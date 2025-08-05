Anzeige
WKN: 935345 | ISIN: US8269191024 | Ticker-Symbol: LA5
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 20:25
114,00 Euro
-1,72 % -2,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICON LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILICON LABORATORIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,00118,0014:07
123,00126,0014:07
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 13:05 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silicon Labs Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Wireless IoT leader posts 33% year-over-year growth and earns industry-first security distinction

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 5, 2025.

"The Silicon Labs team delivered strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth of 9% and 33%, respectively, while also driving improved profitability," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Moving forward, we believe we are uniquely positioned to outperform the market underpinned by our industry-leading solutions, share gains, and consistent execution."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $193 million
  • Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $110 million, up 25% year-over-year
  • Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $83 million, up 45% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin was 56.1%
  • GAAP operating expenses were $131 million
  • GAAP operating loss was $23 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.67)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.3%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $107 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $1 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.11

Business Highlights

  • Announced the upcoming general availability of the SiXG301 - Silicon Labs' first Series 3 device and the world's first device to achieve PSA Level 4 iSE/SE certification. This milestone reinforces Silicon Labs' long track record of industry-first achievements and sets a new benchmark for trusted embedded computing.

  • Introduced the upcoming SiXG302 Series 3 device, expected to sample next year with new-to-industry energy efficiency and wireless performance targeting both Bluetooth and Matter applications, setting another industry performance benchmark.

  • Announced the sixth annual Works With developer conference series - returning this fall with in-person events in Austin, Shenzhen, and Bangalore, followed by a global virtual event. Works With 2025 will bring together business leaders, engineers, and ecosystem partners to explore emerging trends in wireless connectivity, security, Matter, and the growing role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in IoT development.

Business Outlook

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be between $200 to $210 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin to be between 57% to 58%
  • GAAP operating expenses of approximately $130 million to $133 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.60) to $(0.20)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 57% to 58%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $107 million to $110 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.20 to $0.40

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through September 4, 2025.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


July 5,
2025


June 29,
2024


July 5,
2025


June 29,
2024

Revenues

$ 192,845


$ 145,367


$ 370,559


$ 251,742

Cost of revenues

84,736


68,784


164,673


120,090

Gross profit

108,109


76,583


205,886


131,652

Operating expenses:








Research and development

87,821


85,909


176,040


166,559

Selling, general and administrative

43,155


38,695


84,793


72,248

Operating expenses

130,976


124,604


260,833


238,807

Operating loss

(22,867)


(48,021)


(54,947)


(107,155)

Other income (expense):








Interest income and other, net

3,833


2,790


7,626


5,522

Interest expense

(251)


(263)


(535)


(772)

Loss before income taxes

(19,285)


(45,494)


(47,856)


(102,405)

Provision for income taxes

2,532


36,663


4,431


36,278

Net loss

$ (21,817)


$ (82,157)


$ (52,287)


$ (138,683)









Loss per share:








Basic

$ (0.67)


$ (2.56)


$ (1.61)


$ (4.33)

Diluted

$ (0.67)


$ (2.56)


$ (1.61)


$ (4.33)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

32,682


32,124


32,570


32,018

Diluted

32,682


32,124


32,570


32,018

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended

July 5, 2025

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items


GAAP

Measure


GAAP

Percent of

Revenue


Stock

Compensation

Expense


Intangible

Asset

Amortization


Other Costs


Non-

GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Revenues


$ 192,845




























Gross profit


108,109


56.1 %


$ 457


$ -


$ -


$ 108,566


56.3 %
















Research and development


87,821


45.5 %


12,101


3,342


-


72,378


37.5 %
















Selling, general and administrative


43,155


22.4 %


7,333


-


755


35,067


18.2 %
















Operating expenses


130,976


67.9 %


19,434


3,342


755


107,445


55.7 %
















Operating income (loss)


(22,867)


(11.9 %)


19,891


3,342


755


1,121


0.6 %



Three Months Ended

July 5, 2025

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share


GAAP

Measure


Stock

Compensation

Expense*


Intangible

Asset

Amortization*


Other

Costs*


Income

Tax

Adjustments


Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income (loss)


$ (21,817)


$ 19,891


$ 3,342


$ 755


$ 1,592


$ 3,763


















Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding


32,682


206


32,888














Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$ (0.67)










$ 0.11

*

Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)




Three Months Ended
October 4, 2025

Business Outlook


GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Adjustments**


Non-GAAP

Measure

Gross margin


57% to 58%


- %


57% to 58%








Operating expenses


$130 to $133


$(23)


$107 to $110








Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$(0.60) to $(0.20)


$0.60 to $0.80


$0.20 to $0.40

**

Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $21.6 million, intangible asset
amortization of $2.3 million, and the application of a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



July 5,
2025


December 28,
2024

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 314,459


$ 281,607

Short-term investments

101,081


100,554

Accounts receivable, net

56,496


54,479

Inventories

80,871


105,639

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

64,841


59,754

Total current assets

617,748


602,033

Property and equipment, net

131,283


132,136

Goodwill

376,389


376,389

Other intangible assets, net

27,719


36,499

Other assets, net

67,926


75,617

Total assets

$ 1,221,065


$ 1,222,674

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 58,161


$ 42,448

Deferred revenue and returns liability

3,856


3,073

Other current liabilities

58,657


52,362

Total current liabilities

120,674


97,883

Other non-current liabilities

39,311


44,770

Total liabilities

159,985


142,653

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

-


-

Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,815 and 32,458
shares issued and outstanding at July 5, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively

3


3

Additional paid-in capital

111,562


78,227

Retained earnings

949,434


1,001,721

Accumulated other comprehensive income

81


70

Total stockholders' equity

1,061,080


1,080,021

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,221,065


$ 1,222,674

Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


July 5,
2025


June 29,
2024

Operating Activities




Net loss

$ (52,287)


$ (138,683)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:




Depreciation of property and equipment

12,701


13,152

Amortization of other intangible assets

8,780


12,160

Stock-based compensation expense

39,605


29,455

Deferred income taxes

1,504


29,784

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(2,017)


(11,918)

Inventories

24,631


28,123

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,112


20,723

Accounts payable

12,812


(19,341)

Other current liabilities and income taxes

8,377


(13,624)

Deferred revenue and returns liability

783


1,206

Other non-current liabilities

(6,965)


(6,703)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

53,036


(55,666)





Investing Activities




Purchases of marketable securities

(32,507)


(17,700)

Sales of marketable securities

14,986


34,538

Maturities of marketable securities

17,019


97,458

Purchases of property and equipment

(13,549)


(5,577)

Proceeds from sale of equity investment

-


12,382

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(14,051)


121,101





Financing Activities




Payments on debt

-


(45,000)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(13,752)


(15,213)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

7,619


8,108

Net cash used in financing activities

(6,133)


(52,105)





Increase in cash and cash equivalents

32,852


13,330

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

281,607


227,504

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 314,459


$ 240,834

SOURCE Silicon Labs

© 2025 PR Newswire
