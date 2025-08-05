Axcelis Technologies, Inc.: Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025

Q2 Highlights:
- Revenue of $194.5 million
- GAAP Gross Margin of 44.9%, and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 45.2%
- GAAP Operating Margin of 14.9% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 17.7%
- GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $0.98, and Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $1.13
BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis delivered strong results in the second quarter despite the cyclical digestion period in many of our markets, demonstrating the value we provide our customers and the strength of our team. We are deepening customer engagement, expanding our footprint in high-value applications, and seeing continued momentum in our CS&I business supported by our growing installed base. As we look ahead, we remain focused on innovation, customer collaboration, and disciplined execution to deliver on our strategic initiatives and position Axcelis to drive long term growth and profitability."
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We generated strong profitability and cash flow in the second quarter, reflecting disciplined cost control and favorable mix. We increased our share repurchase activity to $45 million during the quarter, reflecting our confidence in the attractive long-term fundamentals of our business. Our strong balance sheet enables us to continue repurchasing shares in a disciplined and opportunistic manner, while also investing in our business."
Results Summary
Three months ended June 30,
2025
2024
Revenue
$
194,544
$
256,512
Gross margin
44.9 %
43.8 %
Operating margin
14.9 %
20.6 %
Net income
$
31,376
$
50,866
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.98
$
1.55
Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP gross margin
45.2 %
44.3 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
17.7 %
23.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$
38,872
$
63,568
Non-GAAP net income
$
36,013
$
56,797
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.13
$
1.73
Business Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $200 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.87, and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $1.00.
Please refer to Third Quarter Outlook under the "Notes on our Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as the Safe Harbor Statement section of this document.
Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
This press release includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax provision, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and reflect adjustments for the impact of share-based compensation expense and certain items related to restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.
For further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the "Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and the conference call will contain, forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions, including with respect to the imposition of tariffs on our products or components of our products, could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue:
Product
$
183,402
$
245,380
$
366,226
$
488,798
Services
11,142
11,132
20,881
20,085
Total revenue
194,544
256,512
387,107
508,883
Cost of revenue:
Product
95,462
134,759
189,962
262,670
Services
11,739
9,344
21,034
17,753
Total cost of revenue
107,201
144,103
210,996
280,423
Gross profit
87,343
112,409
176,111
228,460
Operating expenses:
Research and development
27,064
25,786
54,192
51,448
Sales and marketing
15,003
17,230
30,127
34,675
General and administrative
16,311
16,583
33,668
32,988
Total operating expenses
58,378
59,599
117,987
119,111
Income from operations
28,965
52,810
58,124
109,349
Other income (expense):
Interest income
5,481
6,051
11,082
11,566
Interest expense
(1,355)
(1,339)
(2,722)
(2,684)
Other, net
1,906
(257)
1,597
(1,968)
Total other income
6,032
4,455
9,957
6,914
Income before income taxes
34,997
57,265
68,081
116,263
Income tax provision
3,621
6,399
8,126
13,803
Net income
$
31,376
$
50,866
$
59,955
$
102,460
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.99
$
1.56
$
1.87
$
3.14
Diluted
$
0.98
$
1.55
$
1.87
$
3.12
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average shares of common stock
31,847
32,598
32,051
32,618
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock
31,882
32,771
32,103
32,848
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
173,649
$
123,512
Short-term investments
376,193
447,831
Accounts receivable, net
138,841
203,149
Inventories, net
310,768
282,225
Prepaid income taxes
5,505
6,420
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
59,519
60,471
Total current assets
1,064,475
1,123,608
Property, plant and equipment, net
57,377
53,784
Operating lease assets
28,561
29,621
Finance lease assets, net
14,704
15,346
Long-term restricted cash
7,631
7,552
Deferred income taxes
72,432
68,277
Long-term investments
31,114
-
Other assets
47,192
50,593
Total assets
$
1,323,486
$
1,348,781
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
