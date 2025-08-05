Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Record Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025

Anticipates continued growth in Q3, with revenues of approximately $125 million, representing an annualized run rate of half a billion dollars
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
2025 Second Quarter Financial Highlights
- Record revenues of $123.3 million, a 20% YoY increase;
- GAAP gross margin of 50.8% and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.9%;
- GAAP operating income of $32.0 million (up 24% YoY) and non-GAAP operating income of $37.4 million (up 21% YoY), representing operating margins of 25.9% and 30.3%, respectively; and
- GAAP net income of $33.7 million (up 20% YoY) and non-GAAP net income of $38.8 million (up 19% YoY); GAAP diluted EPS of $0.69 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.79.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Management expects continued growth in the third quarter of 2025 with revenue of approximately $125 million, representing an annual run rate of half a billion dollars in revenue.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "Camtek continues to deliver record performance in 2025, with 20% year-over-year growth in revenues and strong gross margins at around the 52% level, contributing to record quarterly operating income. Our ongoing growth continues to be driven primarily by the high-performance computing applications for AI."
Continued Mr. Amit, "The Advanced Packaging segment is rapidly evolving with technological advancements, to support the requirements of the fast-paced evolution of High-Performance Computers for AI. The market for advanced packaging solutions that enable AI is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years. We anticipate these new requirements to trigger an industry-wide upgrade cycle, fueling demand for next-generation inspection and metrology tools. Our recently introduced Eagle G5 and Hawk systems are built with a view of these new technological requirements and have, to date, been very well received by the market."
Concluded Mr. Amit, "Looking ahead, in the third quarter we expect to reach our significant milestone and long-term goal of half a billion dollars in revenue, and we continue to have a healthy order flow and pipeline into the fourth quarter. Camtek has become a market leader in its domain. We believe that the new packaging technologies represent major growth opportunities for us in the coming years."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $123.3 million. This compares to second quarter 2024 revenues of $102.6 million, a year-over-year growth of 20%.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $62.2 million (50.8% of revenues), an increase of 22% compared to $51.1 million (49.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $64.0 million (51.9% of revenues), an increase of 22% compared to $52.4 million (51.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.
Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $32.0 million (25.9% of revenues), an increase of 24% compared to $25.9 million (25.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.
Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $37.4 million (30.3% of revenues), an increase of 21% compared to $30.8 million (30.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $33.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, an increase of 21% compared to net income of $28.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $38.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, an increase of 19% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $32.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of June 30, 2025, were $543.9 million compared to $522.6 million as of March 31, 2025. During the second quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $23.5 million.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
U.S. Dollars
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
192,028
126,224
Short-term deposits
204,000
231,000
Marketable securities
39,965
30,813
Trade accounts receivable, net
112,018
99,471
Inventories
133,709
111,204
Other current assets
21,218
21,347
Total current assets
702,938
620,059
Long-term deposits
20,000
26,000
Marketable securities
87,867
87,115
Long-term inventory
15,359
11,879
Deferred tax asset, net
3,711
3,090
Other assets, net
2,060
2,001
Property, plant and equipment, net
56,805
54,196
Intangible assets, net
11,656
13,357
Goodwill
74,345
74,345
Total non- current assets
271,803
271,983
Total assets
974,741
892,042
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
40,895
46,630
Other current liabilities
89,080
77,280
Total current liabilities
129,975
123,910
Long-term liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities, net
5,210
5,606
Other long-term liabilities
14,600
15,366
Convertible notes
198,472
197,925
Total long-term liabilities
218,282
218,897
Total liabilities
348,257
342,807
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
47,794,821 issued shares at June 30, 2025 and 47,541,682 at
45,702,445 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 45,449,306 at
178
177
Additional paid-in capital
223,206
214,931
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,170
203
Retained earnings
403,828
335,822
628,382
551,133
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of June 30, 2025 and
(1,898)
(1,898)
Total shareholders' equity
626,484
549,235
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
974,741
892,042
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Six months ended
Three months
Year ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
2024
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Revenues
241,955
199,601
123,317
102,591
429,234
Cost of revenues
118,780
103,638
60,706
51,447
219,283
Gross profit
123,175
95,963
62,611
51,144
209,951
Operating expenses:
Research and development
21,836
18,146
11,474
9,196
38,287
Selling, general and administrative
36,665
30,694
19,163
16,063
63,595
Total operating expenses
58,501
48,840
30,637
25,259
101,882
Operating income
64,674
47,123
31,974
25,885
108,069
Financial income, net
10,375
10,624
4,942
5,014
23,169
Income before income taxes
75,049
57,747
36,916
30,899
131,238
Income tax expense
(7,043)
(4,984)
(3,221)
(2,935)
(12,723)
Net income
68,006
52,763
33,695
27,964
118,515
Earnings per share information:
Six months ended
Three months
Year ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
2024
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Basic net earnings per share (in US dollars)
1.49
1.17
0.74
0.62
2.62
Diluted net earnings per share
(in US dollars)
1.39
1.08
0.69
0.57
2.63
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding
(in thousands):
Basic
45,622
45,160
45,682
45,246
45,279
Diluted
49,306
49,283
49,327
49,310
49,369
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
(In thousands, except share data)
Six Months ended
Three Months ended
Year ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
2024
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
|
Reported net income attributable to
68,006
52,763
33,695
27,964
118,515
Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)
1,300
4,034
650
650
5,334
Share-based compensation
8,203
7,109
4,493
3,991
14,775
Non-GAAP net income
77,509
63,906
38,838
32,605
138,624
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
1.57
1.30
0.79
0.66
2.83
Gross margin on GAAP basis
50.9 %
48.1 %
50.8 %
49.9 %
49.6 %
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
123,175
95,963
62,611
51,144
209,951
Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)
1,220
4,582
610
610
5,802
Share-based compensation
1,344
1,006
763
608
2,197
Non- GAAP gross profit
125,729
101,551
63,984
52,362
217,950
Non-GAAP gross margin
52.0 %
50.9 %
51.9 %
51.0 %
50.8 %
Reported operating income attributable to
64,674
47,123
31,974
25,885
108,069
Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)
1,856
5,599
928
928
7,455
Share-based compensation
8,203
7,109
4,493
3,991
14,775
Non-GAAP operating income
74,733
59,831
37,395
30,804
130,299
