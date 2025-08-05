Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Second quarter 2025 RevPAR1 increased 1.5 percent worldwide, with 5.3 percent growth in international markets and U.S. & Canada RevPAR in line with the year-ago quarter
- Second quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.78 and adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.65
- Second quarter reported net income totaled $763 million and adjusted net income totaled $728 million
- Second quarter adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,415 million
- The company added roughly 17,300 net rooms during the quarter and net rooms grew 4.7% from the end of the second quarter of 2024
- At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline reached a new record and totaled approximately 3,900 properties and over 590,000 rooms
- The company repurchased 2.8 million shares of common stock for $0.7 billion in the 2025 second quarter. Year to date through July 30, the company has returned approximately $2.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported second quarter 2025 results.
Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Marriott delivered another solid quarter, highlighted by strong financial results and robust net rooms growth despite heightened macro-economic uncertainty. Global RevPAR increased 1.5 percent in the second quarter primarily driven by the leisure segment. International RevPAR rose over 5 percent, with strong growth in APEC and EMEA. In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR was flat year over year with continued strength in the luxury segment offset by a decline in select service demand, largely reflecting reduced government travel and weaker business transient demand. Adjusting for the Easter holiday shift, U.S. & Canada RevPAR increased by nearly 1 percent.
"Development activity remained robust. We signed nearly 32,000 rooms, over 70 percent of which were in international markets, and our quarter-end pipeline stood at a record of more than 590,000 rooms. Conversions continued to be a key driver of growth, representing approximately 30 percent of our room signings and openings in the first half of this year. We still expect full year net rooms growth to approach 5 percent this year.
"With our strategy to be everywhere our guests want us to be, we expanded our industry leading global brand portfolio with the launch of Series by Marriott, a new regional collection brand targeting the midscale and upscale segments. We are excited about our founding deal to affiliate the Fern portfolio of brands in India with Series by Marriott, and by the strong interest from owners around the world in this extension of our successful soft brand model. We also recently completed the acquisition of the innovative lifestyle brand citizenM, further broadening offerings for our guests, Marriott Bonvoy members and owners. We believe both of these new brands have meaningful global growth potential.
"We continue to enhance our powerful Marriott Bonvoy travel platform. Membership reached nearly 248 million members at the end of June, and we are deepening engagement through unique experiences and strategic collaborations.
"Our results in the second quarter underscore the resiliency of our cash-generating, asset-light business model and the strength of our brands. Year to date through July 30, we have returned approximately $2.1 billion to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, and we remain on track to return approximately $4 billion for full year 2025."
Second Quarter 2025 Results
Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,200 million in the 2025 second quarter, a nearly 5 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $1,148 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher RevPAR, rooms growth and co-branded credit card fees were key contributors to the increase.
Incentive management fees totaled $200 million in the 2025 second quarter, compared to $195 million in the 2024 second quarter, driven by strong international hotel results. Managed hotels in international markets contributed nearly two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $113 million in the 2025 second quarter, compared to $99 million in the 2024 second quarter. The increase was mainly driven by the addition of the Sheraton Grand Chicago to our portfolio of owned hotels.
General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2025 second quarter totaled $245 million, compared to $248 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects lower compensation costs.
Interest expense, net, totaled $191 million in the 2025 second quarter, compared to $164 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.
In the 2025 second quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled $291 million compared to $268 million in the 2024 second quarter.
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $1,236 million in the 2025 second quarter, compared to 2024 second quarter reported operating income of $1,195 million. Reported net income totaled $763 million in the 2025 second quarter, a 1 percent decrease compared to 2024 second quarter reported net income of $772 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.78 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.69 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2025 second quarter totaled $1,186 million, compared to 2024 second quarter adjusted operating income of $1,120 million. Second quarter 2025 adjusted net income totaled $728 million, compared to 2024 second quarter adjusted net income of $716 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2025 second quarter totaled $2.65, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $2.50 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and, for the 2025 second quarter, income tax special items. See the press release schedules for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,415 million in the 2025 second quarter, a 7 percent increase compared to second quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $1,324 million. See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Selected Performance Information
The company added roughly 17,300 net rooms during the quarter, including more than 8,500 net rooms in international markets. At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global system totaled over 9,600 properties, with approximately 1,736,000 rooms.
