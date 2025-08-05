Axcelis Technologies, Inc.: Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025

Q2 Highlights:

Revenue of $194.5 million

GAAP Gross Margin of 44.9%, and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 45.2%

GAAP Operating Margin of 14.9% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 17.7%

GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $0.98, and Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $1.13

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis delivered strong results in the second quarter despite the cyclical digestion period in many of our markets, demonstrating the value we provide our customers and the strength of our team. We are deepening customer engagement, expanding our footprint in high-value applications, and seeing continued momentum in our CS&I business supported by our growing installed base. As we look ahead, we remain focused on innovation, customer collaboration, and disciplined execution to deliver on our strategic initiatives and position Axcelis to drive long term growth and profitability."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We generated strong profitability and cash flow in the second quarter, reflecting disciplined cost control and favorable mix. We increased our share repurchase activity to $45 million during the quarter, reflecting our confidence in the attractive long-term fundamentals of our business. Our strong balance sheet enables us to continue repurchasing shares in a disciplined and opportunistic manner, while also investing in our business."

Results Summary

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)











Three months ended June 30,



2025









2024 Revenue $ 194,544







$ 256,512 Gross margin

44.9 %









43.8 % Operating margin

14.9 %









20.6 % Net income $ 31,376







$ 50,866 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.98







$ 1.55

















Non-GAAP Results















Non-GAAP gross margin

45.2 %









44.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin

17.7 %









23.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,872







$ 63,568 Non-GAAP net income $ 36,013







$ 56,797 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.13







$ 1.73

Business Outlook

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $200 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.87, and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $1.00.

Please refer to Third Quarter Outlook under the "Notes on our Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as the Safe Harbor Statement section of this document.

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call

The Company will host a call today to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a participant here:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI26107577cb204cb0baebc5afe993b0d1

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax provision, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and reflect adjustments for the impact of share-based compensation expense and certain items related to restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

For further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the "Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, and the conference call will contain, forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions, including with respect to the imposition of tariffs on our products or components of our products, could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:























Product

$ 183,402

$ 245,380

$ 366,226

$ 488,798 Services



11,142



11,132



20,881



20,085 Total revenue



194,544



256,512



387,107



508,883 Cost of revenue:























Product



95,462



134,759



189,962



262,670 Services



11,739



9,344



21,034



17,753 Total cost of revenue



107,201



144,103



210,996



280,423 Gross profit



87,343



112,409



176,111



228,460 Operating expenses:























Research and development



27,064



25,786



54,192



51,448 Sales and marketing



15,003



17,230



30,127



34,675 General and administrative



16,311



16,583



33,668



32,988 Total operating expenses



58,378



59,599



117,987



119,111 Income from operations



28,965



52,810



58,124



109,349 Other income (expense):























Interest income



5,481



6,051



11,082



11,566 Interest expense



(1,355)



(1,339)



(2,722)



(2,684) Other, net



1,906



(257)



1,597



(1,968) Total other income



6,032



4,455



9,957



6,914 Income before income taxes



34,997



57,265



68,081



116,263 Income tax provision



3,621



6,399



8,126



13,803 Net income

$ 31,376

$ 50,866

$ 59,955

$ 102,460 Net income per share:























Basic

$ 0.99

$ 1.56

$ 1.87

$ 3.14 Diluted

$ 0.98

$ 1.55

$ 1.87

$ 3.12 Shares used in computing net income per share:























Basic weighted average shares of common stock



31,847



32,598



32,051



32,618 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock



31,882



32,771



32,103



32,848

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 ASSETS Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 173,649

$ 123,512 Short-term investments



376,193



447,831 Accounts receivable, net



138,841



203,149 Inventories, net



310,768



282,225 Prepaid income taxes



5,505



6,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



59,519



60,471 Total current assets



1,064,475



1,123,608 Property, plant and equipment, net



57,377



53,784 Operating lease assets



28,561



29,621 Finance lease assets, net



14,704



15,346 Long-term restricted cash



7,631



7,552 Deferred income taxes



72,432



68,277 Long-term investments



31,114



- Other assets



47,192



50,593 Total assets

$ 1,323,486

$ 1,348,781 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 37,111

$ 46,928 Accrued compensation



16,631



25,536 Warranty



10,903



13,022 Deferred revenue



89,827



94,673 Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,437



1,345 Other current liabilities



21,198



26,018 Total current liabilities



177,107



207,522 Long-term finance lease obligation



41,567



42,329 Long-term deferred revenue



39,915



43,501 Other long-term liabilities



42,514



42,639 Total liabilities



301,103



335,991













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 31,418 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2025; 32,365 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024



31



32 Additional paid-in capital



535,667



548,654 Retained earnings



487,164



470,318 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(479)



