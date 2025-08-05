Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A401UV | ISIN: US02322P3091 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.08.25 | 22:00
2,900 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2025 12:18 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.: Ambow Education Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2025 Financial and Operating Results

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO) a U.S.-based innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate collaboration and live events, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025.

First Half of 2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • HybriU's net revenues reached $1.2 million in the first half of 2025, compared with no net revenues in the first half of 2024.
  • Established HybriU partnerships with two leading U.S. higher education institutions, Colorado State University and University of the West, to elevate the phygital learning experience for students and faculty.
  • Broadened the HybriU platform's addressable market by launching a series of new HybriU products for corporate applications, including HybriU Conferencing and HybriU Knowledge Capture.
  • Introduced the HybriU Global Learning Network (HGLN) in July to connect U.S. institutions with students worldwide, scale enrollment and provide localized academic and enrollment support.

"In the first half of 2025, we grew our top-line, expanded margins and improved our profitability, all driven by the increasing adoption of our HybriU platform," said Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President, Chief Executive Officer, and acting Chief Financial Officer. "Our results reflect the strength of our business model and our disciplined approach to managing resources. With $11.3 million in cash resources and HybriU's growing footprint, we're well-positioned to meet rising demand for hybrid learning and enterprise solutions across borders. In the months ahead, we plan to roll out new HybriU products designed to help universities and global businesses improve engagement and outcomes. With our comprehensive HybriU platform and expanding partnerships, HybriU is helping reshape how people learn and work together, transcending geographic limitations with cutting-edge AI. Looking forward, we remain focused on growing HybriU's impact and building long-term value for all of our stakeholders," Dr. Huang concluded.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 16.7% to $2.8 million from $2.4 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by net revenues generated from HybriU.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 15.4% to $1.5 million from $1.3 million for the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin was 53.6% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 54.2% for the second quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 15.4% to $1.1 million from $1.3 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to reduced rental expenses.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, compared to $0.1 million for the same period of 2024.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.8 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.1 million, or $0 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, Ambow maintained cash resources of $11.3 million, comprising cash and cash equivalents of $4.0 million and restricted cash of $7.3 million.

First Six Months 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first six months of 2025 increased by 6.3% to $5.1 million from $4.8 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to net revenues generated from HybriU.

Gross profit for the first six months of 2025 increased by 7.7% to $2.8 million from $2.6 million for the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin was 54.9%, compared with 54.2% for the same period of 2024.

Operating expenses for the first six months of 2025 decreased by 23.3% to $2.3 million from $3.0 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to reduced rental expenses.

Operating (loss) income improved to an operating income of $0.5 million for the first six months of 2025, compared with an operating loss of $0.4 million for the same period of 2024.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first six months of 2025 was $1.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.2 million, or $0 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of 2024.

The Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2025 can also be found on its Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, to be furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication-delivering immersive, intelligent, real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow's corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education
Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Ambow and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Ambow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Ambow believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
E-mail: ir@ambow.com

or

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of
December 31,		 As of
June 30,
2024 2025
$ $
Audited Unaudited
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents 1,123 4,064
Restricted cash 7,318 7,260
Accounts receivable, net 2,541 2,052
Prepaid and other current assets 659 686
Total current assets 11,641 14,062
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net 1,200 1,493
Intangible assets, net 512 507
Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,722 5,793
Other non-current assets 1,296 1,339
Total non-current assets 5,730 9,132
Total assets 17,371 23,194
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings 2,700 4,904
Accounts payable 749 825
Accrued and other liabilities 1,029 2,284
Income taxes payable 12 58
Operating lease liability, current 2,357 712
Total current liabilities 6,847 8,783
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liability, non-current 3,787 5,290
Other non-current liabilities - 500
Total non-current liabilities 3,787 5,790
Total liabilities 10,634 14,573
EQUITY
Preferred shares
($0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized, nil issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025) - -
Class A Ordinary shares
($0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and 66,666,667 shares authorized, 52,419,109 and 52,419,109 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively) 146 146
Class C Ordinary shares
($0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333 shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively) 13 13
Additional paid-in capital 517,031 517,031
Accumulated deficit (510,325) (508,441)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (128) (128)
Total equity 6,737 8,621
Total liabilities and equity 17,371 23,194
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the six months ended
June 30,		 For the three months ended
June 30,
2024 2025 2024 2025
$ $ $ $
NET REVENUES
Educational programs and services 4,773 3,902 2,399 1,912
HybriU licensing and selling - 1,178 - 854
Total net revenues 4,773 5,080 2,399 2,766
COST OF REVENUES
Educational programs and services (2,208) (2,049) (1,064) (1,071)
HybriU licensing and selling - (220) - (220)
Total cost of revenues (2,208) (2,269) (1,064) (1,291)
GROSS PROFIT 2,565 2,811 1,335 1,475
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing (550) (499) (251) (273)
General and administrative (2,280) (1,642) (944) (771)
Research and development (150) (203) (75) (102)
Total operating expenses (2,980) (2,344) (1,270) (1,146)
OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (415) 467 65 329
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest income (expense), net 66 (41) 31 (29)
Other income, net 60 13 33 30
Gain on lease termination - 1,492 - 1,492
Total other income 126 1,464 64 1,493
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX (289) 1,931 129 1,822
Income tax benefit (expense) 505 (47) (6) (47)
NET INCOME 216 1,884 123 1,775
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS 216 1,884 123 1,775
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAX
Other comprehensive income, net - - - -
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 216 1,884 123 1,775
Net income per share - basic and diluted 0.0038 0.0330 0.0022 0.0311
Net income per ADS - basic and diluted 0.0760 0.6600 0.0440 0.6220
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share 57,127,524 57,127,524 57,127,524 57,127,524

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.