At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,858 properties with more than 590,000 rooms, including 234 properties with over 37,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The quarter-end pipeline included 1,447 properties with over 238,000 rooms under construction, including hotels that are in the process of converting to our system. Over half of the rooms in the quarter-end pipeline are in international markets. The quarter-end pipeline does not reflect any rooms from our acquisition of the citizenM brand or from the launch of Series by Marriott.
In the 2025 second quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 1.5 percent (a 1.7 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2024 second quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada was flat (a 0.1 percent decrease using actual dollars) year-over-year, and RevPAR in international markets increased 5.3 percent (a 6.1 percent increase using actual dollars) year-over-year.
Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $15.7 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.7 billion, compared to $14.4 billion in debt and $0.4 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2024.
The company repurchased 2.8 million shares of common stock in the 2025 second quarter for $0.7 billion. Year to date through July 30, the company has repurchased 6.4 million shares for $1.7 billion.
Company Outlook
The Company's updated outlook generally assumes the continuation of the current macro-economic environment.
Third Quarter 2025
vs. Third Quarter 2024
Full Year 2025
vs. Full Year 2024
Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth
Worldwide
flat to 1.0%
1.5% to 2.5%
-
Year-End 2025
vs. Year-End 2024
Net rooms growth
Approaching 5%
-
($ in millions, except EPS)
Third Quarter 2025
Full Year 2025
Gross fee revenues
$1,310 to $1,325
$5,365 to $5,420
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses
$80 to $90
$360 to $370
General, administrative, and other expenses
$245 to $240
$985 to $965
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$1,288 to $1,318
$5,310 to $5,395
Adjusted EPS - diluted2,3
$2.31 to $2.39
$9.85 to $10.08
Investment spending (including $355 million for citizenM)4
$1,355 to $1,455
Capital return to shareholders5
Approx. $4,000
-
1See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.
2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS - diluted for third quarter and full year 2025 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, income tax special items, or any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year (other than our acquisition of the citizenM brand in the 2025 third quarter), each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. Adjusted EPS - diluted for full year 2025 excludes the benefit of income tax special items of $74 million.
3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.
4This outlook includes $355 million of funding related to our acquisition of the citizenM brand. Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities, but excludes any other potential property or brand acquisitions, which we cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant.
5Assumes the level and types of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales, property acquisitions or additional brand acquisitions occur during the year.
Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of August 5, 2025. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; cash generation and shareholder returns; our growth prospects; our development pipeline; our Marriott Bonvoy travel platform; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including uncertainty resulting from economic, political or other global, national, and regional conditions and events, including related to tariffs, trade, travel and other policies; and the risk factors that we describe in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.
ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,600 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.
Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.
1All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2025 and 2024 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.
Tables follow
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUARTER 2, 2025
-
Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported
A-2
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-4
Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type
A-5
Total Lodging Products by Tier
A-7
Key Lodging Statistics
A-10
Adjusted EBITDA
A-14
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Third Quarter 2025
A-15
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2025
A-16
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
A-17
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
SECOND QUARTER 2025 AND 2024
($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
-
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Reported 2025 vs. 2024
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 340
$ 330
3
Franchise fees1
860
818
5
Incentive management fees
200
195
3
Gross fee revenues
1,400
1,343
4
Contract investment amortization2
(29)
(27)
(7)
Net fee revenues
1,371
1,316
4
Owned, leased, and other revenue3
441
395
12
Cost reimbursement revenue4
4,932
4,728
4
6,744
6,439
5
-
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct5
328
296
(11)
Depreciation, amortization, and other6
53
47
(13)
General, administrative, and other7
245
248
1
Restructuring and merger-related charges
8
8
-
Reimbursed expenses4
4,874
4,645
(5)
5,508
5,244
(5)
-
OPERATING INCOME
1,236
1,195
3
-
Gains and other income, net8
5
4
25
Interest expense
(203)
(173)
(17)
Interest income
12
9
33
Equity in earnings9
4
5
(20)
-
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,054
1,040
1
-
Provision for income taxes
(291)
(268)
(9)
-
NET INCOME
$ 763
$ 772
(1)
-
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 2.78
$ 2.70
3
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 2.78
$ 2.69
3
-
Basic shares
274.2
285.8
Diluted shares
274.7
286.7
1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees.
