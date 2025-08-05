BSV Association Partners with Chainspect to Showcase Hyperscale Performance

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association today announced a strategic partnership with Chainspect, the leading real-time performance tracker for more than 50 hyper-scaling blockchains, including Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Internet Computer and Algorand (ALGO).

BSV is now fully integrated into Chainspect's public dashboard, giving investors, developers and analysts a transparent view of the network's live throughput and latency metrics.

With its upcoming Teranode upgrade moving into production testing, BSV expects to rise rapidly through Chainspect's rankings. Teranode introduces a horizontally scalable, microservices architecture that has already demonstrated benchmark throughput in the millions of transactions per second (TPS) in lab conditions. Public main-net deployment is scheduled to begin later this year, paving the way for BSV to contend for the top spot on Chainspect's "Fastest Blockchains by TPS" board.

Now anyone can preview BSV's real-time stats on Chainspect's live dashboard ahead of the full production rollout.

Martin Coxall Director of Growth, BSV Association: "Being listed on Chainspect is a testament to the years of dedicated development to unleash the original Bitcoin protocol's ability to scale unbounded. For too long, the narrative around blockchain has been divorced from real-world utility and performance. Chainspect cuts through the noise with objective data, and we are confident the metrics will speak for themselves."

"This isn't just about rankings; it's a clear signal to the market that BSV is open for business. We are the enterprise-grade blockchain that can handle the demands of any application, from micropayments and big data to tokenization and complex smart contracts, all at a fraction of the cost of other platforms. We invite developers and businesses who are serious about scalability and efficiency to look at the data and then come and build the future on BSV. The door is open for Proof-of-Concepts that are ready to scale to mainstream adoption and bring their transaction volume to a network that can handle it."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in BSV's mission to bring unmatched scalability and utility to the blockchain space. BSV Blockchains inclusion on Chainspect ensures that its performance will be independently monitored, verified, and visible to the world, further solidifying its position as the blockchain built for enterprise, government, and global-scale applications.

About Chainspect:

Chainspect is the leading blockchain analytics platform focused on fundamentals. It tracks scalability metrics like TPS, finality, and block time, along with decentralization metrics such as Nakamoto Coefficient and Validator & Miner Counts, across 50+ networks. Chainspect is widely used by investors, researchers, and builders to compare blockchains, and is cited by industry leaders like Cointelegraph, Forbes, and Investopedia. Built to cut through hype and bring transparency to Web3, Chainspect offers an unbiased, data-driven view into how blockchains scale and perform.

About BSV Blockchain:

BSV Association is a Swiss-based non-profit organisation, acting as the open-source governing body and global advocate of BSV blockchain, dedicated to advancing its adoption and utility. It supports developers, enterprises, and governments in leveraging the BSV blockchain. BSV blockchain is a scalable and energy-efficient public blockchain designed for enterprise and government applications, offering unbounded scaling, low transaction fees, and robust security. BSV enables businesses to build innovative blockchain-based solutions. Focused on compliance and real-world utility, BSV supports smart contracts, tokenisation, and data integrity at a global scale.

