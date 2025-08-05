Anzeige
WKN: 913070 | ISIN: US5719032022 | Ticker-Symbol: MAQ
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 12:57
226,40 Euro
+1,03 % +2,30
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
224,75226,4014:08
224,75226,4014:08
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 13:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

  • Second quarter 2025 RevPAR1 increased 1.5 percent worldwide, with 5.3 percent growth in international markets and U.S. & Canada RevPAR in line with the year-ago quarter
  • Second quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.78 and adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.65
  • Second quarter reported net income totaled $763 million and adjusted net income totaled $728 million
  • Second quarter adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,415 million
  • The company added roughly 17,300 net rooms during the quarter and net rooms grew 4.7% from the end of the second quarter of 2024
  • At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline reached a new record and totaled approximately 3,900 properties and over 590,000 rooms
  • The company repurchased 2.8 million shares of common stock for $0.7 billion in the 2025 second quarter. Year to date through July 30, the company has returned approximately $2.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

For a summary of quarterly highlights, please visit: https://news.marriott.com/static-assets/component-resources/newscenter/earnings/2025/2025-q2-earnings-infographic.pdf.

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported second quarter 2025 results.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Marriott delivered another solid quarter, highlighted by strong financial results and robust net rooms growth despite heightened macro-economic uncertainty. Global RevPAR increased 1.5 percent in the second quarter primarily driven by the leisure segment. International RevPAR rose over 5 percent, with strong growth in APEC and EMEA. In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR was flat year over year with continued strength in the luxury segment offset by a decline in select service demand, largely reflecting reduced government travel and weaker business transient demand. Adjusting for the Easter holiday shift, U.S. & Canada RevPAR increased by nearly 1 percent.

"Development activity remained robust. We signed nearly 32,000 rooms, over 70 percent of which were in international markets, and our quarter-end pipeline stood at a record of more than 590,000 rooms. Conversions continued to be a key driver of growth, representing approximately 30 percent of our room signings and openings in the first half of this year. We still expect full year net rooms growth to approach 5 percent this year.

"With our strategy to be everywhere our guests want us to be, we expanded our industry leading global brand portfolio with the launch of Series by Marriott, a new regional collection brand targeting the midscale and upscale segments. We are excited about our founding deal to affiliate the Fern portfolio of brands in India with Series by Marriott, and by the strong interest from owners around the world in this extension of our successful soft brand model. We also recently completed the acquisition of the innovative lifestyle brand citizenM, further broadening offerings for our guests, Marriott Bonvoy members and owners. We believe both of these new brands have meaningful global growth potential.

"We continue to enhance our powerful Marriott Bonvoy travel platform. Membership reached nearly 248 million members at the end of June, and we are deepening engagement through unique experiences and strategic collaborations.

"Our results in the second quarter underscore the resiliency of our cash-generating, asset-light business model and the strength of our brands. Year to date through July 30, we have returned approximately $2.1 billion to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, and we remain on track to return approximately $4 billion for full year 2025."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,200 million in the 2025 second quarter, a nearly 5 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $1,148 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher RevPAR, rooms growth and co-branded credit card fees were key contributors to the increase.

Incentive management fees totaled $200 million in the 2025 second quarter, compared to $195 million in the 2024 second quarter, driven by strong international hotel results. Managed hotels in international markets contributed nearly two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $113 million in the 2025 second quarter, compared to $99 million in the 2024 second quarter. The increase was mainly driven by the addition of the Sheraton Grand Chicago to our portfolio of owned hotels.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2025 second quarter totaled $245 million, compared to $248 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects lower compensation costs.

Interest expense, net, totaled $191 million in the 2025 second quarter, compared to $164 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

In the 2025 second quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled $291 million compared to $268 million in the 2024 second quarter.

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $1,236 million in the 2025 second quarter, compared to 2024 second quarter reported operating income of $1,195 million. Reported net income totaled $763 million in the 2025 second quarter, a 1 percent decrease compared to 2024 second quarter reported net income of $772 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.78 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.69 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2025 second quarter totaled $1,186 million, compared to 2024 second quarter adjusted operating income of $1,120 million. Second quarter 2025 adjusted net income totaled $728 million, compared to 2024 second quarter adjusted net income of $716 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2025 second quarter totaled $2.65, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $2.50 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and, for the 2025 second quarter, income tax special items. See the press release schedules for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,415 million in the 2025 second quarter, a 7 percent increase compared to second quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $1,324 million. See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added roughly 17,300 net rooms during the quarter, including more than 8,500 net rooms in international markets. At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global system totaled over 9,600 properties, with approximately 1,736,000 rooms.