2 Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.
3 Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.
5 Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6 Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7 General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8 Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
9 Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2025 AND 2024
($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
-
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Reported 2025 vs. 2024
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 665
$ 643
3
Franchise fees1
1,606
1,506
7
Incentive management fees
404
404
-
Gross fee revenues
2,675
2,553
5
Contract investment amortization2
(57)
(50)
(14)
Net fee revenues
2,618
2,503
5
Owned, leased, and other revenue3
802
752
7
Cost reimbursement revenue4
9,587
9,161
5
13,007
12,416
5
-
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct5
624
582
(7)
Depreciation, amortization, and other6
104
92
(13)
General, administrative, and other7
490
509
4
Restructuring and merger-related charges
9
16
44
Reimbursed expenses4
9,596
9,146
(5)
10,823
10,345
(5)
-
OPERATING INCOME
2,184
2,071
5
-
Gains and other income, net8
3
8
(63)
Interest expense
(395)
(336)
(18)
Interest income
21
19
11
Equity in earnings9
5
5
-
-
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,818
1,767
3
-
Provision for income taxes
(390)
(431)
10
-
NET INCOME
$ 1,428
$ 1,336
7
-
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 5.18
$ 4.64
12
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 5.17
$ 4.62
12
-
Basic shares
275.5
288.1
Diluted shares
276.2
289.1
1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees.
2 Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.
3 Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.
5 Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6 Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7 General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8 Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
9 Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
-
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and
-
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Percent
Percent
June 30,
June 30,
Better/
June 30,
June 30,
Better/
2025
2024
(Worse)
2025
2024
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 6,744
$ 6,439
$ 13,007
$ 12,416
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,932)
(4,728)
(9,587)
(9,161)
Adjusted total revenues†
1,812
1,711
3,420
3,255
-
-
Operating income, as reported
1,236
1,195
2,184
2,071
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,932)
(4,728)
(9,587)
(9,161)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,874
4,645
9,596
9,146
Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges
8
8
9
16
Adjusted operating income†
1,186
1,120
6
2,202
2,072
6
-
-
Operating income margin
18 %
19 %
17 %
17 %
Adjusted operating income margin†
65 %
65 %
64 %
64 %
-
-
Net income, as reported
763
772
1,428
1,336
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,932)
(4,728)
(9,587)
(9,161)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,874
4,645
9,596
9,146
Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges
8
8
9
16
Income tax effect of above adjustments
18
19
1
(1)
Less: Income tax special items
(3)
-
(74)
-
Adjusted net income†
$ 728
$ 716
2
$ 1,373
$ 1,336
3
-
-
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$ 2.78
$ 2.69
$ 5.17
$ 4.62
Adjusted diluted earnings per share†
$ 2.65
$ 2.50
6
$ 4.97
$ 4.62
8
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
As of June 30, 2025
US & Canada
Total International1
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Managed
612
213,382
1,360
353,456
1,972
566,838
Marriott Hotels
99
56,180
187
59,155
286
115,335
Sheraton
25
19,769
180
57,877
205
77,646
Courtyard by Marriott
155
25,227
132
28,912
287
54,139
Westin
41
22,486
79
23,888
120
46,374
JW Marriott
23
13,191
76
27,076
99
40,267
The Ritz-Carlton
42
12,798
79
18,394
121
31,192
Four Points by Sheraton
1
134
96
25,583
97
25,717
Renaissance Hotels
21
9,065
51
16,054
72
25,119
Le Méridien
-
-
67
18,286
67
18,286
W Hotels
20
5,513
45