37,111
$
46,928
Accrued compensation
16,631
25,536
Warranty
10,903
13,022
Deferred revenue
89,827
94,673
Current portion of finance lease obligation
1,437
1,345
Other current liabilities
21,198
26,018
Total current liabilities
177,107
207,522
Long-term finance lease obligation
41,567
42,329
Long-term deferred revenue
39,915
43,501
Other long-term liabilities
42,514
42,639
Total liabilities
301,103
335,991
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 31,418 shares issued and
31
32
Additional paid-in capital
535,667
548,654
Retained earnings
487,164
470,318
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(479)
(6,214)
Total stockholders' equity
1,022,383
1,012,790
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,323,486
$
1,348,781
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
31,376
$
50,866
$
59,955
$
102,460
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
4,515
3,861
8,824
7,636
Stock-based compensation expense
5,421
5,469
10,324
10,159
Other
(9,335)
2,113
(11,017)
5,256
Change in other assets and liabilities, net
7,750
(22,242)
11,436
(43,221)
Net cash provided by operating activities
39,727
40,067
79,522
82,290
Cash flows from investing activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(1,985)
(2,004)
(6,945)
(3,624)
Other changes in investing activities, net
(2,628)
(3,599)
42,801
(57,670)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(4,613)
(5,603)
35,856
(61,294)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
(45,337)
(14,996)
(63,515)
(29,995)
Other changes from financing activities, net
(1,650)
(7,605)
(3,582)
(10,661)
Net cash used in financing activities
(46,987)
(22,601)
(67,097)
(40,656)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,643
(661)
1,935
(2,474)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(10,230)
11,202
50,216
(22,134)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
191,510
140,615
131,064
173,951
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
181,280
$
151,817
$
181,280
$
151,817
Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information
Management uses non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating margin, income tax provision, net income, diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance and for planning purposes. Axcelis believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors' ability to review the Company's business from the same perspective as the Company's management.
There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP gross Profit
$
87,343
$
112,409
$
176,111
$
228,460
Restructuring1
-
876
226
876
Stock-based compensation
569
462
922
752
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
87,912
$
113,747
$
177,259
$
230,088
Non-GAAP gross margin
45.2 %
44.3 %
45.8 %
45.2 %
GAAP operating expense
$
58,378
$
59,599
$
117,987
$
119,111
Bad debt expense
-
-
-
459
Restructuring1
29
(552)
(894)
(552)
Stock-based compensation
(4,852)
(5,007)
(9,402)
(9,407)
Non-GAAP operating expense
$
53,555
$
54,040
$
107,691
$
109,611
GAAP operating income
$
28,965
$
52,810
$
58,124
$
109,349
Bad debt expense
-
-
-
(459)
Restructuring1
(29)
1,428
1,120
1,428
Stock-based compensation
5,421
5,469
10,324
10.159
Non-GAAP operating income
$
34,357
$
59,707
$
69,568
$
120,477
Non-GAAP operating margin
17.7 %
23.3 %
18.0 %
23.7 %
GAAP income tax provision
$
3,621
$
6,399
$
8,126
$
13,803
Income tax effect of Non-GAAP
755
966
1,602
1,558
Non-GAAP income tax provision
$
4,376
$
7,365
$
9,728
$
15,361
GAAP net income
$
31,376
$
50,866
$
59,955
$
102,460
Bad debt expense
-
-
-
(459)
Restructuring1
(29)
1,428
1,120
1,428
Stock-based compensation
5,421
5,469
10,324
10,159
Income tax effect of Non-GAAP
(755)
(966)
(1,602)
(1,558)
Non-GAAP net income
$
36,013
$
56,797
$
69,797
$
112,030
GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.98
$
1.55
$
1.87
$
3.12
Bad debt expense
-
-
-
(0.01)
Restructuring1
-
0.04
0.03
0.04
Stock-based compensation
0.17
0.17
0.32
0.31
Income tax effect of Non-GAAP
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.05)
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.13
$
1.73
$
2.17
$
3.41
Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.
Note 2: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Income
$
31,376
$
50,866
$
59,955
$
102,460
Other (income)/expense
(6,032)
(4,455)
(9,957)
(6,915)
Income tax provision
3,621
6,399
8,126
13,803
Depreciation & amortization
4,515
3,861
8,824
7,636
Subtotal
33,480
56,671
66,948
116,984
Bad debt expense
-
-
-
(459)
Restructuring1
(29)
1,428
1,120
1,428
Stock-based compensation
5,421
5,469
10,324
10,159
Adjusted EBITDA
$
38,872
$
63,568
$
78,392
$
128,112
Adjusted EBITDA margin
20.0 %
24.8 %
20.3 %
25.2 %
Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Third Quarter Outlook
GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
Three months ended
September 30, 2025
GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.87
Stock-based compensation
0.17
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1
(0.03)
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.00
Note 1: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%
Figures may not sum due to rounding
SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.