At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,858 properties with more than 590,000 rooms, including 234 properties with over 37,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The quarter-end pipeline included 1,447 properties with over 238,000 rooms under construction, including hotels that are in the process of converting to our system. Over half of the rooms in the quarter-end pipeline are in international markets. The quarter-end pipeline does not reflect any rooms from our acquisition of the citizenM brand or from the launch of Series by Marriott.

In the 2025 second quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 1.5 percent (a 1.7 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2024 second quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada was flat (a 0.1 percent decrease using actual dollars) year-over-year, and RevPAR in international markets increased 5.3 percent (a 6.1 percent increase using actual dollars) year-over-year.

Balance Sheet & Common Stock

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $15.7 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.7 billion, compared to $14.4 billion in debt and $0.4 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2024.

The company repurchased 2.8 million shares of common stock in the 2025 second quarter for $0.7 billion. Year to date through July 30, the company has repurchased 6.4 million shares for $1.7 billion.

Company Outlook

The Company's updated outlook generally assumes the continuation of the current macro-economic environment.


Third Quarter 2025

vs. Third Quarter 2024

Full Year 2025

vs. Full Year 2024

Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth



Worldwide

flat to 1.0%

1.5% to 2.5%

-



Year-End 2025

vs. Year-End 2024

Net rooms growth


Approaching 5%

-

($ in millions, except EPS)

Third Quarter 2025

Full Year 2025

Gross fee revenues

$1,310 to $1,325

$5,365 to $5,420

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses

$80 to $90

$360 to $370

General, administrative, and other expenses

$245 to $240

$985 to $965

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

$1,288 to $1,318

$5,310 to $5,395

Adjusted EPS - diluted2,3

$2.31 to $2.39

$9.85 to $10.08

Investment spending (including $355 million for citizenM)4


$1,355 to $1,455

Capital return to shareholders5


Approx. $4,000

-

1See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.

2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS - diluted for third quarter and full year 2025 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, income tax special items, or any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year (other than our acquisition of the citizenM brand in the 2025 third quarter), each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. Adjusted EPS - diluted for full year 2025 excludes the benefit of income tax special items of $74 million.

3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.

4This outlook includes $355 million of funding related to our acquisition of the citizenM brand. Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities, but excludes any other potential property or brand acquisitions, which we cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant.

5Assumes the level and types of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales, property acquisitions or additional brand acquisitions occur during the year.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor (click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link). A replay will be available at that same website until August 5, 2026.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-274-8461, or Global: +1 203-518-9814. The conference ID is MAR2Q25. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 5, 2025, until 8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 12, 2025. To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-723-0389 or Global: +1 402-220-2647 using conference ID MAR2Q25.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of August 5, 2025. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; cash generation and shareholder returns; our growth prospects; our development pipeline; our Marriott Bonvoy travel platform; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including uncertainty resulting from economic, political or other global, national, and regional conditions and events, including related to tariffs, trade, travel and other policies; and the risk factors that we describe in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,600 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.





1All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2025 and 2024 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.

IRPR#1
Tables follow

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUARTER 2, 2025

-


Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported

A-2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A-4

Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type

A-5

Total Lodging Products by Tier

A-7

Key Lodging Statistics

A-10

Adjusted EBITDA

A-14

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Third Quarter 2025

A-15

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2025

A-16

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

A-17

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

SECOND QUARTER 2025 AND 2024

($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

-









As Reported


As Reported


Percent



Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Better/(Worse)



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


Reported 2025 vs. 2024

REVENUES







Base management fees


$ 340


$ 330


3

Franchise fees1


860


818


5

Incentive management fees


200


195


3

Gross fee revenues


1,400


1,343


4

Contract investment amortization2


(29)


(27)


(7)

Net fee revenues


1,371


1,316


4

Owned, leased, and other revenue3


441


395


12

Cost reimbursement revenue4


4,932


4,728


4



6,744


6,439


5

-







OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES







Owned, leased, and other - direct5


328


296


(11)

Depreciation, amortization, and other6


53


47


(13)

General, administrative, and other7


245


248


1

Restructuring and merger-related charges


8


8


-

Reimbursed expenses4


4,874


4,645


(5)



5,508


5,244


(5)

-







OPERATING INCOME


1,236


1,195


3

-







Gains and other income, net8


5


4


25

Interest expense


(203)


(173)


(17)

Interest income


12


9


33

Equity in earnings9


4


5


(20)

-







INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


1,054


1,040


1

-







Provision for income taxes


(291)


(268)


(9)

-







NET INCOME


$ 763


$ 772


(1)

-







EARNINGS PER SHARE







Earnings per share - basic


$ 2.78


$ 2.70


3

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 2.78


$ 2.69


3

-







Basic shares


274.2


285.8



Diluted shares


274.7


286.7










1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees.