12,460
65
17,973
St. Regis
13
2,669
52
11,380
65
14,049
Residence Inn by Marriott
73
12,002
9
1,116
82
13,118
Gaylord Hotels
7
11,820
-
-
7
11,820
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
41
7,859
47
10,155
Delta Hotels by Marriott
24
6,622
19
3,329
43
9,951
Fairfield by Marriott
6
1,431
55
8,450
61
9,881
Aloft Hotels
2
505
40
8,777
42
9,282
Autograph Collection
11
3,269
16
3,209
27
6,478
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
39
5,489
39
5,489
EDITION
5
1,379
15
2,844
20
4,223
AC Hotels by Marriott
8
1,512
14
2,680
22
4,192
Element Hotels
3
810
15
2,964
18
3,774
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
20
3,499
-
-
20
3,499
Moxy Hotels
1
380
13
2,876
14
3,256
Protea Hotels by Marriott
-
-
22
2,737
22
2,737
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
11
1,415
11
1,415
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
6
825
-
-
6
825
Bvlgari
-
-
7
646
7
646
Owned/Leased
14
5,539
36
8,667
50
14,206
Sheraton
1
1,218
3
1,724
4
2,942
Marriott Hotels
2
1,304
5
1,631
7
2,935
Courtyard by Marriott
7
987
4
894
11
1,881
W Hotels
2
765
2
665
4
1,430
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Protea Hotels by Marriott
-
-
5
912
5
912
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
548
2
548
Renaissance Hotels
-
-
2
505
2
505
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
The Luxury Collection
-
-
3
383
3
383
Autograph Collection
-
-
5
360
5
360
Residence Inn by Marriott
1
192
1
140
2
332
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
2
249
2
249
St. Regis
-
-
1
160
1
160
Franchised, Licensed, and Other
5,725
849,133
1,714
289,705
7,439
1,138,838
Courtyard by Marriott
920
123,572
137
25,379
1,057
148,951
Fairfield by Marriott
1,179
111,061
114
15,993
1,293
127,054
Residence Inn by Marriott
810
96,464
38
4,766
848
101,230
Marriott Hotels
234
74,162
78
22,034
312
96,196
Autograph Collection
153
34,504
159
32,171
312
66,675
Sheraton
141
43,631
81
22,628
222
66,259
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
552
64,189
-
-
552
64,189
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
541
54,487
-
-
541
54,487
Westin
95
32,010
33
9,615
128
41,625
Four Points by Sheraton
148
21,350
108
19,600
256
40,950
AC Hotels by Marriott
127
21,145
106
15,615
233
36,760
Aloft Hotels
167
23,904
30
5,782
197
29,686
Moxy Hotels
47
8,093
111
20,848
158
28,941
Renaissance Hotels
71
19,545
33
8,347
104
27,892
MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy**
12
26,210
-
-
12
26,210
Tribute Portfolio
93
17,646
60
8,269
153
25,915
Timeshare*
73
18,949
21
3,911
94
22,860
Delta Hotels by Marriott
68
15,195
29
6,283
97
21,478
The Luxury Collection
15
7,812
62
13,560
77
21,372
City Express by Marriott
2
258
153
17,781
155
18,039
Design Hotels*
24
2,573
165
11,355
189
13,928
Element Hotels
93
12,404
6
827
99
13,231
Le Méridien
23
5,060
25
7,184
48
12,244
JW Marriott
12
6,080
15
3,261
27
9,341
Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy
88
5,374
58
2,695
146
8,069
Four Points Flex by Sheraton
-
-
41
6,234
41
6,234
Protea Hotels by Marriott
-
-
37
3,283
37
3,283
Outdoor-Focused Collection
32
1,532
-
-
32
1,532
W Hotels
1
1,117
1
226
2
1,343
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
6
1,117
6
1,117
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
2
253
2
231
4
484
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*
-
-
2
377
2
377
St. Regis
-
-
1
172
1
172
Bvlgari
-
-
2
161
2
161
StudioRes
1
124
-
-
1
124
Residences
72
7,670
68
8,267
140
15,937
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
43
4,760
22
1,866
65
6,626
St. Regis Residences
11
1,267
14
1,947
25
3,214
W Residences
10
1,092
8
768
18
1,860
Marriott Residences
-
-
5
1,337
5
1,337
JW Marriott Residences
-
-
3
767
3
767
Westin Residences
3
266
3
413
6
679
Bvlgari Residences
-
-
5
526
5
526
Sheraton Residences
-
-
3
472
3
472
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
2
85
3
176
Renaissance Residences
1
112
-
-
1
112
EDITION Residences
3
82
1
10
4
92
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Autograph Collection Residences
-
-
1
14
1
14
Grand Total
6,423
1,075,724
3,178
660,095
9,601
1,735,819
1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.
* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
** Excludes five MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, one The Luxury Collection and one W Hotels) which are presented in "Franchised, Licensed and Other" within their respective brands.
Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER
As of June 30, 2025
US & Canada
Total International1
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Luxury
208
61,341
462
106,637
670
167,978
JW Marriott
35
19,271
92
30,833
127
50,104
JW Marriott Residences
-
-
3
767
3
767
The Ritz-Carlton
43
13,227
81
18,942
124
32,169
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
43
4,760
22
1,866
65
6,626
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*
-
-
2
377
2
377
The Luxury Collection
21
10,108
106
21,802
127
31,910
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
2
85
3
176
W Hotels
23
7,395
48
13,351
71
20,746
W Residences
10
1,092
8
768
18
1,860
St. Regis
13
2,669
54
11,712
67
14,381
St. Regis Residences
11
1,267
14
1,947
25
3,214
EDITION
5
1,379
15
2,844
20
4,223
EDITION Residences
3
82
1
10
4
92
Bvlgari
-
-
9
807
9
807
Bvlgari Residences
-
-
5
526
5
526
Premium
1,240
409,347
1,408
327,398
2,648
736,745
Marriott Hotels
335
131,646
270
82,820
605
214,466
Marriott Residences
-
-
5
1,337
5
1,337
Sheraton
167
64,618
264
82,229
431
146,847
Sheraton Residences
-
-
3
472
3
472
Westin
137
55,569
112
33,503
249
89,072
Westin Residences
3
266
3
413
6
679
Autograph Collection
164
37,773
180
35,740
344
73,513
Autograph Collection Residences
-
-
1
14
1
14
Renaissance Hotels
92
28,610
86
24,906
178
53,516
Renaissance Residences
1
112
-
-
1
112
Delta Hotels by Marriott
92
21,817
48
9,612
140
31,429
Le Méridien
23
5,060
92
25,470
115
30,530
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Tribute Portfolio
93
17,646
73
9,933
166
27,579
MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy**
12
26,210
-
-
12
26,210
Design Hotels*
24
2,573
165
11,355
189
13,928
Gaylord Hotels
7
11,820
-
-
7
11,820
Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy
88
5,374
58
2,695
146
8,069
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
45
6,606
45
6,606
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
2
253
2
231
4
484
Select
4,899
585,705
1,093
198,134
5,992
783,839
Courtyard by Marriott
1,082
149,786
273
55,185
1,355
204,971
Fairfield by Marriott
1,185
112,492
169
24,443
1,354
136,935
Residence Inn by Marriott
884
108,658
48
6,022
932
114,680
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
572
67,688
-
-
572
67,688
Four Points by Sheraton
149
21,484
204
45,183
353
66,667
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
547
55,312
-
-
547
55,312
AC Hotels by Marriott
135
22,657
120
18,295
255
40,952
Aloft Hotels
169
24,409
70
14,559
239
38,968
Moxy Hotels
48
8,473
124
23,724
172
32,197
Element Hotels
96
13,214
21
3,791
117
17,005
Protea Hotels by Marriott
-
-
64
6,932
64
6,932
Outdoor-Focused Collection
32
1,532
-
-
32
1,532
Midscale
3
382
194
24,015
197
24,397
City Express by Marriott
2
258
153
17,781
155
18,039
Four Points Flex by Sheraton
-
-
41
6,234
41
6,234
StudioRes
1
124
-
-
1
124
Timeshare*
73
18,949
21
3,911
94
22,860
Grand Total
6,423
1,075,724
3,178
660,095
9,601
1,735,819
1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.
* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
** Excludes five MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, one The Luxury Collection and one W Hotels) which are presented within their respective brands.
Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
-
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
JW Marriott
$ 256.91
3.2 %
73.5 %
-0.1 %
pts.
$ 349.48
3.4 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 379.22
5.8 %
69.1 %
0.9 %
pts.
$ 548.82
4.5 %
W Hotels
$ 265.40
4.8 %
72.4 %
2.4 %
pts.
$ 366.32
1.3 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$ 323.19
5.0 %
71.9 %
0.9 %
pts.
$ 449.29
3.6 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 186.65
0.6 %
73.5 %
-1.2 %
pts.
$ 253.89
2.2 %
Sheraton
$ 172.43
-1.3 %
70.3 %
-2.5 %
pts.
