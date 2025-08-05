Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AM8Z | ISIN: US0545402085 | Ticker-Symbol: XXA1
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 12:07
61,80 Euro
+0,95 % +0,58
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,6668,2614:08
67,6668,2614:08
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 13:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.: Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025

Q2 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $194.5 million
  • GAAP Gross Margin of 44.9%, and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 45.2%
  • GAAP Operating Margin of 14.9% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 17.7%
  • GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $0.98, and Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $1.13

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis delivered strong results in the second quarter despite the cyclical digestion period in many of our markets, demonstrating the value we provide our customers and the strength of our team. We are deepening customer engagement, expanding our footprint in high-value applications, and seeing continued momentum in our CS&I business supported by our growing installed base. As we look ahead, we remain focused on innovation, customer collaboration, and disciplined execution to deliver on our strategic initiatives and position Axcelis to drive long term growth and profitability."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We generated strong profitability and cash flow in the second quarter, reflecting disciplined cost control and favorable mix. We increased our share repurchase activity to $45 million during the quarter, reflecting our confidence in the attractive long-term fundamentals of our business. Our strong balance sheet enables us to continue repurchasing shares in a disciplined and opportunistic manner, while also investing in our business."

Results Summary
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)






Three months ended June 30,



2025






2024

Revenue

$

194,544





$

256,512

Gross margin


44.9 %






43.8 %

Operating margin


14.9 %






20.6 %

Net income

$

31,376





$

50,866

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.98





$

1.55










Non-GAAP Results









Non-GAAP gross margin


45.2 %






44.3 %

Non-GAAP operating margin


17.7 %






23.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$

38,872





$

63,568

Non-GAAP net income

$

36,013





$

56,797

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

1.13





$

1.73

Business Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $200 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.87, and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $1.00.

Please refer to Third Quarter Outlook under the "Notes on our Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as the Safe Harbor Statement section of this document.

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call
The Company will host a call today to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a participant here:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI26107577cb204cb0baebc5afe993b0d1
Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
This press release includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax provision, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and reflect adjustments for the impact of share-based compensation expense and certain items related to restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

For further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the "Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and the conference call will contain, forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions, including with respect to the imposition of tariffs on our products or components of our products, could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations Contact:
 David Ryzhik
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Telephone: (978) 787-2352
Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:?
Maureen Hart
Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications
Telephone: (978) 787-4266
Email: [email protected]

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)
















Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,


June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenue:













Product


$

183,402


$

245,380


$

366,226


$

488,798

Services



11,142



11,132



20,881



20,085

Total revenue



194,544



256,512



387,107



508,883

Cost of revenue:













Product



95,462



134,759



189,962



262,670

Services



11,739



9,344



21,034



17,753

Total cost of revenue



107,201



144,103



210,996



280,423

Gross profit



87,343



112,409



176,111



228,460

Operating expenses:













Research and development



27,064



25,786



54,192



51,448

Sales and marketing



15,003



17,230



30,127



34,675

General and administrative



16,311



16,583



33,668



32,988

Total operating expenses



58,378



59,599



117,987



119,111

Income from operations



28,965



52,810



58,124



109,349

Other income (expense):













Interest income



5,481



6,051



11,082



11,566

Interest expense



(1,355)



(1,339)



(2,722)



(2,684)

Other, net



1,906



(257)



1,597



(1,968)

Total other income



6,032



4,455



9,957



6,914

Income before income taxes



34,997



57,265



68,081



116,263

Income tax provision



3,621



6,399



8,126



13,803

Net income


$

31,376


$

50,866


$

59,955


$

102,460

Net income per share:













Basic


$

0.99


$

1.56


$

1.87


$

3.14

Diluted


$

0.98


$

1.55


$

1.87


$

3.12

Shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic weighted average shares of common stock



31,847



32,598



32,051



32,618

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock



31,882



32,771



32,103



32,848

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)











June 30,


December 31,



2025


2024

ASSETS

Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

173,649


$

123,512

Short-term investments



376,193



447,831

Accounts receivable, net



138,841



203,149

Inventories, net



310,768



282,225

Prepaid income taxes



5,505



6,420

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



59,519



60,471

Total current assets



1,064,475



1,123,608

Property, plant and equipment, net



57,377



53,784

Operating lease assets



28,561



29,621

Finance lease assets, net



14,704



15,346

Long-term restricted cash



7,631



7,552

Deferred income taxes



72,432



68,277

Long-term investments



31,114



-

Other assets



47,192



50,593

Total assets


$

1,323,486


$

1,348,781

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

37,111


$

46,928

Accrued compensation



16,631



25,536

Warranty



10,903



13,022

Deferred revenue



89,827



94,673

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,437



1,345

Other current liabilities



21,198



26,018

Total current liabilities



177,107



207,522

Long-term finance lease obligation



41,567



42,329

Long-term deferred revenue



39,915



43,501

Other long-term liabilities



42,514



42,639

Total liabilities



301,103



335,991








Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 31,418 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2025; 32,365 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024



