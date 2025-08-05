The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 04 August 2025 was 923.35p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
05 August 2025