$ 245.42
2.2 %
Westin
$ 201.18
1.6 %
73.8 %
-1.0 %
pts.
$ 272.63
3.0 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$ 184.53
0.8 %
72.9 %
-0.9 %
pts.
$ 252.99
2.0 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$ 214.88
2.2 %
72.7 %
-0.5 %
pts.
$ 295.49
2.8 %
Courtyard by Marriott
$ 121.91
-2.2 %
71.5 %
-0.7 %
pts.
$ 170.39
-1.2 %
Residence Inn by Marriott
$ 158.59
0.0 %
79.4 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 199.72
-0.4 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$ 135.00
-1.0 %
74.3 %
-0.2 %
pts.
$ 181.64
-0.8 %
US & Canada - All5
$ 195.25
1.6 %
73.1 %
-0.4 %
pts.
$ 267.04
2.2 %
-
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
JW Marriott
$ 246.76
1.7 %
74.4 %
-0.8 %
pts.
$ 331.59
2.8 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 378.95
6.0 %
69.7 %
0.8 %
pts.
$ 543.79
4.7 %
W Hotels
$ 265.40
4.8 %
72.4 %
2.4 %
pts.
$ 366.32
1.3 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$ 304.02
4.1 %
72.8 %
0.5 %
pts.
$ 417.38
3.4 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 157.02
0.6 %
72.3 %
-0.7 %
pts.
$ 217.09
1.5 %
Sheraton
$ 140.24
-0.8 %
70.7 %
-1.8 %
pts.
$ 198.48
1.7 %
Westin
$ 179.02
1.4 %
73.9 %
-0.7 %
pts.
$ 242.16
2.3 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$ 159.60
1.0 %
72.2 %
-0.5 %
pts.
$ 221.04
1.7 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$ 175.79
1.6 %
72.3 %
-0.4 %
pts.
$ 243.23
2.2 %
Courtyard by Marriott
$ 120.10
-2.6 %
72.3 %
-1.7 %
pts.
$ 166.11
-0.3 %
Residence Inn by Marriott
$ 139.07
-0.8 %
79.6 %
-0.7 %
pts.
$ 174.62
0.0 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$ 101.21
-1.8 %
72.8 %
-1.5 %
pts.
$ 139.00
0.2 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$ 120.57
-1.5 %
74.9 %
-1.2 %
pts.
$ 160.88
0.1 %
US & Canada - All5
$ 142.78
0.0 %
73.9 %
-0.9 %
pts.
$ 193.29
1.2 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels, Element Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
-
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
JW Marriott
$ 262.35
4.4 %
73.3 %
1.1 %
pts.
$ 358.15
2.9 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 397.01
6.9 %
68.9 %
1.5 %
pts.
$ 575.98
4.5 %
W Hotels
$ 264.75
4.8 %
69.2 %
2.5 %
pts.
$ 382.76
1.1 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$ 337.22
5.3 %
71.2 %
1.4 %
pts.
$ 473.60
3.2 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 175.96
2.9 %
70.3 %
-0.2 %
pts.
$ 250.27
3.3 %
Sheraton
$ 166.98
0.3 %
68.0 %
-1.8 %
pts.
$ 245.51
3.0 %
Westin
$ 184.91
3.5 %
69.4 %
0.1 %
pts.
$ 266.43
3.3 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$ 174.32
3.0 %
69.7 %
0.0 %
pts.
$ 250.04
3.0 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$ 209.98
3.8 %
70.0 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 299.80
3.3 %
Courtyard by Marriott
$ 113.09
0.3 %
67.2 %
0.2 %
pts.
$ 168.19
-0.1 %
Residence Inn by Marriott
$ 152.98
1.4 %
76.6 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 199.76
0.5 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$ 127.71
0.9 %
70.7 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 180.60
0.1 %
US & Canada - All5
$ 189.76
3.3 %
70.2 %
0.4 %
pts.
$ 270.29
2.7 %
-
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
JW Marriott
$ 251.03
3.3 %
73.5 %
0.5 %
pts.
$ 341.34
2.6 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 392.19
7.0 %
69.1 %
1.6 %
pts.
$ 567.54
4.6 %
W Hotels
$ 264.75
4.8 %
69.2 %
2.5 %
pts.
