounts receivable securitization facilities into a single facility with an extended term. The combined facility has a $250 million borrowing base; greater expected availability given the combined company's reduced customer and geographic concentration; and a maturity date in 2028. Moreover, the new facility - in combination with the recent $600 million revolving credit facility upsizing and $307 million tax-exempt bond refinancing - successfully completes Core's construction of its desired post-merger capital structure.

Leer South Update

In mid-January, Core announced that it was temporarily sealing Leer South's active longwall panel to extinguish isolated combustion-related activity occurring in a mined-out area. On June 10, 2025, consistent with the previously provided timeline, Core personnel and regulatory officials re-entered the sealed area of the mine and conducted an extensive evaluation of the major equipment and infrastructure. As expected, the operating team found that the longwall had been largely unaffected by the combustion event and that the major components and systems were in good condition.

On June 26, 2025, after more than two weeks in the mine, the team found it necessary to again evacuate the mine and reseal the affected area in the wake of an increase in carbon monoxide levels. The Core team is working closely with federal and state officials on a plan to recover and reposition the longwall equipment by the end of October, with the objective of resuming longwall production shortly thereafter.

Core currently expects to incur fire extinguishment and idle costs of $20 million to $30 million at Leer South in the third quarter of 2025. Core expects insurance recoveries associated with developments at Leer South to exceed $100 million.

Marketing Update

Core continues to capitalize on its strong book of committed thermal business and a gradual recovery in domestic thermal coal demand while navigating softer market conditions in the international arena.

In the high c.v. thermal segment, Core has now locked in commitments totaling 30.0 million tons for delivery in 2025 - and thus is nearly fully committed - at a projected realized coal revenue per ton sold2 of $60 to $62 per ton. That translates into an average operating margin of $22 per ton based on the mid-point of guidance for both realized coal revenue per ton sold and cash cost of coal sold per ton2. In addition, the segment has a committed book of around 13 million tons for delivery in 2026.

In the metallurgical segment, Core has commitments in place for virtually all its projected coking coal sales volumes for delivery in 2025, with the majority of yet-to-be-shipped tons tied to market-based pricing mechanisms.

In its Powder River Basin segment, Core is fully committed for 2025 at a projected realized coal revenue per ton sold2 of $14.40 and has around 33 million tons committed for delivery in 2026.

Policy Developments

In April 2025, President Trump issued a series of executive orders intended to reduce the regulatory burden on America's coal-based power plants and to ensure the long-term preservation of the U.S. coal fleet. The Trump Administration views the coal fleet as essential to the security, resilience, and reliability of America's power system.

In addition, the Administration directed the Secretary of Energy to take actions - via funding and other support mechanisms - to "accelerate the development, deployment, and commercialization" of coal-based technologies in areas such as building products, batteries, and other advanced carbon materials, as well as power generation. Core expects these efforts to facilitate additional opportunities for its Innovations business unit, which is already driving forward on all these fronts.

Then, on July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which included provisions designed to strengthen the U.S. coal industry and enhance the competitiveness of American coal overseas. The legislation contains language designating U.S.-produced metallurgical coal as a "critical material" under Section 45X, through which the company will be eligible for a 2.5-percent monetizable tax credit on production-related costs for four years beginning in 2026. In addition, OBBBA lowers the royalty rate on tons produced on federal lands, which stands to enhance the competitiveness of Core's Powder River Basin and West Elk mines.

Even more recently, the Trump Administration has announced plans to pursue still further legal and administrative efforts - via the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other governmental entities - to facilitate the continued operation of the U.S. coal-based power generation fleet well into the future in support of grid reliability and electricity affordability.

"In recent months, President Trump and the U.S. Congress have taken historic steps to ensure that U.S. coal remains a cornerstone of America's future energy supply and a stabilizing force in global energy markets," Lang said. "The President's recognition and inclusion of a number of our hourly employees in a White House ceremony for the signing of several executive orders underscored the past, present and future contributions of America's coal miners in meeting this country's energy and industrial needs - a recognition sorely missing in recent years."

