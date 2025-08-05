Silicon Labs Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Wireless IoT leader posts 33% year-over-year growth and earns industry-first security distinction

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 5, 2025.

"The Silicon Labs team delivered strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth of 9% and 33%, respectively, while also driving improved profitability," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Moving forward, we believe we are uniquely positioned to outperform the market underpinned by our industry-leading solutions, share gains, and consistent execution."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $193 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $110 million, up 25% year-over-year

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $83 million, up 45% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 56.1%

GAAP operating expenses were $131 million

GAAP operating loss was $23 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.67)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.3%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $107 million

Non-GAAP operating income was $1 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.11

Business Highlights

Announced the upcoming general availability of the SiXG301 - Silicon Labs' first Series 3 device and the world's first device to achieve PSA Level 4 iSE/SE certification. This milestone reinforces Silicon Labs' long track record of industry-first achievements and sets a new benchmark for trusted embedded computing.





Introduced the upcoming SiXG302 Series 3 device, expected to sample next year with new-to-industry energy efficiency and wireless performance targeting both Bluetooth and Matter applications, setting another industry performance benchmark.





Announced the sixth annual Works With developer conference series - returning this fall with in-person events in Austin, Shenzhen, and Bangalore, followed by a global virtual event. Works With 2025 will bring together business leaders, engineers, and ecosystem partners to explore emerging trends in wireless connectivity, security, Matter, and the growing role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in IoT development.

Business Outlook

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be between $200 to $210 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin to be between 57% to 58%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $130 million to $133 million

GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.60) to $(0.20)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 57% to 58%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $107 million to $110 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.20 to $0.40

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website ( www.silabs.com ) under Investor Relations . In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through September 4, 2025.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations.



Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 5,

2025

June 29,

2024

July 5,

2025

June 29,

2024 Revenues $ 192,845

$ 145,367

$ 370,559

$ 251,742 Cost of revenues 84,736

68,784

164,673

120,090 Gross profit 108,109

76,583

205,886

131,652 Operating expenses:













Research and development 87,821

85,909

176,040

166,559 Selling, general and administrative 43,155

38,695

84,793

72,248 Operating expenses 130,976

124,604

260,833

238,807 Operating loss (22,867)

(48,021)

(54,947)

(107,155) Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 3,833

2,790

7,626

5,522 Interest expense (251)

(263)

(535)

(772) Loss before income taxes (19,285)

(45,494)

(47,856)

(102,405) Provision for income taxes 2,532

36,663

4,431

36,278 Net loss $ (21,817)

$ (82,157)

$ (52,287)

$ (138,683)















Loss per share:













Basic $ (0.67)

$ (2.56)

$ (1.61)

$ (4.33) Diluted $ (0.67)

$ (2.56)

$ (1.61)

$ (4.33)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 32,682

32,124

32,570

32,018 Diluted 32,682

32,124

32,570

32,018

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended July 5, 2025 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible

Asset Amortization

Other Costs

Non-

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 192,845





















































Gross profit

108,109

56.1 %

$ 457

$ -

$ -

$ 108,566

56.3 %





























Research and development

87,821

45.5 %

12,101

3,342

-

72,378

37.5 %





























Selling, general and administrative

43,155

22.4 %

7,333

-

755

35,067

18.2 %





























Operating expenses

130,976

67.9 %

19,434

3,342

755

107,445

55.7 %





























Operating income (loss)

(22,867)

(11.9 %)

19,891

3,342

755

1,121

0.6 %





Three Months Ended July 5, 2025 Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Other Costs*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ (21,817)

$ 19,891

$ 3,342

$ 755

$ 1,592

$ 3,763

































Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding

32,682

206

32,888

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.67)

















$ 0.11

* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

October 4, 2025 Business Outlook

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

57% to 58%

- %

57% to 58%













Operating expenses

$130 to $133

$(23)

$107 to $110













Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$(0.60) to $(0.20)

$0.60 to $0.80

$0.20 to $0.40

** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $21.6 million, intangible asset

amortization of $2.3 million, and the application of a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



July 5,

2025

December 28,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 314,459

$ 281,607 Short-term investments 101,081

100,554 Accounts receivable, net 56,496

54,479 Inventories 80,871

105,639 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,841

59,754 Total current assets 617,748

602,033 Property and equipment, net 131,283

132,136 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 27,719

36,499 Other assets, net 67,926

75,617 Total assets $ 1,221,065

$ 1,222,674 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 58,161

$ 42,448 Deferred revenue and returns liability 3,856

3,073 Other current liabilities 58,657

52,362 Total current liabilities 120,674

97,883 Other non-current liabilities 39,311

44,770 Total liabilities 159,985

142,653 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued -

- Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,815 and 32,458

shares issued and outstanding at July 5, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 111,562

78,227 Retained earnings 949,434

1,001,721 Accumulated other comprehensive income 81

70 Total stockholders' equity 1,061,080

1,080,021 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,221,065

$ 1,222,674

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

July 5,

2025

June 29,

2024 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (52,287)

$ (138,683) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 12,701

13,152 Amortization of other intangible assets 8,780

12,160 Stock-based compensation expense 39,605

29,455 Deferred income taxes 1,504

29,784 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (2,017)

(11,918) Inventories 24,631

28,123 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,112

20,723 Accounts payable 12,812

(19,341) Other current liabilities and income taxes 8,377

(13,624) Deferred revenue and returns liability 783

1,206 Other non-current liabilities (6,965)

(6,703) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 53,036

(55,666)







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (32,507)

(17,700) Sales of marketable securities 14,986

34,538 Maturities of marketable securities 17,019

97,458 Purchases of property and equipment (13,549)

(5,577) Proceeds from sale of equity investment -

12,382 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (14,051)

121,101







Financing Activities





Payments on debt -

(45,000) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (13,752)

(15,213) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 7,619

8,108 Net cash used in financing activities (6,133)

(52,105)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 32,852

13,330 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 281,607

227,504 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 314,459

$ 240,834