$ 382.76
1.1 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$ 312.34
4.9 %
71.6 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 436.26
3.2 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 146.29
2.8 %
68.5 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 213.68
2.4 %
Sheraton
$ 129.22
0.8 %
66.5 %
-0.8 %
pts.
$ 194.27
2.0 %
Westin
$ 168.82
3.4 %
70.4 %
0.4 %
pts.
$ 239.87
2.8 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$ 148.95
3.0 %
68.5 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 217.59
2.5 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$ 167.27
3.3 %
68.8 %
0.4 %
pts.
$ 243.11
2.7 %
Courtyard by Marriott
$ 109.56
-1.1 %
67.8 %
-1.1 %
pts.
$ 161.61
0.4 %
Residence Inn by Marriott
$ 129.43
0.1 %
76.0 %
-0.2 %
pts.
$ 170.37
0.4 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$ 90.95
-0.5 %
67.7 %
-0.8 %
pts.
$ 134.28
0.7 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$ 110.68
-0.2 %
70.7 %
-0.6 %
pts.
$ 156.58
0.7 %
US & Canada - All5
$ 133.45
1.6 %
69.9 %
-0.2 %
pts.
$ 190.83
1.9 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels, Element Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
??
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
Europe
$ 266.53
3.3 %
77.1 %
2.5 %
pts.
$ 345.92
-0.1 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 135.25
13.4 %
68.8 %
4.2 %
pts.
$ 196.52
6.4 %
Greater China
$ 80.06
-0.5 %
68.6 %
0.5 %
pts.
$ 116.78
-1.2 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 122.60
7.5 %
69.4 %
0.9 %
pts.
$ 176.58
6.1 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 186.34
6.9 %
65.0 %
-2.1 %
pts.
$ 286.47
10.4 %
-
International - All1
$ 126.06
5.5 %
69.5 %
1.3 %
pts.
$ 181.50
3.5 %
-
Worldwide2
$ 154.88
3.4 %
71.0 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 218.20
2.6 %
??
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
Europe
$ 178.96
3.8 %
75.3 %
1.6 %
pts.
$ 237.71
1.5 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 125.23
14.0 %
68.2 %
3.8 %
pts.
$ 183.59
7.6 %
Greater China
$ 73.75
-0.5 %
66.9 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 110.29
-0.9 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 127.23
8.8 %
70.5 %
1.1 %
pts.
$ 180.35
7.0 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 121.22
3.0 %
62.0 %
-1.7 %
pts.
$ 195.51
5.8 %
-
International - All1
$ 122.49
5.3 %
69.0 %
0.9 %
pts.
$ 177.52
3.9 %
-
Worldwide2
$ 136.00
1.5 %
72.2 %
-0.3 %
pts.
$ 188.25
1.9 %
1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
-
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
Europe
$ 208.40
4.2 %
69.7 %
2.6 %
pts.
$ 299.19
0.2 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 141.06
8.6 %
69.5 %
2.3 %
pts.
$ 203.09
5.0 %
Greater China
$ 79.55
-1.2 %
66.6 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 119.50
-2.1 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 127.75
9.1 %
70.4 %
1.3 %
pts.
$ 181.54
7.1 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 215.47
9.3 %
67.8 %
0.2 %
pts.
$ 317.70
9.0 %
-
International - All1
$ 124.32
5.5 %
68.5 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 181.48
3.5 %
-
Worldwide2
$ 151.61
4.3 %
69.2 %
0.9 %
pts.
$ 219.04
3.0 %
-
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
RevPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
vs. 2024
Europe
$ 141.66
5.0 %
68.1 %
2.4 %
pts.
$ 208.14
1.3 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 129.96
9.3 %
68.6 %
2.2 %
pts.
$ 189.40
5.8 %
Greater China
$ 73.19
-1.0 %
65.1 %
0.5 %
pts.
$ 112.36
-1.7 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 129.68
9.8 %
71.0 %
1.6 %
pts.
$ 182.57
7.3 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 136.36
5.4 %
63.6 %
-0.8 %
pts.
