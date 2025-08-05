Mongolia Growth Group Ltd.: Mongolia Growth Group Announces Plan to Return Capital to Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (TSX-V:YAK, "MGG" or the "Company") announces that following a strategic review of its operations and capital structure, the Board of Directors has determined to consider various structures so that substantially all of the net assets of the company are returned to shareholders. A new letter to shareholders from Chairman and CEO of MGG, Harris Kupperman, providing additional context on the Company's decision and next steps, has been posted on the Company's website at www.mongoliagrowthgroup.com.

The Company intends to engage tax and legal counsel to best assess the method of effecting the return to shareholders.

The total amount returned to shareholders is subject to final asset sales, severances, tax reserves, regulatory clearances and any other expenses and may be completed in one or more steps.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company holds the following assets:

Approximately CAD $31.0 million - $33.0 million in cash, marketable securities and net working capital

A furnished commercial office property in Puerto Rico, with a cost basis excluding depreciation of approximately CAD $2.0 million

Full ownership of KEDM, an event-driven data subscription business

A portfolio of Russian securities, carried at a zero value due to ongoing sanctions

The Company is actively seeking buyers for its Puerto Rican real estate, KEDM, and, if feasible, its Russian securities. Parties interested in acquiring these assets are invited to submit non-binding offers, with the goal of achieving the maximum proceeds for shareholders.

In connection with the sale of the Puerto Rican property, Harris Kupperman, Chairman and CEO, has indicated his interest in acquiring the asset at a premium to the higher of the Company's cost basis or the result of an independent third-party property valuation, which is currently in progress. Any related-party transaction will be reviewed by the independent board members and will be subject to minority shareholder approval in accordance with TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101, unless an exemption is available.

The Company is also in discussions with a third party regarding a potential sale of KEDM and will continue to entertain competing offers for all assets.

In light of the proposed strategic plan, the Company has paused its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) effective immediately. The Company had 25,458,699 shares outstanding as of August 4, 2025.

A committee of independent directors-Jim Dwyer, Brad Farquhar, and Rob Scott-has been appointed to oversee the Company's asset disposition and capital return process. The Board and management will be working closely with legal and tax advisors to ensure that any capital returned is done in a timely and tax-efficient manner, and consistent with shareholder interests. Any asset disposition will be subject to the Company obtaining all necessary regulatory, shareholder and third-party approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

No decisions have been made regarding the Company's continued listing status at this time.

"We tried hard to push this business forward and find a new direction for it, but with the decline in revenue at KEDM, it seems silly to suffer a cash burn at the corporate level, while seeking out opportunities that may never come forward," said Harris Kupperman, the Company's Chairman and CEO. "In the end, our focus is in doing what's best for shareholders, and I believe that shareholders would be better served with the return of their capital at this point."

"I've had the privilege of growing alongside this company since its inception. It's bittersweet to be winding it down, but I'm proud of what we've accomplished and the care we're taking to close this chapter responsibly." said Genevieve Walkden, CFO and Corporate Secretary. "My deepest thanks go to our team, shareholders, service providers, and everyone who has supported us over the years."

Shareholders will receive further communication as the Company progresses through the strategic plan, including additional details regarding the proposed return of capital.