Outlook

"In our first six months as a combined company, the Core team has made great progress in integrating the combined operating, marketing and logistics portfolio into a cohesive, high-performing unit while unlocking the synergistic value created by the merger," Lang said. "With our world-class mines, highly strategic logistical network, strong balance sheet, significant cash-generating capabilities, and talented workforce, we believe we are uniquely equipped to create stockholder value in a wide range of market environments. The team remains highly focused on capitalizing on our many strengths - and in doing so facilitating solid returns via our capital return program in today's soft market environment, while positioning the portfolio to drive still greater value as coal markets recover."

1 - Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures and Realized Coal Revenue per Ton Sold and Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton are operating ratios derived from non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below, under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2 - Core is unable to provide a reconciliation of High C.V. Thermal Realized Coal Revenue per Ton Sold guidance, High C.V. Thermal Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton guidance, and PRB Realized Coal Revenue per Ton Sold guidance, which are operating ratios derived from non-GAAP financial measures, without unreasonable efforts due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of certain income statement items.

2025 Guidance

2025

Tons $ per ton Sales Volume (in millions of tons)









Coking1 7.5 - 8.0



High C.V. Thermal2 29.0 - 31.0



Powder River Basin 45.0 - 48.0



Total 81.5

87.0















Metallurgical (in millions of tons)









Committed, Priced Coking



4.5

$ 118.20 Committed, Unpriced Coking



3.0



Total Committed Coking



7.5















Metallurgical Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton





$95.00 - $99.00











High C.V. Thermal (in millions of tons)









Committed, Priced3



29.8 $60.00 - $62.00 Committed, Unpriced



0.2



Total Committed High C.V. Thermal



30.0















High C.V. Thermal Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton





$38.00 - $40.00











Powder River Basin 4 (in millions of tons)









Committed, Priced



47.8

$ 14.40











Powder River Basin Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton





$12.75 - $13.25











Corporate (in $ millions)









Capital Expenditures $300 - $330



Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization $560 - $590





1 - Excludes thermal byproduct 2 - Includes crossover volumes 3 - Range reflects inclusion of collared commitments 4 - Reflects the expected impact of the recently enacted royalty rate reduction on federal coal leases in the second half of 2025

Note - Core is unable to provide a reconciliation of Metallurgical Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton, High C.V. Thermal Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton and Powder River Basin Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton guidance, which are operating ratios derived from non-GAAP financial measures, without unreasonable efforts due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of certain income statement items.

About Core Natural Resources, Inc.

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) is a world-class producer of high-quality metallurgical and high calorific value thermal coals for the global marketplace. Core's highly skilled workforce operates a best-in-sector portfolio of large-scale, low-cost longwall mines, including the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, Leer, Leer South, and West Elk mines, along with one of the world's largest and most productive surface mines, Black Thunder. The company plays an essential role in meeting the world's growing need for steel, infrastructure, and energy, while simultaneously serving the resurgent requirements of the U.S. power generation fleet. Core has an extensive and strategic logistical network - anchored by ownership positions in two East Coast marine export terminals - that provides reliable and efficient access to seaborne coal markets. The company's deeply ingrained culture is grounded in safety and compliance, continuous improvement, and financial performance, with an emphasis on stakeholder engagement and stockholder returns. Core was created in January 2025 via the merger of long-time industry leaders CONSOL Energy and Arch Resources and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

The following table presents a condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands):



Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: (Unaudited) Net Loss $ (36,556) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 169,263 Other Non-Cash Adjustments to Net Loss 10,010 Changes in Working Capital 77,444 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 220,161 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Capital Expenditures (89,185) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 216 Other Investing Activity (11,253) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (100,222) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Net Payments on Long-Term Debt, Including Fees (4,314) Repurchases of Common Stock (81,893) Dividends and Dividend Equivalents Paid (5,223) Other Financing Activities (934) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (92,364) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 27,575 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 579,325 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 606,900

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define realized coal revenue as revenues reported in the Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income less transportation costs, transloading revenues and other revenues not directly attributable to coal sales. We define realized coal revenue per ton sold as realized coal revenue divided by tons sold. The following table presents a reconciliation by reportable segment of realized coal revenue and realized coal revenue per ton sold to revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands, except per ton information).