$ 214.38
6.8 %
-
International - All1
$ 117.35
5.7 %
67.3 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 174.37
3.8 %
-
Worldwide2
$ 128.08
2.8 %
69.1 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 185.47
2.4 %
1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in millions)
-
Fiscal Year 2025
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 665
$ 763
$ 1,428
Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,655)
(4,932)
(9,587)
Reimbursed expenses
4,722
4,874
9,596
Interest expense
192
203
395
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
3
4
Provision for income taxes
99
291
390
Depreciation and amortization
51
53
104
Contract investment amortization
28
29
57
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
57
61
118
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint
4
4
8
Stock-based compensation
52
58
110
Restructuring and merger-related charges
1
8
9
Adjusted EBITDA†
$ 1,217
$ 1,415
$ 2,632
-
Change from 2024 Adjusted EBITDA†
7 %
7 %
7 %
Fiscal Year 2024
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 564
$ 772
$ 584
$ 455
$ 2,375
Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,433)
(4,728)
(4,617)
(4,704)
(18,482)
Reimbursed expenses
4,501
4,645
4,681
4,972
18,799
Interest expense
163
173
179
180
695
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
2
1
3
8
Provision for income taxes
163
268
202
143
776
Depreciation and amortization
45
47
45
46
183
Contract investment amortization
23
27
26
27
103
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
48
50
52
56
206
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint
5
3
4
3
15
Stock-based compensation
53
57
63
64
237
Restructuring and merger-related charges
8
8
9
52
77
Gain on asset dispositions
-
-
-
(11)
(11)
Adjusted EBITDA†
$ 1,142
$ 1,324
$ 1,229
$ 1,286
$ 4,981
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
THIRD QUARTER 2025
($ in millions)
-
Range
Estimated
Third Quarter 2024
Net income excluding certain items1
$ 629
$ 651
Interest expense
207
207
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
1
Provision for income taxes
237
245
Depreciation and amortization
52
52
Contract investment amortization
30
30
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
68
68
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint
6
6
Stock-based compensation
58
58
Adjusted EBITDA†
$ 1,288
$ 1,318
$ 1,229
-
Increase over 2024 Adjusted EBITDA†
5 %
7 %
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
-
1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year (other than our acquisition of the citizenM brand in the 2025 third quarter), each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2025
($ in millions)
-
Range
Estimated
Full Year 2024
Net income excluding certain items1
$ 2,771
$ 2,833
Interest expense
815
815
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
7
7
Provision for income taxes
889
912
Depreciation and amortization
205
205
Contract investment amortization
120
120
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
260
260
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
18
18
Stock-based compensation
225
225
Adjusted EBITDA†
$ 5,310
$ 5,395
$ 4,981
-
Increase over 2024 Adjusted EBITDA†
7 %
8 %
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
-
1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year (other than our acquisition of the citizenM brand in the 2025 third quarter), each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "†". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable). Adjusted total revenues excludes cost reimbursement revenue. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable), and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable and if above a specified threshold). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which in 2025 primarily related to the release of tax reserves. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision (benefit) for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related charges, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold).
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude restructuring and merger-related charges as well as non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, and for which we receive reimbursement under our agreements with hotel owners and certain other counterparties with no added mark-up. We do not operate these property-level and centralized programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, we recognize cost reimbursement revenue at the same time that we incur expenses, and property-level services have no net impact on our Income Statements in the reporting period. However, for centralized programs and services, we may be reimbursed before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners and certain other counterparties in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from hotel owners and certain other counterparties to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms available for the period, is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We also believe occupancy and average daily rate ("ADR"), which are components of calculating RevPAR, are meaningful indicators of our performance. Occupancy, which we calculate by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms available for the period, measures the utilization of a property's available capacity. ADR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms sold, measures average room price and is useful in assessing pricing levels. Comparisons to prior periods are on a constant U.S. dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to the prior comparable period. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding the performance of hotels in our system as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
We define our comparable properties as hotels in our system that were open and operating under one of our brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2024 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, residences, and timeshare properties.
We use the term "hotel owners" throughout these schedules to refer, collectively, to owners of hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to management agreements, franchise agreements, license agreements or similar arrangements, and we use the term "hotels in our system" to refer to hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to such arrangements, as well as hotels that we own or lease. The terms "hotel owners" and "hotels in our system" exclude Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy® (which we also exclude from our property and room count), timeshare, residential, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection®.
SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.