2 Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.

3 Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.

5 Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7 General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.

9 Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2025 AND 2024

($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

-









As Reported


As Reported


Percent



Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Better/(Worse)



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


Reported 2025 vs. 2024

REVENUES







Base management fees


$ 665


$ 643


3

Franchise fees1


1,606


1,506


7

Incentive management fees


404


404


-

Gross fee revenues


2,675


2,553


5

Contract investment amortization2


(57)


(50)


(14)

Net fee revenues


2,618


2,503


5

Owned, leased, and other revenue3


802


752


7

Cost reimbursement revenue4


9,587


9,161


5



13,007


12,416


5

-







OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES







Owned, leased, and other - direct5


624


582


(7)

Depreciation, amortization, and other6


104


92


(13)

General, administrative, and other7


490


509


4

Restructuring and merger-related charges


9


16


44

Reimbursed expenses4


9,596


9,146


(5)



10,823


10,345


(5)

-







OPERATING INCOME


2,184


2,071


5

-







Gains and other income, net8


3


8


(63)

Interest expense


(395)


(336)


(18)

Interest income


21


19


11

Equity in earnings9


5


5


-

-







INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


1,818


1,767


3

-







Provision for income taxes


(390)


(431)


10

-







NET INCOME


$ 1,428


$ 1,336


7

-







EARNINGS PER SHARE







Earnings per share - basic


$ 5.18


$ 4.64


12

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 5.17


$ 4.62


12

-







Basic shares


275.5


288.1



Diluted shares


276.2


289.1










1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees.

2 Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.

3 Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.

5 Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7 General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.

9 Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions except per share amounts)

-












The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and
Adjusted diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of
Adjusted operating income margin.

-













Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended






Percent






Percent


June 30,


June 30,


Better/


June 30,


June 30,


Better/


2025


2024


(Worse)


2025


2024


(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported

$ 6,744


$ 6,439




$ 13,007


$ 12,416



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,932)


(4,728)




(9,587)


(9,161)



Adjusted total revenues

1,812


1,711




3,420


3,255



-












-












Operating income, as reported

1,236


1,195




2,184


2,071



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,932)


(4,728)




(9,587)


(9,161)



Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,874


4,645




9,596


9,146



Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges

8


8




9


16



Adjusted operating income

1,186


1,120


6


2,202


2,072


6

-












-












Operating income margin

18 %


19 %




17 %


17 %



Adjusted operating income margin

65 %


65 %




64 %


64 %



-












-












Net income, as reported

763


772




1,428


1,336



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,932)


(4,728)




(9,587)


(9,161)



Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,874


4,645




9,596


9,146



Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges

8


8




9


16



Income tax effect of above adjustments

18


19




1


(1)



Less: Income tax special items

(3)


-




(74)


