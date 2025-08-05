Embraer S.A.: Embraer Earnings Results 2nd Quarter 2025

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) RELEASES ITS SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RESULTS.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 2025 Guidance reiterated: Commercial Aviation deliveries between 77 and 85 aircraft, and Executive Aviation deliveries between 145 and 155 aircraft. Total company revenues in the US$7.0 to US$7.5 billion range, adjusted EBIT margin between 7.5% and 8.3%, and adjusted free cash flow of US$200 million or higher for the year. The company highlights 2Q25 results were not materially impacted by U.S. tariffs.
- Revenues totaled US$1,819 million in 2Q25 - all time high 2nd quarter - +22% year over year (yoy). Highlight for Executive Aviation revenues with +64% yoy growth.
- Adjusted EBIT reached US$191.8 million with a +10.5% margin in 2Q25 (+9.3% in 2Q24).
- Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve was US$(161.6) million during the period in preparation for a higher number of aircraft deliveries in the coming quarters.
- Embraer delivered 61 aircraft in 2Q25, of which 19 were commercial jets (10 E2s and 9 E1s), 38 were executive jets (21 light and 17 medium) while 4 were defense related; +30% versus the 47 aircraft delivered yoy.
- Firm order backlog of US$29.7 billion in 2Q25 - all-time high. For more information please see our 2Q25 Backlog and Deliveries release.
