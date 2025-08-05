Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2PZ | ISIN: US29082A1079 | Ticker-Symbol: EMY
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 09:39
49,900 Euro
-0,20 % -0,100
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
EMBRAER SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMBRAER SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,6051,6013:46
50,4051,2013:42
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 13:09 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Embraer S.A.: Embraer Earnings Results 2nd Quarter 2025

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) RELEASES ITS SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RESULTS.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 2025 Guidance reiterated: Commercial Aviation deliveries between 77 and 85 aircraft, and Executive Aviation deliveries between 145 and 155 aircraft. Total company revenues in the US$7.0 to US$7.5 billion range, adjusted EBIT margin between 7.5% and 8.3%, and adjusted free cash flow of US$200 million or higher for the year. The company highlights 2Q25 results were not materially impacted by U.S. tariffs.
  • Revenues totaled US$1,819 million in 2Q25 - all time high 2nd quarter - +22% year over year (yoy). Highlight for Executive Aviation revenues with +64% yoy growth.
  • Adjusted EBIT reached US$191.8 million with a +10.5% margin in 2Q25 (+9.3% in 2Q24).
  • Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve was US$(161.6) million during the period in preparation for a higher number of aircraft deliveries in the coming quarters.
  • Embraer delivered 61 aircraft in 2Q25, of which 19 were commercial jets (10 E2s and 9 E1s), 38 were executive jets (21 light and 17 medium) while 4 were defense related; +30% versus the 47 aircraft delivered yoy.
  • Firm order backlog of US$29.7 billion in 2Q25 - all-time high. For more information please see our 2Q25 Backlog and Deliveries release.
  • To access the spreadsheet containing the data available in our Investor Relations website click here.

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

Investor Relations
Guilherme Paiva, Patrícia Mc Knight, Viviane Pinheiro, Alessandra Rangel, Marilia Saback and Rodrigo Diniz.
[email protected]
ri.embraer.com.br

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 2Q25 results on:

Tuesday August 05, 2025
ENGLISH: 8:00 AM (NY Time) / 9:00 AM (SP Time).
Translation to Portuguese.

To access the webcast click here.

Zoom webinar: 85415381843

We recommend you join 15 minutes in advance.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.