-



Adjusted net income

$ 728


$ 716


2


$ 1,373


$ 1,336


3

-












-












Diluted earnings per share, as reported

$ 2.78


$ 2.69




$ 5.17


$ 4.62



Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 2.65


$ 2.50


6


$ 4.97


$ 4.62


8













Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE

As of June 30, 2025


US & Canada

Total International1

Total Worldwide


Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Managed

612

213,382

1,360

353,456

1,972

566,838

Marriott Hotels

99

56,180

187

59,155

286

115,335

Sheraton

25

19,769

180

57,877

205

77,646

Courtyard by Marriott

155

25,227

132

28,912

287

54,139

Westin

41

22,486

79

23,888

120

46,374

JW Marriott

23

13,191

76

27,076

99

40,267

The Ritz-Carlton

42

12,798

79

18,394

121

31,192

Four Points by Sheraton

1

134

96

25,583

97

25,717

Renaissance Hotels

21

9,065

51

16,054

72

25,119

Le Méridien

-

-

67

18,286

67

18,286

W Hotels

20

5,513

45

12,460

65

17,973

St. Regis

13

2,669

52

11,380

65

14,049

Residence Inn by Marriott

73

12,002

9

1,116

82

13,118

Gaylord Hotels

7

11,820

-

-

7

11,820

The Luxury Collection

6

2,296

41

7,859

47

10,155

Delta Hotels by Marriott

24

6,622

19

3,329

43

9,951

Fairfield by Marriott

6

1,431

55

8,450

61

9,881

Aloft Hotels

2

505

40

8,777

42

9,282

Autograph Collection

11

3,269

16

3,209

27

6,478

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

39

5,489

39

5,489

EDITION

5

1,379

15

2,844

20

4,223

AC Hotels by Marriott

8

1,512

14

2,680

22

4,192

Element Hotels

3

810

15

2,964

18

3,774

SpringHill Suites by Marriott

20

3,499

-

-

20

3,499

Moxy Hotels

1

380

13

2,876

14

3,256

Protea Hotels by Marriott

-

-

22

2,737

22

2,737

Tribute Portfolio

-

-

11

1,415

11

1,415

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

6

825

-

-

6

825

Bvlgari

-

-

7

646

7

646

Owned/Leased

14

5,539

36

8,667

50

14,206

Sheraton

1

1,218

3

1,724

4

2,942

Marriott Hotels

2

1,304

5

1,631

7

2,935

Courtyard by Marriott

7

987

4

894

11

1,881

W Hotels

2

765

2

665

4

1,430

Westin

1

1,073

-

-

1

1,073

Protea Hotels by Marriott

-

-

5

912

5

912

The Ritz-Carlton

-

-

2

548

2

548

Renaissance Hotels

-

-

2

505

2

505

JW Marriott

-

-

1

496

1

496

The Luxury Collection

-

-

3

383

3

383

Autograph Collection

-

-

5

360

5

360

Residence Inn by Marriott

1

192

1

140

2

332

Tribute Portfolio

-

-

2

249

2

249

St. Regis

-

-

1

160

1

160

Franchised, Licensed, and Other

5,725

849,133

1,714

289,705

7,439

1,138,838

Courtyard by Marriott

920

123,572

137

25,379

1,057

148,951

Fairfield by Marriott

1,179

111,061

114

15,993

1,293

127,054

Residence Inn by Marriott

810

96,464

38

4,766

848

101,230

Marriott Hotels

234

74,162

78

22,034

312

96,196

Autograph Collection

153

34,504

159

32,171

312

66,675

Sheraton

141

43,631

81

22,628

222

66,259

SpringHill Suites by Marriott

552

64,189

-

-

552

64,189

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

541

54,487

-

-

541

54,487

Westin

95

32,010

33

9,615

128

41,625

Four Points by Sheraton

148

21,350

108

19,600

256

40,950

AC Hotels by Marriott

127

21,145

106

15,615

233

36,760

Aloft Hotels

167

23,904

30

5,782

197

29,686

Moxy Hotels

47

8,093

111

20,848

158

28,941

Renaissance Hotels

71

19,545

33

8,347

104

27,892

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy**

12

26,210

-

-

12

26,210

Tribute Portfolio

93

17,646

60

8,269

153

25,915

Timeshare*

73

18,949

21

3,911

94

22,860

Delta Hotels by Marriott

68

15,195

29

6,283

97

21,478

The Luxury Collection

15

7,812

62

13,560

77

21,372

City Express by Marriott

2

258

153

17,781

155

18,039

Design Hotels*

24

2,573

165

11,355

189

13,928

Element Hotels

93

12,404

6

827

99

13,231

Le Méridien

23

5,060

25

7,184

48

12,244

JW Marriott

12

6,080

15

3,261

27

9,341

Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy

88

5,374

58

2,695

146

8,069

Four Points Flex by Sheraton

-

-

41

6,234

41

6,234

Protea Hotels by Marriott

-

-

37

3,283

37

3,283

Outdoor-Focused Collection

32

1,532

-

-

32

1,532

W Hotels

1

1,117

1

226

2

1,343

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

6

1,117

6

1,117

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

2

253

2

231

4

484

The Ritz-Carlton

1

429

-

-

1

429

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*

-

-

2

377

2

377

St. Regis

-

-

1

172

1

172

Bvlgari

-

-

2

161

2

161

StudioRes

1

124

-

-

1

124

Residences

72

7,670

68

8,267

140

15,937

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

43

4,760

22

1,866

65

6,626

St. Regis Residences

11

1,267

14

1,947

25

3,214

W Residences

10

1,092

8

768

18

1,860

Marriott Residences

-

-

5

1,337

5

1,337

JW Marriott Residences

-

-

3

767

3

767

Westin Residences

3

266

3

413

6

679

Bvlgari Residences

-

-

5

526

5

526

Sheraton Residences

-

-

3

472

3

472

The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91

2

85

3

176

Renaissance Residences

1

112

-

-

1

112

EDITION Residences

3

82

1

10

4

92

Le Méridien Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

Autograph Collection Residences

-

-

1

14

1

14

Grand Total

6,423

1,075,724

3,178

660,095

9,601

1,735,819








1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.

* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."

** Excludes five MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, one The Luxury Collection and one W Hotels) which are presented in "Franchised, Licensed and Other" within their respective brands.

Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER

As of June 30, 2025


US & Canada

Total International1

Total Worldwide

Total Systemwide

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Luxury

208

61,341

462

106,637

670

167,978

JW Marriott

35

19,271

92

30,833

127

50,104

JW Marriott Residences

-

-

3

767

3

767

The Ritz-Carlton

43

13,227

81

18,942

124

32,169

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

43

4,760

22

1,866

65

6,626

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*

-

-

2

377

2

377

The Luxury Collection

21

10,108

106

21,802

127

31,910

The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91

2

85

3

176

W Hotels

23

7,395

48

13,351

71

20,746

W Residences

10

1,092

8

768

18

1,860

St. Regis

13

2,669

54

11,712

67

14,381

St. Regis Residences

11

1,267

14

1,947

25

3,214

EDITION

5

1,379

15

2,844

20

4,223

EDITION Residences

3

82

1

10

4

92

Bvlgari

-

-

9

807

9

807

Bvlgari Residences

-

-

5

526

5

526

Premium

1,240

409,347

1,408

327,398

2,648

736,745

Marriott Hotels

335

131,646

270

82,820

605

214,466

Marriott Residences

-

-

5

1,337

5

1,337

Sheraton

167

64,618

264

82,229

431

146,847

Sheraton Residences

-

-

3

472

3

472

Westin

137

55,569

112

33,503

249

89,072

Westin Residences

3

266

3

413

6

679

Autograph Collection

164

37,773

180

35,740

344

73,513

Autograph Collection Residences

-

-

1

14

1

14

Renaissance Hotels

92

28,610

86

24,906

178

53,516

Renaissance Residences

1

112

-

-

1

112

Delta Hotels by Marriott

92

21,817

48

9,612

140

31,429

Le Méridien

23

5,060

92

25,470

115

30,530

Le Méridien Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

Tribute Portfolio

93

17,646

73

9,933

166

27,579

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy**

12

26,210

-

-

12

26,210

Design Hotels*

24

2,573

165

11,355

189

13,928

Gaylord Hotels

7

11,820

-

-

7

11,820

Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy

88

5,374

58

2,695

146

8,069

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

45

6,606

45

6,606

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

2

253

2

231

4

484

Select

4,899

585,705

1,093

198,134

5,992

783,839

Courtyard by Marriott

1,082

149,786

273

55,185

1,355

204,971

Fairfield by Marriott

1,185

112,492

169

24,443

1,354

136,935

Residence Inn by Marriott

884

108,658

48

6,022

932

114,680

SpringHill Suites by Marriott

572

67,688

-

-

572

67,688

Four Points by Sheraton

149

21,484

204

45,183

353

66,667

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

547

55,312

-

-

547

55,312

AC Hotels by Marriott

135

22,657

120

18,295

255

40,952

Aloft Hotels

169

24,409

70

14,559

239

38,968

Moxy Hotels

48

8,473

124

23,724

172

32,197

Element Hotels

96

13,214

21

3,791

117

17,005

Protea Hotels by Marriott

-

-

64

6,932

64

6,932

Outdoor-Focused Collection

32

1,532

-

-

32

1,532

Midscale

3

382

194

24,015

197

24,397

City Express by Marriott

2

258

153

17,781

155

18,039

Four Points Flex by Sheraton

-

-

41

6,234

41

6,234

StudioRes

1

124

-

-

1

124

Timeshare*

73

18,949

21

3,911

94

22,860

Grand Total

6,423

1,075,724

3,178

660,095

9,601

1,735,819








1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.

* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."

** Excludes five MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, one The Luxury Collection and one W Hotels) which are presented within their respective brands.

Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

-














Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024

JW Marriott


$ 256.91


3.2 %


73.5 %


-0.1 %

pts.


