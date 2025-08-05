Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQB: ONGRF) ("ONGold") is pleased to share an update of work performed by Evolution Mining ("Evolution") (ASX:EVN) on it's October Gold project, located in the south Swayze Greenstone Belt, Ontario. Evolution is a gold mining company operating gold deposits in Australia and Canada.

During the summer of 2024 and winter of 2025, Evolution collected 339 rock grab samples for lithogeochemistry, 943 till samples and surveyed six lines of Electrical Resistivity Tomography ("ERT") to determine overburden profiles. Three target areas were outlined through the till geochemistry (Stetson, Lariat and Sinnet), with rock grab sample assaying 1.71 g/t Au and 0.907 g/t Au at Stetson in separate locations. These samples are described as highly oxidized sericite schists with quartz pods. These occur within an approximately 10 km long, north-northwesterly trending corridor of albite alteration associated with the west northwest striking regional Ridout Deformation Zone ("RDZ"). ONGold considers that these represent new gold showings on this large, highly prospective property. Gold deposits at the former Jerome Gold mine and IAMGOLD's newly constructed Côté Lake gold mine are all interpreted to be spatially associated with the RDZ.

This zone of albite alteration spatially associated with north-northwesterly trending faults, interpreted as possible splays from the RDZ. The anomalous gold values are also associated with elevated values in silver (95th percentile = 0.16 ppm Ag) and arsenic (95th percentile = 30.8 ppm As) as well as lead (95th percentile = 8.7ppm Pb) antimony (95th percentile = 1.89 ppm Sb) Zinc (95th percentile = 162 ppm Zn) and sulphur (95th percentile = 1.47 % S). Of 339 rock samples taken, four (4) returned gold values over 0.10 g/t Au.

Table 1: Anomalous gold values in grab samples.

SAMPLE ID Easting Northing Au_ppm Ag_ppm As_ppm Pb_ppm S_% Sb_ppm Zn_ppm M174828 389250 5287834 1.71 1.80 5,200 542 5.67 12.95 953 M174826 389249 5287832 0.907 2.49 1,610 208 2.49 11.9 357 M174829 389246 5287831 0.143 0.41 374 414 0.96 2.46 777 M174832 389231 5287803 0.143 0.34 162 175.5 1.47 2.26 375





Figure 1: Regional Geology and location of the October Gold Property within the Swayze Greenstone Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10770/261015_0e9d677784611a71_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Recent gold in till values and historical gold showings on LiDAR hill shade.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10770/261015_0e9d677784611a71_002full.jpg

Evolution will further investigate these target areas during a summer field exploration program inclusive of more detailed infill till sampling (907 samples) and geological mapping, including structural mapping. Testing of the resulting targets by diamond core drilling is expected in Q1, 2026.





Figure 3: Stetson target area. Anomalous gold in rock grab samples with recent gold in till values and planned detail till sampling program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10770/261015_0e9d677784611a71_003full.jpg

Kyle Stanfield CEO and Director of ONGold commented: "Our partnership with Evolution Mining, a leading global gold company, at the October Gold project is another example of diversification in a gold-rich jurisdiction of Ontario. We are excited by progress to date and plans for continued exploration at the October Gold project".

About the October Gold Project

The October Gold project is a district scale property consisting of 1,308 claims covering an area of 271 km2 located in northeastern Ontario, 105 km southwest of Timmins and within the Swayze Greenstone Belt. The property is accessible via an all-season highway and network of forestry roads. This property is situated approximately 35 km northwest of IAMGOLD Corporation's Côté Lake project and approximately 50 km southeast of Discovery Silver Corp.'s Borden Lake mine. The October Gold project is in the traditional territory of the Flying Post and the Chapleau Cree First Nations.

The October Gold property straddles an approximate 15 km portion of the RDZ which is believed to be the western extension of the Cadillac-Larder Lake break. Aside from a favourable structural association for gold mineralization and proximity to two operating gold mines, evidence for economic gold potential associated with the property includes widespread anomalous gold values from surface sampling (up to 11.5 g/t, obtained by Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior"), the previous owner of the October Gold project), previous diamond drilling, and two strong gold soil gas hydrocarbon anomalies (1.5 km x 3.0 km and 2.0 km by 2.0 km).

Prior to ONGold's acquisition of the property, a multifaceted exploration program was undertaken by the previous operators to define drill targets including: i) initial geological mapping, ii) prospecting, iii) rock sampling and channel sampling program, iv) property wide LiDAR survey, v) surficial (Quaternary) geological mapping, vi) orientation biogeochemical and geochemical survey, and vii) a detailed property wide helicopter magnetic survey.

From August to October 2022, reconnaissance geological mapping and prospecting were carried out by Northern Superior. Anomalous gold values were found in three new areas and the historic Woman River Showing was located and sampled. Also, grab samples from the southwestern part of the property assayed 0.55 g/t Au, 1,650 ppm Cu and 4,100 ppm Zn, in separate samples. These results suggest the property is prospective for both gold and base metal deposits. Consequently, ground magnetometer surveys were completed in two areas: the South Benton grid for 176.45 line-kms and the Mallard West grid, for 132.55 line-kms. In addition, four diamond drill holes were drilled, for a total of 853 metres to better understand the geology around the Ridout Deformation Zone. Although intervals of sericite and silica alteration and pyrite mineralization were encountered, no significant gold assays were returned (see Northern Superior's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, dated May 1, 2023, and MLAS Assessment file No. 20000021159, 2022 Exploration Program, October Property, by M. Rochefort).

On November 6, 2023, an option was granted to Evolution a to acquire a 75% undivided interest in October Gold by incurring an aggregate of $7 million in expenditures and making cash payments totaling $1.1 million over a period of 5 years (see Northern Superior's news release of November 6, 2023 for further details).

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Rodney Barber, P. Geo. for ONGold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Barber is the President of ONGold and is not considered independent. Ongoing verification of scientific and technical information is achieved by direct involvement in the exploration work.

About ONGold Resources Ltd.

ONGold Resources Ltd. owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Northern Manitoba, including the district-scale Monument Bay Gold-Tungsten Project, TPK Project, Domain Gold Project and October Gold Project. These projects represent a strategic footprint in some of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions.

