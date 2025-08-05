Marquette Bank Names Seasoned Banking Executive President & CEO in Planned Leadership Transition

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marquette Bank, the banking subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT), announced today that long tenured bank executive Elizabeth "Betty" Harn has been named President of Marquette National Corporation and President & CEO of the bank effective August 1, 2025. She succeeds George Moncada who has served the organization for the past 45 years and will remain a senior advisor and board member. Harn becomes the only woman to currently hold the top job at any of the largest 25 Chicagoland banks.

Harn currently serves as Executive Vice President and now serves on the Boards of Directors of the bank and its holding company. In this role, she holds management responsibility for operations, human resources, information technology and security, marketing and governance. For the past decade, she has worked closely with Moncada in all aspects of the bank's major areas in anticipation of this planned succession, building relationships with the neighborhoods and customers served by the bank. Further, she has been involved in the planning of the bank's strategic vision for the next decade as part of the banks' senior executive leadership team. Harn, in collaboration with other bank team members, guided the bank to achieve its twelfth consecutive Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) 'Outstanding' rating - the highest performance rating from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, during the most recent evaluation.

"Betty's leadership, strategic thinking and dedication are key attributes that will guide her successfully as President & CEO. She understands the dynamic banking environment, the need to bank within your own neighborhood and give back to those same neighborhoods, and fully supports our stable growth strategy that will continue to guide the bank," said Paul M. McCarthy, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Marquette National Corporation.

Having served the bank for more than 25 years, Harn has witnessed firsthand the impact the bank makes on the neighborhoods and families who have banked with Marquette for generations. Notably, Harn was instrumental in formalizing the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment - bringing together all of the volunteer services, economic development initiatives, community partnerships, and educational and charitable projects. The bank's Marquette Neighborhood Commitment initiative has been recognized nationally with the American Bankers Association Foundation Community Commitment Award for Volunteerism and at the state level by the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) with their Excellence and Innovation Award.

"I am truly honored to serve as President & CEO of Marquette Bank, a place I have called home professionally for almost three decades. I remain steadfast in our commitment to our neighborhoods, customers, employees, and partners as an independent neighborhood bank. I want everyone to love where you bank", said Harn. Outside of the bank, Harn serves on the Board of Directors of Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School and The Port Ministries.

Marquette Bank has 22 offices located throughout the Chicagoland area, including: 20 banking centers, a north-side Chicago loan production office and a combined corporate administrative center/loan production office in Orland Park. With assets over $2.0 billion, Marquette Bank is one of the few remaining privately-held, locally-owned financial institutions in Chicagoland, led by a female. For more information visit: https://emarquettebank.com