$ 349.48


3.4 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 379.22


5.8 %


69.1 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 548.82


4.5 %

W Hotels


$ 265.40


4.8 %


72.4 %


2.4 %

pts.


$ 366.32


1.3 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1


$ 323.19


5.0 %


71.9 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 449.29


3.6 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 186.65


0.6 %


73.5 %


-1.2 %

pts.


$ 253.89


2.2 %

Sheraton


$ 172.43


-1.3 %


70.3 %


-2.5 %

pts.


$ 245.42


2.2 %

Westin


$ 201.18


1.6 %


73.8 %


-1.0 %

pts.


$ 272.63


3.0 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2


$ 184.53


0.8 %


72.9 %


-0.9 %

pts.


$ 252.99


2.0 %

US & Canada Full-Service3


$ 214.88


2.2 %


72.7 %


-0.5 %

pts.


$ 295.49


2.8 %

Courtyard by Marriott


$ 121.91


-2.2 %


71.5 %


-0.7 %

pts.


$ 170.39


-1.2 %

Residence Inn by Marriott


$ 158.59


0.0 %


79.4 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 199.72


-0.4 %

Composite US & Canada Select4


$ 135.00


-1.0 %


74.3 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 181.64


-0.8 %

US & Canada - All5


$ 195.25


1.6 %


73.1 %


-0.4 %

pts.


$ 267.04


2.2 %

-

Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024

JW Marriott


$ 246.76


1.7 %


74.4 %


-0.8 %

pts.


$ 331.59


2.8 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 378.95


6.0 %


69.7 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 543.79


4.7 %

W Hotels


$ 265.40


4.8 %


72.4 %


2.4 %

pts.


$ 366.32


1.3 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1


$ 304.02


4.1 %


72.8 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 417.38


3.4 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 157.02


0.6 %


72.3 %


-0.7 %

pts.


$ 217.09


1.5 %

Sheraton


$ 140.24


-0.8 %


70.7 %


-1.8 %

pts.


$ 198.48


1.7 %

Westin


$ 179.02


1.4 %


73.9 %


-0.7 %

pts.


$ 242.16


2.3 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2


$ 159.60


1.0 %


72.2 %


-0.5 %

pts.


$ 221.04


1.7 %

US & Canada Full-Service3


$ 175.79


1.6 %


72.3 %


-0.4 %

pts.


$ 243.23


2.2 %

Courtyard by Marriott


$ 120.10


-2.6 %


72.3 %


-1.7 %

pts.


$ 166.11


-0.3 %

Residence Inn by Marriott


$ 139.07


-0.8 %


79.6 %


-0.7 %

pts.


$ 174.62


0.0 %

Fairfield by Marriott


$ 101.21


-1.8 %


72.8 %


-1.5 %

pts.


$ 139.00


0.2 %

Composite US & Canada Select4


$ 120.57


-1.5 %


74.9 %


-1.2 %

pts.


$ 160.88


0.1 %

US & Canada - All5


$ 142.78


0.0 %


73.9 %


-0.9 %

pts.


$ 193.29


1.2 %















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.

4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels, Element Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels.

5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

-














Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024

JW Marriott


$ 262.35


4.4 %


73.3 %


1.1 %

pts.


$ 358.15


2.9 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 397.01


6.9 %


68.9 %


1.5 %

pts.


$ 575.98


4.5 %

W Hotels


$ 264.75


4.8 %


69.2 %


2.5 %

pts.


$ 382.76


1.1 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1


$ 337.22


5.3 %


71.2 %


1.4 %

pts.


$ 473.60


3.2 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 175.96


2.9 %


70.3 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 250.27


3.3 %

Sheraton


$ 166.98


0.3 %


68.0 %


-1.8 %

pts.


$ 245.51


3.0 %

Westin


$ 184.91


3.5 %


69.4 %


0.1 %

pts.


$ 266.43


3.3 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2


$ 174.32


3.0 %


69.7 %


0.0 %

pts.


$ 250.04


3.0 %

US & Canada Full-Service3


$ 209.98


3.8 %


70.0 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 299.80


3.3 %

Courtyard by Marriott


$ 113.09


0.3 %


67.2 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 168.19


-0.1 %

Residence Inn by Marriott


$ 152.98


1.4 %


76.6 %


0.7 %

pts.