31



32

Additional paid-in capital



535,667



548,654

Retained earnings



487,164



470,318

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(479)



(6,214)

Total stockholders' equity



1,022,383



1,012,790

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

1,323,486


$

1,348,781








Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended



Six months ended


June 30,



June 30,


2025


2024



2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities












Net income

$

31,376


$

50,866


$

59,955


$

102,460

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:












Depreciation and amortization


4,515



3,861



8,824



7,636

Stock-based compensation expense


5,421



5,469



10,324



10,159

Other


(9,335)



2,113



(11,017)



5,256

Change in other assets and liabilities, net


7,750



(22,242)



11,436



(43,221)

Net cash provided by operating activities


39,727



40,067



79,522



82,290













Cash flows from investing activities












Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized software


(1,985)



(2,004)



(6,945)



(3,624)

Other changes in investing activities, net


(2,628)



(3,599)



42,801



(57,670)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


(4,613)



(5,603)



35,856



(61,294)













Cash flows from financing activities












Repurchase of common stock


(45,337)



(14,996)



(63,515)



(29,995)

Other changes from financing activities, net


(1,650)



(7,605)



(3,582)



(10,661)

Net cash used in financing activities


(46,987)



(22,601)



(67,097)



(40,656)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


1,643



(661)



1,935



(2,474)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(10,230)



11,202



50,216



(22,134)













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


191,510



140,615



131,064



173,951

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

181,280


$

151,817


$

181,280


$

151,817

Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information

Management uses non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating margin, income tax provision, net income, diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance and for planning purposes. Axcelis believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors' ability to review the Company's business from the same perspective as the Company's management.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024

GAAP gross Profit

$

87,343


$

112,409


$

176,111


$

228,460

Restructuring1


-



876



226



876

Stock-based compensation


569



462



922



752

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

87,912


$

113,747


$

177,259


$

230,088

Non-GAAP gross margin


45.2 %



44.3 %



45.8 %



45.2 %













GAAP operating expense

$

58,378


$

59,599


$

117,987


$

119,111

Bad debt expense


-



-



-



459

Restructuring1


29



(552)



(894)



(552)

Stock-based compensation


(4,852)



(5,007)



(9,402)



(9,407)

Non-GAAP operating expense

$

53,555


$

54,040


$

107,691


$

109,611













GAAP operating income

$

28,965


$

52,810


$

58,124


$

109,349

Bad debt expense


-



-



-



(459)

Restructuring1


(29)



1,428



1,120



1,428

Stock-based compensation


5,421



5,469



10,324



10.159

Non-GAAP operating income

$

34,357


$

59,707


$

69,568


$

120,477

Non-GAAP operating margin


17.7 %



23.3 %



18.0 %



23.7 %













GAAP income tax provision

$

3,621


$

6,399


$

8,126


$

13,803

Income tax effect of Non-GAAP
adjustments2


755



966



1,602



1,558

Non-GAAP income tax provision

$

4,376


$

7,365


$

9,728


$

15,361













GAAP net income

$

31,376


$

50,866


$

59,955


$

102,460

Bad debt expense


-



-



-



(459)

Restructuring1


(29)



1,428



1,120



1,428

Stock-based compensation


5,421



5,469



10,324



10,159

Income tax effect of Non-GAAP
adjustments2


(755)



(966)



(1,602)



(1,558)

Non-GAAP net income

$

36,013


$

56,797


$

69,797


$

112,030













GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.98


$

1.55


$

1.87


$

3.12

Bad debt expense


-



-



-



(0.01)

Restructuring1


-



0.04



0.03



0.04

Stock-based compensation


0.17



0.17



0.32



0.31

Income tax effect of Non-GAAP
adjustments2


(0.02)



(0.03)



(0.05)



(0.05)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

1.13


$

1.73


$

2.17


$

3.41
























Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.

Note 2: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%.



Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except percentages)









Three months ended June 30,




Six months ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024

Net Income

$

31,376


$

50,866


$

59,955


$

102,460

Other (income)/expense


(6,032)



(4,455)



(9,957)



(6,915)

Income tax provision


3,621



6,399



8,126



13,803

Depreciation & amortization


4,515



3,861



8,824



7,636

Subtotal


33,480



56,671



66,948



116,984

Bad debt expense


-



-



-



(459)

Restructuring1


(29)



1,428



1,120



1,428

Stock-based compensation


5,421



5,469



10,324



10,159

Adjusted EBITDA

$

38,872


$

63,568


$

78,392


$

128,112

Adjusted EBITDA margin


20.0 %



24.8 %



20.3 %



25.2 %





















Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Third Quarter Outlook

GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share



Three months ended

September 30, 2025

GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.87

Stock-based compensation


0.17

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1

(0.03)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

1.00




Note 1: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%

Figures may not sum due to rounding

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.