Ambow Education Holding Ltd.: Ambow Education Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2025 Financial and Operating Results

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO) a U.S.-based innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate collaboration and live events, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025.

First Half of 2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

HybriU's net revenues reached $1.2 million in the first half of 2025, compared with no net revenues in the first half of 2024.

Established HybriU partnerships with two leading U.S. higher education institutions, Colorado State University and University of the West, to elevate the phygital learning experience for students and faculty.

Broadened the HybriU platform's addressable market by launching a series of new HybriU products for corporate applications, including HybriU Conferencing and HybriU Knowledge Capture.

Introduced the HybriU Global Learning Network (HGLN) in July to connect U.S. institutions with students worldwide, scale enrollment and provide localized academic and enrollment support.

"In the first half of 2025, we grew our top-line, expanded margins and improved our profitability, all driven by the increasing adoption of our HybriU platform," said Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President, Chief Executive Officer, and acting Chief Financial Officer. "Our results reflect the strength of our business model and our disciplined approach to managing resources. With $11.3 million in cash resources and HybriU's growing footprint, we're well-positioned to meet rising demand for hybrid learning and enterprise solutions across borders. In the months ahead, we plan to roll out new HybriU products designed to help universities and global businesses improve engagement and outcomes. With our comprehensive HybriU platform and expanding partnerships, HybriU is helping reshape how people learn and work together, transcending geographic limitations with cutting-edge AI. Looking forward, we remain focused on growing HybriU's impact and building long-term value for all of our stakeholders," Dr. Huang concluded.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 16.7% to $2.8 million from $2.4 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by net revenues generated from HybriU.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 15.4% to $1.5 million from $1.3 million for the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin was 53.6% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 54.2% for the second quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 15.4% to $1.1 million from $1.3 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to reduced rental expenses.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, compared to $0.1 million for the same period of 2024.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.8 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.1 million, or $0 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, Ambow maintained cash resources of $11.3 million, comprising cash and cash equivalents of $4.0 million and restricted cash of $7.3 million.

First Six Months 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first six months of 2025 increased by 6.3% to $5.1 million from $4.8 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to net revenues generated from HybriU.

Gross profit for the first six months of 2025 increased by 7.7% to $2.8 million from $2.6 million for the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin was 54.9%, compared with 54.2% for the same period of 2024.

Operating expenses for the first six months of 2025 decreased by 23.3% to $2.3 million from $3.0 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to reduced rental expenses.

Operating (loss) income improved to an operating income of $0.5 million for the first six months of 2025, compared with an operating loss of $0.4 million for the same period of 2024.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first six months of 2025 was $1.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.2 million, or $0 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of 2024.

The Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2025 can also be found on its Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, to be furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication-delivering immersive, intelligent, real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow's corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Ambow and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Ambow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Ambow believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of

December 31, As of

June 30, 2024 2025 $ $ Audited Unaudited ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,123 4,064 Restricted cash 7,318 7,260 Accounts receivable, net 2,541 2,052 Prepaid and other current assets 659 686 Total current assets 11,641 14,062 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,200 1,493 Intangible assets, net 512 507 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,722 5,793 Other non-current assets 1,296 1,339 Total non-current assets 5,730 9,132 Total assets 17,371 23,194 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 2,700 4,904 Accounts payable 749 825 Accrued and other liabilities 1,029 2,284 Income taxes payable 12 58 Operating lease liability, current 2,357 712 Total current liabilities 6,847 8,783 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liability, non-current 3,787 5,290 Other non-current liabilities - 500 Total non-current liabilities 3,787 5,790 Total liabilities 10,634 14,573 EQUITY Preferred shares ($0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized, nil issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025) - - Class A Ordinary shares ($0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and 66,666,667 shares authorized, 52,419,109 and 52,419,109 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively) 146 146 Class C Ordinary shares ($0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333 shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively) 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 517,031 517,031 Accumulated deficit (510,325 ) (508,441 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (128 ) (128 ) Total equity 6,737 8,621 Total liabilities and equity 17,371 23,194