(6,214) Total stockholders' equity



1,022,383



1,012,790 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,323,486

$ 1,348,781















Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended



Six months ended

June 30,



June 30,

2025

2024



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities





















Net income $ 31,376

$ 50,866

$ 59,955

$ 102,460 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

4,515



3,861



8,824



7,636 Stock-based compensation expense

5,421



5,469



10,324



10,159 Other

(9,335)



2,113



(11,017)



5,256 Change in other assets and liabilities, net

7,750



(22,242)



11,436



(43,221) Net cash provided by operating activities

39,727



40,067



79,522



82,290























Cash flows from investing activities





















Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(1,985)



(2,004)



(6,945)



(3,624) Other changes in investing activities, net

(2,628)



(3,599)



42,801



(57,670) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(4,613)



(5,603)



35,856



(61,294)























Cash flows from financing activities





















Repurchase of common stock

(45,337)



(14,996)



(63,515)



(29,995) Other changes from financing activities, net

(1,650)



(7,605)



(3,582)



(10,661) Net cash used in financing activities

(46,987)



(22,601)



(67,097)



(40,656)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,643



(661)



1,935



(2,474) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(10,230)



11,202



50,216



(22,134)























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

191,510



140,615



131,064



173,951 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 181,280

$ 151,817

$ 181,280

$ 151,817

Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information

Management uses non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating margin, income tax provision, net income, diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance and for planning purposes. Axcelis believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors' ability to review the Company's business from the same perspective as the Company's management.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024 GAAP gross Profit $ 87,343

$ 112,409

$ 176,111

$ 228,460 Restructuring1

-



876



226



876 Stock-based compensation

569



462



922



752 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 87,912

$ 113,747

$ 177,259

$ 230,088 Non-GAAP gross margin

45.2 %



44.3 %



45.8 %



45.2 %























GAAP operating expense $ 58,378

$ 59,599

$ 117,987

$ 119,111 Bad debt expense

-



-



-



459 Restructuring1

29



(552)



(894)



(552) Stock-based compensation

(4,852)



(5,007)



(9,402)



(9,407) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 53,555

$ 54,040

$ 107,691

$ 109,611























GAAP operating income $ 28,965

$ 52,810

$ 58,124

$ 109,349 Bad debt expense

-



-



-



(459) Restructuring1

(29)



1,428



1,120



1,428 Stock-based compensation

5,421



5,469



10,324



10.159 Non-GAAP operating income $ 34,357

$ 59,707

$ 69,568

$ 120,477 Non-GAAP operating margin

17.7 %



23.3 %



18.0 %



23.7 %























GAAP income tax provision $ 3,621

$ 6,399

$ 8,126

$ 13,803 Income tax effect of Non-GAAP

adjustments2

755



966



1,602



1,558 Non-GAAP income tax provision $ 4,376

$ 7,365

$ 9,728

$ 15,361























GAAP net income $ 31,376

$ 50,866

$ 59,955

$ 102,460 Bad debt expense

-



-



-



(459) Restructuring1

(29)



1,428



1,120



1,428 Stock-based compensation

5,421



5,469



10,324



10,159 Income tax effect of Non-GAAP

adjustments2

(755)



(966)



(1,602)



(1,558) Non-GAAP net income $ 36,013

$ 56,797

$ 69,797

$ 112,030























GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.98

$ 1.55

$ 1.87

$ 3.12 Bad debt expense

-



-



-



(0.01) Restructuring1

-



0.04



0.03



0.04 Stock-based compensation

0.17



0.17



0.32



0.31 Income tax effect of Non-GAAP

adjustments2

(0.02)



(0.03)



(0.05)



(0.05) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.13

$ 1.73

$ 2.17

$ 3.41















































Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives. Note 2: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%.





Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except percentages)















Three months ended June 30,





Six months ended June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024 Net Income $ 31,376

$ 50,866

$ 59,955

$ 102,460 Other (income)/expense

(6,032)



(4,455)



(9,957)



(6,915) Income tax provision

3,621



6,399



8,126



13,803 Depreciation & amortization

4,515



3,861



8,824



7,636 Subtotal

33,480



56,671



66,948



116,984 Bad debt expense

-



-



-



(459) Restructuring1

(29)



1,428



1,120



1,428 Stock-based compensation

5,421



5,469



10,324



10,159 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,872

$ 63,568

$ 78,392

$ 128,112 Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.0 %



24.8 %



20.3 %



25.2 %









































Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Third Quarter Outlook GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share



Three months ended September 30, 2025 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.87 Stock-based compensation

0.17 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (0.03) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.00







Note 1: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14% Figures may not sum due to rounding

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.