$ 199.76


0.5 %

Composite US & Canada Select4


$ 127.71


0.9 %


70.7 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 180.60


0.1 %

US & Canada - All5


$ 189.76


3.3 %


70.2 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 270.29


2.7 %

-

Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024

JW Marriott


$ 251.03


3.3 %


73.5 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 341.34


2.6 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 392.19


7.0 %


69.1 %


1.6 %

pts.


$ 567.54


4.6 %

W Hotels


$ 264.75


4.8 %


69.2 %


2.5 %

pts.


$ 382.76


1.1 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1


$ 312.34


4.9 %


71.6 %


1.2 %

pts.


$ 436.26


3.2 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 146.29


2.8 %


68.5 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 213.68


2.4 %

Sheraton


$ 129.22


0.8 %


66.5 %


-0.8 %

pts.


$ 194.27


2.0 %

Westin


$ 168.82


3.4 %


70.4 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 239.87


2.8 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2


$ 148.95


3.0 %


68.5 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 217.59


2.5 %

US & Canada Full-Service3


$ 167.27


3.3 %


68.8 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 243.11


2.7 %

Courtyard by Marriott


$ 109.56


-1.1 %


67.8 %


-1.1 %

pts.


$ 161.61


0.4 %

Residence Inn by Marriott


$ 129.43


0.1 %


76.0 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 170.37


0.4 %

Fairfield by Marriott


$ 90.95


-0.5 %


67.7 %


-0.8 %

pts.


$ 134.28


0.7 %

Composite US & Canada Select4


$ 110.68


-0.2 %


70.7 %


-0.6 %

pts.


$ 156.58


0.7 %

US & Canada - All5


$ 133.45


1.6 %


69.9 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 190.83


1.9 %















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.

4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels, Element Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels.

5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

??














Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024

Europe


$ 266.53


3.3 %


77.1 %


2.5 %

pts.


$ 345.92


-0.1 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 135.25


13.4 %


68.8 %


4.2 %

pts.


$ 196.52


6.4 %

Greater China


$ 80.06


-0.5 %


68.6 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 116.78


-1.2 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 122.60


7.5 %


69.4 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 176.58


6.1 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 186.34


6.9 %


65.0 %


-2.1 %

pts.


$ 286.47


10.4 %

-














International - All1


$ 126.06


5.5 %


69.5 %


1.3 %

pts.


$ 181.50


3.5 %

-














Worldwide2


$ 154.88


3.4 %


71.0 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 218.20


2.6 %

??

Comparable Systemwide International Properties



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024

Europe


$ 178.96


3.8 %


75.3 %


1.6 %

pts.


$ 237.71


1.5 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 125.23


14.0 %


68.2 %


3.8 %

pts.


$ 183.59


7.6 %

Greater China


$ 73.75


-0.5 %


66.9 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 110.29


-0.9 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 127.23


8.8 %


70.5 %


1.1 %

pts.


$ 180.35


7.0 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 121.22


3.0 %


62.0 %


-1.7 %

pts.


$ 195.51


5.8 %

-














International - All1


$ 122.49


5.3 %


69.0 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 177.52


3.9 %

-














Worldwide2


$ 136.00


1.5 %


72.2 %


-0.3 %

pts.


$ 188.25


1.9 %















1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $

-














Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024

Europe


$ 208.40


4.2 %


69.7 %


2.6 %

pts.


$ 299.19


0.2 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 141.06


8.6 %


69.5 %


2.3 %

pts.


$ 203.09


5.0 %

Greater China


$ 79.55


-1.2 %


66.6 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 119.50


-2.1 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 127.75


9.1 %


70.4 %


1.3 %

pts.


$ 181.54


7.1 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 215.47


9.3 %


67.8 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 317.70


9.0 %

-














International - All1


$ 124.32


5.5 %


68.5 %


1.2 %

pts.


$ 181.48


3.5 %

-














Worldwide2


$ 151.61


4.3 %


69.2 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 219.04


3.0 %

-

Comparable Systemwide International Properties



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024



RevPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024


2025


vs. 2024

Europe


$ 141.66


5.0 %


68.1 %


2.4 %

pts.


$ 208.14


1.3 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 129.96


9.3 %


68.6 %


2.2 %

pts.


$ 189.40


5.8 %

Greater China


$ 73.19


-1.0 %


65.1 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 112.36


-1.7 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 129.68


9.8 %


71.0 %


1.6 %

pts.


$ 182.57


7.3 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 136.36


5.4 %


63.6 %


-0.8 %

pts.


$ 214.38


6.8 %

-














International - All1


$ 117.35


5.7 %


67.3 %


1.2 %

pts.


