MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 04 August 2025 was 387.08p (ex-income) 387.58p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
05 August 2025