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

High CV

Thermal

Metallurgical

PRB

Baltimore

Marine

Terminal

Idle, Other

and

Eliminations

Consolidated Revenues $ 606,500

$ 299,994

$ 186,872

$ 22,572

$ (13,577)

$ 1,102,361 Less: Adjustments to

Reconcile to Non-GAAP

Segment Realized Coal

Revenue





















Transportation Costs 99,084

67,088

2,460

-

-

168,632 Terminal Revenues -

-

-

22,572

(18,032)

4,540 Other Revenues -

-

-

-

4,455

4,455 Non-GAAP Segment

Realized Coal Revenue $ 507,416

$ 232,906

$ 184,412

$ -

$ -

$ 924,734 Tons Sold 8,388

2,235

12,556











Realized Coal Revenue per

Ton Sold $ 60.50

$ 104.22

$ 14.69













The following table presents a breakdown of the realized coal revenue per ton sold for the metallurgical segment between coking coal and thermal byproduct for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands, except per ton information).



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Coking Coal

Thermal Byproduct

Total Metallurgical

Segment Non-GAAP Segment Realized Coal Revenue $ 217,369

$ 15,537

$ 232,906 Tons Sold 1,895

340

2,235 Realized Coal Revenue per Ton Sold $ 114.71

$ 45.74

$ 104.22

We evaluate our cash cost of coal sold on an aggregate basis by segment and our cash cost of coal sold per ton on a per-ton basis. Cash cost of coal sold includes items such as direct operating costs, royalty and production taxes and direct administration costs, and excludes transportation costs, indirect costs, other costs not directly attributable to the production of coal and depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on production assets. We define cash cost of coal sold per ton as cash cost of coal sold divided by tons sold.

The following table presents a reconciliation by reportable segment of cash cost of coal sold and cash cost of coal sold per ton to cost of sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands, except per ton information).



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

High CV

Thermal

Metallurgical

PRB

Baltimore

Marine

Terminal

Idle, Other

and

Eliminations

Consolidated Cost of Sales $ 430,142

$ 302,696

$ 170,706

$ 7,578

$ 1,452

$ 912,574 Less: Adjustments to

Reconcile to Non-GAAP

Segment Cash Cost of Coal

Sold





















Transportation Costs 99,084

67,088

2,460

-

(18,032)

150,600 Cost of Sales from Idled

Operations -

21,243

-

-

4,920

26,163 Terminal Operating Costs -

-

-

7,578

-

7,578 Other (Operating Overhead,

Certain Actuarial, etc.) -

-

-

-

14,564

14,564 Non-GAAP Segment Cash

Cost of Coal Sold $ 331,058

$ 214,365

$ 168,246

$ -

$ -

$ 713,669 Tons Sold 8,388

2,235

12,556











Cash Cost of Coal Sold per

Ton $ 39.47

$ 95.93

$ 13.40













We define adjusted EBITDA as (i) net income (loss) plus income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation, depletion and amortization, as adjusted for (ii) certain non-cash items, such as loss on debt extinguishment and (iii) other adjustments, such as stock-based compensation and Merger-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA may also be adjusted for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our operating performance or that arise outside of the ordinary course of our business.

The following table presents a reconciliation by reportable segment of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands).



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

High CV

Thermal

Metallurgical

PRB

Baltimore

Marine

Terminal

Other,

Corporate

and

Eliminations

Consolidated Net Income (Loss) $ 124,337

$ (78,019)

$ 10,500

$ 13,600

$ (106,974)

$ (36,556) Income Tax Expense -

-

-

-

7,116

7,116 Interest Expense, net -

-

-

-

3,650

3,650 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 52,021

75,317

5,666

1,394

34,865

169,263 Other Adjustments -

-

-

-

797

797 Adjusted EBITDA $ 176,358

$ (2,702)

$ 16,166

$ 14,994

$ (60,546)

$ 144,270

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, defined as net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from sales of assets and unrestricted cash proceeds from the Merger with Arch Resources, Inc., less capital expenditures and investments in mining-related activities. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations and non-core asset sales after taking into consideration capital expenditures due to the fact that these expenditures are considered necessary to maintain and expand the company's asset base and are expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands).



Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2025 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 220,161



Capital Expenditures (89,185) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 216 Investments in Mining-Related Activities (128) Free Cash Flow $ 131,064

