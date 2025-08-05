Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DEPZ | ISIN: US05601U1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HW0
Berlin
05.08.25 | 10:50
1,429 Euro
-0,69 % -0,010
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRC INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2025 13:26 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rakower Law PLLC Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Warrant Holders Of BRC, Inc. Following Recent Ruling

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Rakower Law PLLC is actively investigating claims on behalf of public warrant holders of BRC, Inc. ("BRC") (NYSE: BRCC). This investigation arises from an action in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Tang Capital Partners, LP v. BRC Inc., case number 1:22-cv-03476-RWL, in which the plaintiff established that BRC wrongfully denied it the right to exercise public warrants of BRC from March 11, 2022 through May 4, 2022, based upon the false assertion that exercise required an effective SEC Form S-1 resale registration statement.

Rakower Law represents certain investors who were unable to exercise their public warrants in BRC as of March 11, 2022. If you held BRC public warrants and were unable to exercise them at any time from March 11, 2022 through May 4, 2022, please contact Michael C. Rakower at mrakower@rakowerlaw.com or (212) 660-5550 to obtain additional information about this investigation.

Rakower Law's experience representing public warrant holders who were denied the right to exercise their warrants stems from the precedent-setting action it brought as lead counsel, CRCM Institutional Master Fund (BVI) Ltd., et al. v. Getty Images Holdings, Inc., No. 1:23-cv-01074-JSR, that resulted in a $51 million summary judgment victory for its clients. Since that time, Rakower Law has brought 13 additional actions against Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) on behalf of public warrant holders.

ABOUT RAKOWER LAW PLLC

Rakower Law PLLC is a boutique commercial litigation firm located in New York City focused on aggressively representing clients in complex commercial disputes. For more information visit: http://www.rakowerlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Michael C. Rakower
260 Madison Avenue, 15th Fl.
New York, NY 10016
mrakower@rakowerlaw.com
(212) 660-5550

SOURCE: Rakower Law



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rakower-law-pllc-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-warrant-holder-1056427

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.