$ 174.37


3.8 %

-














Worldwide2


$ 128.08


2.8 %


69.1 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 185.47


2.4 %















1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in millions)

-


Fiscal Year 2025


First

Quarter


Second

Quarter


Total

Net income, as reported

$ 665


$ 763


$ 1,428

Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,655)


(4,932)


(9,587)

Reimbursed expenses

4,722


4,874


9,596

Interest expense

192


203


395

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

1


3


4

Provision for income taxes

99


291


390

Depreciation and amortization

51


53


104

Contract investment amortization

28


29


57

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

57


61


118

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint
ventures

4


4


8

Stock-based compensation

52


58


110

Restructuring and merger-related charges

1


8


9

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,217


$ 1,415


$ 2,632

-






Change from 2024 Adjusted EBITDA

7 %


7 %


7 %


Fiscal Year 2024


First

Quarter


Second

Quarter


Third

Quarter


Fourth

Quarter


Total

Net income, as reported

$ 564


$ 772


$ 584


$ 455


$ 2,375

Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,433)


(4,728)


(4,617)


(4,704)


(18,482)

Reimbursed expenses

4,501


4,645


4,681


4,972


18,799

Interest expense

163


173


179


180


695

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

2


2


1


3


8

Provision for income taxes

163


268


202


143


776

Depreciation and amortization

45


47


45


46


183

Contract investment amortization

23


27


26


27


103

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

48


50


52


56


206

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint
ventures

5


3


4


3


15

Stock-based compensation

53


57


63


64


237

Restructuring and merger-related charges

8


8


9


52


77

Gain on asset dispositions

-


-


-


(11)


(11)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,142


$ 1,324


$ 1,229


$ 1,286


$ 4,981











Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

THIRD QUARTER 2025

($ in millions)

-







Range




Estimated
Third Quarter 2025


Third Quarter 2024

Net income excluding certain items1

$ 629


$ 651



Interest expense

207


207



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

1


1



Provision for income taxes

237


245



Depreciation and amortization

52


52



Contract investment amortization

30


30



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

68


68



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint
ventures

6


6



Stock-based compensation

58


58



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,288


$ 1,318


$ 1,229

-






Increase over 2024 Adjusted EBITDA

5 %


7 %









Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

-






1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year (other than our acquisition of the citizenM brand in the 2025 third quarter), each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FULL YEAR 2025

($ in millions)

-







Range




Estimated
Full Year 2025


Full Year 2024

Net income excluding certain items1

$ 2,771


$ 2,833



Interest expense

815


815



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

7


7



Provision for income taxes

889


912



Depreciation and amortization

205


205



Contract investment amortization

120


120



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

260


260



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

18


18



Stock-based compensation

225


225



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,310


$ 5,395


$ 4,981

-






Increase over 2024 Adjusted EBITDA

7 %


8 %









Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

-






1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year (other than our acquisition of the citizenM brand in the 2025 third quarter), each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "†". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable). Adjusted total revenues excludes cost reimbursement revenue. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable), and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable and if above a specified threshold). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which in 2025 primarily related to the release of tax reserves. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision (benefit) for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related charges, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold).

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude restructuring and merger-related charges as well as non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, and for which we receive reimbursement under our agreements with hotel owners and certain other counterparties with no added mark-up. We do not operate these property-level and centralized programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, we recognize cost reimbursement revenue at the same time that we incur expenses, and property-level services have no net impact on our Income Statements in the reporting period. However, for centralized programs and services, we may be reimbursed before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners and certain other counterparties in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from hotel owners and certain other counterparties to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms available for the period, is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We also believe occupancy and average daily rate ("ADR"), which are components of calculating RevPAR, are meaningful indicators of our performance. Occupancy, which we calculate by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms available for the period, measures the utilization of a property's available capacity. ADR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms sold, measures average room price and is useful in assessing pricing levels. Comparisons to prior periods are on a constant U.S. dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to the prior comparable period. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding the performance of hotels in our system as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

We define our comparable properties as hotels in our system that were open and operating under one of our brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2024 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, residences, and timeshare properties.

We use the term "hotel owners" throughout these schedules to refer, collectively, to owners of hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to management agreements, franchise agreements, license agreements or similar arrangements, and we use the term "hotels in our system" to refer to hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to such arrangements, as well as hotels that we own or lease. The terms "hotel owners" and "hotels in our system" exclude Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy® (which we also exclude from our property and room count), timeshare, residential, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection®.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
